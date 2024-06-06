Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation. Securities code: 6844 June 6, 2024 To our shareholders 2-2-1, Ohtemachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan Shindengen Electric Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Nobuyoshi Tanaka, President Notice of the 100th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders We would like to express our heartfelt appreciation for your long-standing patronage of Shindengen Electric Manufacturing Co., Ltd. We hereby notify you that the 100th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Shindengen Electric Manufacturing Co., Ltd. will be held as stated below. In convening this General Meeting of Shareholders , the Company has taken measures to electronically provide information (information to be provided via measures for electronic provision), including reference documents for shareholders, etc., by posting said information on the Company's website accessible on the Internet, and asks that you access the following website to verify the content of said information. The information has also been posted to the Tokyo Stock Exchange website as detailed below. [Shindengen website] https://www.shindengen.co.jp/ir/stock/soukai/ [Tokyo Stock Exchange website (Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. Information Service)] https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK010010Action.do?Show=Show Access the above-noted Tokyo Stock Exchange website, and either enter "Shindengen Electric Manufacturing Co., Ltd." into the "Issue name (company name)" field or our company's securities code "6844" into the "Code" field, then search, select "Basic Information" then "Documents for public inspection/PR information", then check the "[Notice of General Shareholders Meeting /Informational Materials for a General Shareholders Meeting]" field under the "Filed information available for public inspection" heading. Please note however, that even if not attending the meeting in person, you can still exercise your voting rights in writing or by electromagnetic means (the Internet etc.)., so we ask that shareholders take full advantage of these options. After reading the shareholder meeting reference documents below, please submit your voting instructions by no later than 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2024. Regards 1

Notice of Meeting Date and time: Thursday, June 27, 2024, 10:00 a.m. Place: 4F DaiyaGate Ikebukuro, 1-16-15 Minami Ikebukuro, Toshima-ku, Tokyo TKP Garden City Premium Ikebukuro 3. Agenda Reports:1. Business report, consolidated financial statements, and consolidated financial statement audit reports by the accounting auditors and the Board of Corporate Auditors for the 101th fiscal year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) 2. Non-consolidated financial statements for the 101th fiscal year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) Resolutions: Proposal 1: Appropriation of Surplus Proposal 2: Election of Six (6) Directors Proposal 3: Election of One (1) Substitute Audit & Supervisory Board Member 4. Decisions concerning the convocation of the Meeting Of the information to be provided via measures for electronic provision, the following items shall not be included in documents issued to shareholders who request delivery of documents in writing, in accordance with relevant laws and the provisions of Article 22 of the Articles of Incorporation. ① The "Consolidated comments table" in consolidated financial statements ② The in "Non-consolidated comments table" in financial statements Accordingly, documents to be issued to shareholders who request the delivery of documents in writing shall consist of a portion of the documents audited when the accounting auditors and the Audit & Supervisory Board members prepare accounting audit reports and audit reports. If exercising voting rights via both the Internet and in writing (by post), the vote submitted via the Internet will be handled as the effective vote. In addition, if exercising voting rights via the Internet multiple times, the last vote submitted will be handled as the effective vote. If exercising voting rights in writing (by post), and do not indicate approval or disapproval of any given proposal, it shall be handled as if approval was indicated for the relevant proposal. If you plan to attend the Meeting, please bring the enclosed voting card with you and present it at the reception desk at the Meeting. If revisions are made to any of the reference documents for shareholders, business reports, financial statements, and consolidated financial statements, said revisions will be posted on our website at (https://www.shindengen.co.jp/ir/). 2

Information on exercising voting rights The right to vote at a General Meeting of Shareholders is a valuable right of all shareholders. Please be sure to read the reference documents for shareholders before exercising voting rights. Voting rights can be exercised via the following 3 methods. Exercising voting rights by attending the General Meeting of Shareholders If you plan to attend the Meeting, please bring the voting card included with this convocation notice with you and present it at the reception desk at the Meeting. Date and time: 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 27, 2024 Place:TKP Garden City PREMIUM Ikebukuro (4th floor) Exercising voting rights via the Internet, etc. Please enter your approval or disapproval of proposals according to the instructions on the following page. Exercise deadline: Until 5:30 p.m. on Wednsday, June 26, 2024 Exercising voting rights in writing (by post) Indicate your approval or disapproval for each of the proposals on the enclosed voting card and return the voting card by post. Exercise deadline: Receipt by 5:30 p.m. on Wednsday, June 26, 2024 In the case of voting twice via mail (voting card) and via the Internet

Please take note that if you vote twice via mail (voting card) and via the Internet, the vote that you gave via the Internet will be taken as an effective vote. In the case of voting via the Internet more than once

If you vote via the Internet more than once, the last vote you give will be taken as an effective vote. Procedures for voting via the Internet

When voting via the Internet, please confirm the following points before doing so.

If you plan to attend the Meeting on the day, you do not have to complete the procedures for voting via mail (voting card) or via the Internet. 3

Method for voting via the Internet On the voting website ( https://evote.tr.mufg.jp/), use the login ID and temporary password written on your voting card, and enter your answers according to the instructions on the screen. Please be aware that the site will ask you to change your temporary password in order to prevent other people from hacking your account or falsifying your vote. You will be provided with a new login ID and temporary password each time a General Meeting of Shareholders is convened. Expenses incurred when accessing the voting site All expenses incurred when accessing the voting site (fee for Internet connection, etc.) shall be borne by the shareholders. And expenses incurred when accessing the voting site via mobile phones, etc. (packet communication fees, etc.) shall be borne by the shareholders. Platform for electronic voting Nominee shareholders (including standing proxies) such as trust management banks may apply in advance to use the platform for electronic voting operated by the ICJ Inc., a joint venture company established by the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc., and others. In such a case, the shareholders can use the ICJ platform to vote at the General Meeting of Shareholders in addition to the Internet and other methods mentioned above. All inquiries regarding the computing system, etc. should be addressed to: Corporate Agency Division (Help Desk) Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation Phone: 0120-173-027(09:00-21:00,toll-free) 4

Reference Documents for Shareholders Meeting Proposal 1: Appropriation of Surplus The Company desires to appropriate the surplus in the following manner. Matters concerning the year-end dividend. The Company regards the return of profits to shareholders as one of management's important tasks and makes it our basic policy to determine the distribution of profits by taking into account in a general manner the internal reserve to maintain and strengthen its competitiveness in the industry, the level of the return on equity, the performance or the like. The Company desires to declare the year-end dividend of the current term in the following manner. Type of dividend property Cash Matter concerning the assignment of the dividend property and its total amount The sum of 130 yen per one common share of the Company

The total amount shall be 1,340,665,560yen. The day on which the distribution of dividend of surplus shall take effect: June 28, 2024 5

Proposal2: Election of Six (6) Directors The term of office of all of the six Directors will expire upon conclusion of this Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. It is therefore requested that six Directors be elected from the candidates listed below. Candi- Name Positions, tasks and responsibilities at Gender Category date No. the Company 1 Nobuyoshi Tanaka President Male Reappointment In Charge of Sales Director (Senior Executive Officer) 2 Kenji Horiguchi In Charge of Technology & Quality, Male Reappointment Magnetic Part, Environmental Management, Safety Promotion Director (Executive Officer) 3 Osamu Ukegawa In Charge of Finance & Risk Male Reappointment management, Accounting, Internal Audit Supervisor Director (Executive Officer) In Charge of Production & SCM, 4 Masahiro Sasaki General Manager, Corporate Planning Male Reappointment Group; and In Charge of Personnel Reappointment 5 Yoshihiro Nishiyama Director Male Outside Independent Reappointment 6 Yaeko Kitadai Director Female Outside Independent Reappointment Candidate for reappointment as Director Outside Candidate for Outside Director Independent Independent Director pursuant to the rules specified by the stock exchange and others 6

Candi- No. of the Name Brief background description, positions/tasks at the Company Company's date (Date of birth) (Situation of important concurrent posts, if any) shares held by No. the candidate April 1985 Joined Shindengen October 2006 Department Manager, Planning Dept., Corporate Planning Group April 2010 Department Manager, Administration Dept., Electronic Device Management Div., Electronic Device Div. Group July 2010 General Manager, Electronic Device Management Div., Electronic Device Div. Group June 2011 Officer; Division Director, Electronic Device Div. Group June 2015 Officer; Division Director, Electronic Device Div. Group; Division Director, Sales Div. Group April 2016 Senior Officer; Nobuyoshi Tanaka Division Director, Electronic Device Div. Group; Division Director, Sales Div. Group 7,208 (July 20, 1961) April 2017 Senior Officer; common Reappointment Division Director, Sales Div. Group; shares In Charge of Electric Vehicle Project June 2017 Director and Senior Officer; Division Director, Sales Div. Group; In Charge of Electric Vehicle Project 1 April 2018 Director and Executive Officer; Division Director, Sales Div. Group; In Charge of Electric Vehicle Project April 2020 Director and Executive Officer In Charge of Sales Departments, CSR Promotion Office April 2022 Director and Executive Officer In Charge of Sales, Energy Systems & Solutions Div. April 2023 President (current position) In Charge of Sales (current position) Significant concurrent positions: Not applicable Reasons for nomination as candidate: Mr. Nobuyoshi Tanaka has been engaged in the Sales departments inside and outside Japan. He has broad business experience and great insight, leading the Corporate Planning Group and the Electronic Device Div. Group. Furthermore, he has been as Director since June 2017 and has been appropriately overseeing management of the Company. We therefore anticipate that he is well- qualified for a leader who is responsible for enhancing the Company's value in a sustainable manner, and he has been nominated as candidate for a Director for the following term. Special-interest relationships: No special-interest relationships exist between Mr. Nobuyoshi Tanaka and the Company. 7

Candi- Name Brief background description, positions/tasks at the Company No. of the Company's date (Date of birth) (Situation of important concurrent posts, if any) shares held by No. the candidate April 1983 Joined Shindengen April 2000 Department Manager, Device Design Dept., Advanced Power October 2003 Products Div., Advanced Power Products Div. Group Associate General Manager, Advanced Power Products Div., Electronic Device Div. Group; Department Manager, Design Dept., Advanced Power Products Div., April 2005 Electronic Device Div. Group General Manager, Advanced Power Products Div., Electronic Device Div. Group; Department Manager, Design Dept., Advanced Power Products Div., April 2006 Electronic Device Div. Group General Manager, Advanced Power Products Div., Electronic Device April 2008 Div. Group General Manager, IC Development Center, Technology & April 2009 Development Div. Group Deputy Division Director, Technology & Development Center June 2010 Officer June 2012 President, Higashine Shindengen Co., Ltd. Officer President, Higashine Shindengen Co., Ltd.; In Charge of Shindengen group Productivity Innovation System March 2013 (SPIS) Project Officer President, Higashine Shindengen Co., Ltd.; General Manager, SPIS Project; April 2013 In Charge of SPIS Project Officer Kenji Horiguchi June 2013 President, Higashine Shindengen Co., Ltd. 5,875 (November 16, 1959) Director and Officer; In Charge of Technology, Production, Quality, Intellectual Property common Reappointment and Power Module Products shares June 2014 Director and Officer; General Manager, Technology & Development Center; In Charge of Technology, Production, Quality, Intellectual Property June 2015 and Power Module Products 2 Director and Officer; April 2016 In Charge of Technology, Production and Quality Director and Senior Officer; April 2017 In Charge of Technology, Production and Quality Director and Senior Officer, Factory Director; In Charge of Structural Reform, Materials, Distribution, Magnetic April 2018 Components Director and Executive Officer; Factory Director; In Charge of Structural Reform, Materials, Distribution, Magnetic April 2019 Components Director and Executive Officer; Factory Director; April 2020 In Charge of Structural Reform, Magnetic Components Director and Executive Officer; Factory Director; In Charge of Magnetic Components, Environments, ISO Promotion Office November 2020 Director and Executive Officer; Factory Director; In Charge of Magnetic Components, Environmental & Health , ISO April 2022 Promotion Office Director and Executive Officer; Environmental & Health , ISO In Charge of Magnetic Components, April 2023 Promotion Director and Senior Executive Officer; (current position) In Charge of Technology & Quality, Magnetic Part, Environmental Management, Safety Promotion (current position) Significant concurrent positions: Not applicable Reasons for nomination as candidate: Mr. Kenji Horiguchi has been mainly engaged in the Design, Production and Quality Management departments and has great insight and plenty of experience in those fields. Furthermore, he has been acting as Director since June 2013 and has been appropriately overseeing management of the Company. In view of this, the Company recognizes him as an indispensable person for management of the Company; therefore, the Company has continued to choose him as a candidate for the position of Director. Special-interest relationships: No special-interest relationships exist between Mr. Kenji Horiguchi and the Company. 8

Candi- No. of the Name Brief background description, positions/tasks at the Company Company's date (Date of birth) (Situation of important concurrent posts, if any) shares held by No. the candidate April 1984 Joined The Dai-ichi Kangyo Bank, Limited September 2001 Deputy Branch Manager, Singapore Branch, The Dai-ichi Kangyo Bank, Limited December 2002 Assistant Director, Internal Business Management Division, Mizuho Corporate Bank, Ltd. January 2005 Deputy Branch Manager, Beijing Branch, Mizuho Corporate Bank, Ltd. April 2008 Assistant General Manager, International Management Division, Mizuho Corporate Bank, Ltd. April 2009 General Manager, Asian Business Division, Mizuho Corporate Bank, Ltd. June 2011 General Manager, Audit Operations Department, Mizuho Financial Osamu Ukegawa Group November 2013 Senior Executive Officer and General Manager Education Business 2,891 (November 11, 1961) Division, Mizuho Information & Research Institute common April 2016 Joined Shindengen Reappointment shares Officer In Charge of Accounting, Finance, and Internal Audit Supervisor April 2020 Senior Officer In Charge of Accounting, Finance, Internal Audit, and Information 3 Systems Supervisor April 2022 Senior Officer In Charge of Accounting, Finance, and Internal Audit Supervisor April 2023 Executive Officer In Charge of Accounting, Finance, and Internal Audit Supervisor June 2023 Director and Executive Officer (current position) In Charge of Finance & Risk management, Accounting, Internal Audit Supervisor (current position) Significant concurrent positions: Not applicable Reasons for nomination as candidate: Mr. Osamu Ukegawa possesses international experience and expert knowledge in financial institutions. In addition, since April 2016, he has provided leadership and instruction as a Senior Officer of the Company and as a supervisor in administrative departments including Accounting, Finance, and Internal Audit. In view of this, the Company recognizes him as a necessary human resource for improving company value; and therefore, the Company has chosen him as a candidate for the position of Director. Special-interest relationships: No special-interest relationships exist between Mr. Osamu Ukegawa and the Company. 9