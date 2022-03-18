ShineMore Technology Materials : Resolution by the board of directors not to distribute dividends

Resolution by the board of directors not to
distribute dividends
Date of events
2022/03/18
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/03/18
2.Year or quarter which dividends belong to :2021
3.Period which dividends belong to:2021/01/01~2021/12/31
4.Appropriations of earnings in cash dividends to shareholders (NT$
per share):0
5.Cash dividends distributed from legal reserve and capital reserve
to shareholders (NT$ per share):0
6.Total amount of cash dividends to shareholders (NT$):0
7.Appropriations of earnings in stock dividends to shareholders (NT$
per share):0
8.Stock dividends distributed from legal reserve and capital reserve
to shareholders (NT$ per share):0
9.Total amount of stock dividends to shareholders (shares):0
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
11.Per value of common stock:NT$10
