  Homepage
  Equities
  Korea, republic of
  Korea Stock Exchange
  Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    A055550   KR7055550008

SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.

(A055550)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  04-20
41350.00 KRW   +0.98%
12:48aSHINHAN FINANCIAL : Report on Business Performance according to Consolidated Financial Statements (Fair Disclosure)
PU
12:18aSHINHAN FINANCIAL : Decision on Cash Dividendsand Dividendsin Kind
PU
04/21SHINHAN FINANCIAL : Submission of Annual Report or Other DocumentsSubmitted to OverseasExchange, etc.
PU
Summary 
Summary

Shinhan Financial : Report on Business Performance according to Consolidated Financial Statements (Fair Disclosure)

04/22/2022 | 12:48am EDT
Report on Business Performance according to Consolidated Financial Statements (Fair Disclosure)
※ The following are interim figures, and may be different from final data.
1. Details of business performance in KRW mn, %
Category Current term Previous term Changes over previous term(%) Same term of last year Changes over same term of last year (%)
(2022.01.01~2022.03.31) (2021.10.01~2021.12.31) (2021.01.01~2021.03.31)
Sales Current 13,969,154 8,933,927 56.36 14,354,364 -2.68
Cumulative 13,969,154 45,730,013 - 14,354,364 -2.68
Operating income Current 1,905,951 972,323 96.02 1,682,379 13.29
Cumulative 1,905,951 5,952,096 - 1,682,379 13.29
Net income from continuing operation before income tax Current 1,931,084 664,884 190.44 1,645,332 17.37
Cumulative 1,931,084 5,583,664 - 1,645,332 17.37
Net income Current 1,420,604 474,945 199.11 1,217,941 16.64
Cumulative 1,420,604 4,112,628 - 1,217,941 16.64
Net income attributable to shareholders of parent company Current 1,400,384 459,810 204.56 1,191,938 17.49
Cumulative 1,400,384 4,019,254 - 1,191,938 17.49
- - - - - -
2. Details of information release Information provider Shinhan Financil Group IR Team
Information recipients Investors,Analysts&Press
Date & time of information release Date: April 22, 2022
Time: 14:00
Title and place of event held 1Q FY2022 Business Results Release Live Webcast
3. Contact points (department/phone number) Shinhan Financial Group (IR Team/82-2-6360-3000)
4. Other matters to be factored into investment decisions
- The material above is prepare for the convenience of our investors. As figures provided have not yet been fully reviewed by our independent auditor, contents are subject to change in the due course of the review process

- The financial information in this material has been prepared in accordance with Korean International Financial Reporting Standares.

- 'Sales Amount' represents the sum of interest revenues, fees and commissions revenues, and other operating revenues.

- The financial figures for the previous term have been restated in the due course of the audit process by our independent auditor.
※ Related disclosure 2022-04-15 Organization of Investor Relations Event

Disclaimer

Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 04:47:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 13 486 B 10,9 B 10,9 B
Net income 2022 4 537 B 3,66 B 3,66 B
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,82x
Yield 2022 5,52%
Capitalization 21 210 B 17 087 M 17 087 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,57x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,50x
Nbr of Employees 165
Free-Float 92,0%
Chart SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 41 350,00 KRW
Average target price 51 504,17 KRW
Spread / Average Target 24,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yong-Byoung Cho Chief Executive Officer & Director
TaeKyung Lee Chief Financial Officer
Yoon-Jae Lee Chairman
Een-Kyoon Lee Chief Operating Officer & Deputy President
Ho-Min Wang Managing Director & Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.12.36%17 087
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-16.91%386 464
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-12.54%319 743
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.05%251 198
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.93%184 419
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-0.42%184 378