Shinhan Financial : Independent Auditors' Review Report (Separate Financial Statements) of Shinhan Financial Group as of March 31, 2021 (Form 6-K)

Independent Auditors' Review Report (Separate Financial Statements) of Shinhan Financial Group as of March 31, 2021
SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.
Separate Interim Financial Statements
March 31, 2021 and 2020
(Unaudited)
Contents
Page
Report on Review of Interim Financial Statements
Separate Interim Statements of Financial Position
Separate Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income
Separate Interim Statements of Changes in Equity
Separate Interim Statements of Cash Flows
Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements
Report on Review of Interim Financial Statements
(English Translation of a Report Originally Issued in Korean)
To the Shareholders and Board of Directors of
Shinhan Financial Group Co.,Ltd.
Reviewed Financial Statements
We have reviewed the accompanying separate interim financial statements of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd.(the Company). These financial statements consist of the separate interim statement of financial position of the Company as at March 31, 2021, and the related separate interim statements of comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory notes, expressed in Korean won.
Management's Responsibility for the Financial Statements
Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of these separate interim financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the Republic of Korea (Korean IFRS) 1034 Interim Financial Reporting, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of separate interim financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
Auditor's Responsibility
Our responsibility is to issue a report on these separate interim financial statements based on our review.
We conducted our review in accordance with quarterly or semi-annual review standards established by the Securities and Futures Commission of the Republic of Korea. A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Korean Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
Conclusion
Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe the accompanying separate interim financial statements are not presented fairly, in all material respects, in accordance with Korean IFRS 1034 Interim Financial Reporting.
Emphasis of Matter
Without qualifying our conclusion, we draw attention to Note 25 of the financial statements. As explained in Note 25, the rapid spread of the COVID-19 has had a negative impact on the global economy, which can result in an increase in expected credit losses, potential impairment of assets, and negatively affecting the Company's ability to generate revenue.
Other Matters
We have audited the separate statement of financial position of the Company as at December 31, 2020, and the related separate statements of comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the year then ended, in accordance with Korean Standards on Auditing. We expressed an unqualified opinion on those financial statements, not presented herein, in our audit report dated March 3, 2021. The separate statement of financial position as at December 31, 2020, presented herein for comparative purposes, is consistent, in all material respects, with the above audited statement of financial position as at December 31, 2020.
Review standards and their application in practice vary among countries. The procedures and practices used in the Republic of Korea to review such financial statements may differ from those generally accepted and applied in other countries.
/s/ Samil PricewaterhouseCoopers
May 17, 2021
Seoul, Korea
This report is effective as of May 17, 2021, the review report date. Certain subsequent events or circumstances, which may occur between the review report date and the time of reading this report, could have a material impact on the accompanying separate interim financial statements and notes thereto. Accordingly, the readers of the review report should understand that there is a possibility that the above review report may have to be revised to reflect the impact of such subsequent events or circumstances, if any.
SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.
Separate Interim Statements of Financial Position
As of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020
(In millions of won)
Note
March 31,
2021 (Unaudited)
December 31,
2020
Assets
Due from banks at amortized cost
4, 5, 24
W
152,718
3
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
4, 6, 24
2,983,410
1,810,867
Derivative assets
4, 7
39,392
39,392
Financial assets at amortized cost
4, 8, 24
3,415,162
3,218,455
Property and equipment
24
4,721
4,755
Intangible assets
5,390
5,605
Investments in subsidiaries
9
30,155,041
29,955,184
Assets held for sale
15,385
15,385
Other assets
4, 8, 24
673,057
434,268
Total assets
W
37,444,276
35,483,914
Liabilities
Derivative liabilities
4, 7
W
22,133
22,133
Debt securities issued
4, 10, 24
9,777,613
9,920,059
Defined benefit liabilities
11
4,815
3,137
Deferred tax liabilities
4, 24
2,933
1,777
Other liabilities
4, 24
1,489,029
479,711
Total liabilities
11,296,523
10,426,817
Equity
12
Capital stock
2,969,641
2,969,641
Hybrid bonds
2,778,525
2,179,934
Capital surplus
11,350,819
11,351,424
Capital adjustments
(45,797)
(45,718)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(6,971)
(6,971)
Retained earnings
9,101,536
8,608,787
Total equity
26,147,753
25,057,097
Total liabilities and equity
W
37,444,276
35,483,914
See accompanying notes to the separate interim financial statements.
SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.
Separate Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income
For the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020
Three-month periods
ended March 31
(In millions of won, except earnings per share data)
Note
2021 (Unaudited)
2020 (Unaudited)
Interest income
Financial assets at amortized cost
21, 24
W
16,969
13,351
Interest expense
24
(53,280)
(54,812)
Net interest expense
13
(36,311)
(41,461)
Fees and commission income
21, 24
15,256
12,443
Fees and commission expense
24
(97)
(93)
Net fees and commission income
14
15,159
12,350
Dividend income
15, 21, 24
1,370,243
1,385,063
Net gain on financial instruments at fair value through profit or loss
21
2,537
27,984
Net foreign currency transaction gain
21
4,150
7,299
Provision for credit loss allowance
16
(362)
(643)
General and administrative expenses
17, 24
(26,047)
(22,571)
Operating income
1,329,369
1,368,021
Non-operating expense
(56)
(300)
Profit before income taxes
1,329,313
1,367,721
Income tax expense
19
1,264
2,744
Profit for the period
1,328,049
1,364,977
Other comprehensive income for the period, net of income tax
-
-
Total comprehensive income for the period
W
1,328,049
1,364,977
Basic and diluted earnings per share in won
20
W
2,428
2,708
See accompanying notes to the separate interim financial statements.
SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.
Separate Interim Statements of Changes in Equity
For the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020
Capital
stock
Hybrid bonds
Capital
surplus
Capital adjust-ments
Accumulated other
comprehe-nsive loss
Retained earnings
Total
Balance at January 1, 2020
W
2,732,463
1,731,235
10,155,223
(600,000)
(7,420)
8,453,925
22,465,426
Total comprehensive income for the period:
Profit for the period
-
-
-
-
-
1,364,977
1,364,977
-
-
-
-
-
1,364,977
1,364,977
Transactions with owners:
Dividends
-
-
-
-
-
(883,929)
(883,929)
Paid-in capital increase
41,164
-
286,522
-
-
-
327,686
Dividend to hybrid bonds
-
-
-
-
-
(29,144)
(29,144)
Acquisition of treasury stock
-
-
-
(148)
-
-
(148)
Disposition of treasury stock
-
-
-
557,364
-
-
557,364
Changes in capital adjustments
-
-
(73)
73
-
-
-
41,164
-
286,449
557,289
-
(913,073)
(28,171)
Balance at March 31, 2020
(Unaudited)
W
2,773,627
1,731,235
10,441,672
(42,711)
(7,420)
8,905,829
23,802,232
Balance at January 1, 2021
W
2,969,641
2,179,934
11,351,424
(45,718)
(6,971)
8,608,787
25,057,097
Total comprehensive income for the period:
Profit for the period
-
-
-
-
-
1,328,049
1,328,049
-
-
-
-
-
1,328,049
1,328,049
Transactions with owners:
Dividends
-
-
-
-
-
(803,838)
(803,838)
Dividend to hybrid bonds
-
-
-
-
-
(31,462)
(31,462)
Issuance of hybrid bonds
-
598,591
-
-
-
-
598,591
Acquisition of treasury stock
-
-
-
(79)
-
-
(79)
Others
-
-
(605)
-
-
-
(605)
-
598,591
(605)
(79)
-
(835,300)
(237,393)
Balance at March 31, 2021
(Unaudited)
W
2,969,641
2,778,525
11,350,819
(45,797)
(6,971)
9,101,536
26,147,753
See accompanying notes to the separate interim financial statements.
SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.
Separate Interim Statements of Cash Flows
For the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020
Three-month periods
ended March 31
(In millions of won)
Note
2021 (Unaudited)
2020 (Unaudited)
Cash flows from operating activities
Profit before income taxes
W
1,329,313
1,367,721
Adjustments for:
Interest income
(16,969)
(13,351)
Interest expense
53,280
54,812
Dividend income
(1,370,243)
(1,385,063)
Net gain on financial instruments at fair value through profit or loss
(1,837)
(26,868)
Provision for credit loss allowance
362
643
Employee costs
2,355
(1,648)
Depreciation and amortization
737
699
Net foreign currency translation gain
(2,316)
(3,552)
Non-operating expense
12
3
(1,334,619)
(1,374,325)
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Due from banks
(120,000)
-
Financial instruments at fair value through profit or loss
(1,168,064)
(1,379,815)
Other assets
3,123
(31,908)
Defined benefit liabilities
1,095
(1,425)
Other liabilities
(16,123)
2,672
(1,299,969)
(1,410,476)
Interest received
24,544
52,348
Interest paid
(59,654)
(67,077)
Dividend received
1,367,828
1,319,593
Income tax paid
(236)
-
Net cash inflow (outflow) from operating activities
27,207
(112,216)
Cash flows from investing activities
Lending of loans at amortized cost
(457,000)
(558,000)
Collection of loans at amortized cost
305,000
-
Acquisition of property and equipment
(523)
(266)
Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment
45
-
Proceeds from disposal of intangible assets
200
-
Increase in other assets
(313)
-
Acquisition of investments in subsidiaries
(199,728)
-
Net cash outflow from investing activities
(352,319)
(558,266)
SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.
Separate Interim Statements of Cash Flows (Continued)
For the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020
Three-month periods
ended March 31
(In millions of won)
Note
2021 (Unaudited)
2020 (Unaudited)
Cash flows from financing activities
Issuance of hybrid bonds
W
598,591
-
Issuance of debt securities
427,000
499,000
Repayments of debt securities issued
(615,000)
(290,000)
Debt securities issuance costs paid
(653)
(622)
Stock issuance costs paid
(605)
(2,228)
Net increase in borrowings
-
520,000
Dividends paid
(50,983)
(55,016)
Acquisition of treasury stock
(79)
(148)
Repayments of leased liabilities
(429)
(368)
Net cash inflow from financing activities
357,842
670,618
Effect on the exchange rate changes of cash
equivalents in foreign currency
-
10
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
32,730
146
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
23
-
164
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
23
W
32,730
310
See accompanying notes to the separate interim financial statements.
SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.
Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements
March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2020
1. Reporting entity
Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as 'the Company') was established on September 1, 2001 for the main business purposes such as control and management of companies operating in the financial industry, and financial support for subsidiaries. In addition, the stocks were listed on the Korea Exchange on September 10, 2001, and the Company was registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on September 16, 2003, and on the same date, ADS (American Depositary Shares) was listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).
2. Basis of preparation
(a)
Statement of compliance
The Company maintains its accounting records in Korean won and prepares statutory financial statements in the Korean language (Hangul) in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the Republic of Korea (K-IFRS). The accompanying separate interim financial statements have been condensed, restructured and translated into English from the Korean language financial statements.
The separate interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with Korean International Financial Reporting Standards ('K-IFRS'), as prescribed in the Act on External Audit of Stock Companies of the Republic of Korea. These separate interim financial statements were prepared in accordance with K-IFRS No.1034, 'Interim Financial Reporting' as part of the period covered by the Company's K-IFRS annual financial statements and contains less information than required in the annual separate financial statements. Selective comments include a description of transactions or events that are significant in understanding the changes in the financial position and management performance of the Company that occurred after December 31, 2020.
The separate interim financial statements of the Company are separate financial statements prepared in accordance with K-IFRS No. 1027 'Separate Financial Statements' in which presented on the basis of direct equity investments, not on that the controlling company, equity interests in associates and joint ventures does not base the investment on the investee's reported performance and net assets.
(b) Use of estimates and judgments
The preparation of the condensed separate interim financial statements in conformity with K-IFRS requires management to make judgments, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets, liabilities, income and expenses. When estimates and assumptions based on management's judgment as of the end of the interim reporting period differ from the actual, actual results may differ from these estimates.
Estimates and underlying assumptions about estimates are continually reviewed, and changes in accounting estimates are recognized for the period in which the estimates are changed and the period to be affected in the future. Income tax expense in the interim period is measured by applying the expected annual income tax rate, i.e. the estimated average annual effective income tax rate.
In preparing these condensed separate interim financial statements, the significant judgments made by management in applying the Company's accounting policies and the key sources of estimation uncertainty were, except for the method of estimation used to determine the income tax expense for the interim period, the same as those that applied to the separate financial statements as of and for the year ended December 31, 2020.
SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.
Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements
March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2020
3. Significant accounting policies
The Company applies the same accounting policies applied as when preparing the annual separate financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020, except for the following amendments that has been applied for the first time since January 1, 2021 and as described in Note 2. (b).
(a) K-IFRS No.1109, 'Financial Instruments' and K-IFRS No.1039, 'Financial Instruments: Recognition and Measurement' and K-IFRS No.1107, 'Financial Instruments: Disclosures' Revision' and K-IFRS No.1104, 'Insurance Contracts' K-IFRS No.1116, 'Leases' amended - Interest rate indicator reform
The effective interest rate, not the carrying amount, is adjusted when replacing the interest rate index of a financial instrument measured at amortized cost in relation to the reform of the interest rate index. It includes exceptions, such as allowing hedge accounting to continue uninterrupted even if an interest rate indicator replacement occurs in a hedging relationship. The Company is determining whether there will be any impacts on the financial statements due to the amendments.
4. Financial risk management
(a) Overview
As a financial services provider, Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. and its subsidiaries (hereinafter referred to as the 'Group') are exposed to various risks that may occur in each business area, and the main risks are credit risk, market risk, interest rate risk and liquidity risk. These risks are recognized, measured, controlled and reported in accordance with the basic risk management policies established by the controlling company and each subsidiary.
i) Risk management organization
The Group's basic policies and strategies for risk management are established by the Risk Management Committee (hereinafter referred to as the 'Group Risk Management Committee') within the board of directors of the parent company. The Group's Chief Risk Management Officer (CRO) assists the Group Risk Management Committee and discusses risk policies and strategies of the group and each subsidiary through the Group Risk Council, which consists of each subsidiary's Chief Risk Management Officer. Subsidiaries implement the group's risk policies and strategies through risk management committees, risk-related working committees, and risk management organizations for each company, and consistently establish and implement detailed risk policies and strategies for subsidiaries. The risk management team of the parent company performs the risk management and supervision work by assisting the group's chief risk manager.
Shinhan Financial Group has a hierarchical limit system to manage the group's risks at an appropriate level. The Group Risk Management Committee sets the risk limits that can be borne by the group and each subsidiary, and the risk management committees and management level risk groups of each subsidiary establish and manage detailed risk limits by risk type, department, desk, and product.
ii) Risk management framework
ii-1) Risk Capital Management
Risk capital refers to capital necessary to compensate for losses in case of a potential risk being realized, and risk capital management refers to the process of asset management based on considerations of risk exposure and risk appetite, which is a datum point on the level of risk burden compared to available capital. As part of the Group's risk capital management, the Group has adopted and maintains various risk planning processes and reflects such risk planning in the Group's business and financial planning. The Group also has adopted and maintains a risk limit management system to ensure that risks in the Group's business do not exceed prescribed limits.
SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.
Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements
March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2020
4. Financial risk management (continued)
(a) Overview (continued)
ii) Risk management framework (continued)
ii-2) Risk monitoring
The Group proactively, preemptively and periodically review risks that may impact our overall operations, through a multidimensional risk monitoring system. Currently, each of subsidiaries is required to report to the Company any factors that could have a material impact on the group-wide risk management, and the Company reports to the Group's Chief Risk Officer and other members of the Group's senior management the results of risk monitoring on a weekly, monthly and on an ad hoc basis as needed.
In addition, the Group performs preemptive risk management through a 'risk dashboard system' under which the Group closely monitors any increase in asset size, risk levels and sensitivity to external factors with respect to the major asset portfolios of each of subsidiaries, and to the extent such monitoring yields any warning signals, the Group promptly analyze the causes and, if necessary, formulates and implements actions in response to these warning signals.
ii-3) Risk review
The risk management departments of all subsidiaries are required to review in advance on matters relating to the adoption of new financial transactions, relating to the entry into new business concerning investment and capital increase, and relating to setting and changing limits. Through these reviews, risk factors are reviewed in advance, reckless promotion of business that may not easily detect risk factors are barred, and reasonable decision-making is supported.
The risk management departments of all subsidiaries are required to review all new businesses, products and services prior to their launch and closely monitor the development of any related risks following their launch, and in the case of any action that involves more than one subsidiary, the relevant risk management departments are required to consult with the risk management team at the controlling company level prior to making any independent risk reviews.
ii-4) Crisis management
The Group maintains a group wide risk management system to detect the signals of any risk crisis and, in the event of a crisis actually happening, to respond on a timely, efficient and flexible basis so as to ensure the Group's survival as a going concern. Each subsidiary maintains crisis planning for three levels of contingencies, namely, 'alert', 'imminent crisis' and 'crisis', determination of which is made based on quantitative and qualitative monitoring and consequence analysis, and upon the happening of any such contingency, is required to respond according to a prescribed contingency plan. At the controlling company level, the Company maintains and installs crisis detection and response system which is applied consistently group-wide, and upon the happening of any contingency at two or more subsidiary level, the Company directly takes charge of the situation so that the Company manages it on a concerted group wide basis.
SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.
Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements
March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2020
4. Financial risk management (continued)
(b) Credit risk
i) Credit risk management
Credit risk is the risk of financial loss to the Company if a customer or counterparty to a financial instrument fails to meet its contractual obligations, and arises principally from the Company's receivables from customers and investment securities. The Company's credit risk management encompasses all areas of credit that may result in potential economic loss, including not just transactions that are recorded on balance sheets, but also off-balance-sheet transactions such as guarantees, loan commitments and derivative transactions.
i-1) Determining significant increases in credit risk since initial recognition
At the end of each reporting period, the Company assesses whether the credit risk on a financial instrument has increased significantly since initial recognition. When making the assessment, the Company uses the change in the risk of a default occurring over the expected life of the financial instrument instead of the change in the amount of expected credit losses. To make that assessment, the Company compares the risk of a default occurring on the financial instrument as at the reporting date with the risk of a default occurring on the financial instrument as at the date of initial recognition and consider reasonable and supportable information, that is available without undue cost or effort, that is indicative of significant increases in credit risk since initial recognition.
i-1-1) Measuring the risk of default
The Company assigns an internal credit risk rating to each individual exposure based on observable data and historical experiences that have been found to have a reasonable correlation with the risk of default. The internal credit risk rating is determined by considering both qualitative and quantitative factors that indicate the risk of default, which may vary depending on the nature of the exposure and the type of borrower.
i-1-2) Measuring term structure of probability of default
Internal credit rate is a key input variable for determining term structure of probability of default. The Company accumulates information after analyzing the information regarding exposure to credit risk and default information by the type of product and borrower and results of internal credit risk assessment. For some portfolios, the Company uses information obtained from external credit rating agencies when performing these analyses. The Company applies statistical techniques to estimate the probability of default for the remaining life of the exposure from the accumulated data and to estimate changes in the estimated probability of default over time.
11
SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.
Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements
March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2020
4. Financial risk management (continued)
(b) Credit risk (continued)
i) Credit risk management (continued)
i-1-3) Significant increases in credit risk
The Company uses the indicators defined as per portfolio to determine the significant increase in credit risk and such indicators generally consist of changes in the risk of default estimated from changes in the internal credit risk rating, qualitative factors, days of delinquency, and others.
i-2) Risk of default
The Company considers a financial asset to be in default if it meets one or more of the following conditions:
- if a borrower is overdue 90 days or more from the contractual payment date,
- if the Company judges that it is not possible to recover principal and interest without enforcing the collateral on a financial asset
The Company uses the following indicators when determining whether a borrower is in default:
- qualitative factors (e.g. breach of contract terms),
- quantitative factors (e.g. if the same borrower does not perform more than one payment obligations to the Company, the number of days past due per payment obligation. However, in the case of a specific portfolio, the Company uses the number of days past due for each financial instrument)
- internal data and external data
The definition of default applied by the Company generally conforms to the definition of default defined for regulatory capital management purposes; however, depending on the situations, the information used to determine whether a default has incurred and the extent thereof may vary.
i-3) Reflection of forward-looking information
The Company reflects forward-looking information presented by internal experts based on a variety of information when measuring expected credit losses. For the purpose of estimating these forward-looking information, the Company utilizes the economic outlook published by domestic and overseas research institutes or government and public agencies.
The Company identified the key macroeconomic variables needed to forecast credit risk and credit losses for each portfolio as follows by analyzing past experience data and drew correlations across credit risk for each variable. After that, the Company has reflected the forward-looking information through regression estimation.
Key macroeconomic variables
Correlation with credit risk
KOSPI
Negative
Private consumption index
Negative
Facility investment growth rate
Negative
The predicted correlations between the macroeconomic variables and the risk of default, used by the Company, are derived based on data from the past ten years.
SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.
Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements
March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2020
4. Financial risk management (continued)
(b) Credit risk (continued)
i) Credit risk management (continued)
i-4) Measurement of expected credit losses
Key variables used in measuring expected credit losses are as follows:
- Probability of default ('PD')
- Loss given default ('LGD')
- Exposure at default ('EAD')
These variables have been estimated from historical experience data by using the statistical techniques developed internally by the Shinhan Bank and have been adjusted to reflect forward-looking information.
Estimates of PD over a specified period are estimated by reflecting characteristics of counterparties and their exposure, based on a statistical model at a specific point of time and considering the distribution of ratings so that the counterparty or exposure is not concentrated on a specific rating.
LGD refers to the expected loss if a borrower defaults. The Company calculates LGD based on the experience recovery rate measured from past default exposures. The model for measuring LGD is developed to reflect type of collateral, seniority of collateral, type of borrower, and cost of recovery. In particular, LGD for retail loan products uses loan to value (LTV) as a key variable. The recovery rate reflected in the LGD calculation is based on the present value of recovery amount, discounted at the effective interest rate.
EAD refers to the expected exposure at the time of default. The Company derives EAD reflecting a rate at which the current exposure is expected to be used additionally up to the point of default within the contractual limit. EAD of financial assets is equal to the total carrying amount of the asset, and EAD of loan commitments or financial guarantee contracts is calculated as the sum of the amount expected to be used in the future.
In measuring expected credit losses on financial assets, the Company uses the contractual maturity as the period subject to expected credit loss measurement. The contractual maturity is computed taking into account the extension right held by the borrower.
Risk factors of PD, LGD and EAD are collectively estimated according to the following criteria:
- Type of products
- Internal credit risk rating
- Type of collateral
- Loan to value ('LTV')
- Industry that the borrower belongs to
- Location of the borrower or collateral
- Days of delinquency
The criteria for classifying groups are periodically reviewed to maintain homogeneity of the group and adjusted if necessary. The Company uses external benchmark information to supplement internal information for a particular portfolio that did not have sufficient internal data accumulated from the past experience.
SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.
Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements
March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2020
(In millions of won)
4. Financial risk management (continued)
(b) Credit risk (continued)
i) Credit risk management (continued)
i-5) Write-off of financial assets
The Company writes off a portion of or entire loan or debt security for which the Company does not expect to receive its principal and interest. In general, the Company writes off the balance when it is deemed that the borrower has no sufficient resources or income to repay the principal and interest. Such determination on write-off is carried out in accordance with the internal rules of the Company and is carried out with the approval of Financial Supervisory Service, if necessary. The Company may continue to exercise its right of collection under its own recovery policy even after the write-off of financial assets.
ii) The Company's maximum exposure to credit risk without taking into account of any collateral held or other credit enhancements as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows:
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Due from banks and loans at amortized cost(*1):
Banks
W
32,718
3
Corporations
3,535,162
3,218,455
3,567,880
3,218,458
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
2,882,149
1,709,421
Derivative assets
39,392
39,392
Other financial assets at amortized cost(*1)(*2)
672,686
434,067
W
7,162,107
5,401,338
(*1) The maximum exposure amounts for due from banks, loans and other financial assets are measured as net of allowances.
(*2) Comprise accounts receivable, accrued income, guarantee deposits and etc.
SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.
Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements
March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2020
(In millions of won)
4. Financial risk management (continued)
(b) Credit risk (continued)
iii) Information of financial assets by credit risk
Financial assets by credit risk as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows:
March 31, 2021
12-months
ECL
Lifetime
ECL
Gross
amount
Allowance
Total, net
Due from banks and loans at amortized cost(*):
Banks
W
32,732
-
32,732
(14)
32,718
Corporations
3,537,765
-
3,537,765
(2,603)
3,535,162
3,570,497
-
3,570,497
(2,617)
3,567,880
Other financial assets at amortized cost
673,089
-
673,089
(403)
672,686
W
4,243,586
-
4,243,586
(3,020)
4,240,566
December 31, 2020
12 months
ECL
Lifetime
ECL
Gross
amount
Allowance
Total, net
Due from banks and loans at amortized cost(*):
Banks
W
3
-
3
-
3
Corporations
3,220,856
-
3,220,856
(2,401)
3,218,455
3,220,859
-
3,220,859
(2,401)
3,218,458
Other financial assets at amortized cost
434,324
-
434,324
(257)
434,067
W
3,655,183
-
3,655,183
(2,658)
3,652,525
(*) Credit quality of due from banks and loans is divided into Prime and Normal. Credit quality of due from banks and loans as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 was classified as Prime. The distinction between prime grade and normal grade is as follows:
Type of Borrower
Corporations and banks
Grade: 1. Prime
Internal credit rating of BBB+ or above
Grade: 2. Normal
Internal credit rating of below BBB+
SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.
Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements
March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2020
(In millions of won)
4. Financial risk management (continued)
(c) Liquidity risk
Liquidity risk refers to the risk of unexpected losses (such as the disposal of assets abnormal pricing, the procurement of high interest rates, etc.) or insolvency due to inconsistency in funding periods between assets and liabilities or a sudden outflow of funds.
According to the Financial Holding Companies Act, the Company manages liquidity so that the total amount of assets with a residual maturity of less than one month exceeds the total amount of liabilities with a residual maturity of less than one month as of the end of each month.
Contractual maturities for financial instruments as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows:
March 31, 2021
Less than 1 month
1 ~ 3 months
3 ~ 6
months
6 months ~ 1 year
1 ~ 5
years
More than
5 years
Total
Non-derivatives
Liabilities:
Debt securities issued
W
273,765
278,693
356,082
1,003,387
6,552,506
2,077,527
10,541,960
Other financial liabilities
800,011
19,425
5,157
20,889
50,913
-
896,395
W
1,073,776
298,118
361,239
1,024,276
6,603,419
2,077,527
11,438,355
Derivatives
Net and total settlement (*)
-
-
-
-
178,304
-
178,304
(*) This is an option contract for the acquisition of the remaining stake in the Asia Trust Co., Ltd.
December 31, 2020
Less than 1 month
1 ~ 3 months
3 ~ 6
months
6 months ~ 1 year
1 ~ 5
years
More than
5 years
Total
Non-derivatives
Liabilities:
Debt securities issued
W
226,981
437,485
543,898
843,681
6,036,095
2,616,181
10,704,321
Other financial liabilities
26,007
19,171
19,232
590
51,698
-
116,698
W
252,988
456,656
563,130
844,271
6,087,793
2,616,181
10,821,019
Derivatives
Net and total settlement (*)
199,500
-
-
-
178,304
-
377,804
(*) This is an option contract for the acquisition of the remaining stake in the Asia Trust Co., Ltd. and Shinhan Asset Management Co., Ltd.
SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.
Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements
March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2020
(In millions of won)
4. Financial risk management (continued)
(d) Measurement for the fair value of financial instruments
The fair values of financial instruments being traded in an active market are determined by the published market prices of each period end. The published market prices of financial instruments being held by the Company are based on the trading agencies' notifications. If the market for a financial instrument is not active, such as OTC (Over The Counter market) derivatives, fair value is determined either by using a valuation technique or independent third-party valuation service.
The Company uses its judgement to select a variety of methods and make rational assumptions that are mainly based on market conditions existing at the end of each reporting period. The fair value of financial instruments is determined using valuation techniques; such as, a method of using recent transactions between independent parties with reasonable judgement and willingness to trade, a method of referring to the current fair value of other financial instruments that are substantially identical, discounted cash flow model and option pricing models.
The Company classifies and discloses fair value of financial instruments into the following three-level hierarchy:
Level 1: Financial instruments measured at quoted prices from active markets are classified as fair value level 1.
Level 2: Financial instruments measured using valuation techniques where all significant inputs are observable market data are classified as level 2.
Level 3: Financial instruments measured using valuation techniques where one or more significant inputs are not based on observable market data are classified as level 3.
i) Financial instruments measured at fair value
i-1) The fair value hierarchy of financial assets which are presented at their fair value in the statements of financial position as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows:
March 31, 2021
Level 1
Level 2
Level 3
Total
Assets
Financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss
W
-
2,882,149
101,261
2,983,410
Derivative assets
-
-
39,392
39,392
-
2,882,149
140,653
3,022,802
Liabilities
Derivative liabilities
-
-
22,133
22,133
December 31, 2020
Level 1
Level 2
Level 3
Total
Assets
Financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss
W
-
1,709,421
101,446
1,810,867
Derivative assets
-
-
39,392
39,392
-
1,709,421
140,838
1,850,259
Liabilities
Derivative liabilities
-
-
22,133
22,133
SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.
Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements
March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2020
(In millions of won)
4. Financial risk management (continued)
(d) Measurement for the fair value of financial instruments (continued)
i) Financial instruments measured at fair value (continued)
i-2) Changes in level 3 of the fair value hierarchy
- Changes in level 3 of the fair value hierarchy for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021 and for the year ended December 31, 2020 are as follows:
March 31, 2021
Financial assets measured at FVTPL
Net derivative instruments
Beginning balance
W
101,446
17,259
Recognized in profit or loss
(185)
-
Purchases/issues
-
-
Ending balance
W
101,261
17,259
December 31, 2020
Financial assets measured at FVTPL
Net derivative instruments
Beginning balance
W
-
6,665
Recognized in profit or loss
1,446
10,594
Purchases/issues
100,000
-
Ending balance
W
101,446
17,259
i-3) Valuation techniques and input variables unobservable in markets
i-3-1) The valuation techniques and the fair value measurement input variables of financial instruments classified as level 2 as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows:
Classification
Valuation techniques
Type
Inputs
2021
Financial assets measured at FVTPL
Net asset valuation approach
Beneficiary certificates
Price of underlying assets such as stocks, bonds, etc. and exchange rate.
2020
Financial assets measured at FVTPL
Net asset valuation approach
Beneficiary certificates
Price of underlying assets such as stocks, bonds, etc. and exchange rate.
SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.
Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements
March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2020
(In millions of won)
4. Financial risk management (continued)
(d) Measurement for the fair value of financial instruments (continued)
i-3-2) Information about valuation techniques and significant unobservable inputs in measuring financial instruments categorized as level 3 as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows:
March 31, 2021
Valuation
technique
Type of financial instrument
Book value
Significant
unobservable
input
Range of estimates for unobservable input
Financial assets
Financial assets measured
at FVTPL
Option model(*)
Hybrid bonds
W
101,261
Volatility of
interest rate
21.32%~33.80%
Derivative assets
Binomial model
Equity securities
39,392
Volatility of
underlying assets
29.32%
140,653
Financial liabilities
Derivative
liabilities
Binomial model
Equity securities
W
22,133
Volatility of
underlying assets
29.32%
(*) It is calculated by applying the Hull-White model method.
December 31, 2020
Valuation
technique
Type of financial instrument
Book value
Significant
unobservable
input
Range of estimates for unobservable input
Financial assets
Financial assets measured
at FVTPL
Option model(*)
Hybrid bonds
W
101,446
Volatility of
interest rate
27.26%~41.76%
Derivative assets
Binomial model
Equity securities
39,392
Volatility of
underlying assets
29.32%
140,838
Financial liabilities
Derivative
liabilities
Binomial model
Equity securities
W
22,133
Volatility of
underlying assets
29.32%
(*) It is calculated by applying the Hull-White model method.
SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.
Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements
March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2020
(In millions of won)
4. Financial risk management (continued)
(d) Measurement for the fair value of financial instruments (continued)
i) Financial instruments measured at fair value (continued)
i-4) Sensitivity to changes in unobservable inputs
- For level 3 fair value measurement, changing one or more of the unobservable inputs used to reasonably possible alternative assumptions would have the following effect on profit (loss), and other comprehensive income (loss) as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows:
March 31, 2021
Type of financial instrument
Profit (loss) for the year
Favorable
change
Unfavorable
change
Financial assets measured at FVTPL(*)
Financial assets measured
at FVTPL
W
-
-
Derivative assets
16,411
(14,738)
16,411
(14,738)
Financial assets measured at FVTPL(*)
Derivative liabilities
8,342
(10,012)
December 31, 2020
Type of financial instrument
Profit (loss) for the year
Favorable
change
Unfavorable
change
Financial assets measured at FVTPL(*)
Financial assets measured
at FVTPL
W
-
-
Derivative assets
16,411
(14,738)
16,411
(14,738)
Financial assets measured at FVTPL(*)
Derivative liabilities
8,342
(10,012)
(*) Based on 10% of increase or decrease in volatility of underlying assets, and volatility of interest rate, which are major unobservable inputs.
ii) The financial instruments measured at amortized cost
ii-1) The methods of measuring the fair value of financial instruments measured at amortized cost are as follows:
Type
Measurement methods of fair value
Due from banks at
amortized cost
The carrying amount and the fair value for cash are identical and the most of deposits are floating interest rate deposit or the next day deposit of a short-term instrument. For this reason, the carrying value approximates fair value.
Loans at amortized cost
The fair value of the loans is measured by discounting the expected cash flow at the market interest rate and credit risk of the borrower, etc.
Borrowings and debt securities issued
The fair value of borrowings and debt securities issued is based on the published price quotations in an active market. In case there is no data for an active market price, it is measured by discounting the contractual cash flow at the market interest rate that takes into account the residual risk.
SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.
Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements
March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2020
(In millions of won)
4. Financial risk management (continued)
(d) Measurement for the fair value of financial instruments (continued)
ii) The financial instruments measured at amortized cost (continued)
ii-2) The carrying value and fair value of the financial instruments measured at amortized cost as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows:
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Carrying value
Fair value
Carrying value
Fair value
Assets:
Due from banks at amortized cost
W
152,718
152,718
3
3
Loans at amortized cost
3,415,162
3,429,404
3,218,455
3,312,944
Other financial assets
672,686
672,686
434,067
434,067
W
4,240,566
4,254,808
3,652,525
3,747,014
Liabilities:
Debt securities issued
W
9,777,613
9,922,275
9,920,059
10,150,023
Other financial liabilities
926,836
926,836
154,215
154,215
W
10,704,449
10,849,111
10,074,274
10,304,238
ii-3)The fair value hierarchy of financial assets and liabilities which are not measured at their fair values in the statements of financial position but disclosed with their fair values as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows:
March 31, 2021
Level 1
Level 2
Level 3
Total
Assets:
Due from banks at amortized cost
W
-
-
152,718
152,718
Loans at amortized cost
-
-
3,429,404
3,429,404
Other financial assets
-
-
672,686
672,686
W
-
-
4,254,808
4,254,808
Liabilities:
Debt securities issued
W
-
9,922,275
-
9,922,275
Other financial liabilities
-
-
926,836
926,836
W
-
9,922,275
926,836
10,849,111
December 31, 2020
Level 1
Level 2
Level 3
Total
Assets:
Due from banks at amortized cost
W
-
-
3
3
Loans at amortized cost
-
-
3,312,944
3,312,944
Other financial assets
-
-
434,067
434,067
W
-
-
3,747,014
3,747,014
Liabilities:
Debt securities issued
W
-
10,150,023
-
10,150,023
Other financial liabilities
-
-
154,215
154,215
W
-
10,150,023
154,215
10,304,238
SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.
Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements
March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2020
(In millions of won)
4. Financial risk management (continued)
(e) Classification by categories of financial instruments
Financial assets and liabilities are measured at fair value or amortized cost. The carrying amounts of each category of financial assets and financial liabilities as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows:
March 31, 2021
Financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss
Financial assets measured
at amortized cost
Financial liabilities measured at fair value through profit or loss
Financial liabilities measured
at amortized cost
Assets:
Cash and due from banks at amortized cost
W
-
152,718
-
-
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
2,983,410
-
-
-
Derivative assets
39,392
-
-
-
Loans at amortized cost
-
3,415,162
-
-
Other financial assets at amortized cost
-
672,686
-
-
W
3,022,802
4,240,566
-
-
Liabilities:
Derivative liabilities
W
-
-
22,133
-
Debt securities issued
-
-
-
9,777,613
Other financial liabilities
-
-
-
926,836
W
-
-
22,133
10,704,449
December 31, 2020
Financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss
Financial assets measured
at amortized cost
Financial liabilities measured at fair value through profit or loss
Financial liabilities measured
at amortized cost
Assets:
Cash and due from banks at amortized cost
W
-
3
-
-
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
1,810,867
-
-
-
Derivative assets
39,392
-
-
-
Loans at amortized cost
-
3,218,455
-
-
Other financial assets at amortized cost
-
434,067
-
-
W
1,850,259
3,652,525
-
-
Liabilities:
Derivative liabilities
W
-
-
22,133
-
Debt securities issued
-
-
-
9,920,059
Other financial liabilities
-
-
-
154,215
W
-
-
22,133
10,074,274
SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.
Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements
March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2020
(In millions of won)
5.Restricted due from banks
Restricted guaranteed deposits on bank accounts as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows:
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Other financial institution deposits
W
3
3
Waiting-for-purchase
120,000
-
W
120,003
3
6. Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows:
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Beneficiary certificates
Beneficiary certificates in Korean won
W
2,768,564
1,602,028
Beneficiary certificates in foreign currency
113,585
107,393
2,882,149
1,709,421
Hybrid Bonds
Hybrid Bonds in Korean won
101,261
101,446
W
2,983,410
1,810,867
7. Derivatives
(a) Details of the outstanding contract amount of derivatives held as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows:
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Equity related:
Over the counter:
Equity options
W
178,304
178,304
Equity forward
-
199,500
(b) The notional amounts and fair values of derivatives as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows:
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Assets
Liabilities
Assets
Liabilities
Equity related:
Over the counter:
Equity options
W
39,392
22,133
39,392
22,133
SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.
Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements
March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2020
(In millions of won)
8. Loans at amortized cost
(a) Loans at amortized cost as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows:
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Corporate loans
W
3,417,765
3,220,856
Less: allowance
(2,603)
(2,401)
W
3,415,162
3,218,455
(b) Changes in financial assets at amortized cost and other assets for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021 and for the year ended December 31, 2020 are as follows:
March 31, 2021
Loans at amortized cost
Other assets(*1)
12 month expected credit loss
Life time expected credit loss
Impaired financial asset
12 month expected credit loss
Life time expected credit loss
Impaired financial asset
Total
Beginning balance
W
3,220,856
-
-
434,327
-
-
3,655,183
Transfer to 12 month expected credit loss
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Transfer to life time expected credit loss
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Transfer to impaired financial asset
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Origination
457,000
-
-
-
-
-
457,000
Collection
(305,000)
-
-
-
-
-
(305,000)
Disposal
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Others (*2)
44,909
-
-
391,494
-
-
436,403
Ending balance
W
3,417,765
-
-
825,821
-
-
4,243,586
(*1) Includes total carrying amount of due from banks and other financial assets at amortized cost.
(*2) Amounts due to changes in dividend receivables of subsidiaries, changes in consolidated tax receivables, increase in accrued income, exchange rate fluctuations and etc.
December 31, 2020
Loans at amortized cost
Other assets(*1)
12 month expected credit loss
Life time expected credit loss
Impaired financial asset
12 month expected credit loss
Life time expected credit loss
Impaired financial asset
Total
Beginning balance
W
2,221,322
-
-
580,696
-
-
2,802,018
Transfer to 12 month expected credit loss
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Transfer to life time expected credit loss
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Transfer to impaired financial asset
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Origination
2,065,603
-
-
-
-
-
2,065,603
Collection
(985,000)
-
-
-
-
-
(985,000)
Others (*2)
(81,069)
-
-
(146,369)
-
-
(227,438)
Ending balance
W
3,220,856
-
-
434,327
-
-
3,655,183
(*1) Includes total carrying amount of due from banks and other financial assets at amortized cost.
(*2) Amounts due to changes in dividend receivables of subsidiaries, changes in consolidated tax receivables, increase in accrued income, exchange rate fluctuations and etc.
SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.
Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements
March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2020
(In millions of won)
8. Loans at amortized cost (continued)
(c) Changes in allowances for financial assets at amortized cost and other assets for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021 and for the year ended December 31, 2020 are as follows:
March 31, 2021
Loans at amortized cost
Other assets(*)
12 month expected credit loss
Life time expected credit loss
Impaired financial asset
12 month expected credit loss
Life time expected credit loss
Impaired financial asset
Total
Beginning allowance
W
2,401
-
-
257
-
-
2,658
Transfer to 12 month expected credit loss
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Transfer to life time expected credit loss
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Transfer to impaired financial asset
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Provision
202
-
-
160
-
-
362
Ending balance
W
2,603
-
-
417
-
-
3,020
(*) Includes the allowances for due from banks and other financial assets at amortized cost.
December 31, 2020
Loans at amortized cost
Other assets(*)
12 month expected credit loss
Life time expected credit loss
Impaired financial asset
12 month expected credit loss
Life time expected credit loss
Impaired financial asset
Total
Beginning allowance
W
1,624
-
-
333
-
-
1,957
Transfer to 12 month expected credit loss
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Transfer to life time expected credit loss
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Transfer to impaired financial asset
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Provision(Reversed)
777
-
-
(76)
-
-
701
Ending allowance
W
2,401
-
-
257
-
-
2,658
(*) Includes the allowances for due from banks and other financial assets at amortized cost.
SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.
Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements
March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2020
(In millions of won)
9. Investments in subsidiaries
Investments in subsidiaries as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows:
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Investees
Ownership
percentage
(%)
Carrying value
Ownership
percentage
(%)
Carrying value
Shinhan Bank
100.0
W
13,617,579
100.0
W
13,617,579
Shinhan Card Co., Ltd
100.0
7,919,672
100.0
7,919,672
Shinhan Investment Corp
100.0
3,001,420
100.0
3,001,420
Shinhan Life Insurance Co., Ltd
100.0
982,775
100.0
982,775
Orange Life Insurance Co., Ltd
100.0
3,221,769
100.0
3,221,769
Shinhan Capital Co., Ltd
100.0
408,922
100.0
408,922
Jeju Bank
75.3
179,643
75.3
179,643
Shinhan Asset Management Co., Ltd(*1)
100.0
291,422
65.0
91,565
Shinhan Alternative Investment Management Inc
100.0
14,783
100.0
14,783
Shinhan Credit Information Co., Ltd(*2)
100.0
-
100.0
-
SHC Management Co., Ltd
100.0
8,655
100.0
8,655
Shinhan DS
100.0
13,026
100.0
13,026
Shinhan Savings Bank
100.0
107,065
100.0
107,065
Shinhan AITAS Co., Ltd
99.8
50,092
99.8
50,092
Shinhan REITs Management Co., Ltd
100.0
30,000
100.0
30,000
Asia Trust Co. Ltd
60.0
190,378
60.0
190,378
Shinhan AI Co., Ltd
100.0
42,000
100.0
42,000
Shinhan Venture Investment Co, Ltd
100.0
75,840
100.0
75,840
W
30,155,041
W
29,955,184
(*1) For the three-month period ended March 31, 2021, the Company acquired the remaining stocks of Shinhan Asset Management Co., Ltd. and Shinhan Asset Management Co., Ltd. became a wholly owned subsidiary.
(*2) For the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company has classified W15,385 million into assets held for sale.(Note 22)
SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.
Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements
March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2020
(In millions of won)
10. Debt securities issued
Debt securities issued as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows:
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Interest
rate (%)
Amount
Interest
rate (%)
Amount
Debt securities issued in won:
Debt securities issued
0.79 ~ 3.33
W
8,307,000
0.97 ~ 3.33
W
8,495,000
Subordinated debt securities issued
3.44
350,000
3.44
350,000
Discount
(7,370)
(7,454)
8,649,630
8,837,546
Debt securities issued in foreign currency :
Debt securities issued
1.37
566,750
1.37
544,000
Subordinated debt securities issued
3.34
566,750
3.34
544,000
Discount
(5,517)
(5,487)
1,127,983
1,082,513
W
9,777,613
W
9,920,059
SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.
Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements
March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2020
(In millions of won)
11. Defined benefit liabilities
(a) Defined benefit obligations and plan assets
Defined benefit obligations and plan assets as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows:
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Present value of defined benefit obligations
W
21,945
20,382
Fair value of plan assets
(17,130)
(17,245)
Recognized liabilities for defined benefit obligations
W
4,815
3,137
(b) Expenses recognized in profit or loss for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 are as follows:
March 31, 2021
March 31, 2020
Current service costs
W
565
483
Net interest expense on the net defined benefit liabilities
34
26
W
599
509
(*) Profit or loss arising from defined benefit plans is included in general and administrative expenses.
SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.
Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements
March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2020
(In millions of won)
12. Equity
(a) Equity as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows:
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Capital stock
Common stock
W
2,608,176
2,608,176
Preferred stock
361,465
361,465
2,969,641
2,969,641
Hybrid bonds
2,778,525
2,179,934
Capital surplus
Share premium
11,350,819
11,351,424
Other
-
-
11,350,819
11,351,424
Capital adjustments
(45,797)
(45,718)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(6,971)
(6,971)
Retained earnings
Legal reserve(*)
2,432,039
2,304,595
Regulatory reserve for loan losses
15,552
11,988
Other legal reserves
2,000
2,000
Unappropriated retained earnings
6,651,945
6,290,204
9,101,536
8,608,787
W
26,147,753
25,057,097
(*) Legal reserve is restricted for the dividend to stockholders by law or legislation. According to the article 53 of the Financial Holding Companies Act, the Company is required to appropriate a legal reserve in an amount equal to at least 10% of cash dividends for each accounting period until the reserve equals 100% of stated capital. The legal reserve may only be used to reduce a deficit or to transfer capital.
SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.
Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements
March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2020
(In millions of won)
12. Equity (continued)
(b) The details of preferred stock are as follows:
The number of shares
Contracted dividend rate
Conversion request period(*)
Convertible preferred stock
17,482,000
4.0% per year based on issue price
(non-cumulative, participating)
2020.05.01~2023.04.30
(*) Preferred stocks that have not been converted for 4 years from the issuance date and until the expiration date of the period of existence are automatically converted to common stocks at the expiration date of the period of existence.
(c) Hybrid bonds
Hybrid bonds classified as other equity instruments as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows:
Issue date
Maturity date
Interest rate (%)
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Hybrid bonds in KRW
June 25, 2015
June 25, 2045
4.38
W
199,455
199,455
September 15, 2017
-
3.77
134,683
134,683
September 15, 2017
-
4.25
89,783
89,783
April 13, 2018
-
4.08
134,678
134,678
April 13, 2018
-
4.56
14,955
14,955
August 29, 2018
-
4.15
398,679
398,679
June 28, 2019
-
3.27
199,476
199,476
September 17, 2020
-
3.12
448,699
448,699
March 16, 2021
-
2.94
429,009
-
March 16, 2021
-
3.30
169,582
-
Hybrid bonds in USD
August 13, 2018
-
5.88
559,526
559,526
W
2,778,525
2,179,934
(*) For the three-month period ended March 31, 2021,the deduction for capital related to hybrid bond issued is W1,409 million.
The Company can make early redemption for the above bonds, after 5 or 10 years from the issue date; and has the rights to extend the maturity under the same condition. In addition, if it is decided not to pay out dividends, the interest for the above bonds may also not be paid.
(d) Capital adjustments
Changes in accumulated capital adjustments for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021 and for the year ended December 31, 2020 are as follows:
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Beginning balance
W
(45,718)
(600,000)
Acquisition of treasury stock
(79)
(150,448)
Disposition of treasury stock
-
554,430
Retirement of treasury stock
-
150,300
Ending balance
W
(45,797)
(45,718)
SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.
Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements
March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2020
(In millions of won)
12. Equity (continued)
(e) Changes in accumulated other comprehensive loss for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021 and for the year ended December 31, 2020 are as follows:
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Beginning balance
W
(6,971)
(7,420)
Remeasurement of the defined benefit liabilities
-
619
Tax effect
-
(170)
Ending balance
W
(6,971)
(6,971)
(f) Regulatory reserve for loan losses
In accordance with Supervisory Regulations on Financial Holding Companies (the 'Regulations'), the Company reserves the difference between allowance for credit losses under K-IFRS and that as required by the Regulations at the account of regulatory reserve for loan losses.
i) Changes in regulatory reserve for loan losses as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Beginning balance
W
15,552
11,988
Planned regulatory reserve for loan losses
2,578
3,564
Ending balance
W
18,130
15,552
ii) Profit for the period and earnings per share after adjusted for regulatory reserve for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 are as follows:
March 31, 2021
March 31, 2020
Profit for the period
W
1,328,049
1,364,977
Provision for regulatory reserve for loan losses
(2,578)
(2,825)
Profit for the period adjusted for regulatory reserve
W
1,325,471
1,362,152
Basic and diluted earnings per share in won factoring in regulatory reserve(*)
W
2,423
2,702
(*) Dividends for hybrid bonds are deducted.
SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.
Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements
March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2020
(In millions of won, except per share data)
12. Equity (continued)
(g) Treasury stock
The acquisition of treasury stock for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021 and for the year ended December 31, 2020 are as follows:
March 31, 2021
Beginning balance
Acquisition (*)
Disposal
Retirement
Ending balance
The number of
shares
3,926
2,424
-
-
6,350
Carrying value
W
148
79
-
-
227
(*) The Company reacquired the shares that occurred during the stock exchange with Shinhan Venture Investment Co., Ltd.
December 31, 2020
Beginning balance
Acquisition (*)
Disposal (*)
Retirement
Ending balance
The number of
shares
13,882,062
5,039,584
13,882,062
5,035,658
3,926
Carrying value
W
600,000
150,448
600,000
150,300
148
(*) The Company disposed of treasury stocks when exchanging shares with Orange Life Insurance Co., Ltd. and re-acquired the shares that occurred during the exchange of shares.
(h) The details of dividends paid by the resolution of the 20th annual shareholders' meeting are as follows:
March 31, 2021
Common stock (W1,500 per share)
W
773,839
Convertible preferred stock (W1,716 per share)
29,999
W
803,838
SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.
Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements
March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2020
(In millions of won)
13. Net interest expense
Net interest expense for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 are as follows:
March 31, 2021
March 31, 2020
Interest income:
Due from banks at amortized cost
W
22
48
Loans at amortized cost
16,916
13,253
Others
31
50
16,969
13,351
Interest expense:
Borrowings
-
(264)
Debt securities issued
(53,273)
(54,538)
Others
(7)
(10)
(53,280)
(54,812)
Net interest expense
W
(36,311)
(41,461)
14. Net fees and commission income
Net fees and commission income for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 are as follows:
March 31, 2021
March 31, 2020
Fees and commission income:
Royalty
W
15,255
12,439
Others
1
4
15,256
12,443
Fees and commission expense:
Others
(97)
(93)
Net fees and commission income
W
15,159
12,350
15. Dividend income
Dividends income for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 are as follows:
March 31, 2021
March 31, 2020
Dividend from subsidiaries
W
1,369,358
1,385,063
Interest income from hybrid bond
885
-
W
1,370,243
1,385,063
SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.
Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements
March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2020
(In millions of won)
16. Provision for credit losses allowance
Provision for credit losses allowance for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 are as follows:
March 31, 2021
March 31, 2020
Provision for credit losses allowance
W
362
643
17. General and administrative expenses
General and administrative expenses for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 are as follows:
March 31, 2021
March 31, 2020
Salaries:
Salary expenses and bonuses
W
10,259
6,946
Severance benefits
599
509
Rent
239
262
Lease
740
56
Entertainment
511
488
Depreciation
722
685
Amortization
14
14
Taxes and dues
251
247
Advertising
7,780
6,465
Others
4,932
6,899
W
26,047
22,571
SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.
Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements
March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2020
(In millions of won, except per share data)
18. Share-based payments
(a) Stock options granted as of March 31, 2021 are as follows:
7th grant (*)
Type
Cash payment
Grant date
March 19, 2008
Exercise price in Korean won
W49,053
Number of shares granted
808,700
Contractual exercise period
May 17, 2021 /
September 17, 2021
Changes in number of shares granted:
Balance at January 1, 2021
36,162
Exercised
-
Balance at March 31, 2021
36,162
Fair value per option in Korean won
W0
(Expiration of contractual exercise period : May 17, 2021)
W92
(Expiration of contractual exercise period : Sep 17, 2021)
(*) The equity instruments granted are fully vested as of March 31, 2021 and the weighted average exercise price in won for 36,162 stock options outstanding at March 31, 2021 is W49,053.
SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.
Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements
March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2020
(In millions of won, except per share data)
18. Share-based payments (continued)
(b) Performance shares granted as of March 31, 2021 are as follows:
Expired
Not expired
Type
Cash-settled share-based payment
Performance conditions(*1)
Relative stock price linked (20.0%), management index (80.0%)
Exercising period
4 years from the commencement date of the year to which the grant date belongs
Estimated number of shares vested at March 31, 2021
129,120
1,764,667
Fair value per share in Korean won (*2)
W40,580, W44,222 and W33,122 for the expiration of exercising period from 2018 to 2020
W 37,450
(* 1) Starting with the shares provided since 2020, Shinhan Financial Group and subsidiaries related to Shinhan Bank will apply relative stock price linked (20.0%), management index linked(60.0%), and prudential index linked(20.0%).
(*2) Based on performance-based stock compensation, the reference stock price (the arithmetic average of the weighted average share price of transaction volume for the past two month, the previous one month, and the past one week) of four years (In the case of deferred quantity for after five years) after the commencement of the grant year is paid in cash, and the fair value of the reference stock to be paid in the future is assessed as the closing price of the reporting date.
SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.
Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements
March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2020
(In millions of won, except per share data)
18. Share-based payments (continued)
(c) Share-based compensation costs
Based on the share-based payment arrangements held by the Company, the share-based compensation costs for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 are as follows:
March 31, 2021
Employees of
Shinhan
Financial
Group
Subsidiaries
Total
Stock options granted:
7th
W
1
1
2
Performance shares
1,760
13,275
15,035
W
1,761
13,276
15,037
March 31, 2020
Employees of
Shinhan
Financial
Group
Subsidiaries
Total
Stock options granted:
7th
W
(15)
(20)
(35)
Performance shares
(2,142)
(17,666)
(19,808)
W
(2,157)
(17,686)
(19,843)
SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.
Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements
March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2020
(In millions of won, except per share data)
18. Share-based payments (continued)
(d) In accordance with the stock-based compensation agreements by the Company, the share-based payments as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows.
March 31, 2021
Accrued expense (*1)
Shinhan
Financial
Group
Subsidiaries(*2)
Total
Stock options granted:
7th
W
1
2
3
Performance shares
8,072
62,874
70,946
W
8,073
62,876
70,949
(*1) The intrinsic value of share-based payments is W70,946 million as of March 31, 2021. For calculating, the quoted market price of W37,450 per share was used for stock options and the fair value was considered as intrinsic value for performance shares, respectively.
(*2) The Company has granted the above share-based payment arrangements to its employees and those of its subsidiaries and the Company requires the subsidiaries to reimburse the compensation costs for their employees. As of March 31, 2021, the Company recognized the corresponding accounts receivable from the subsidiaries in the amount of W62,876 million.
December 31, 2020
Accrued expense (*1)
Shinhan
Financial
Group
Subsidiaries (*2)
Total
Stock options granted:
7th
W
1
1
2
Performance shares
7,201
60,241
67,442
W
7,202
60,242
67,444
(*1) The intrinsic value of share-based payments is W 67,442 million as of December 31, 2020. For calculating, the quoted market price of W 32,050 per share is used for stock options and the fair value is considered as intrinsic value for performance shares, respectively.
(*2) The Company has granted the above share-based payment arrangements to its employees and those of its subsidiaries and the Company requires the subsidiaries to reimburse the compensation costs for their employees. As of December 31, 2020, the Company recognized the corresponding accounts receivable from the subsidiaries in the amount of W 60,242 million.
SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.
Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements
March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2020
(In millions of won, except per share data)
19. Income taxes
Income tax expense for thethree-month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 are as follows:
March 31, 2021
March 31, 2020
Current income tax expense
W
108
-
Temporary differences
1,156
2,744
Income tax recognized directly in equity
-
-
Income tax expense
W
1,264
2,744
20. Earnings per share
Basic and diluted earnings per share for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 are as follows:
March 31, 2021
March 31, 2020
Net profit for the period
W
1,328,049
1,364,977
Less:
Dividends to hybrid bonds
(31,462)
(29,144)
Net profit available for common stock
W
1,296,587
1,335,833
Weighted average number of common stocks outstanding(*)
534,075,850
493,350,148
Basic and diluted earnings per share in won
W
2,428
2,708
(*) The number of common stocks issued is 516,599,554, and the above weighted average number of stocks are calculated by reflecting the changes in treasury stocks for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021 and 17,482,000 convertible preferred shares issued on May 1, 2019.
SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.
Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements
March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2020
(In millions of won)
21. Operating revenue
Operating revenue for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 are as follows:
March 31, 2021
March 31, 2020
Dividend income
W
1,370,243
1,385,063
Fees and commission income
15,256
12,443
Interest income
16,969
13,351
Gain on financial assets at fair value through profit of loss
2,722
28,374
Gain on foreign currency transaction
49,809
41,141
W
1,454,999
1,480,372
22. Commitments and contingencies
(a) Commitments
The Company entered into the share purchase agreement with the shareholder of Asia Trust Co., Ltd. to buy 60% stake of Asia Trust Co., Ltd., which also includes the right of the Company to buy additional 40% stake of Asia Trust Co., Ltd. and the right of the shareholder of Asia Trust Co., Ltd. to sell the additional 40% stake of Asia Trust Co., Ltd. Under the terms of the agreement, the Company reserves the right to purchase shares held by shareholders of Asian Trust Co., Ltd., and in response, shareholders of Asia Trust Co., Ltd. reserve the right to request that the Company purchase.
As of March 31, 2021, derivative assets and liabilities are recognized at W39,392 million and W22,133 million, respectively, according to the agreement. (Note 7)
(b) As of March 31, 2021, the Company has a borrowing limit agreement for W 100 billion with the Korea Development Bank, and there is no amount executed.
(c) Assets held for sale.
The Company classified investments in subsidiaries to assets held for sale, where the sale is expected to occur in short period of time, for W 15,385 million as of the March 31, 2021.
(d) Contingencies
As of March 31, 2021, there is one lawsuit (481 million won in litigation) pending as a defendant. The results of the lawsuit are not expected to have a significant impact on the financial statements, but additional losses may occur.
23. Statement of cash flows
(a) Cash and cash equivalents in the separate statements of cash flows as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows:
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Due from financial institutions with a maturity less
than three months from date of acquisition
W
32,730
-
SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.
Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements
March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2020
(In millions of won)
23. Statement of cash flows (continued)
(c) Changes in liabilities arising from financing activities for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 are as follows:
March 31, 2021
Borrowings
Debentures
Lease liabilities
Total
Balance at January 1, 2021
W
-
9,920,059
1,665
9,921,724
Changes from cash flows
-
(188,653)
(429)
(189,082)
Changes from non-cash flows:
Amortization of discount on debentures
-
929
6
935
Foreign currency difference
-
45,278
-
45,278
Changes from others:
-
-
334
334
Balance at March 31, 2021
W
-
9,777,613
1,576
9,779,189
March 31, 2020
Borrowings
Debentures
Lease liabilities
Total
Balance at January 1, 2020
W
-
9,147,640
2,256
9,149,896
Changes from cash flows
520,000
208,378
(367)
728,011
Changes from non-cash flows:
Amortization of discount on debentures
-
776
10
786
Foreign currency difference
-
32,218
-
32,218
Changes from others:
-
-
(14)
(14)
Balance at March 31, 2020
W
520,000
9,389,012
1,885
9,910,897
SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.
Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements
March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2020
(In millions of won)
24. Related party transactions
The Company defines subsidiaries, key managements, and their families as a range of related parties in accordance with K-IFRS No.1024, and discloses the amount of transactions between the Company and related parties and the balance of receivables and payables. For details of subsidiaries, refer to 'Note 9'.
(a) Significant transactions with the related parties for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 are as follows:
Related party
Account
March 31, 2021
March 31, 2020
Revenue:
Shinhan Bank
Interest income
W
26
48
〃
Fees and commission income
9,609
8,075
〃
Dividend income
770,000
890,000
Shinhan Card Co., Ltd.
Interest income
9,801
8,645
〃
Fees and commission income
3,064
2,069
〃
Dividend income
394,287
330,724
Shinhan Investment Corp.
Interest income
4,190
1,124
〃
Fees and commission income
1,119
1,153
〃
Dividend income
7,391
7,391
Shinhan Life Insurance Co., Ltd.
Fees and commission income
597
603
〃
Dividend income
50,000
50,000
〃
Reversal of credit losses
-
2
Orange Life Insurance Co., Ltd.
Fees and commission income
249
-
〃
Dividend income
111,520
63,050
Shinhan Capital Co., Ltd.
Interest income
1,996
2,895
〃
Fees and commission income
302
257
〃
Dividend income
24,944
18,899
Jeju Bank
Fees and commission income
54
162
〃
Dividend income
2,420
2,420
〃
Reversal of credit losses
-
1
Shinhan Credit Information Co., Ltd.
Fees and commission income
-
6
Shinhan Alternative Investment Management Inc.
Interest income
144
23
〃
Fees and commission income
8
3
〃
Reversal of credit losses
10
-
Shinhan Asset Management Co., Ltd.
Fees and commission income
64
27
〃
Dividend income
-
13,585
〃
Reversal of credit losses
-
1
Shinhan DS
Interest income
129
130
〃
Fees and commission income
4
8
〃
Reversal of credit losses
-
1
Shinhan AITAS Co., Ltd.
Fees and commission income
25
20
〃
Dividend income
4,682
3,994
Shinhan Savings Bank
Interest income
671
484
〃
Fees and commission income
75
49
〃
Dividend income
5,000
5,000
Shinhan REITS management
Fees and commission income
19
12
Asia Trust Co. Ltd.
Fees and commission income
68
-
Shinhan Venture Investment Co., Ltd.
Interest income
8
-
W
1,402,476
1,410,861
SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.
Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements
March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2020
(In millions of won)
24. Related party transactions (continued)
(a) Significant transactions with the related parties for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 are as follows (continued):
Related party
Account
March 31, 2021
March 31, 2020
Expense:
Shinhan Bank
Interest expenses
W
3
4
〃
General and administrative expenses
267
363
〃
Provision for credit losses
40
11
Shinhan Card Co., Ltd.
Interest expenses
1
1
〃
General and administrative expenses
18
11
〃
Provision for credit losses
26
21
Shinhan Investment Corp.
Interest expenses
55
56
〃
General and administrative expenses
-
6
〃
Provision for credit losses
83
397
Shinhan Life Insurance Co., Ltd.
Interest expenses
-
2
〃
General and administrative expenses
-
101
〃
Provision for credit losses
2
-
Orange Life Insurance Co., Ltd.
Interest expenses
331
357
〃
Provision for credit losses
6
-
Shinhan Capital Co., Ltd.
Provision for credit losses
110
7
Shinhan Alternative Investment Management
Inc.
Provision for credit losses
-
211
Shinhan DS
General and administrative expenses
478
1,066
〃
Provision for credit losses
8
-
Shinhan Savings Bank
Provision for credit losses
6
-
Shinhan REITS management
Provision for credit losses
1
1
Shinhan A.I. Co.Ltd.
General and administrative expenses
35
-
〃
Provision for credit losses
1
-
Shinhan Venture Investment Co., Ltd.
Provision for credit losses
89
-
W
1,560
2,615
SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.
Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements
March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2020
(In millions of won)
24. Related party transactions (continued)
(b) Significant balances with the related parties as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows:
Creditor
Debtor
Account
March 31,
2021
December 31,
2020
Assets:
Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd.
Shinhan Bank
Due from banks
W
32,718
3
〃
〃
Property and equipment
776
1,035
〃
〃
Other assets
315,824
258,536
〃
Shinhan Card Co.,Ltd.
Loans
1,953,400
1,935,200
〃
〃
Reserve for loan losses
(876)
(867)
〃
〃
Property and equipment
132
149
〃
〃
Other assets
88,216
48,001
〃
Shinhan Investment Cop.
Due from banks
120,000
-
〃
Loans
665,365
638,656
〃
〃
Reserve for loan losses
(436)
(418)
〃
〃
Other assets
158,992
59,664
〃
Shinhan Life Insurance Co., Ltd.
Other assets
5,750
5,714
〃
Orange Life Insurance Co., Ltd
Other assets
13,040
5
〃
Shinhan Capital Co.,Ltd.
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss (*)
101,261
101,446
〃
〃
Loans
580,000
430,000
〃
〃
Reserve for loan losses
(380)
(282)
〃
〃
Other assets
64,058
45,743
〃
Shinhan Asset Management Co., Ltd.
Other assets
1,522
1,369
〃
Jeju Bank
Other assets
4,249
1,806
〃
Shinhan Credit Information Co., Ltd.
Other assets
811
458
〃
Shinhan Alternative Investment Management Inc.
Loans
38,000
43,000
〃
〃
Reserve for loan losses
(77)
(87)
〃
〃
Other assets
700
659
〃
Shinhan DS
Loans
24,000
24,000
〃
〃
Reserve for loan losses
(301)
(301)
〃
〃
Property and equipment
573
548
〃
Other assets
2,350
1,740
〃
Shinhan AITAS Co., Ltd.
Other assets
665
626
〃
〃
SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.
Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements
March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2020
(In millions of won)
24. Related party transactions (continued)
(b) Significant balances with the related parties as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows (continued):
Creditor
Debtor
Account
March 31,
2021
December 31,
2020
Assets:
〃
Shinhan Savings Bank
Loans
150,000
150,000
〃
Reserve for loan losses
(445)
(445)
〃
Other assets
9,578
7,645
〃
Asia Trust Co., Ltd.
Other assets
216
117
〃
Shinhan REITS management
Other assets
1,954
1,541
〃
Shinhan AI Co., Ltd.
Other assets
238
179
〃
Shinhan Venture Investment
Co, Ltd
Loans
7,000
-
〃
〃
Reserve for loan losses
(88)
-
〃
〃
Other assets
90
12
W
4,338,875
3,755,452
Liabilities:
Shinhan Bank.
Shinhan Financial Group
Co., Ltd.
Other liabilities
W
4,714
987
Shinhan Card Co., Ltd.
〃
Other liabilities
512
430
Shinhan Investment Corp.
〃
Other liabilities
45
-
Shinhan Life
Insurance Co., Ltd.
〃
Other liabilities
24,061
18,917
Shinhan Capital Co., Ltd.
〃
Other liabilities
68
62
Shinhan Savings Bank
〃
Other liabilities
1
-
Shinhan DS
〃
Other liabilities
65
436
Orange Life Insurance Co., Ltd.
〃
Loans
50,000
50,000
〃
〃
Other liabilities
245
246
Shinhan Venture Investment Co., Ltd.
〃
Other liabilities
6
-
W
79,717
71,078
(*) It is the carrying amount as of March 31, 2021 for the purchase of hybrid bond issued by Shinhan Capital Co., Ltd.
SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.
Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements
March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2020
(In millions of won)
24. Related party transactions (continued)
(c) Right-of-use assets and lease liabilities recognised through lease transactions with related parties as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows:
Related parties
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Right-of-use assets
Shinhan Bank.
W
776
1,035
Shinhan Card Co., Ltd.
132
149
W
908
1,184
Lease liabilities
Shinhan Bank.
W
681
906
Shinhan Card Co., Ltd.
137
154
W
818
1,060
(d) Fund transaction
Major fund transactions with related parties for the three-month periods ended the March 31, 2021 and 2020 are as follows:
March 31, 2021
Beginning balance
Lending
Collection
Others(*)
Ending balance
Shinhan Card Co., Ltd.
W
1,935,200
300,000
300,000
18,200
1,953,400
Shinhan Investment Corp.
638,656
-
-
26,709
665,365
Shinhan Capital Co., Ltd.
531,446
150,000
-
(184)
681,262
Shinhan Alternative Investment
Management Inc.
43,000
-
5,000
-
38,000
Shinhan Savings Bank
150,000
-
-
-
150,000
Shinhan DS
24,000
-
-
-
24,000
Shinhan Venture Investment Co., Ltd.
-
7,000
-
-
7,000
W
3,322,302
457,000
305,000
44,725
3,519,027
March 31, 2020
Beginning balance
Lending
Collection
Others(*)
Ending balance
Shinhan Card Co., Ltd.
W
1,463,120
-
-
25,920
1,489,040
Shinhan Investment Corp.
104,202
520,000
-
5,832
630,034
Shinhan Capital Co., Ltd.
530,000
-
-
-
530,000
Shinhan Alternative Investment
Management Inc.
-
38,000
-
-
38,000
Shinhan Savings Bank
100,000
-
-
-
100,000
Shinhan DS
24,000
-
-
-
24,000
W
2,221,322
558,000
-
31,752
2,811,074
(*) Other transactions are the amount due to financial asset evaluation and foreign currency conversion.
SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.
Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements
March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2020
(In millions of won)
24. Related party transactions (continued)
(e) Compensation of key management personnel (executives) for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 are as follows:
March 31, 2021
March 31, 2020
Salaries
W
1,635
1,021
Severance benefits
100
12
Share-based payment expenses(*)
1,050
(802)
W
2,785
231
(*) Expenses recognized during the vesting period under the agreement on share-based payments.
(f) Shinhan Investment Corp., the subsidiary, acquired bonds of W 275 billion issued by the Company for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021.
(g) As of the March 31, 2021, the deposit of credit card use provided by Shinhan Card Co., Ltd., a subsidiary company, is W 4,000 million.
25. Uncertainty due to changes in domestic and global economic conditions
The rapid spread of the COVID-19 is negatively affecting the global economy. The Company uses forward-looking information to estimate expected credit losses in accordance with Korean IFRS No.1109 'Financial Instruments' and there have been significant changes in forward-looking information due to the spread of the COVID-19 virus for the year ended December 31, 2020. As of December 31, 2020, the forecast default rate is re-estimated using changed forward-looking information on KOSPI, private consumption index and facility investment growth rate which are major variables for calculating the default rate.
As of March 31, 2021, the economic has remained uncertain. Expected credit losses may change depending on the end of the COVID-19 and the pace of economic recovery. The Company will continue to monitor the impact of the COVID-19 on the economy.
Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2021 13:49:03 UTC.