Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Shindengen Electric Manufacturing Co.,Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6844   JP3377800002

SHINDENGEN ELECTRIC MANUFACTURING CO.,LTD.

(6844)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:37 2022-06-13 am EDT
3300.00 JPY   -1.20%
06/12SHINDENGEN ELECTRIC MANUFACTURING : Notice of the 98th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders（331.8 KB）
PU
05/20SHINDENGEN ELECTRIC MANUFACTURING : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2022 (Based on Japanese GAAP)（NaNKB）
PU
04/25SHINDENGEN ELECTRIC MANUFACTURING : "Environmental Vision 2050" established
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shindengen Electric Manufacturing : Notice of the 98th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders（331.8 KB）

06/12/2022 | 11:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.

Securities code: 6844

June 7, 2022

To our shareholders

2-2-1, Ohtemachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Shindengen Electric Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Yoshinori Suzuki, President

Notice of the 98th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

We would like to express our heartfelt appreciation for your long-standing patronage of Shindengen Electric Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

We hereby notify you that the 98th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Shindengen Electric Manufacturing Co., Ltd. will be held as stated below.

As the situation with COVID-19 infections continues to be a concern, we ask shareholders to consider refraining from attending the meeting in person, regardless of individual health conditions, to ensure the safety and peace of mind of our shareholders. We ask shareholders to please exercise your voting rights in advance by written ballot or electronic means (Internet, etc.).

Please note however, that even if not attending the meeting in person, you can still exercise your voting rights in writing or by electromagnetic means (the Internet etc.)., so we ask that shareholders take full advantage of these options. After reading the shareholder meeting reference documents below, please submit your voting instructions by no later than 5:30 p.m. on Monday June 28, 2022 in accordance with the "Instructions concerning the exercising of voting rights" provided on page 3.

Regards

1

Notice of Meeting

  1. Date and time: Wednesday, June 29, 2022, 10:00 a.m.
  2. Place: 4F DaiyaGgate Ikebukuro, 1-16-15 Minami Ikebukuro, Toshima-ku, Tokyo

TKP Garden City Premium Ikebukuro

■Please note that the location of the meeting will be different from the previous year.

The venue of will be changed from the previous year in order to operate the General Meeting of Shareholders more flexibly in conjunction with the opening of the Asaka Office.

3. Agenda

Reports:1. Business report, consolidated financial statements, and consolidated financial statement audit reports by the accounting auditors and the Board of Corporate Auditors for the 99th fiscal year

(from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

2. Non-consolidated financial statements for the 99th fiscal year (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

Resolutions:

Proposal 1: Appropriation of Surplus

Proposal 2: Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation

Proposal 3: Election of Six (6) Directors

Proposal 4: Election of One (1) Substitute Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Proposal 5: Continuation of the policy against the buying of an enormous amount of shares of our company (anti-takeover measures)

4. Decisions concerning the convocation of the Meeting

Please refer to "Instructions concerning the exercising of voting rights" on the next page.

We respectfully ask shareholders to consider refraining from attending the meeting this year in person to minimize the risk of COVID-19 infection. (Souvenirs for shareholders attending the meeting will not be distributed this year.)

If revisions are made to any of the reference documents for shareholders, business reports, financial statements, and consolidated financial statements, said revisions will be posted on our website at (https://www.shindengen.co.jp/ir/).

2

10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 29, 2022
TKP Garden City PREMIUM Ikebukuro(4th floor)

Instructions concerning the exercising of voting rights

Voting rights may be exercised in the following three ways.

If attending the General Meeting of Shareholders

Please bring the voting card with you and present it at the reception desk at the Meeting. (Your personal seal is not necessary.)

Date and time:

Place:

If exercising voting rights by post

Please indicate your answers to the proposals on the enclosed voting card and send the card by post. You need not affix any postage.

Exercise deadline: Receipt by 5:30 p.m. on Monday, June 28, 2022

If exercising voting rights via the Internet

Access the voting website (https://evote.tr.mufg.jp/) via personal computer, smartphone or mobile phone. Enter the login ID and temporary password shown on the enclosed voting card, and enter your answer according to the instructions on the screen.

Exercise deadline: Until 5:30 p.m. on Monday, June 28, 2022

  1. In the case of voting twice via mail (voting card) and via the Internet
    Please take note that if you vote twice via mail (voting card) and via the Internet, the vote that you gave via the Internet will be taken as an effective vote.
  2. In the case of voting via the Internet more than once
    If you vote via the Internet more than once, the last vote you give will be taken as an effective vote.
  3. Procedures for voting via the Internet
    When voting via the Internet, please confirm the following points before doing so.
    If you plan to attend the Meeting on the day, you do not have to complete the procedures for voting via mail (voting card) or via the Internet.

3

Method for voting via the Internet

  1. On the voting website (https://evote.tr.mufg.jp/), use the login ID and temporary password written on your voting card, and enter your answers according to the instructions on the screen.
  2. Please be aware that the site will ask you to change your temporary password in order to prevent other people from hacking your account or falsifying your vote.
  3. You will be provided with a new login ID and temporary password each time a General Meeting of

Shareholders is convened.

Expenses incurred when accessing the voting site

All expenses incurred when accessing the voting site (fee for Internet connection, etc.) shall be borne by the shareholders. And expenses incurred when accessing the voting site via mobile phones, etc. (packet communication fees, etc.) shall be borne by the shareholders.

Platform for electronic voting

Nominee shareholders (including standing proxies) such as trust management banks may apply in advance to use the platform for electronic voting operated by the ICJ Inc., a joint venture company established by the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc., and others. In such a case, the shareholders can use the ICJ platform to vote at the General Meeting of Shareholders in addition to the Internet and other methods mentioned above.

All inquiries regarding the computing system, etc. should be addressed to:

Corporate Agency Division (Help Desk)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation

Phone: 0120-173-027(09:00-21:00,toll-free)

4

Reference Documents for Shareholders Meeting

Proposal 1: Appropriation of Surplus

The Company desires to appropriate the surplus in the following manner.

Matters concerning the year-end dividend.

The Company regards the return of profits to shareholders as one of management's important tasks and makes it our basic policy to determine the distribution of profits by taking into account in a general manner the internal reserve to maintain and strengthen its competitiveness in the industry, the level of the return on equity, the performance or the like. The Company desires to declare the year-end dividend of the current term in the following manner.

  1. Type of dividend property Cash
  2. Matter concerning the assignment of the dividend property and its total amount The sum of 100 yen per one common share of the Company
    The total amount shall be 1,030,706,400 yen.
  3. The day on which the distribution of dividend of surplus shall take effect: June 30, 2022

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Shindengen Electric Manufacturing Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2022 03:32:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SHINDENGEN ELECTRIC MANUFACTURING CO.,LTD.
06/12SHINDENGEN ELECTRIC MANUFACTURING : Notice of the 98th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareho..
PU
05/20SHINDENGEN ELECTRIC MANUFACTURING : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Year..
PU
04/25SHINDENGEN ELECTRIC MANUFACTURING : "Environmental Vision 2050" established
PU
04/10SHINDENGEN ELECTRIC MANUFACTURING : Pcim europe 2022
PU
03/30SHINDENGEN ELECTRIC MANUFACTURING CO : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/15SHINDENGEN ELECTRIC MANUFACTURING : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine..
PU
02/09SHINDENGEN ELECTRIC MANUFACTURING : Appendix（275KB）
PU
2021SHINDENGEN ELECTRIC MANUFACTURING : 'CSR Report 2021' was released
PU
2021SHINDENGEN ELECTRIC MANUFACTURING : CSR Report 2021
PU
2021SHINDENGEN ELECTRIC MANUFACTURING : Announcing the launch of 622V withstand voltage High-s..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 92 000 M 686 M 686 M
Net income 2022 5 400 M 40,2 M 40,2 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,38x
Yield 2022 2,99%
Capitalization 34 426 M 257 M 257 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,37x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 5 101
Free-Float 74,2%
Chart SHINDENGEN ELECTRIC MANUFACTURING CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
Shindengen Electric Manufacturing Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHINDENGEN ELECTRIC MANUFACTURING CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3 340,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yoshinori Suzuki Manager-Device Overseas Sales
Osamu Ukegawa Head-Finance, Accounting & Information Systems
Tomoaki Nishi Manager-Technology Development Center
Ichiro Yamada Independent Outside Director
Hideyuki Hashimoto Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHINDENGEN ELECTRIC MANUFACTURING CO.,LTD.-9.97%257
KEYENCE CORPORATION-30.29%91 072
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-28.39%72 150
EATON CORPORATION PLC-20.71%54 675
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-6.36%51 705
NIDEC CORPORATION-34.42%38 180