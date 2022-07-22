Shinhan Financial : 1H 2022 Operating Results of Shinhan Financial Group - Form 6-K
1H 2022 Operating Results of Shinhan Financial Group
On July 22, 2022, Shinhan Financial Group released its operating results for 1H 2022. The following tables reflect the key figures we announced through a fair disclosure. The full IR presentation materials are available at our website (www.shinhangroup.com).
The financial information in this report has been prepared in accordance with Korean International Financial Reporting Standardsand is to be reviewed by our independent auditor. As figures provided have not yet been fully reviewed by our independent auditor, contents are subject to change in the due course of the reviewing process.
1. Operating Results of Shinhan Financial Group (consolidated)
(KRW million)
Item
2Q 2022
1Q 2021
QoQ Change (%)
2Q 2021
YoY Change (%)
Revenue*
Specified Quarter
18,660,461
13,969,154
33.58
8,364,934
123.08
Cumulative
32,629,615
13,969,154
-
22,719,298
43.62
Operating Income
Specified Quarter
1,749,201
1,905,951
-8.22
1,693,517
3.29
Cumulative
3,655,152
1,905,951
-
3,375,896
8.27
Income before Income Taxes
Specified Quarter
1,812,542
1,931,084
-6.14
1,729,040
4.83
Cumulative
3,743,626
1,931,084
-
3,374,372
10.94
Net Income
Specified Quarter
1,339,910
1,420,604
-5.68
1,277,935
4.85
Cumulative
2,760,514
1,420,604
-
2,495,876
10.60
Net Income Attributable to Controlling Interest
Specified Quarter
1,320,429
1,400,384
-5.71
1,251,841
5.48
Cumulative
2,720,813
1,400,384
-
2,443,779
11.34
* Represents the sum of interest revenues, fees and commissions revenues, and other operating revenues
2. Operating Results of Shinhan Bank (consolidated)
(KRW million)
Item
2Q 2022
1Q 2021
QoQ Change (%)
2Q 2021
YoY Change (%)
Revenue*
Specified Quarter
11,530,699
7,474,166
54.27
3,389,895
240.15
Cumulative
19,004,865
7,474,166
-
11,209,775
69.54
Operating Income
Specified Quarter
1,110,126
1,163,842
-4.62
933,475
18.92
Cumulative
2,273,968
1,163,842
-
1,868,404
21.71
Income before Income Taxes
Specified Quarter
1,098,923
1,177,467
-6.67
954,159
15.17
Cumulative
2,276,390
1,177,467
-
1,831,766
24.27
Net Income
Specified Quarter
820,137
863,295
-5.00
714,516
14.78
Cumulative
1,683,432
863,295
-
1,371,084
22.78
Net Income Attributable to Controlling Interest
Specified Quarter
819,953
863,092
-5.00
714,446
14.77
Cumulative
1,683,045
863,092
-
1,370,883
22.77
* Represents the sum of interest revenues, fees and commissions revenues, and other operating revenues
3. Operating Results of Shinhan Card (consolidated)
(KRW million)
Item
2Q 2022
1Q 2021
QoQ Change (%)
2Q 2021
YoY Change (%)
Revenue*
Specified Quarter
1,326,007
1,147,246
15.58
1,044,896
26.90
Cumulative
2,473,253
1,147,246
-
2,126,887
16.29
Operating Income
Specified Quarter
258,068
233,831
10.37
268,301
-3.81
Cumulative
491,899
233,831
-
495,755
-0.78
Income before Income Taxes
Specified Quarter
317,410
237,738
33.51
266,845
18.95
Cumulative
555,148
237,738
-
497,313
11.63
Net Income
Specified Quarter
236,995
176,532
34.25
199,292
18.92
Cumulative
413,527
176,532
-
367,712
12.46
Net Income Attributable to Controlling Interest
Specified Quarter
236,760
175,946
34.56
199,102
18.91
Cumulative
412,706
175,946
-
367,184
12.40
* Represents the sum of interest revenues, fees and commissions revenues, and other operating revenues
4. Operating Results of Shinhan Life (consolidated)
(KRW million)
Item
2Q 2022
1Q 2021
QoQ Change (%)
2Q 2021
YoY Change (%)
Revenue*
Specified Quarter
2,392,300
2,237,286
6.93
1,221,233
95.89
Cumulative
4,629,586
2,237,286
-
2,632,214
75.88
Operating Income
Specified Quarter
180,045
207,169
-13.09
42,344
325.20
Cumulative
387,214
207,169
-
141,462
173.72
Income before Income Taxes
Specified Quarter
173,963
202,396
-14.05
25,349
586.27
Cumulative
376,359
202,396
-
123,173
205.55
Net Income
Specified Quarter
125,152
152,373
-17.86
19,399
545.15
Cumulative
277,525
152,373
-
92,224
200.92
Net Income Attributable to Controlling Interest
Specified Quarter
125,152
152,373
-17.86
19,399
545.15
Cumulative
277,525
152,373
-
92,224
200.92
* Represents operation revenues on financial statement
* The accumulative figures of the previous year did not include net income of Orange Life, a corporation that was dissolved due to the merger on July1, 2021. Orange Life recorded net income of 216.8 billion won in the first half of 2021 before the merger and the accumulative net income of Shinhan Life and Orange Life for the first half of 2021 were 391.6 billion won.
