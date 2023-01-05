Shinhan Financial Group Up Over 6%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since June 2020 -- Data Talk

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR (SHG) is currently at $30.73, up $1.90 or 6.59%

--Would be highest close since June 21, 2022, when it closed at $30.88

--On pace for largest percent increase since June 3, 2020, when it rose 11.97%

--Currently up two consecutive days; up 11.83% over this period

--Best two day stretch since the two days ending June 3, 2020, when it rose 16.49%

--Down 58.55% from its all-time closing high of $74.14 on July 12, 2007

--Down 1.73% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 6, 2022), when it closed at $31.27

--Down 11.18% from its 52-week closing high of $34.60 on May 27, 2022

--Up 33.61% from its 52-week closing low of $23.00 on Sept. 30, 2022

--Traded as high as $30.73; highest intraday level since June 21, 2022, when it hit $30.95

--Up 6.59% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since June 16, 2020, when it rose as much as 7.18%

All data as of 1:51:20 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-05-23 1412ET