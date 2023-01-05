Advanced search
    A055550   KR7055550008

SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.

(A055550)
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-04
39450.00 KRW   +8.38%
Shinhan Financial Group Up Over 6%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since June 2020 -- Data Talk

01/05/2023 | 02:13pm EST
Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR (SHG) is currently at $30.73, up $1.90 or 6.59%


--Would be highest close since June 21, 2022, when it closed at $30.88

--On pace for largest percent increase since June 3, 2020, when it rose 11.97%

--Currently up two consecutive days; up 11.83% over this period

--Best two day stretch since the two days ending June 3, 2020, when it rose 16.49%

--Down 58.55% from its all-time closing high of $74.14 on July 12, 2007

--Down 1.73% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 6, 2022), when it closed at $31.27

--Down 11.18% from its 52-week closing high of $34.60 on May 27, 2022

--Up 33.61% from its 52-week closing low of $23.00 on Sept. 30, 2022

--Traded as high as $30.73; highest intraday level since June 21, 2022, when it hit $30.95

--Up 6.59% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since June 16, 2020, when it rose as much as 7.18%


All data as of 1:51:20 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-05-23 1412ET

Analyst Recommendations on SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.
Financials
Sales 2022 13 996 B 11,0 B 11,0 B
Net income 2022 5 034 B 3,94 B 3,94 B
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,07x
Yield 2022 6,21%
Capitalization 20 761 B 16 313 M 16 254 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,48x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,40x
Nbr of Employees 189
Free-Float 92,6%
Technical analysis trends SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 39 450,00 KRW
Average target price 47 100,00 KRW
Spread / Average Target 19,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yong-Byoung Cho Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
TaeKyung Lee Chief Financial Officer & Deputy President
Yoon-Jae Lee Chairman
In-Kyoon Lee Chief Operating Officer & Deputy President
Ho-Min Wang Deputy President & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.12.07%15 052
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.0.76%400 030
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION3.08%273 886
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.74%216 519
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY1.21%162 517
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.25%161 655