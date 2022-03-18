Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. ShineMore Technology Materials Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8291   TW0008291006

SHINEMORE TECHNOLOGY MATERIALS CO., LTD.

(8291)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ShineMore Technology Materials : Announce of the accumulaed losses reach one-half of paid-in capital

03/18/2022 | 01:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: ShineMore Technology Materials Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/03/18 Time of announcement 13:19:58
Subject 
 Announce of the accumulaed losses reach one-half
of paid-in capital
Date of events 2022/03/18 To which item it meets paragraph 53
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/18
2.Company name:ShineMore Technology Materials Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:None
5.Cause of occurrence:Until Dec. 31st, 2021, the company's accumulated
losses have been reached 50% of the paid-up capital.
6.Countermeasures:The company shall report it in the latest shareholders'
meeting in accordance with Article 211 of Company Act.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

ShineMore Technology Materials Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2022 05:30:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SHINEMORE TECHNOLOGY MATERIALS CO., LTD.
01:31aSHINEMORE TECHNOLOGY MATERIALS : Announce the approval of the company's board of directors..
PU
01:31aSHINEMORE TECHNOLOGY MATERIALS : Announce of the accumulaed losses reach one-half of paid-..
PU
01:31aSHINEMORE TECHNOLOGY MATERIALS : Resolution by the board of directors not to distribute di..
PU
02/24SHINEMORE TECHNOLOGY MATERIALS : Announcement of the current ratio, quick ratio and debt r..
PU
2021Shinemore Technology Materials Co., Ltd. Announces Board Changes, Effective December 23..
CI
2021ShineMore Technology Materials Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter..
CI
2021Shinemore Technology Materials Co., Ltd. Announces Audit Committee Appointments
CI
2021Shinemore Technology Materials Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarte..
CI
2021Shinemore Technology Materials Co., Ltd. Announces Resignation of Tsai, Mei-Li
CI
2021Shinemore Technology Materials Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 219 M 7,75 M 7,75 M
Net income 2020 -54,8 M -1,94 M -1,94 M
Net Debt 2020 160 M 5,65 M 5,65 M
P/E ratio 2020 -5,41x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 317 M 11,2 M 11,2 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,27x
EV / Sales 2020 2,08x
Nbr of Employees 93
Free-Float 22,4%
Chart SHINEMORE TECHNOLOGY MATERIALS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
ShineMore Technology Materials Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Beji Sasaki Chairman & General Manager
Hui Chen Lue Head-Finance & Accounting
Teruaki Miyashita Independent Director
Hsin Yuan Yeh Independent Director
Mei Li Tsai Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHINEMORE TECHNOLOGY MATERIALS CO., LTD.-2.34%11
MEDIATEK INC.-18.66%50 648
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.-14.30%21 231
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-4.62%20 065
CHINA RESOURCES MICROELECTRONICS LIMITED-8.51%12 223
AVARY HOLDING(SHENZHEN)CO., LIMITED-23.29%11 020