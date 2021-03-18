Shinhan Financial : (Amendment) Explanatory Note

Exhibit 99.1

Explanatory Note

This Form 6-K/A amends the announcement furnished on Form 6-K by Shinhan Financial Group on March 3, 2021, 'Submission of Audit Report (Shinhan Financial Group).' (the 'Original Form 6-K')

Note. 27(i)iv) of Exhibit 99.2 'Independent Auditor's Report (Consolidated Financial Statements) of Shinhan Financial Group as of December 31, 2020' included in the Original Form 6-K is revised as per the below. All other information in the Original Form 6-K remains unchanged.

27. Liability under insurance contracts

(i) Liability adequacy test, LAT - Shinhan Life Insurance Co., Ltd.

iv) The result of liability adequacy test as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, and January 1, 2019 are as follows:

December 31, 2020 Provisions for test LAT base Premium surplus (loss) Participating fixed interest 598,793 1,301,878 (703,085) Non- Participating fixed interest 7,230,482 3,543,525 3,686,957 Participating variable interest 915,382 1,013,181 (97,799) Non- Participating variable interest 14,456,394 12,882,865 1,573,529 Variable type 165,259 36,127 129,132 23,366,310 18,777,576 4,588,734

December 31, 2019 Provisions for test LAT base Premium surplus (loss) Participating fixed interest 595,317 1,307,717 (712,400) Non- Participating fixed interest 6,608,221 3,168,333 3,439,888 Participating variable interest 900,378 1,039,624 (139,246) Non- Participating variable interest 14,481,697 13,045,229 1,436,468 Variable type 155,751 33,678 122,073 22,741,364 18,594,581 4,146,783