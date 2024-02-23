Shine Justice Ltd is an Australia-based company that is engaged in providing legal services in Australia and New Zealand. It is also engaged in the conducting insurance recovery consulting business in New Zealand. It operates in two segments: Personal Injury and New Practice Areas. The Personal Injury (PI) segment specializes in damages-based plaintiff litigation legal services, primarily relating to personal injuries. PI's core business includes motor vehicle accidents, workersâ compensation, public liability, and abuse law. The New Practice Areas segment includes disability insurance and superannuation claims, asbestos and dust disease, federal compensation law, medical law, head trauma, class actions, commercial disputes, employment, private client services, and catastrophic injuries. The New Practice Area segment brands include Shine NZ Services Pty Ltd, Best Wilson Buckley Family Law Pty Ltd, Carr & Co Divorce and Family Lawyers Pty Ltd, and Risk Worldwide New Zealand Limited.

Sector Personal Services