    A055550   KR7055550008

SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.

(A055550)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  04-20
41350.00 KRW   +0.98%
Shinhan Financial : Decision on Cash Dividendsand Dividendsin Kind

04/22/2022 | 12:18am EDT
Decision on Cash Dividends and Dividends in Kind
1. Category of dividends Quarterly dividends
2. Types of dividends Cash dividends
- Details of dividends in kind -
3. Dividends per share (KRW) Common stock 400
Different classes of stocks 400
- Differential dividends No
4. Market price-dividend ratio (%) Common stock 1.0
Different classes of stocks -
5. Total amount of dividends (KRW) 213,270,080,800
6. Dividend record date 2022-03-31
7. Scheduled dividend payout date -
8. Hosting shareholders' meeting? No
9. Scheduled date of shareholders' meeting -
10. Date of board resolution (decision date) 2022-04-22
- Attendance of outside directors Present (No.) 11
Absent (No.) 1
- Attendance of auditors (members of Audit Committee who are not outside directors) -
11. Other matters to be factored into investment decisions
- Shinhan Financial Group has commenced quarterly dividend payments from 2Q 2021 after preparing the basis for quarterly dividends by amending the articles of incorporation at the annual general shareholders' meeting on March 25th, 2021.
At the Board meeting held on April 22nd, 2022, the Board of directors decided on the dividends to be paid for 1Q 2022, and, at the same time, reviewed the plan to evenly pay the quarterly dividends for 2Q and 3Q 2022, irrespective of quarterly earnings.
Nevertheless, domestic and overseas business environment will be taken into account when the Board decides on the quarterly dividend for 2Q and 3Q 2022 at the Board meeting each quarter, and the announcement will be made separately upon the Board's resolution.

- The above'4.Market price-dividend ratio(%)' is the percentage of dividends per share to the first decimal point of the arithmetic average of the daily closing price for the past one week prior to 2 trading days before the record date.
(The above 'Different classes of stocks' is unlisted convertible preferred shares and Market price-dividend ratio(%) is not available)

- The above '5.Total amount of dividends (KRW)' includes the dividends to class shares(Convertible Preferred Shres).

- Pursuant to Article 165-12 of the Financial investment Services and Capital Markets Act of Korea, Shinhan Financial Group shall pay dividends within 20 days from the date of the board resolution.

- The total number of shares that are eligible for the dividends is 533,175,202.
(Common shares: 515,693,202, Class shares: 17,482,000)
※ Related disclosure -
【Matters Related to Dividends on Different Classes of Stocks】
Name of shares Type of shares Dividends per share (KRW) Market price-dividend ratio (%) Total amount of dividends (KRW)
Convertible Preferred Shares Convertible Preferred Shares 400 - 6,992,800,000

Disclaimer

Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 04:17:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
