Shinhan Financial Group 2023 2Q Earnings Release Conference
Shinhan Financial Group will be holding its 2023 2Q Earnings Release Conference on Thursday, July 27, 2023. The conference will be aired through live streaming on the internet - both PC and mobile. Investors are welcome to participate during the Q&A session, which will follow the presentation.
Details of the Earnings Release Conference are as follows:
(Simultaneous translations will be available for English-speaking participants)
Log into Zoom → Join a Meeting → Enter Meeting ID (852 2073 0589) → Enter Password (230727) → Enter your affiliation and name → Join → Click EN button at the bottom of the screen → Click 'Raise hand' to request a question
URL: http://www.shinhangroup.com/en/invest/finance/performance_file.jsp
Our 2023 2Q Earnings Release presentation material will be available at our website, www.shinhangroup.com, at the time of the web-cast and Q&A session.
