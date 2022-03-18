Log in
SHINEMORE TECHNOLOGY MATERIALS CO., LTD.

ShineMore Technology Materials : Announce the approval of the company's board of directors for the 2021 financial report

03/18/2022 | 01:31am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: ShineMore Technology Materials Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 4 Date of announcement 2022/03/18 Time of announcement 13:20:10
Subject 
 Announce the approval of the company's board of
directors for the 2021 financial report
Date of events 2022/03/18 To which item it meets paragraph 31
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors submitted or approved:2022/03/18
2.Date of the audit committee approved:2022/03/18
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or unaudited financial
information of the reporting period(XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2021/01/01~2021/12/31
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):202,292
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):(5,667)
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):(34,291)
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):(31,002)
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):(31,002)
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):(31,002)
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):(0.66)
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):431,744
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):267,874
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):163,870
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

ShineMore Technology Materials Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2022 05:30:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 219 M 7,75 M 7,75 M
Net income 2020 -54,8 M -1,94 M -1,94 M
Net Debt 2020 160 M 5,65 M 5,65 M
P/E ratio 2020 -5,41x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 317 M 11,2 M 11,2 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,27x
EV / Sales 2020 2,08x
Nbr of Employees 93
Free-Float 22,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Beji Sasaki Chairman & General Manager
Hui Chen Lue Head-Finance & Accounting
Teruaki Miyashita Independent Director
Hsin Yuan Yeh Independent Director
Mei Li Tsai Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHINEMORE TECHNOLOGY MATERIALS CO., LTD.-2.34%11
MEDIATEK INC.-18.66%50 648
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.-14.30%21 231
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-4.62%20 065
CHINA RESOURCES MICROELECTRONICS LIMITED-8.51%12 223
AVARY HOLDING(SHENZHEN)CO., LIMITED-23.29%11 020