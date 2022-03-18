ShineMore Technology Materials : Announce of the accumulaed losses reach one-half of paid-in capital

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/18 2.Company name:ShineMore Technology Materials Co., Ltd. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:None 5.Cause of occurrence:Until Dec. 31st, 2021, the company's accumulated losses have been reached 50% of the paid-up capital. 6.Countermeasures:The company shall report it in the latest shareholders' meeting in accordance with Article 211 of Company Act. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None