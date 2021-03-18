Log in
SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.    A055550

SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.

(A055550)
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange - 03/17
35500 KRW   +0.85%
Shinhan Financial : (Amendment) Explanatory Note

03/18/2021
Exhibit 99.1
Explanatory Note

This Form 6-K/A amends the announcement furnished on Form 6-K by Shinhan Financial Group on March 3, 2021, 'Submission of Audit Report (Shinhan Financial Group).' (the 'Original Form 6-K')

Note. 27(i)iv) of Exhibit 99.2 'Independent Auditor's Report (Consolidated Financial Statements) of Shinhan Financial Group as of December 31, 2020' included in the Original Form 6-K is revised as per the below. All other information in the Original Form 6-K remains unchanged.

27. Liability under insurance contracts

(i) Liability adequacy test, LAT - Shinhan Life Insurance Co., Ltd.

iv) The result of liability adequacy test as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, and January 1, 2019 are as follows:

December 31, 2020

Provisions for test

LAT base

Premium surplus (loss)

Participating fixed interest

598,793

1,301,878

(703,085)

Non- Participating fixed interest

7,230,482

3,543,525

3,686,957

Participating variable interest

915,382

1,013,181

(97,799)

Non- Participating variable interest

14,456,394

12,882,865

1,573,529

Variable type

165,259

36,127

129,132

23,366,310

18,777,576

4,588,734

December 31, 2019

Provisions for test

LAT base

Premium surplus (loss)

Participating fixed interest

595,317

1,307,717

(712,400)

Non- Participating fixed interest

6,608,221

3,168,333

3,439,888

Participating variable interest

900,378

1,039,624

(139,246)

Non- Participating variable interest

14,481,697

13,045,229

1,436,468

Variable type

155,751

33,678

122,073

22,741,364

18,594,581

4,146,783

January 1, 2019

Provisions for test

LAT base

Premium surplus (loss)

Participating fixed interest

589,618

1,382,718

(793,100)

Non- Participating fixed interest

6,009,771

2,850,853

3,158,918

Participating variable interest

859,858

962,368

(102,510)

Non- Participating variable interest

14,008,270

12,532,933

1,475,337

Variable type

143,230

(122,055)

265,285

21,610,747

17,606,817

4,003,930

Disclaimer

Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2021 04:37:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
