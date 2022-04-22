Shinhan Financial : Report on Business Performance according to Consolidated Financial Statements (Fair Disclosure)
04/22/2022 | 12:48am EDT
Report on Business Performance according to Consolidated Financial Statements (Fair Disclosure)
※ The following are interim figures, and may be different from final data.
1. Details of business performance
in KRW mn, %
Category
Current term
Previous term
Changes over previous term(%)
Same term of last year
Changes over same term of last year (%)
(2022.01.01~2022.03.31)
(2021.10.01~2021.12.31)
(2021.01.01~2021.03.31)
Sales
Current
13,969,154
8,933,927
56.36
14,354,364
-2.68
Cumulative
13,969,154
45,730,013
-
14,354,364
-2.68
Operating income
Current
1,905,951
972,323
96.02
1,682,379
13.29
Cumulative
1,905,951
5,952,096
-
1,682,379
13.29
Net income from continuing operation before income tax
Current
1,931,084
664,884
190.44
1,645,332
17.37
Cumulative
1,931,084
5,583,664
-
1,645,332
17.37
Net income
Current
1,420,604
474,945
199.11
1,217,941
16.64
Cumulative
1,420,604
4,112,628
-
1,217,941
16.64
Net income attributable to shareholders of parent company
Current
1,400,384
459,810
204.56
1,191,938
17.49
Cumulative
1,400,384
4,019,254
-
1,191,938
17.49
2. Details of information release
Information provider
Shinhan Financil Group IR Team
Information recipients
Investors,Analysts&Press
Date & time of information release
Date: April 22, 2022
Time: 14:00
Title and place of event held
1Q FY2022 Business Results Release Live Webcast
3. Contact points (department/phone number)
Shinhan Financial Group (IR Team/82-2-6360-3000)
4. Other matters to be factored into investment decisions
- The material above is prepare for the convenience of our investors. As figures provided have not yet been fully reviewed by our independent auditor, contents are subject to change in the due course of the review process
- The financial information in this material has been prepared in accordance with Korean International Financial Reporting Standares.
- 'Sales Amount' represents the sum of interest revenues, fees and commissions revenues, and other operating revenues.
- The financial figures for the previous term have been restated in the due course of the audit process by our independent auditor.
