    A055550   KR7055550008

SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.

(A055550)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-10
35850.00 KRW   -1.10%
SHINHAN FINANCIAL : 2022 2Q Earnings Release Conference - Form 6-K
PU
06/30SHINHAN FINANCIAL : Inclusion of Subsidiary in Holding Company
PU
Shinhan Financial Group Unit Files for Singapore Listing of $200 Million Bonds Due 2023
MT
Shinhan Financial : 2022 2Q Earnings Release Conference - Form 6-K

07/12/2022 | 06:34am EDT
Shinhan Financial Group 2022 2Q Earnings Release Conference

Shinhan Financial Group will be holding its 2022 2Q Earnings Release Conference on Friday, July 22, 2022. The conference will be aired through live streaming on the internet - both PC and mobile. Investors are welcome to participate during the Q&A session, which will follow the presentation.

Details of the Earnings Release Conference are as follows:

-

Agenda: 2022 2Q Earnings Release and Q&A

-

Date: July 22, 2022 (Friday)

-

Time: 10:30 (Seoul Time)

-

Format: Live streaming on the internet

-

Language: Korean and English

(Simultaneous translations will be available for English-speaking participants)

-

To participate in the Conference Call:

Log into Zoom → Join a Meeting → Enter Meeting ID (876 0652 1040) → Enter Password (220722) → Enter your affiliation and name → Join → Click EN button at the bottom of the screen → Click 'Raise hand' to request a question

-

A recording of the business presentation will be available at the following URL:

URL: http://www.shinhangroup.com/en/invest/finance/performance_file.jsp

Our 2022 2Q Earnings Release presentation material will be available at our website, www.shinhangroup.com, at the time of the web-cast and Q&A session.

Disclaimer

Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2022 10:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
