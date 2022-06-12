Shindengen Electric Manufacturing : Notice of the 98th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders（331.8 KB）

Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.
Securities code: 6844
June 7, 2022
To our shareholders
2-2-1, Ohtemachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan
Shindengen Electric Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
Yoshinori Suzuki, President
Notice of the 98th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
We would like to express our heartfelt appreciation for your long-standing patronage of Shindengen Electric Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
We hereby notify you that the 98th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Shindengen Electric Manufacturing Co., Ltd. will be held as stated below.
As the situation with COVID-19 infections continues to be a concern, we ask shareholders to consider refraining from attending the meeting in person, regardless of individual health conditions, to ensure the safety and peace of mind of our shareholders. We ask shareholders to please exercise your voting rights in advance by written ballot or electronic means (Internet, etc.).
Please note however, that even if not attending the meeting in person, you can still exercise your voting rights in writing or by electromagnetic means (the Internet etc.)., so we ask that shareholders take full advantage of these options. After reading the shareholder meeting reference documents below, please submit your voting instructions by no later than 5:30 p.m. on Monday June 28, 2022 in accordance with the "Instructions concerning the exercising of voting rights" provided on page 3.
Regards
Notice of Meeting
Date and time: Wednesday, June 29, 2022, 10:00 a.m.
Place: 4F DaiyaGgate Ikebukuro, 1-16-15 Minami Ikebukuro, Toshima-ku, Tokyo
TKP Garden City Premium Ikebukuro
■Please note that the location of the meeting will be different from the previous year.
The venue of will be changed from the previous year in order to operate the General Meeting of Shareholders more flexibly in conjunction with the opening of the Asaka Office.
3. Agenda
Reports:1. Business report, consolidated financial statements, and consolidated financial statement audit reports by the accounting auditors and the Board of Corporate Auditors for the 99th fiscal year
(from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)
2. Non-consolidated financial statements for the 99th fiscal year (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)
Resolutions:
Proposal 1: Appropriation of Surplus
Proposal 2: Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation
Proposal 3: Election of Six (6) Directors
Proposal 4: Election of One (1) Substitute Audit & Supervisory Board Member
Proposal 5: Continuation of the policy against the buying of an enormous amount of shares of our company (anti-takeover measures)
4. Decisions concerning the convocation of the Meeting
Please refer to "Instructions concerning the exercising of voting rights" on the next page.
We respectfully ask shareholders to consider refraining from attending the meeting this year in person to minimize the risk of COVID-19 infection. (Souvenirs for shareholders attending the meeting will not be distributed this year.)
If revisions are made to any of the reference documents for shareholders, business reports, financial statements, and consolidated financial statements, said revisions will be posted on our website at (https://www.shindengen.co.jp/ir/).
10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 29, 2022
TKP Garden City PREMIUM Ikebukuro(4th floor)
Instructions concerning the exercising of voting rights
Voting rights may be exercised in the following three ways.
If attending the General Meeting of Shareholders
Please bring the voting card with you and present it at the reception desk at the Meeting. (Your personal seal is not necessary.)
Date and time:
Place:
If exercising voting rights by post
Please indicate your answers to the proposals on the enclosed voting card and send the card by post. You need not affix any postage.
Exercise deadline: Receipt by 5:30 p.m. on Monday, June 28, 2022
If exercising voting rights via the Internet
Access the voting website (https://evote.tr.mufg.jp/) via personal computer, smartphone or mobile phone. Enter the login ID and temporary password shown on the enclosed voting card, and enter your answer according to the instructions on the screen.
Exercise deadline: Until 5:30 p.m. on Monday, June 28, 2022
In the case of voting twice via mail (voting card) and via the Internet
Please take note that if you vote twice via mail (voting card) and via the Internet, the vote that you gave via the Internet will be taken as an effective vote.
In the case of voting via the Internet more than once
If you vote via the Internet more than once, the last vote you give will be taken as an effective vote.
Procedures for voting via the Internet
When voting via the Internet, please confirm the following points before doing so.
If you plan to attend the Meeting on the day, you do not have to complete the procedures for voting via mail (voting card) or via the Internet.
Method for voting via the Internet
On the voting website (https://evote.tr.mufg.jp/), use the login ID and temporary password written on your voting card, and enter your answers according to the instructions on the screen.
Please be aware that the site will ask you to change your temporary password in order to prevent other people from hacking your account or falsifying your vote.
You will be provided with a new login ID and temporary password each time a General Meeting of
Shareholders is convened.
Expenses incurred when accessing the voting site
All expenses incurred when accessing the voting site (fee for Internet connection, etc.) shall be borne by the shareholders. And expenses incurred when accessing the voting site via mobile phones, etc. (packet communication fees, etc.) shall be borne by the shareholders.
Platform for electronic voting
Nominee shareholders (including standing proxies) such as trust management banks may apply in advance to use the platform for electronic voting operated by the ICJ Inc., a joint venture company established by the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc., and others. In such a case, the shareholders can use the ICJ platform to vote at the General Meeting of Shareholders in addition to the Internet and other methods mentioned above.
All inquiries regarding the computing system, etc. should be addressed to:
Corporate Agency Division (Help Desk)
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation
Phone: 0120-173-027(09:00-21:00,toll-free)
Reference Documents for Shareholders Meeting
Proposal 1: Appropriation of Surplus
The Company desires to appropriate the surplus in the following manner.
Matters concerning the year-end dividend.
The Company regards the return of profits to shareholders as one of management's important tasks and makes it our basic policy to determine the distribution of profits by taking into account in a general manner the internal reserve to maintain and strengthen its competitiveness in the industry, the level of the return on equity, the performance or the like. The Company desires to declare the year-end dividend of the current term in the following manner.
Type of dividend property Cash
Matter concerning the assignment of the dividend property and its total amount The sum of 100 yen per one common share of the Company
The total amount shall be 1,030,706,400 yen.
The day on which the distribution of dividend of surplus shall take effect: June 30, 2022
