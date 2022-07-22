Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A055550   KR7055550008

SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.

(A055550)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-21
35650.00 KRW   -0.56%
11:34aSHINHAN FINANCIAL : 1H 2022 Operating Results of Shinhan Financial Group - Form 6-K
PU
07/15SHINHAN FINANCIAL : submitted a ‘Shinhan Financial Group ESG Report 2021' to Korea Exchange - Form 6-K
PU
07/12SHINHAN FINANCIAL : 2022 2Q Earnings Release Conference - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shinhan Financial : 1H 2022 Operating Results of Shinhan Financial Group - Form 6-K

07/22/2022 | 11:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


1H 2022 Operating Results of Shinhan Financial Group

On July 22, 2022, Shinhan Financial Group released its operating results for 1H 2022. The following tables reflect the key figures we announced through a fair disclosure. The full IR presentation materials are available at our website (www.shinhangroup.com).

The financial information in this report has been prepared in accordance with Korean International Financial Reporting Standardsand is to be reviewed by our independent auditor. As figures provided have not yet been fully reviewed by our independent auditor, contents are subject to change in the due course of the reviewing process.

1. Operating Results of Shinhan Financial Group (consolidated)

(KRW million)

Item

2Q 2022

1Q 2021

QoQ Change (%)

2Q 2021

YoY Change (%)

Revenue*

Specified Quarter

18,660,461

13,969,154

33.58

8,364,934

123.08

Cumulative

32,629,615

13,969,154

-

22,719,298

43.62

Operating Income

Specified Quarter

1,749,201

1,905,951

-8.22

1,693,517

3.29

Cumulative

3,655,152

1,905,951

-

3,375,896

8.27

Income before Income Taxes

Specified Quarter

1,812,542

1,931,084

-6.14

1,729,040

4.83

Cumulative

3,743,626

1,931,084

-

3,374,372

10.94

Net Income

Specified Quarter

1,339,910

1,420,604

-5.68

1,277,935

4.85

Cumulative

2,760,514

1,420,604

-

2,495,876

10.60

Net Income Attributable to Controlling Interest

Specified Quarter

1,320,429

1,400,384

-5.71

1,251,841

5.48

Cumulative

2,720,813

1,400,384

-

2,443,779

11.34

* Represents the sum of interest revenues, fees and commissions revenues, and other operating revenues

2. Operating Results of Shinhan Bank (consolidated)

(KRW million)

Item

2Q 2022

1Q 2021

QoQ Change (%)

2Q 2021

YoY Change (%)

Revenue*

Specified Quarter

11,530,699

7,474,166

54.27

3,389,895

240.15

Cumulative

19,004,865

7,474,166

-

11,209,775

69.54

Operating Income

Specified Quarter

1,110,126

1,163,842

-4.62

933,475

18.92

Cumulative

2,273,968

1,163,842

-

1,868,404

21.71

Income before Income Taxes

Specified Quarter

1,098,923

1,177,467

-6.67

954,159

15.17

Cumulative

2,276,390

1,177,467

-

1,831,766

24.27

Net Income

Specified Quarter

820,137

863,295

-5.00

714,516

14.78

Cumulative

1,683,432

863,295

-

1,371,084

22.78

Net Income Attributable to Controlling Interest

Specified Quarter

819,953

863,092

-5.00

714,446

14.77

Cumulative

1,683,045

863,092

-

1,370,883

22.77

* Represents the sum of interest revenues, fees and commissions revenues, and other operating revenues

3. Operating Results of Shinhan Card (consolidated)

(KRW million)

Item

2Q 2022

1Q 2021

QoQ Change (%)

2Q 2021

YoY Change (%)

Revenue*

Specified Quarter

1,326,007

1,147,246

15.58

1,044,896

26.90

Cumulative

2,473,253

1,147,246

-

2,126,887

16.29

Operating Income

Specified Quarter

258,068

233,831

10.37

268,301

-3.81

Cumulative

491,899

233,831

-

495,755

-0.78

Income before Income Taxes

Specified Quarter

317,410

237,738

33.51

266,845

18.95

Cumulative

555,148

237,738

-

497,313

11.63

Net Income

Specified Quarter

236,995

176,532

34.25

199,292

18.92

Cumulative

413,527

176,532

-

367,712

12.46

Net Income Attributable to Controlling Interest

Specified Quarter

236,760

175,946

34.56

199,102

18.91

Cumulative

412,706

175,946

-

367,184

12.40

* Represents the sum of interest revenues, fees and commissions revenues, and other operating revenues

4. Operating Results of Shinhan Life (consolidated)

(KRW million)

Item

2Q 2022

1Q 2021

QoQ Change (%)

2Q 2021

YoY Change (%)

Revenue*

Specified Quarter

2,392,300

2,237,286

6.93

1,221,233

95.89

Cumulative

4,629,586

2,237,286

-

2,632,214

75.88

Operating Income

Specified Quarter

180,045

207,169

-13.09

42,344

325.20

Cumulative

387,214

207,169

-

141,462

173.72

Income before Income Taxes

Specified Quarter

173,963

202,396

-14.05

25,349

586.27

Cumulative

376,359

202,396

-

123,173

205.55

Net Income

Specified Quarter

125,152

152,373

-17.86

19,399

545.15

Cumulative

277,525

152,373

-

92,224

200.92

Net Income Attributable to Controlling Interest

Specified Quarter

125,152

152,373

-17.86

19,399

545.15

Cumulative

277,525

152,373

-

92,224

200.92

* Represents operation revenues on financial statement

* The accumulative figures of the previous year did not include net income of Orange Life, a corporation that was dissolved due to the merger on July1, 2021. Orange Life recorded net income of 216.8 billion won in the first half of 2021 before the merger and the accumulative net income of Shinhan Life and Orange Life for the first half of 2021 were 391.6 billion won.

Disclaimer

Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2022 15:33:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.
11:34aSHINHAN FINANCIAL : 1H 2022 Operating Results of Shinhan Financial Group - Form 6-K
PU
07/15SHINHAN FINANCIAL : submitted a ‘Shinhan Financial Group ESG Report 2021' to Korea E..
PU
07/12SHINHAN FINANCIAL : 2022 2Q Earnings Release Conference - Form 6-K
PU
06/30SHINHAN FINANCIAL : Inclusion of Subsidiary in Holding Company
PU
06/29Shinhan Financial Group Unit Files for Singapore Listing of $200 Million Bonds Due 2023
MT
06/29SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
06/23Asian ADRs Move Higher in Thursday Trading
MT
06/17Shinhan Financial Unit Files for Singapore Listing of $50 Million Bonds Due 2023
MT
06/13Shinhan Financial Unit Files for Singapore Listing of $30 Million Bonds
MT
06/10SHINHAN FINANCIAL : Current Report by Foreign Issuer (Form 6-K)
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 14 092 B 10,7 B 10,7 B
Net income 2022 4 774 B 3,63 B 3,63 B
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,88x
Yield 2022 6,74%
Capitalization 18 779 B 14 297 M 14 297 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,33x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 165
Free-Float 91,9%
Chart SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 35 650,00 KRW
Average target price 51 240,91 KRW
Spread / Average Target 43,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yong-Byoung Cho Chief Executive Officer & Director
TaeKyung Lee Chief Financial Officer
Yoon-Jae Lee Chairman
In-Kyoon Lee Chief Operating Officer & Deputy President
Ho-Min Wang Managing Director & Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.-2.58%14 377
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-27.67%338 187
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-25.02%270 385
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-7.50%219 927
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-10.96%164 160
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-8.52%159 221