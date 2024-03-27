Shinhan Financial Group

Voting Results of the 23rd Annual General Meeting

Pursuant to Article 61 (General Meeting of Shareholders), Paragraph 3 of the Company's 'Internal Code of Governance' and Article 41 (Disclosure), Paragraph 1 of the 'Act on Governance of Financial Companies', Shinhan Financial Group discloses the results of its Annual General Meeting as follows.

. DATE / TIME : Tuesday, March 26th, 2024 at 10:00 am (Korea Standard Time)

. PLACE : Grand Auditorium, 20th Floor, 20 Sejong-daero 9-gil, Jung-gu, Seoul

. VOTES CAST

(Unit : Share, %)

Total Issued Share

Capital

Total Voting Rights (excluding Treasury shares)

Total Votes Cast

% of Votes Cast as % of

Issued Share Capital

512,759,471

511,902,890

427,587,954

83.53%

(Unit : Share, %)

of Votes Cast as % of

. VOTING RESULTS

Item No.

Resolution

For

Against

Votes For

% For

Votes Aginst

% Against

1

Approval of Financial Statements and Annual Dividends for FY2023 (Jan 1, 2023 - Dec 31, 2023)

422,068,168

98.71%

5,519,799

1.29%

Election of Directors (8 Indipendent Directors)

2-1 2-2 2-3

Kim Jo Seol

Bae Hoon Yoon Jaewon

352,357,599 349,265,784 342,821,020

82.41% 81.68% 80.18%

75,230,355 78,322,170 84,766,934

17.59%

18.32%

19.82%

2

2-4

Lee Yong Guk

345,152,980

80.72%

82,434,974

19.28%

2-5

2-6

2-7

2-8

Jin Hyun-duk Choi Jae Boong Song Seongjoo Choi Young-Gwon

346,119,856

80.95%

81,468,098

19.05%

345,498,655

80.80%

82,089,299

19.20%

426,709,099

99.79%

878,855

0.21%

426,329,853

99.71%

1,258,101

0.29%

3

Election of IND as Audit Committee Member (Kwak Su Keun)

309,492,144

79.75%

78,573,314

20.25%

Election of Audit Committee Members (2 Members)

4

4-1 4-2

Bae Hoon Yoon Jaewon

309,063,623 303,480,337

79.64% 78.20%

79,001,835 84,585,121

20.36% 21.80%

5

Approval of Directors' Remuneration Limit

424,806,831

99.35%

2,781,123

0.65%

Votes Against includes votes withheld

Voting results for Resolution Item No.3 and No.4 reflects Article 371 of the Commercial Act, which limits the voting rights of shareholders to 3% of the total issued share capital.

