March 2024

Subject: Response to ISS Report on our 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Dear Shareholders,

We extend our gratitude for your unwavering support of Shinhan Financial Group.

We recognize the paramount importance of the Board of Directors in establishing robust corporate governance and ensuring the fulfillment of management and Board responsibilities.

On March 12, 2024, ISS, a proxy advisor, recommended voting against the re-appointment of the incumbent independent directors and audit committee members in their proxy report for our upcoming general meeting of shareholders. ISS cited the Board's purported inaction against the former CEO, CHO Yong-byoung ("the former CEO"), despite his indictment and the lower court's decision in 2020.

After carefully reviewing the recommendations provided in the ISS Report, we find it necessary to address the concerns raised.

It's crucial to note that approximately six years have elapsed since the incident unfolded in October 2018. Furthermore, all directors involved in the former CEO's re-election in March 2020 have since retired and are no longer part of our Board.

We wish to emphasize that the Board of Directors, newly formed at the March 2020 annual general shareholders' meeting, meticulously evaluated and monitored the former CEO's legal proceedings with a keen focus on enhancing shareholder value. Throughout this process, the Board of Directors actively communicated the matter through shareholder letters and engagements.

In June 2022, the Supreme Court upheld the appellate court's decision made in November 2021, finalizing the acquittal of the former CEO on all charges. The court's decision validated the approach and course of action taken by the Board of Directors. As such, the Board of Directors took a more comprehensive and careful action in response to the matter to enhance shareholder value.

Moreover, all of the incumbent Independent Directors subject to re-appointment joined the Board after the

