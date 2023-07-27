Other Considerations

- The above "1. Number of Shares to be Acquired" and "2. Estimated Acquisition Amount" are calculated using the closing share price of common shares of SFG on July 26, 2023 (one day prior to this announcement). The actual number of treasury shares to be acquired and the acquisition amount are subject to change depending on share price fluctuation.

- The above "3. Scheduled Acquisition Period" is set in accordance with Paragraph (3) of Article 176-2 of the Enforcement Decree of the Financial Investment Services and Capital Markets Act of Korea (the "Enforcement Decree").

- Following the completion of the acquisition of treasury shares, SFG plans to cancel the treasury shares acquired pursuant to Article 343-1 of the Korean Commercial Code. The board of directors of SFG also resolved to cancel the treasury shares acquired pursuant to this announcement, and please refer to another Form 6-K announcement for details on the cancellation of shares made on the date hereof.

- The above "9. Limit of Buying Order per Day" is calculated as below in accordance with Article 5-5 of the Regulation on Securities Issuance and Disclosures.:



※ Min[ Max[ ①, ② ], ③ ]

① 10 % of number of treasury shares to be acquired reported by this announcement: 299,401 shares

② 25% of daily average trading volume for the last one-month: 241,763 shares

③ 1% of total issued and outstanding shares: 5,183,471 shares