ShineMore Technology Materials : Announce of the accumulaed losses reach one-half of paid-in capital

Announce of the accumulaed losses reach one-half
of paid-in capital
Date of events
2022/03/18
To which item it meets
paragraph 53
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/18
2.Company name:ShineMore Technology Materials Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:None
5.Cause of occurrence:Until Dec. 31st, 2021, the company's accumulated
losses have been reached 50% of the paid-up capital.
6.Countermeasures:The company shall report it in the latest shareholders'
meeting in accordance with Article 211 of Company Act.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
