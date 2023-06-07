Shindengen Electric Manufacturing : Notice of the 99th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders（195.9 KB）

Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.
Securities code: 6844
June 7, 2023
To our shareholders
2-2-1, Ohtemachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan
Shindengen Electric Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
Nobuyoshi Tanaka, President
Notice of the 99th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
We would like to express our heartfelt appreciation for your long-standing patronage of Shindengen Electric Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
We hereby notify you that the 99th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Shindengen Electric Manufacturing Co., Ltd. will be held as stated below.
In convening this General Meeting of Shareholders , the Company has taken measures to electronically provide information (information to be provided via measures for electronic provision), including reference documents for shareholders, etc., by posting said information on the Company's website accessible on the Internet, and asks that you access the following website to verify the content of said information. The information has also been posted to the Tokyo Stock Exchange website as detailed below.
[Shindengen website]
https://www.shindengen.co.jp/ir/stock/soukai/
[Tokyo Stock Exchange website (Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. Information Service)] https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK010010Action.do?Show=Show
Access the above-noted Tokyo Stock Exchange website, and either enter "Shindengen Electric Manufacturing Co., Ltd." into the "Issue name (company name)" field or our company's securities code "6844" into the "Code" field, then search, select "Basic Information" then "Documents for public inspection/PR information", then check the "[Notice of General Shareholders Meeting /Informational Materials for a General Shareholders Meeting]" field under the "Filed information available for public inspection" heading.
Please note however, that even if not attending the meeting in person, you can still exercise your voting rights in writing or by electromagnetic means (the Internet etc.)., so we ask that shareholders take full advantage of these options. After reading the shareholder meeting reference documents below, please submit your voting instructions by no later than 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.
Regards
Notice of Meeting
Date and time: Thursday, June 29, 2023, 10:00 a.m.
Place: 4F DaiyaGate Ikebukuro, 1-16-15 Minami Ikebukuro, Toshima-ku, Tokyo
TKP Garden City Premium Ikebukuro
3. Agenda
Reports:1. Business report, consolidated financial statements, and consolidated financial statement audit reports by the accounting auditors and the Board of Corporate Auditors for the 100th fiscal year
(from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
2. Non-consolidated financial statements for the 100th fiscal year (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
Resolutions:
Proposal 1: Appropriation of Surplus
Proposal 2: Election of Six (6) Directors
Proposal 3: Election of One (1) Audit & Supervisory Board Members
Proposal 4: Election of One (1) Substitute Audit & Supervisory Board Member
4. Decisions concerning the convocation of the Meeting
(1) Of the information to be provided via measures for electronic provision, the following items shall not be included in documents issued to shareholders who request delivery of documents in writing, in accordance with relevant laws and the provisions of Article 22 of the Articles of Incorporation.
① The "Consolidated comments table" in consolidated financial statements ② The in "Non-consolidated comments table" in financial statements
Accordingly, documents to be issued to shareholders who request the delivery of documents in writing shall consist of a portion of the documents audited when the accounting auditors and the Audit & Supervisory Board members prepare accounting audit reports and audit reports.
If exercising voting rights via both the Internet and in writing (by post), the vote submitted via the Internet will be handled as the effective vote. In addition, if exercising voting rights via the Internet multiple times, the last vote submitted will be handled as the effective vote.
If exercising voting rights in writing (by post), and do not indicate approval or disapproval of any given proposal, it shall be handled as if approval was indicated for the relevant proposal.
If you plan to attend the Meeting, please bring the enclosed voting card with you and present it at the reception desk at the Meeting.
If revisions are made to any of the reference documents for shareholders, business reports, financial statements, and consolidated financial statements, said revisions will be posted on our website at (https://www.shindengen.co.jp/ir/).
Information on exercising voting rights
The right to vote at a General Meeting of Shareholders is a valuable right of all shareholders. Please be sure to read the reference documents for shareholders before exercising voting rights. Voting rights can be exercised via the following 3 methods.
Exercising voting rights by attending the General Meeting of Shareholders
If you plan to attend the Meeting, please bring the voting card included with this convocation notice with you and present it at the reception desk at the Meeting.
Date and time: 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 29, 2023
Place:TKP Garden City PREMIUM Ikebukuro (4th floor)
Exercising voting rights via the Internet, etc.
Please enter your approval or disapproval of proposals according to the instructions on the following page. Exercise deadline: Until 5:30 p.m. on Wednsday, June 28, 2023
Exercising voting rights in writing (by post)
Indicate your approval or disapproval for each of the proposals on the enclosed voting card and return the voting card by post.
Exercise deadline: Receipt by 5:30 p.m. on Wednsday, June 28, 2023
In the case of voting twice via mail (voting card) and via the Internet
Please take note that if you vote twice via mail (voting card) and via the Internet, the vote that you gave via the Internet will be taken as an effective vote.
In the case of voting via the Internet more than once
If you vote via the Internet more than once, the last vote you give will be taken as an effective vote.
Procedures for voting via the Internet
When voting via the Internet, please confirm the following points before doing so.
If you plan to attend the Meeting on the day, you do not have to complete the procedures for voting via mail (voting card) or via the Internet.
Method for voting via the Internet
On the voting website (https://evote.tr.mufg.jp/), use the login ID and temporary password written on your voting card, and enter your answers according to the instructions on the screen.
Please be aware that the site will ask you to change your temporary password in order to prevent other people from hacking your account or falsifying your vote.
You will be provided with a new login ID and temporary password each time a General Meeting of
Shareholders is convened.
Expenses incurred when accessing the voting site
All expenses incurred when accessing the voting site (fee for Internet connection, etc.) shall be borne by the shareholders. And expenses incurred when accessing the voting site via mobile phones, etc. (packet communication fees, etc.) shall be borne by the shareholders.
Platform for electronic voting
Nominee shareholders (including standing proxies) such as trust management banks may apply in advance to use the platform for electronic voting operated by the ICJ Inc., a joint venture company established by the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc., and others. In such a case, the shareholders can use the ICJ platform to vote at the General Meeting of Shareholders in addition to the Internet and other methods mentioned above.
All inquiries regarding the computing system, etc. should be addressed to:
Corporate Agency Division (Help Desk)
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation
Phone: 0120-173-027(09:00-21:00,toll-free)
Reference Documents for Shareholders Meeting
Proposal 1: Appropriation of Surplus
The Company desires to appropriate the surplus in the following manner.
Matters concerning the year-end dividend.
The Company regards the return of profits to shareholders as one of management's important tasks and makes it our basic policy to determine the distribution of profits by taking into account in a general manner the internal reserve to maintain and strengthen its competitiveness in the industry, the level of the return on equity, the performance or the like. The Company desires to declare the year-end dividend of the current term in the following manner.
Type of dividend property Cash
Matter concerning the assignment of the dividend property and its total amount The sum of 130 yen per one common share of the Company
The total amount shall be 1,340,196,780 yen.
The day on which the distribution of dividend of surplus shall take effect: June 30, 2023
5