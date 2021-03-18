Shinhan Financial : (Amendment) Explanatory Note

This Form 6-K/A amends the announcement furnished on Form 6-K by Shinhan Financial Group on March 3, 2021, 'Submission of Audit Report (Shinhan Financial Group).' (the 'Original Form 6-K')
Note. 27(i)iv) of Exhibit 99.2 'Independent Auditor's Report (Consolidated Financial Statements) of Shinhan Financial Group as of December 31, 2020' included in the Original Form 6-K is revised as per the below. All other information in the Original Form 6-K remains unchanged.
27. Liability under insurance contracts
(i) Liability adequacy test, LAT - Shinhan Life Insurance Co., Ltd.
iv) The result of liability adequacy test as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, and January 1, 2019 are as follows:
Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2021 04:37:03 UTC.