Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.
Securities code: 6844
June 6, 2024
To our shareholders
2-2-1, Ohtemachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan
Shindengen Electric Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
Nobuyoshi Tanaka, President
Notice of the 100th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
We would like to express our heartfelt appreciation for your long-standing patronage of Shindengen Electric Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
We hereby notify you that the 100th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Shindengen Electric Manufacturing Co., Ltd. will be held as stated below.
In convening this General Meeting of Shareholders , the Company has taken measures to electronically provide information (information to be provided via measures for electronic provision), including reference documents for shareholders, etc., by posting said information on the Company's website accessible on the Internet, and asks that you access the following website to verify the content of said information. The information has also been posted to the Tokyo Stock Exchange website as detailed below.
[Shindengen website]
https://www.shindengen.co.jp/ir/stock/soukai/
[Tokyo Stock Exchange website (Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. Information Service)] https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK010010Action.do?Show=Show
Access the above-noted Tokyo Stock Exchange website, and either enter "Shindengen Electric Manufacturing Co., Ltd." into the "Issue name (company name)" field or our company's securities code "6844" into the "Code" field, then search, select "Basic Information" then "Documents for public inspection/PR information", then check the "[Notice of General Shareholders Meeting /Informational Materials for a General Shareholders Meeting]" field under the "Filed information available for public inspection" heading.
Please note however, that even if not attending the meeting in person, you can still exercise your voting rights in writing or by electromagnetic means (the Internet etc.)., so we ask that shareholders take full advantage of these options. After reading the shareholder meeting reference documents below, please submit your voting instructions by no later than 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2024.
Regards
1
Notice of Meeting
- Date and time: Thursday, June 27, 2024, 10:00 a.m.
- Place: 4F DaiyaGate Ikebukuro, 1-16-15 Minami Ikebukuro, Toshima-ku, Tokyo
TKP Garden City Premium Ikebukuro
3. Agenda
Reports:1. Business report, consolidated financial statements, and consolidated financial statement audit reports by the accounting auditors and the Board of Corporate Auditors for the 101th fiscal year
(from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
2. Non-consolidated financial statements for the 101th fiscal year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
Resolutions:
Proposal 1: Appropriation of Surplus
Proposal 2: Election of Six (6) Directors
Proposal 3: Election of One (1) Substitute Audit & Supervisory Board Member
4. Decisions concerning the convocation of the Meeting
- Of the information to be provided via measures for electronic provision, the following items shall not be included in documents issued to shareholders who request delivery of documents in writing, in accordance
with relevant laws and the provisions of Article 22 of the Articles of Incorporation.
① The "Consolidated comments table" in consolidated financial statements ② The in "Non-consolidated comments table" in financial statements
Accordingly, documents to be issued to shareholders who request the delivery of documents in writing shall consist of a portion of the documents audited when the accounting auditors and the Audit & Supervisory Board members prepare accounting audit reports and audit reports.
- If exercising voting rights via both the Internet and in writing (by post), the vote submitted via the Internet will be handled as the effective vote. In addition, if exercising voting rights via the Internet multiple times, the last vote submitted will be handled as the effective vote.
- If exercising voting rights in writing (by post), and do not indicate approval or disapproval of any given proposal, it shall be handled as if approval was indicated for the relevant proposal.
If you plan to attend the Meeting, please bring the enclosed voting card with you and present it at the reception desk at the Meeting.
If revisions are made to any of the reference documents for shareholders, business reports, financial statements, and consolidated financial statements, said revisions will be posted on our website at (https://www.shindengen.co.jp/ir/).
2
Information on exercising voting rights
The right to vote at a General Meeting of Shareholders is a valuable right of all shareholders. Please be sure to read the reference documents for shareholders before exercising voting rights. Voting rights can be exercised via the following 3 methods.
Exercising voting rights by attending the General Meeting of Shareholders
If you plan to attend the Meeting, please bring the voting card included with this convocation notice with you and present it at the reception desk at the Meeting.
Date and time: 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 27, 2024
Place:TKP Garden City PREMIUM Ikebukuro (4th floor)
Exercising voting rights via the Internet, etc.
Please enter your approval or disapproval of proposals according to the instructions on the following page. Exercise deadline: Until 5:30 p.m. on Wednsday, June 26, 2024
Exercising voting rights in writing (by post)
Indicate your approval or disapproval for each of the proposals on the enclosed voting card and return the voting card by post.
Exercise deadline: Receipt by 5:30 p.m. on Wednsday, June 26, 2024
-
In the case of voting twice via mail (voting card) and via the Internet
Please take note that if you vote twice via mail (voting card) and via the Internet, the vote that you gave via the Internet will be taken as an effective vote.
- In the case of voting via the Internet more than once
If you vote via the Internet more than once, the last vote you give will be taken as an effective vote.
- Procedures for voting via the Internet
When voting via the Internet, please confirm the following points before doing so.
If you plan to attend the Meeting on the day, you do not have to complete the procedures for voting via mail (voting card) or via the Internet.
3
Method for voting via the Internet
- On the voting website (https://evote.tr.mufg.jp/), use the login ID and temporary password written on your voting card, and enter your answers according to the instructions on the screen.
- Please be aware that the site will ask you to change your temporary password in order to prevent other people from hacking your account or falsifying your vote.
- You will be provided with a new login ID and temporary password each time a General Meeting of
Shareholders is convened.
Expenses incurred when accessing the voting site
All expenses incurred when accessing the voting site (fee for Internet connection, etc.) shall be borne by the shareholders. And expenses incurred when accessing the voting site via mobile phones, etc. (packet communication fees, etc.) shall be borne by the shareholders.
Platform for electronic voting
Nominee shareholders (including standing proxies) such as trust management banks may apply in advance to use the platform for electronic voting operated by the ICJ Inc., a joint venture company established by the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc., and others. In such a case, the shareholders can use the ICJ platform to vote at the General Meeting of Shareholders in addition to the Internet and other methods mentioned above.
All inquiries regarding the computing system, etc. should be addressed to:
Corporate Agency Division (Help Desk)
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation
Phone: 0120-173-027(09:00-21:00,toll-free)
4
Reference Documents for Shareholders Meeting
Proposal 1: Appropriation of Surplus
The Company desires to appropriate the surplus in the following manner.
Matters concerning the year-end dividend.
The Company regards the return of profits to shareholders as one of management's important tasks and makes it our basic policy to determine the distribution of profits by taking into account in a general manner the internal reserve to maintain and strengthen its competitiveness in the industry, the level of the return on equity, the performance or the like. The Company desires to declare the year-end dividend of the current term in the following manner.
- Type of dividend property Cash
-
Matter concerning the assignment of the dividend property and its total amount The sum of 130 yen per one common share of the Company
The total amount shall be 1,340,665,560yen.
- The day on which the distribution of dividend of surplus shall take effect: June 28, 2024
5
Proposal2: Election of Six (6) Directors
The term of office of all of the six Directors will expire upon conclusion of this Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. It is therefore requested that six Directors be elected from the candidates listed below.
Candi-
Name
Positions, tasks and responsibilities at
Gender
Category
date No.
the Company
1
Nobuyoshi Tanaka
President
Male
Reappointment
In Charge of Sales
Director (Senior Executive Officer)
2
Kenji Horiguchi
In Charge of Technology & Quality,
Male
Reappointment
Magnetic Part, Environmental
Management, Safety Promotion
Director (Executive Officer)
3
Osamu Ukegawa
In Charge of Finance & Risk
Male
Reappointment
management, Accounting, Internal
Audit Supervisor
Director (Executive Officer)
In Charge of Production & SCM,
4
Masahiro Sasaki
General Manager, Corporate Planning
Male
Reappointment
Group;
and In Charge of Personnel
Reappointment
5
Yoshihiro Nishiyama
Director
Male
Outside
Independent
Reappointment
6
Yaeko Kitadai
Director
Female
Outside
Independent
Reappointment
Candidate for reappointment as Director
Outside
Candidate for Outside Director
Independent
Independent Director pursuant to the rules specified by the stock exchange and others
6
Candi-
No. of the
Name
Brief background description, positions/tasks at the Company
Company's
date
(Date of birth)
(Situation of important concurrent posts, if any)
shares held by
No.
the candidate
April 1985
Joined Shindengen
October 2006
Department Manager, Planning Dept., Corporate Planning Group
April 2010
Department Manager, Administration Dept., Electronic Device
Management Div., Electronic Device Div. Group
July 2010
General Manager, Electronic Device Management Div., Electronic
Device Div. Group
June 2011
Officer;
Division Director, Electronic Device Div. Group
June 2015
Officer;
Division Director, Electronic Device Div. Group;
Division Director, Sales Div. Group
April 2016
Senior Officer;
Nobuyoshi Tanaka
Division Director, Electronic Device Div. Group;
Division Director, Sales Div. Group
7,208
(July 20, 1961)
April 2017
Senior Officer;
common
Reappointment
Division Director, Sales Div. Group;
shares
In Charge of Electric Vehicle Project
June 2017
Director and Senior Officer;
Division Director, Sales Div. Group;
In Charge of Electric Vehicle Project
1
April 2018
Director and Executive Officer;
Division Director, Sales Div. Group;
In Charge of Electric Vehicle Project
April 2020
Director and Executive Officer
In Charge of Sales Departments, CSR Promotion Office
April 2022
Director and Executive Officer
In Charge of Sales, Energy Systems & Solutions Div.
April 2023
President (current position)
In Charge of Sales (current position)
Significant concurrent positions:
Not applicable
Reasons for nomination as candidate:
Mr. Nobuyoshi Tanaka has been engaged in the Sales departments inside and outside Japan. He has broad business experience and great insight, leading the Corporate Planning Group and the Electronic Device Div. Group. Furthermore, he has been as Director since June 2017 and has been appropriately overseeing management of the Company. We therefore anticipate that he is well- qualified for a leader who is responsible for enhancing the Company's value in a sustainable manner, and he has been nominated as candidate for a Director for the following term.
Special-interest relationships:
No special-interest relationships exist between Mr. Nobuyoshi Tanaka and the Company.
7
Candi-
Name
Brief background description, positions/tasks at the Company
No. of the
Company's
date
(Date of birth)
(Situation of important concurrent posts, if any)
shares held by
No.
the candidate
April 1983
Joined Shindengen
April 2000
Department Manager, Device Design Dept., Advanced Power
October 2003
Products Div., Advanced Power Products Div. Group
Associate General Manager, Advanced Power Products Div.,
Electronic Device Div. Group;
Department Manager, Design Dept., Advanced Power Products Div.,
April 2005
Electronic Device Div. Group
General Manager, Advanced Power Products Div., Electronic Device
Div. Group;
Department Manager, Design Dept., Advanced Power Products Div.,
April 2006
Electronic Device Div. Group
General Manager, Advanced Power Products Div., Electronic Device
April 2008
Div. Group
General Manager, IC Development Center, Technology &
April 2009
Development Div. Group
Deputy Division Director, Technology & Development Center
June 2010
Officer
June 2012
President, Higashine Shindengen Co., Ltd.
Officer
President, Higashine Shindengen Co., Ltd.;
In Charge of Shindengen group Productivity Innovation System
March 2013
(SPIS) Project
Officer
President, Higashine Shindengen Co., Ltd.;
General Manager, SPIS Project;
April 2013
In Charge of SPIS Project
Officer
Kenji Horiguchi
June 2013
President, Higashine Shindengen Co., Ltd.
5,875
(November 16, 1959)
Director and Officer;
In Charge of Technology, Production, Quality, Intellectual Property
common
Reappointment
and Power Module Products
shares
June 2014
Director and Officer;
General Manager, Technology & Development Center;
In Charge of Technology, Production, Quality, Intellectual Property
June 2015
and Power Module Products
2
Director and Officer;
April 2016
In Charge of Technology, Production and Quality
Director and Senior Officer;
April 2017
In Charge of Technology, Production and Quality
Director and Senior Officer, Factory Director;
In Charge of Structural Reform, Materials, Distribution, Magnetic
April 2018
Components
Director and Executive Officer; Factory Director;
In Charge of Structural Reform, Materials, Distribution, Magnetic
April 2019
Components
Director and Executive Officer; Factory Director;
April 2020
In Charge of Structural Reform, Magnetic Components
Director and Executive Officer; Factory Director;
In Charge of Magnetic Components, Environments, ISO Promotion
Office
November 2020 Director and Executive Officer; Factory Director;
In Charge of Magnetic Components,
Environmental & Health , ISO
April 2022
Promotion Office
Director and Executive Officer;
Environmental & Health , ISO
In Charge of Magnetic Components,
April 2023
Promotion
Director and Senior Executive Officer; (current position)
In Charge of Technology & Quality, Magnetic Part, Environmental
Management, Safety Promotion (current position)
Significant concurrent positions:
Not applicable
Reasons for nomination as candidate:
Mr. Kenji Horiguchi has been mainly engaged in the Design, Production and Quality Management departments and has great insight and plenty of experience in those fields. Furthermore, he has been acting as Director since June 2013 and has been appropriately overseeing management of the Company. In view of this, the Company recognizes him as an indispensable person
for management of the Company; therefore, the Company has continued to choose him as a candidate for the position of Director.
Special-interest relationships:
No special-interest relationships exist between Mr. Kenji Horiguchi and the Company.
8
Candi-
No. of the
Name
Brief background description, positions/tasks at the Company
Company's
date
(Date of birth)
(Situation of important concurrent posts, if any)
shares held by
No.
the candidate
April 1984
Joined The Dai-ichi Kangyo Bank, Limited
September 2001
Deputy Branch Manager, Singapore Branch, The Dai-ichi Kangyo
Bank, Limited
December 2002
Assistant Director, Internal Business Management Division, Mizuho
Corporate Bank, Ltd.
January 2005
Deputy Branch Manager, Beijing Branch, Mizuho Corporate Bank,
Ltd.
April 2008
Assistant General Manager, International Management Division,
Mizuho Corporate Bank, Ltd.
April 2009
General Manager, Asian Business Division, Mizuho Corporate Bank,
Ltd.
June 2011
General Manager, Audit Operations Department, Mizuho Financial
Osamu Ukegawa
Group
November 2013
Senior Executive Officer and General Manager Education Business
2,891
(November 11, 1961)
Division, Mizuho Information & Research Institute
common
April 2016
Joined Shindengen
Reappointment
shares
Officer
In Charge of Accounting, Finance, and Internal Audit Supervisor
April 2020
Senior Officer
In Charge of Accounting, Finance, Internal Audit, and Information
3
Systems Supervisor
April 2022
Senior Officer
In Charge of Accounting, Finance, and Internal Audit Supervisor
April 2023
Executive Officer
In Charge of Accounting, Finance, and Internal Audit Supervisor
June 2023
Director and Executive Officer (current position)
In Charge of Finance & Risk management, Accounting, Internal Audit
Supervisor (current position)
Significant concurrent positions:
Not applicable
Reasons for nomination as candidate:
Mr. Osamu Ukegawa possesses international experience and expert knowledge in financial institutions. In addition, since April 2016, he has provided leadership and instruction as a Senior Officer of the Company and as a supervisor in administrative departments including Accounting, Finance, and Internal Audit. In view of this, the Company recognizes him as a necessary human resource for improving company value; and therefore, the Company has chosen him as a candidate for the position of Director.
Special-interest relationships:
No special-interest relationships exist between Mr. Osamu Ukegawa and the Company.
9
Candi-
No. of the
Name
Brief background description, positions/tasks at the Company
Company's
date
(Date of birth)
(Situation of important concurrent posts, if any)
shares held by
No.
the candidate
April 1987
Joined Shindengen
April 2006
General Manager, Product Development Department, Power Systems
Div. Group
April 2008
Department Manager, Design Department No. 1, Power Systems Div.
Group
February 2009
Department Manager, Design Department, Power Systems Div. Group
October 2009
Department Manager, Design Department No. 1, Power Systems Div.
Group
October 2010
General Manager, Power Systems Div., Power Systems Div. Group
April 2012
Deputy Division Director, Power Systems Div. Group; and General
Manager, Power Systems Div., Power Systems Div. Group
June 2012
Officer;
Division Director, Power Systems Div. Group; and General Manager,
Power Systems Management Div., Power Systems Div. Group
Masahiro Sasaki
June 2013
Officer;
4,661
Division Director New Energy Div. Group
(February 20, 1964)
common
June 2015
Officer;
Reappointment
General Manager, Technology & Development Center and
shares
In Charge of New Energy Technology Development and Intellectual
Property
April 2017
Officer
General Manager, Technology & Development Center and
4
In Charge of Quality and Intellectual Property
April 2020
Senior Officer
General Manager, Corporate Planning Group and
In Charge of Personnel
April 2023
Executive Officer;
General Manager, Corporate Planning Group and
In Charge of Personnel
June 2023
Director and Executive Officer (current position);
In Charge of Production & SCM,
General Manager, Corporate Planning Group;
and In Charge of Personnel
Significant concurrent positions:
Not applicable
Reasons for nomination as candidate:
Mr. Masahiro Sasaki has extensive experience and achievements as a doctor of engineering, mainly in the Design and Development Dept. In addition, as a company officer since June 2012, he also has a high level of executive experience having served as the Division Director of the New Energy Div. Group, General Manager of the Technology & Development Center, and General Manager of the Corporate Planning Group. In view of this, the Company recognizes him as a necessary human resource for improving company value; and therefore, the Company has chosen him as a candidate for the position of Director.
Special-interest relationships:
No special-interest relationships exist between Mr. Masahiro Sasaki and the Company.
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Shindengen Electric Manufacturing Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2024 00:19:01 UTC.