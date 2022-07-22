Shinhan Financial : 1H 2022 Operating Results of Shinhan Financial Group - Form 6-K



1H 2022 Operating Results of Shinhan Financial Group

On July 22, 2022, Shinhan Financial Group released its operating results for 1H 2022. The following tables reflect the key figures we announced through a fair disclosure. The full IR presentation materials are available at our website (www.shinhangroup.com).

The financial information in this report has been prepared in accordance with Korean International Financial Reporting Standardsand is to be reviewed by our independent auditor. As figures provided have not yet been fully reviewed by our independent auditor, contents are subject to change in the due course of the reviewing process.

1. Operating Results of Shinhan Financial Group (consolidated)

(KRW million) Item 2Q 2022 1Q 2021 QoQ Change (%) 2Q 2021 YoY Change (%) Revenue* Specified Quarter 18,660,461 13,969,154 33.58 8,364,934 123.08 Cumulative 32,629,615 13,969,154 - 22,719,298 43.62 Operating Income Specified Quarter 1,749,201 1,905,951 -8.22 1,693,517 3.29 Cumulative 3,655,152 1,905,951 - 3,375,896 8.27 Income before Income Taxes Specified Quarter 1,812,542 1,931,084 -6.14 1,729,040 4.83 Cumulative 3,743,626 1,931,084 - 3,374,372 10.94 Net Income Specified Quarter 1,339,910 1,420,604 -5.68 1,277,935 4.85 Cumulative 2,760,514 1,420,604 - 2,495,876 10.60 Net Income Attributable to Controlling Interest Specified Quarter 1,320,429 1,400,384 -5.71 1,251,841 5.48 Cumulative 2,720,813 1,400,384 - 2,443,779 11.34

* Represents the sum of interest revenues, fees and commissions revenues, and other operating revenues

2. Operating Results of Shinhan Bank (consolidated)

(KRW million) Item 2Q 2022 1Q 2021 QoQ Change (%) 2Q 2021 YoY Change (%) Revenue* Specified Quarter 11,530,699 7,474,166 54.27 3,389,895 240.15 Cumulative 19,004,865 7,474,166 - 11,209,775 69.54 Operating Income Specified Quarter 1,110,126 1,163,842 -4.62 933,475 18.92 Cumulative 2,273,968 1,163,842 - 1,868,404 21.71 Income before Income Taxes Specified Quarter 1,098,923 1,177,467 -6.67 954,159 15.17 Cumulative 2,276,390 1,177,467 - 1,831,766 24.27 Net Income Specified Quarter 820,137 863,295 -5.00 714,516 14.78 Cumulative 1,683,432 863,295 - 1,371,084 22.78 Net Income Attributable to Controlling Interest Specified Quarter 819,953 863,092 -5.00 714,446 14.77 Cumulative 1,683,045 863,092 - 1,370,883 22.77

* Represents the sum of interest revenues, fees and commissions revenues, and other operating revenues

3. Operating Results of Shinhan Card (consolidated)

(KRW million) Item 2Q 2022 1Q 2021 QoQ Change (%) 2Q 2021 YoY Change (%) Revenue* Specified Quarter 1,326,007 1,147,246 15.58 1,044,896 26.90 Cumulative 2,473,253 1,147,246 - 2,126,887 16.29 Operating Income Specified Quarter 258,068 233,831 10.37 268,301 -3.81 Cumulative 491,899 233,831 - 495,755 -0.78 Income before Income Taxes Specified Quarter 317,410 237,738 33.51 266,845 18.95 Cumulative 555,148 237,738 - 497,313 11.63 Net Income Specified Quarter 236,995 176,532 34.25 199,292 18.92 Cumulative 413,527 176,532 - 367,712 12.46 Net Income Attributable to Controlling Interest Specified Quarter 236,760 175,946 34.56 199,102 18.91 Cumulative 412,706 175,946 - 367,184 12.40

* Represents the sum of interest revenues, fees and commissions revenues, and other operating revenues

4. Operating Results of Shinhan Life (consolidated)

(KRW million) Item 2Q 2022 1Q 2021 QoQ Change (%) 2Q 2021 YoY Change (%) Revenue* Specified Quarter 2,392,300 2,237,286 6.93 1,221,233 95.89 Cumulative 4,629,586 2,237,286 - 2,632,214 75.88 Operating Income Specified Quarter 180,045 207,169 -13.09 42,344 325.20 Cumulative 387,214 207,169 - 141,462 173.72 Income before Income Taxes Specified Quarter 173,963 202,396 -14.05 25,349 586.27 Cumulative 376,359 202,396 - 123,173 205.55 Net Income Specified Quarter 125,152 152,373 -17.86 19,399 545.15 Cumulative 277,525 152,373 - 92,224 200.92 Net Income Attributable to Controlling Interest Specified Quarter 125,152 152,373 -17.86 19,399 545.15 Cumulative 277,525 152,373 - 92,224 200.92

* Represents operation revenues on financial statement

* The accumulative figures of the previous year did not include net income of Orange Life, a corporation that was dissolved due to the merger on July1, 2021. Orange Life recorded net income of 216.8 billion won in the first half of 2021 before the merger and the accumulative net income of Shinhan Life and Orange Life for the first half of 2021 were 391.6 billion won.