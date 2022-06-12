Shindengen Electric Manufacturing : Notice of the 98th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders（331.8 KB）

Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation. Securities code: 6844 June 7, 2022 To our shareholders 2-2-1, Ohtemachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan Shindengen Electric Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Yoshinori Suzuki, President Notice of the 98th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders We would like to express our heartfelt appreciation for your long-standing patronage of Shindengen Electric Manufacturing Co., Ltd. We hereby notify you that the 98th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Shindengen Electric Manufacturing Co., Ltd. will be held as stated below. As the situation with COVID-19 infections continues to be a concern, we ask shareholders to consider refraining from attending the meeting in person, regardless of individual health conditions, to ensure the safety and peace of mind of our shareholders. We ask shareholders to please exercise your voting rights in advance by written ballot or electronic means (Internet, etc.). Please note however, that even if not attending the meeting in person, you can still exercise your voting rights in writing or by electromagnetic means (the Internet etc.)., so we ask that shareholders take full advantage of these options. After reading the shareholder meeting reference documents below, please submit your voting instructions by no later than 5:30 p.m. on Monday June 28, 2022 in accordance with the "Instructions concerning the exercising of voting rights" provided on page 3. Regards 1

Notice of Meeting Date and time: Wednesday, June 29, 2022, 10:00 a.m. Place: 4F DaiyaGgate Ikebukuro, 1-16-15 Minami Ikebukuro, Toshima-ku, Tokyo TKP Garden City Premium Ikebukuro ■Please note that the location of the meeting will be different from the previous year. The venue of will be changed from the previous year in order to operate the General Meeting of Shareholders more flexibly in conjunction with the opening of the Asaka Office. 3. Agenda Reports:1. Business report, consolidated financial statements, and consolidated financial statement audit reports by the accounting auditors and the Board of Corporate Auditors for the 99th fiscal year (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022) 2. Non-consolidated financial statements for the 99th fiscal year (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022) Resolutions: Proposal 1: Appropriation of Surplus Proposal 2: Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation Proposal 3: Election of Six (6) Directors Proposal 4: Election of One (1) Substitute Audit & Supervisory Board Member Proposal 5: Continuation of the policy against the buying of an enormous amount of shares of our company (anti-takeover measures) 4. Decisions concerning the convocation of the Meeting Please refer to "Instructions concerning the exercising of voting rights" on the next page. We respectfully ask shareholders to consider refraining from attending the meeting this year in person to minimize the risk of COVID-19 infection. (Souvenirs for shareholders attending the meeting will not be distributed this year.) If revisions are made to any of the reference documents for shareholders, business reports, financial statements, and consolidated financial statements, said revisions will be posted on our website at (https://www.shindengen.co.jp/ir/). 2

10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 29, 2022 TKP Garden City PREMIUM Ikebukuro(4th floor) Instructions concerning the exercising of voting rights Voting rights may be exercised in the following three ways. If attending the General Meeting of Shareholders Please bring the voting card with you and present it at the reception desk at the Meeting. (Your personal seal is not necessary.) Date and time: Place: If exercising voting rights by post Please indicate your answers to the proposals on the enclosed voting card and send the card by post. You need not affix any postage. Exercise deadline: Receipt by 5:30 p.m. on Monday, June 28, 2022 If exercising voting rights via the Internet Access the voting website (https://evote.tr.mufg.jp/) via personal computer, smartphone or mobile phone. Enter the login ID and temporary password shown on the enclosed voting card, and enter your answer according to the instructions on the screen. Exercise deadline: Until 5:30 p.m. on Monday, June 28, 2022 In the case of voting twice via mail (voting card) and via the Internet

Method for voting via the Internet On the voting website ( https://evote.tr.mufg.jp/), use the login ID and temporary password written on your voting card, and enter your answers according to the instructions on the screen. Please be aware that the site will ask you to change your temporary password in order to prevent other people from hacking your account or falsifying your vote. You will be provided with a new login ID and temporary password each time a General Meeting of Shareholders is convened. Expenses incurred when accessing the voting site All expenses incurred when accessing the voting site (fee for Internet connection, etc.) shall be borne by the shareholders. And expenses incurred when accessing the voting site via mobile phones, etc. (packet communication fees, etc.) shall be borne by the shareholders. Platform for electronic voting Nominee shareholders (including standing proxies) such as trust management banks may apply in advance to use the platform for electronic voting operated by the ICJ Inc., a joint venture company established by the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc., and others. In such a case, the shareholders can use the ICJ platform to vote at the General Meeting of Shareholders in addition to the Internet and other methods mentioned above. All inquiries regarding the computing system, etc. should be addressed to: Corporate Agency Division (Help Desk) Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation Phone: 0120-173-027(09:00-21:00,toll-free) 4