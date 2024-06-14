Item 5.02Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On June 11, 2024, Shineco Inc. (the "Company") announced that commencing June 1, 2024, its chief executive officer and director, Jennifer Zhan, chief operating officer and director, Xiqiao Liu, and chief financial officer and director, Sai (Sam) Wang, willingly waived their compensation, including, but not limited to, salary, bonus, stock awards, option awards and any other compensation, and instead, each would receive a nominal annual salary of $1 until the day the Company's market capitalization reaches $1 billion.

The Company further announced that the waived compensation would be used as an incentive to award outstanding employees who contribute to the Company's development, especially in the aspects of technology development, product innovation, management optimization and market expansion.