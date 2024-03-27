Shinhan Financial : SFG Voting Results for 23rd AGM
March 27, 2024 at 01:35 am EDT
Shinhan Financial Group
Voting Results of the 23rd Annual General Meeting
Pursuant to Article 61 (General Meeting of Shareholders), Paragraph 3 of the Company's 'Internal Code of Governance' and Article 41 (Disclosure), Paragraph 1 of the 'Act on Governance of Financial Companies', Shinhan Financial Group discloses the results of its Annual General Meeting as follows.
Ⅰ . DATE / TIME : Tuesday, March 26th, 2024 at 10:00 am (Korea Standard Time)
Ⅱ. PLACE : Grand Auditorium, 20th Floor, 20 Sejong-daero 9-gil, Jung-gu, Seoul
Ⅲ. VOTES CAST
(Unit : Share, %)
Total Issued Share
Capital
Total Voting Rights (excluding Treasury shares)
Total Votes Cast
% of Votes Cast as % of
Issued Share Capital
512,759,471
511,902,890
427,587,954
83.53%
(Unit : Share, %)
of Votes Cast as % of
Ⅳ. VOTING RESULTS
Item No.
Resolution
For
Against
Votes For
% For
Votes Aginst
% Against
1
Approval of Financial Statements and Annual Dividends for FY2023 (Jan 1, 2023 - Dec 31, 2023)
422,068,168
98.71%
5,519,799
1.29%
Election of Directors (8 Indipendent Directors)
2-1 2-2 2-3
Kim Jo Seol
Bae Hoon Yoon Jaewon
352,357,599 349,265,784 342,821,020
82.41% 81.68% 80.18%
75,230,355 78,322,170 84,766,934
17.59%
18.32%
19.82%
2
2-4
Lee Yong Guk
345,152,980
80.72%
82,434,974
19.28%
2-5
2-6
2-7
2-8
Jin Hyun-duk Choi Jae Boong Song Seongjoo Choi Young-Gwon
346,119,856
80.95%
81,468,098
19.05%
345,498,655
80.80%
82,089,299
19.20%
426,709,099
99.79%
878,855
0.21%
426,329,853
99.71%
1,258,101
0.29%
3
Election of IND as Audit Committee Member (Kwak Su Keun)
309,492,144
79.75%
78,573,314
20.25%
Election of Audit Committee Members (2 Members)
4
4-1 4-2
Bae Hoon Yoon Jaewon
309,063,623 303,480,337
79.64% 78.20%
79,001,835 84,585,121
20.36% 21.80%
5
Approval of Directors' Remuneration Limit
424,806,831
99.35%
2,781,123
0.65%
※ Votes Against includes votes withheld
※ Voting results for Resolution Item No.3 and No.4 reflects Article 371 of the Commercial Act, which limits the voting rights of shareholders to 3% of the total issued share capital.
Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd is a Korea-based company principally engaged in the bank business. The Company operates its business through five segments. The Bank segment offers commercial bank services. The Credit Card segment provides credit card services. The Financial Investment segment involves in the trading and consignment trading of securities. The Life Insurance segment is engaged in the life insurance business. The Other segment is involved in the asset management, facilities rental and rental business, savings banks, financial information technology (IT) services, fund general office management, debts collection and credit investigation, private equities investment, real estate investment and operation.