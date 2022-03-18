ShineMore Technology Materials : Announce the approval of the company's board of directors for the 2021 financial report

Announce the approval of the company's board of
directors for the 2021 financial report
Date of events
2022/03/18
To which item it meets
paragraph 31
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors submitted or approved:2022/03/18
2.Date of the audit committee approved:2022/03/18
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or unaudited financial
information of the reporting period(XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2021/01/01~2021/12/31
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):202,292
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):(5,667)
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):(34,291)
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):(31,002)
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):(31,002)
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):(31,002)
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):(0.66)
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):431,744
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):267,874
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):163,870
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
