Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A055550   KR7055550008

SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.

(A055550)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shinhan Financial : Independent Auditors' Review Report (Separate Financial Statements) of Shinhan Financial Group as of March 31, 2021 (Form 6-K)

05/20/2021 | 09:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Independent Auditors' Review Report (Separate Financial Statements) of Shinhan Financial Group as of March 31, 2021

SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.

Separate Interim Financial Statements

March 31, 2021 and 2020

(Unaudited)

1

Contents

Page

Report on Review of Interim Financial Statements

1

Separate Interim Statements of Financial Position

3

Separate Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income

4

Separate Interim Statements of Changes in Equity

5

Separate Interim Statements of Cash Flows

6

Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements

8

Report on Review of Interim Financial Statements

(English Translation of a Report Originally Issued in Korean)

To the Shareholders and Board of Directors of

Shinhan Financial Group Co.,Ltd.

Reviewed Financial Statements

We have reviewed the accompanying separate interim financial statements of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd.(the Company). These financial statements consist of the separate interim statement of financial position of the Company as at March 31, 2021, and the related separate interim statements of comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory notes, expressed in Korean won.

Management's Responsibility for the Financial Statements

Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of these separate interim financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the Republic of Korea (Korean IFRS) 1034 Interim Financial Reporting, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of separate interim financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditor's Responsibility

Our responsibility is to issue a report on these separate interim financial statements based on our review.

We conducted our review in accordance with quarterly or semi-annual review standards established by the Securities and Futures Commission of the Republic of Korea. A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Korean Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe the accompanying separate interim financial statements are not presented fairly, in all material respects, in accordance with Korean IFRS 1034 Interim Financial Reporting.

Emphasis of Matter

Without qualifying our conclusion, we draw attention to Note 25 of the financial statements. As explained in Note 25, the rapid spread of the COVID-19 has had a negative impact on the global economy, which can result in an increase in expected credit losses, potential impairment of assets, and negatively affecting the Company's ability to generate revenue.

Other Matters

We have audited the separate statement of financial position of the Company as at December 31, 2020, and the related separate statements of comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the year then ended, in accordance with Korean Standards on Auditing. We expressed an unqualified opinion on those financial statements, not presented herein, in our audit report dated March 3, 2021. The separate statement of financial position as at December 31, 2020, presented herein for comparative purposes, is consistent, in all material respects, with the above audited statement of financial position as at December 31, 2020.

Review standards and their application in practice vary among countries. The procedures and practices used in the Republic of Korea to review such financial statements may differ from those generally accepted and applied in other countries.

/s/ Samil PricewaterhouseCoopers

May 17, 2021

Seoul, Korea

This report is effective as of May 17, 2021, the review report date. Certain subsequent events or circumstances, which may occur between the review report date and the time of reading this report, could have a material impact on the accompanying separate interim financial statements and notes thereto. Accordingly, the readers of the review report should understand that there is a possibility that the above review report may have to be revised to reflect the impact of such subsequent events or circumstances, if any.

SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.

Separate Interim Statements of Financial Position

As of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020

(In millions of won)

Note

March 31,

2021 (Unaudited)

December 31,

2020

Assets

Due from banks at amortized cost

4, 5, 24

W

152,718

3

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

4, 6, 24

2,983,410

1,810,867

Derivative assets

4, 7

39,392

39,392

Financial assets at amortized cost

4, 8, 24

3,415,162

3,218,455

Property and equipment

24

4,721

4,755

Intangible assets

5,390

5,605

Investments in subsidiaries

9

30,155,041

29,955,184

Assets held for sale

15,385

15,385

Other assets

4, 8, 24

673,057

434,268

Total assets

W

37,444,276

35,483,914

Liabilities

Derivative liabilities

4, 7

W

22,133

22,133

Debt securities issued

4, 10, 24

9,777,613

9,920,059

Defined benefit liabilities

11

4,815

3,137

Deferred tax liabilities

4, 24

2,933

1,777

Other liabilities

4, 24

1,489,029

479,711

Total liabilities

11,296,523

10,426,817

Equity

12

Capital stock

2,969,641

2,969,641

Hybrid bonds

2,778,525

2,179,934

Capital surplus

11,350,819

11,351,424

Capital adjustments

(45,797)

(45,718)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(6,971)

(6,971)

Retained earnings

9,101,536

8,608,787

Total equity

26,147,753

25,057,097

Total liabilities and equity

W

37,444,276

35,483,914

See accompanying notes to the separate interim financial statements.

3

SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.

Separate Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income

For the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020

Three-month periods

ended March 31

(In millions of won, except earnings per share data)

Note

2021 (Unaudited)

2020 (Unaudited)

Interest income

Financial assets at amortized cost

21, 24

W

16,969

13,351

Interest expense

24

(53,280)

(54,812)

Net interest expense

13

(36,311)

(41,461)

Fees and commission income

21, 24

15,256

12,443

Fees and commission expense

24

(97)

(93)

Net fees and commission income

14

15,159

12,350

Dividend income

15, 21, 24

1,370,243

1,385,063

Net gain on financial instruments at fair value through profit or loss

21

2,537

27,984

Net foreign currency transaction gain

21

4,150

7,299

Provision for credit loss allowance

16

(362)

(643)

General and administrative expenses

17, 24

(26,047)

(22,571)

Operating income

1,329,369

1,368,021

Non-operating expense

(56)

(300)

Profit before income taxes

1,329,313

1,367,721

Income tax expense

19

1,264

2,744

Profit for the period

1,328,049

1,364,977

Other comprehensive income for the period, net of income tax

-

-

Total comprehensive income for the period

W

1,328,049

1,364,977

Basic and diluted earnings per share in won

20

W

2,428

2,708

See accompanying notes to the separate interim financial statements.

4

SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.

Separate Interim Statements of Changes in Equity

For the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020

Capital

stock

Hybrid bonds

Capital

surplus

Capital adjust-ments

Accumulated other

comprehe-nsive loss

Retained earnings

Total

Balance at January 1, 2020

W

2,732,463

1,731,235

10,155,223

(600,000)

(7,420)

8,453,925

22,465,426

Total comprehensive income for the period:

Profit for the period

-

-

-

-

-

1,364,977

1,364,977

-

-

-

-

-

1,364,977

1,364,977

Transactions with owners:

Dividends

-

-

-

-

-

(883,929)

(883,929)

Paid-in capital increase

41,164

-

286,522

-

-

-

327,686

Dividend to hybrid bonds

-

-

-

-

-

(29,144)

(29,144)

Acquisition of treasury stock

-

-

-

(148)

-

-

(148)

Disposition of treasury stock

-

-

-

557,364

-

-

557,364

Changes in capital adjustments

-

-

(73)

73

-

-

-

41,164

-

286,449

557,289

-

(913,073)

(28,171)

Balance at March 31, 2020

(Unaudited)

W

2,773,627

1,731,235

10,441,672

(42,711)

(7,420)

8,905,829

23,802,232

Balance at January 1, 2021

W

2,969,641

2,179,934

11,351,424

(45,718)

(6,971)

8,608,787

25,057,097

Total comprehensive income for the period:

Profit for the period

-

-

-

-

-

1,328,049

1,328,049

-

-

-

-

-

1,328,049

1,328,049

Transactions with owners:

Dividends

-

-

-

-

-

(803,838)

(803,838)

Dividend to hybrid bonds

-

-

-

-

-

(31,462)

(31,462)

Issuance of hybrid bonds

-

598,591

-

-

-

-

598,591

Acquisition of treasury stock

-

-

-

(79)

-

-

(79)

Others

-

-

(605)

-

-

-

(605)

-

598,591

(605)

(79)

-

(835,300)

(237,393)

Balance at March 31, 2021

(Unaudited)

W

2,969,641

2,778,525

11,350,819

(45,797)

(6,971)

9,101,536

26,147,753

See accompanying notes to the separate interim financial statements.

5

SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.

Separate Interim Statements of Cash Flows

For the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020

Three-month periods

ended March 31


(In millions of won)

Note

2021 (Unaudited)

2020 (Unaudited)

Cash flows from operating activities

Profit before income taxes

W

1,329,313

1,367,721

Adjustments for:

Interest income

(16,969)

(13,351)

Interest expense

53,280

54,812

Dividend income

(1,370,243)

(1,385,063)

Net gain on financial instruments at fair value through profit or loss

(1,837)

(26,868)

Provision for credit loss allowance

362

643

Employee costs

2,355

(1,648)

Depreciation and amortization

737

699

Net foreign currency translation gain

(2,316)

(3,552)

Non-operating expense

12

3

(1,334,619)

(1,374,325)

Changes in assets and liabilities:

Due from banks

(120,000)

-

Financial instruments at fair value through profit or loss

(1,168,064)

(1,379,815)

Other assets

3,123

(31,908)

Defined benefit liabilities

1,095

(1,425)

Other liabilities

(16,123)

2,672

(1,299,969)

(1,410,476)

Interest received

24,544

52,348

Interest paid

(59,654)

(67,077)

Dividend received

1,367,828

1,319,593

Income tax paid

(236)

-

Net cash inflow (outflow) from operating activities

27,207

(112,216)

Cash flows from investing activities

Lending of loans at amortized cost

(457,000)

(558,000)

Collection of loans at amortized cost

305,000

-

Acquisition of property and equipment

(523)

(266)

Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment

45

-

Proceeds from disposal of intangible assets

200

-

Increase in other assets

(313)

-

Acquisition of investments in subsidiaries

(199,728)

-

Net cash outflow from investing activities

(352,319)

(558,266)

6

SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.

Separate Interim Statements of Cash Flows (Continued)

For the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020

Three-month periods

ended March 31

(In millions of won)

Note

2021 (Unaudited)

2020 (Unaudited)

Cash flows from financing activities

Issuance of hybrid bonds

W

598,591

-

Issuance of debt securities

427,000

499,000

Repayments of debt securities issued

(615,000)

(290,000)

Debt securities issuance costs paid

(653)

(622)

Stock issuance costs paid

(605)

(2,228)

Net increase in borrowings

-

520,000

Dividends paid

(50,983)

(55,016)

Acquisition of treasury stock

(79)

(148)

Repayments of leased liabilities

(429)

(368)

Net cash inflow from financing activities

357,842

670,618

Effect on the exchange rate changes of cash

equivalents in foreign currency

-

10

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

32,730

146

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

23

-

164

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

23

W

32,730

310

See accompanying notes to the separate interim financial statements.

7

SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.

Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements

March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2020

1. Reporting entity

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as 'the Company') was established on September 1, 2001 for the main business purposes such as control and management of companies operating in the financial industry, and financial support for subsidiaries. In addition, the stocks were listed on the Korea Exchange on September 10, 2001, and the Company was registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on September 16, 2003, and on the same date, ADS (American Depositary Shares) was listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

2. Basis of preparation

(a)

Statement of compliance

The Company maintains its accounting records in Korean won and prepares statutory financial statements in the Korean language (Hangul) in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the Republic of Korea (K-IFRS). The accompanying separate interim financial statements have been condensed, restructured and translated into English from the Korean language financial statements.

The separate interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with Korean International Financial Reporting Standards ('K-IFRS'), as prescribed in the Act on External Audit of Stock Companies of the Republic of Korea. These separate interim financial statements were prepared in accordance with K-IFRS No.1034, 'Interim Financial Reporting' as part of the period covered by the Company's K-IFRS annual financial statements and contains less information than required in the annual separate financial statements. Selective comments include a description of transactions or events that are significant in understanding the changes in the financial position and management performance of the Company that occurred after December 31, 2020.

The separate interim financial statements of the Company are separate financial statements prepared in accordance with K-IFRS No. 1027 'Separate Financial Statements' in which presented on the basis of direct equity investments, not on that the controlling company, equity interests in associates and joint ventures does not base the investment on the investee's reported performance and net assets.

(b) Use of estimates and judgments

The preparation of the condensed separate interim financial statements in conformity with K-IFRS requires management to make judgments, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets, liabilities, income and expenses. When estimates and assumptions based on management's judgment as of the end of the interim reporting period differ from the actual, actual results may differ from these estimates.

Estimates and underlying assumptions about estimates are continually reviewed, and changes in accounting estimates are recognized for the period in which the estimates are changed and the period to be affected in the future. Income tax expense in the interim period is measured by applying the expected annual income tax rate, i.e. the estimated average annual effective income tax rate.

In preparing these condensed separate interim financial statements, the significant judgments made by management in applying the Company's accounting policies and the key sources of estimation uncertainty were, except for the method of estimation used to determine the income tax expense for the interim period, the same as those that applied to the separate financial statements as of and for the year ended December 31, 2020.

8

SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.

Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements

March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2020

3. Significant accounting policies

The Company applies the same accounting policies applied as when preparing the annual separate financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020, except for the following amendments that has been applied for the first time since January 1, 2021 and as described in Note 2. (b).

(a) K-IFRS No.1109, 'Financial Instruments' and K-IFRS No.1039, 'Financial Instruments: Recognition and Measurement' and K-IFRS No.1107, 'Financial Instruments: Disclosures' Revision' and K-IFRS No.1104, 'Insurance Contracts' K-IFRS No.1116, 'Leases' amended - Interest rate indicator reform

The effective interest rate, not the carrying amount, is adjusted when replacing the interest rate index of a financial instrument measured at amortized cost in relation to the reform of the interest rate index. It includes exceptions, such as allowing hedge accounting to continue uninterrupted even if an interest rate indicator replacement occurs in a hedging relationship. The Company is determining whether there will be any impacts on the financial statements due to the amendments.

4. Financial risk management

(a) Overview

As a financial services provider, Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. and its subsidiaries (hereinafter referred to as the 'Group') are exposed to various risks that may occur in each business area, and the main risks are credit risk, market risk, interest rate risk and liquidity risk. These risks are recognized, measured, controlled and reported in accordance with the basic risk management policies established by the controlling company and each subsidiary.

i) Risk management organization

The Group's basic policies and strategies for risk management are established by the Risk Management Committee (hereinafter referred to as the 'Group Risk Management Committee') within the board of directors of the parent company. The Group's Chief Risk Management Officer (CRO) assists the Group Risk Management Committee and discusses risk policies and strategies of the group and each subsidiary through the Group Risk Council, which consists of each subsidiary's Chief Risk Management Officer. Subsidiaries implement the group's risk policies and strategies through risk management committees, risk-related working committees, and risk management organizations for each company, and consistently establish and implement detailed risk policies and strategies for subsidiaries. The risk management team of the parent company performs the risk management and supervision work by assisting the group's chief risk manager.

Shinhan Financial Group has a hierarchical limit system to manage the group's risks at an appropriate level. The Group Risk Management Committee sets the risk limits that can be borne by the group and each subsidiary, and the risk management committees and management level risk groups of each subsidiary establish and manage detailed risk limits by risk type, department, desk, and product.

ii) Risk management framework

ii-1) Risk Capital Management

Risk capital refers to capital necessary to compensate for losses in case of a potential risk being realized, and risk capital management refers to the process of asset management based on considerations of risk exposure and risk appetite, which is a datum point on the level of risk burden compared to available capital. As part of the Group's risk capital management, the Group has adopted and maintains various risk planning processes and reflects such risk planning in the Group's business and financial planning. The Group also has adopted and maintains a risk limit management system to ensure that risks in the Group's business do not exceed prescribed limits.

9

SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.

Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements

March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2020

4. Financial risk management (continued)

(a) Overview (continued)

ii) Risk management framework (continued)

ii-2) Risk monitoring

The Group proactively, preemptively and periodically review risks that may impact our overall operations, through a multidimensional risk monitoring system. Currently, each of subsidiaries is required to report to the Company any factors that could have a material impact on the group-wide risk management, and the Company reports to the Group's Chief Risk Officer and other members of the Group's senior management the results of risk monitoring on a weekly, monthly and on an ad hoc basis as needed.

In addition, the Group performs preemptive risk management through a 'risk dashboard system' under which the Group closely monitors any increase in asset size, risk levels and sensitivity to external factors with respect to the major asset portfolios of each of subsidiaries, and to the extent such monitoring yields any warning signals, the Group promptly analyze the causes and, if necessary, formulates and implements actions in response to these warning signals.

ii-3) Risk review

The risk management departments of all subsidiaries are required to review in advance on matters relating to the adoption of new financial transactions, relating to the entry into new business concerning investment and capital increase, and relating to setting and changing limits. Through these reviews, risk factors are reviewed in advance, reckless promotion of business that may not easily detect risk factors are barred, and reasonable decision-making is supported.

The risk management departments of all subsidiaries are required to review all new businesses, products and services prior to their launch and closely monitor the development of any related risks following their launch, and in the case of any action that involves more than one subsidiary, the relevant risk management departments are required to consult with the risk management team at the controlling company level prior to making any independent risk reviews.

ii-4) Crisis management

The Group maintains a group wide risk management system to detect the signals of any risk crisis and, in the event of a crisis actually happening, to respond on a timely, efficient and flexible basis so as to ensure the Group's survival as a going concern. Each subsidiary maintains crisis planning for three levels of contingencies, namely, 'alert', 'imminent crisis' and 'crisis', determination of which is made based on quantitative and qualitative monitoring and consequence analysis, and upon the happening of any such contingency, is required to respond according to a prescribed contingency plan. At the controlling company level, the Company maintains and installs crisis detection and response system which is applied consistently group-wide, and upon the happening of any contingency at two or more subsidiary level, the Company directly takes charge of the situation so that the Company manages it on a concerted group wide basis.

10

SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.

Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements

March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2020

4. Financial risk management (continued)

(b) Credit risk

i) Credit risk management

Credit risk is the risk of financial loss to the Company if a customer or counterparty to a financial instrument fails to meet its contractual obligations, and arises principally from the Company's receivables from customers and investment securities. The Company's credit risk management encompasses all areas of credit that may result in potential economic loss, including not just transactions that are recorded on balance sheets, but also off-balance-sheet transactions such as guarantees, loan commitments and derivative transactions.

i-1) Determining significant increases in credit risk since initial recognition

At the end of each reporting period, the Company assesses whether the credit risk on a financial instrument has increased significantly since initial recognition. When making the assessment, the Company uses the change in the risk of a default occurring over the expected life of the financial instrument instead of the change in the amount of expected credit losses. To make that assessment, the Company compares the risk of a default occurring on the financial instrument as at the reporting date with the risk of a default occurring on the financial instrument as at the date of initial recognition and consider reasonable and supportable information, that is available without undue cost or effort, that is indicative of significant increases in credit risk since initial recognition.

i-1-1) Measuring the risk of default

The Company assigns an internal credit risk rating to each individual exposure based on observable data and historical experiences that have been found to have a reasonable correlation with the risk of default. The internal credit risk rating is determined by considering both qualitative and quantitative factors that indicate the risk of default, which may vary depending on the nature of the exposure and the type of borrower.

i-1-2) Measuring term structure of probability of default

Internal credit rate is a key input variable for determining term structure of probability of default. The Company accumulates information after analyzing the information regarding exposure to credit risk and default information by the type of product and borrower and results of internal credit risk assessment. For some portfolios, the Company uses information obtained from external credit rating agencies when performing these analyses. The Company applies statistical techniques to estimate the probability of default for the remaining life of the exposure from the accumulated data and to estimate changes in the estimated probability of default over time.

11

SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.

Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements

March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2020

4. Financial risk management (continued)

(b) Credit risk (continued)

i) Credit risk management (continued)

i-1-3) Significant increases in credit risk

The Company uses the indicators defined as per portfolio to determine the significant increase in credit risk and such indicators generally consist of changes in the risk of default estimated from changes in the internal credit risk rating, qualitative factors, days of delinquency, and others.

i-2) Risk of default

The Company considers a financial asset to be in default if it meets one or more of the following conditions:

- if a borrower is overdue 90 days or more from the contractual payment date,

- if the Company judges that it is not possible to recover principal and interest without enforcing the collateral on a financial asset

The Company uses the following indicators when determining whether a borrower is in default:

- qualitative factors (e.g. breach of contract terms),

- quantitative factors (e.g. if the same borrower does not perform more than one payment obligations to the Company, the number of days past due per payment obligation. However, in the case of a specific portfolio, the Company uses the number of days past due for each financial instrument)

- internal data and external data

The definition of default applied by the Company generally conforms to the definition of default defined for regulatory capital management purposes; however, depending on the situations, the information used to determine whether a default has incurred and the extent thereof may vary.

i-3) Reflection of forward-looking information

The Company reflects forward-looking information presented by internal experts based on a variety of information when measuring expected credit losses. For the purpose of estimating these forward-looking information, the Company utilizes the economic outlook published by domestic and overseas research institutes or government and public agencies.

The Company identified the key macroeconomic variables needed to forecast credit risk and credit losses for each portfolio as follows by analyzing past experience data and drew correlations across credit risk for each variable. After that, the Company has reflected the forward-looking information through regression estimation.

Key macroeconomic variables

Correlation with credit risk

KOSPI

Negative

Private consumption index

Negative

Facility investment growth rate

Negative

The predicted correlations between the macroeconomic variables and the risk of default, used by the Company, are derived based on data from the past ten years.

12

SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.

Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements

March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2020

4. Financial risk management (continued)

(b) Credit risk (continued)

i) Credit risk management (continued)

i-4) Measurement of expected credit losses

Key variables used in measuring expected credit losses are as follows:

- Probability of default ('PD')

- Loss given default ('LGD')

- Exposure at default ('EAD')

These variables have been estimated from historical experience data by using the statistical techniques developed internally by the Shinhan Bank and have been adjusted to reflect forward-looking information.

Estimates of PD over a specified period are estimated by reflecting characteristics of counterparties and their exposure, based on a statistical model at a specific point of time and considering the distribution of ratings so that the counterparty or exposure is not concentrated on a specific rating.

LGD refers to the expected loss if a borrower defaults. The Company calculates LGD based on the experience recovery rate measured from past default exposures. The model for measuring LGD is developed to reflect type of collateral, seniority of collateral, type of borrower, and cost of recovery. In particular, LGD for retail loan products uses loan to value (LTV) as a key variable. The recovery rate reflected in the LGD calculation is based on the present value of recovery amount, discounted at the effective interest rate.

EAD refers to the expected exposure at the time of default. The Company derives EAD reflecting a rate at which the current exposure is expected to be used additionally up to the point of default within the contractual limit. EAD of financial assets is equal to the total carrying amount of the asset, and EAD of loan commitments or financial guarantee contracts is calculated as the sum of the amount expected to be used in the future.

In measuring expected credit losses on financial assets, the Company uses the contractual maturity as the period subject to expected credit loss measurement. The contractual maturity is computed taking into account the extension right held by the borrower.

Risk factors of PD, LGD and EAD are collectively estimated according to the following criteria:

- Type of products

- Internal credit risk rating

- Type of collateral

- Loan to value ('LTV')

- Industry that the borrower belongs to

- Location of the borrower or collateral

- Days of delinquency

The criteria for classifying groups are periodically reviewed to maintain homogeneity of the group and adjusted if necessary. The Company uses external benchmark information to supplement internal information for a particular portfolio that did not have sufficient internal data accumulated from the past experience.

13

SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.

Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements

March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2020

(In millions of won)

4. Financial risk management (continued)

(b) Credit risk (continued)

i) Credit risk management (continued)

i-5) Write-off of financial assets

The Company writes off a portion of or entire loan or debt security for which the Company does not expect to receive its principal and interest. In general, the Company writes off the balance when it is deemed that the borrower has no sufficient resources or income to repay the principal and interest. Such determination on write-off is carried out in accordance with the internal rules of the Company and is carried out with the approval of Financial Supervisory Service, if necessary. The Company may continue to exercise its right of collection under its own recovery policy even after the write-off of financial assets.

ii) The Company's maximum exposure to credit risk without taking into account of any collateral held or other credit enhancements as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows:

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

Due from banks and loans at amortized cost(*1):

Banks

W

32,718

3

Corporations

3,535,162

3,218,455

3,567,880

3,218,458

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

2,882,149

1,709,421

Derivative assets

39,392

39,392

Other financial assets at amortized cost(*1)(*2)

672,686

434,067

W

7,162,107

5,401,338

(*1) The maximum exposure amounts for due from banks, loans and other financial assets are measured as net of allowances.

(*2) Comprise accounts receivable, accrued income, guarantee deposits and etc.

14

SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.

Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements

March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2020

(In millions of won)

4. Financial risk management (continued)

(b) Credit risk (continued)

iii) Information of financial assets by credit risk

Financial assets by credit risk as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows:

March 31, 2021

12-months

ECL

Lifetime

ECL

Gross

amount

Allowance

Total, net

Due from banks and loans at amortized cost(*):

Banks

W

32,732

-

32,732

(14)

32,718

Corporations

3,537,765

-

3,537,765

(2,603)

3,535,162

3,570,497

-

3,570,497

(2,617)

3,567,880

Other financial assets at amortized cost

673,089

-

673,089

(403)

672,686

W

4,243,586

-

4,243,586

(3,020)

4,240,566

December 31, 2020

12 months

ECL

Lifetime

ECL

Gross

amount

Allowance

Total, net

Due from banks and loans at amortized cost(*):

Banks

W

3

-

3

-

3

Corporations

3,220,856

-

3,220,856

(2,401)

3,218,455

3,220,859

-

3,220,859

(2,401)

3,218,458

Other financial assets at amortized cost

434,324

-

434,324

(257)

434,067

W

3,655,183

-

3,655,183

(2,658)

3,652,525

(*) Credit quality of due from banks and loans is divided into Prime and Normal. Credit quality of due from banks and loans as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 was classified as Prime. The distinction between prime grade and normal grade is as follows:

Type of Borrower

Corporations and banks

Grade: 1. Prime

Internal credit rating of BBB+ or above

Grade: 2. Normal

Internal credit rating of below BBB+

15

SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.

Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements

March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2020

(In millions of won)

4. Financial risk management (continued)

(c) Liquidity risk

Liquidity risk refers to the risk of unexpected losses (such as the disposal of assets abnormal pricing, the procurement of high interest rates, etc.) or insolvency due to inconsistency in funding periods between assets and liabilities or a sudden outflow of funds.

According to the Financial Holding Companies Act, the Company manages liquidity so that the total amount of assets with a residual maturity of less than one month exceeds the total amount of liabilities with a residual maturity of less than one month as of the end of each month.

Contractual maturities for financial instruments as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows:

March 31, 2021

Less than 1 month

1 ~ 3 months

3 ~ 6

months

6 months ~ 1 year

1 ~ 5

years

More than

5 years

Total

Non-derivatives

Liabilities:

Debt securities issued

W

273,765

278,693

356,082

1,003,387

6,552,506

2,077,527

10,541,960

Other financial liabilities

800,011

19,425

5,157

20,889

50,913

-

896,395

W

1,073,776

298,118

361,239

1,024,276

6,603,419

2,077,527

11,438,355

Derivatives

Net and total settlement (*)

-

-

-

-

178,304

-

178,304

(*) This is an option contract for the acquisition of the remaining stake in the Asia Trust Co., Ltd.

December 31, 2020

Less than 1 month

1 ~ 3 months

3 ~ 6

months

6 months ~ 1 year

1 ~ 5

years

More than

5 years

Total

Non-derivatives

Liabilities:

Debt securities issued

W

226,981

437,485

543,898

843,681

6,036,095

2,616,181

10,704,321

Other financial liabilities

26,007

19,171

19,232

590

51,698

-

116,698

W

252,988

456,656

563,130

844,271

6,087,793

2,616,181

10,821,019

Derivatives

Net and total settlement (*)

199,500

-

-

-

178,304

-

377,804

(*) This is an option contract for the acquisition of the remaining stake in the Asia Trust Co., Ltd. and Shinhan Asset Management Co., Ltd.

16

SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.

Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements

March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2020

(In millions of won)

4. Financial risk management (continued)

(d) Measurement for the fair value of financial instruments

The fair values of financial instruments being traded in an active market are determined by the published market prices of each period end. The published market prices of financial instruments being held by the Company are based on the trading agencies' notifications. If the market for a financial instrument is not active, such as OTC (Over The Counter market) derivatives, fair value is determined either by using a valuation technique or independent third-party valuation service.

The Company uses its judgement to select a variety of methods and make rational assumptions that are mainly based on market conditions existing at the end of each reporting period. The fair value of financial instruments is determined using valuation techniques; such as, a method of using recent transactions between independent parties with reasonable judgement and willingness to trade, a method of referring to the current fair value of other financial instruments that are substantially identical, discounted cash flow model and option pricing models.

The Company classifies and discloses fair value of financial instruments into the following three-level hierarchy:

Level 1: Financial instruments measured at quoted prices from active markets are classified as fair value level 1.

Level 2: Financial instruments measured using valuation techniques where all significant inputs are observable market data are classified as level 2.

Level 3: Financial instruments measured using valuation techniques where one or more significant inputs are not based on observable market data are classified as level 3.

i) Financial instruments measured at fair value

i-1) The fair value hierarchy of financial assets which are presented at their fair value in the statements of financial position as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows:

March 31, 2021

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

Total

Assets

Financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss

W

-

2,882,149

101,261

2,983,410

Derivative assets

-

-

39,392

39,392

-

2,882,149

140,653

3,022,802

Liabilities

Derivative liabilities

-

-

22,133

22,133

December 31, 2020

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

Total

Assets

Financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss

W

-

1,709,421

101,446

1,810,867

Derivative assets

-

-

39,392

39,392

-

1,709,421

140,838

1,850,259

Liabilities

Derivative liabilities

-

-

22,133

22,133

17

SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.

Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements

March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2020

(In millions of won)

4. Financial risk management (continued)

(d) Measurement for the fair value of financial instruments (continued)

i) Financial instruments measured at fair value (continued)

i-2) Changes in level 3 of the fair value hierarchy

- Changes in level 3 of the fair value hierarchy for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021 and for the year ended December 31, 2020 are as follows:

March 31, 2021

Financial assets measured at FVTPL

Net derivative instruments

Beginning balance

W

101,446

17,259

Recognized in profit or loss

(185)

-

Purchases/issues

-

-

Ending balance

W

101,261

17,259

December 31, 2020

Financial assets measured at FVTPL

Net derivative instruments

Beginning balance

W

-

6,665

Recognized in profit or loss

1,446

10,594

Purchases/issues

100,000

-

Ending balance

W

101,446

17,259

i-3) Valuation techniques and input variables unobservable in markets

i-3-1) The valuation techniques and the fair value measurement input variables of financial instruments classified as level 2 as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows:

Classification

Valuation techniques

Type

Inputs

2021

Financial assets measured at FVTPL

Net asset valuation approach

Beneficiary certificates

Price of underlying assets such as stocks, bonds, etc. and exchange rate.

2020

Financial assets measured at FVTPL

Net asset valuation approach

Beneficiary certificates

Price of underlying assets such as stocks, bonds, etc. and exchange rate.

18

SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.

Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements

March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2020

(In millions of won)

4. Financial risk management (continued)

(d) Measurement for the fair value of financial instruments (continued)

i-3-2) Information about valuation techniques and significant unobservable inputs in measuring financial instruments categorized as level 3 as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows:

March 31, 2021

Valuation

technique

Type of financial instrument

Book value

Significant

unobservable

input

Range of estimates for unobservable input

Financial assets

Financial assets measured

at FVTPL

Option model(*)

Hybrid bonds

W

101,261

Volatility of

interest rate

21.32%~33.80%

Derivative assets

Binomial model

Equity securities

39,392

Volatility of

underlying assets

29.32%

140,653

Financial liabilities

Derivative

liabilities

Binomial model

Equity securities

W

22,133

Volatility of

underlying assets

29.32%

(*) It is calculated by applying the Hull-White model method.

December 31, 2020

Valuation

technique

Type of financial instrument

Book value

Significant

unobservable

input

Range of estimates for unobservable input

Financial assets

Financial assets measured

at FVTPL

Option model(*)

Hybrid bonds

W

101,446

Volatility of

interest rate

27.26%~41.76%

Derivative assets

Binomial model

Equity securities

39,392

Volatility of

underlying assets

29.32%

140,838

Financial liabilities

Derivative

liabilities

Binomial model

Equity securities

W

22,133

Volatility of

underlying assets

29.32%

(*) It is calculated by applying the Hull-White model method.

19

SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.

Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements

March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2020

(In millions of won)

4. Financial risk management (continued)

(d) Measurement for the fair value of financial instruments (continued)

i) Financial instruments measured at fair value (continued)

i-4) Sensitivity to changes in unobservable inputs

- For level 3 fair value measurement, changing one or more of the unobservable inputs used to reasonably possible alternative assumptions would have the following effect on profit (loss), and other comprehensive income (loss) as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows:

March 31, 2021

Type of financial instrument

Profit (loss) for the year

Favorable

change

Unfavorable

change

Financial assets measured at FVTPL(*)

Financial assets measured

at FVTPL

W

-

-

Derivative assets

16,411

(14,738)

16,411

(14,738)

Financial assets measured at FVTPL(*)

Derivative liabilities

8,342

(10,012)

December 31, 2020

Type of financial instrument

Profit (loss) for the year

Favorable

change

Unfavorable

change

Financial assets measured at FVTPL(*)

Financial assets measured

at FVTPL

W

-

-

Derivative assets

16,411

(14,738)

16,411

(14,738)

Financial assets measured at FVTPL(*)

Derivative liabilities

8,342

(10,012)

(*) Based on 10% of increase or decrease in volatility of underlying assets, and volatility of interest rate, which are major unobservable inputs.

ii) The financial instruments measured at amortized cost

ii-1) The methods of measuring the fair value of financial instruments measured at amortized cost are as follows:

Type

Measurement methods of fair value

Due from banks at

amortized cost

The carrying amount and the fair value for cash are identical and the most of deposits are floating interest rate deposit or the next day deposit of a short-term instrument. For this reason, the carrying value approximates fair value.

Loans at amortized cost

The fair value of the loans is measured by discounting the expected cash flow at the market interest rate and credit risk of the borrower, etc.

Borrowings and debt securities issued

The fair value of borrowings and debt securities issued is based on the published price quotations in an active market. In case there is no data for an active market price, it is measured by discounting the contractual cash flow at the market interest rate that takes into account the residual risk.

20

SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.

Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements

March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2020

(In millions of won)

4. Financial risk management (continued)

(d) Measurement for the fair value of financial instruments (continued)

ii) The financial instruments measured at amortized cost (continued)

ii-2) The carrying value and fair value of the financial instruments measured at amortized cost as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows:

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

Carrying value

Fair value

Carrying value

Fair value

Assets:

Due from banks at amortized cost

W

152,718

152,718

3

3

Loans at amortized cost

3,415,162

3,429,404

3,218,455

3,312,944

Other financial assets

672,686

672,686

434,067

434,067

W

4,240,566

4,254,808

3,652,525

3,747,014

Liabilities:

Debt securities issued

W

9,777,613

9,922,275

9,920,059

10,150,023

Other financial liabilities

926,836

926,836

154,215

154,215

W

10,704,449

10,849,111

10,074,274

10,304,238

ii-3)The fair value hierarchy of financial assets and liabilities which are not measured at their fair values in the statements of financial position but disclosed with their fair values as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows:

March 31, 2021

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

Total

Assets:

Due from banks at amortized cost

W

-

-

152,718

152,718

Loans at amortized cost

-

-

3,429,404

3,429,404

Other financial assets

-

-

672,686

672,686

W

-

-

4,254,808

4,254,808

Liabilities:

Debt securities issued

W

-

9,922,275

-

9,922,275

Other financial liabilities

-

-

926,836

926,836

W

-

9,922,275

926,836

10,849,111

December 31, 2020

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

Total

Assets:

Due from banks at amortized cost

W

-

-

3

3

Loans at amortized cost

-

-

3,312,944

3,312,944

Other financial assets

-

-

434,067

434,067

W

-

-

3,747,014

3,747,014

Liabilities:

Debt securities issued

W

-

10,150,023

-

10,150,023

Other financial liabilities

-

-

154,215

154,215

W

-

10,150,023

154,215

10,304,238

21

SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.

Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements

March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2020

(In millions of won)

4. Financial risk management (continued)

(e) Classification by categories of financial instruments

Financial assets and liabilities are measured at fair value or amortized cost. The carrying amounts of each category of financial assets and financial liabilities as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows:

March 31, 2021

Financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss

Financial assets measured

at amortized cost

Financial liabilities measured at fair value through profit or loss

Financial liabilities measured

at amortized cost

Assets:

Cash and due from banks at amortized cost

W

-

152,718

-

-

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

2,983,410

-

-

-

Derivative assets

39,392

-

-

-

Loans at amortized cost

-

3,415,162

-

-

Other financial assets at amortized cost

-

672,686

-

-

W

3,022,802

4,240,566

-

-

Liabilities:

Derivative liabilities

W

-

-

22,133

-

Debt securities issued

-

-

-

9,777,613

Other financial liabilities

-

-

-

926,836

W

-

-

22,133

10,704,449

December 31, 2020

Financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss

Financial assets measured

at amortized cost

Financial liabilities measured at fair value through profit or loss

Financial liabilities measured

at amortized cost

Assets:

Cash and due from banks at amortized cost

W

-

3

-

-

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

1,810,867

-

-

-

Derivative assets

39,392

-

-

-

Loans at amortized cost

-

3,218,455

-

-

Other financial assets at amortized cost

-

434,067

-

-

W

1,850,259

3,652,525

-

-

Liabilities:

Derivative liabilities

W

-

-

22,133

-

Debt securities issued

-

-

-

9,920,059

Other financial liabilities

-

-

-

154,215

W

-

-

22,133

10,074,274

22

SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.

Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements

March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2020

(In millions of won)

5.Restricted due from banks

Restricted guaranteed deposits on bank accounts as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows:

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

Other financial institution deposits

W

3

3

Waiting-for-purchase

120,000

-

W

120,003

3

6. Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows:

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

Beneficiary certificates

Beneficiary certificates in Korean won

W

2,768,564

1,602,028

Beneficiary certificates in foreign currency

113,585

107,393

2,882,149

1,709,421

Hybrid Bonds

Hybrid Bonds in Korean won

101,261

101,446

W

2,983,410

1,810,867

7. Derivatives

(a) Details of the outstanding contract amount of derivatives held as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows:

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

Equity related:

Over the counter:

Equity options

W

178,304

178,304

Equity forward

-

199,500

(b) The notional amounts and fair values of derivatives as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows:

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

Assets

Liabilities

Assets

Liabilities

Equity related:

Over the counter:

Equity options

W

39,392

22,133

39,392

22,133

23

SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.

Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements

March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2020

(In millions of won)

8. Loans at amortized cost

(a) Loans at amortized cost as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows:

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

Corporate loans

W

3,417,765

3,220,856

Less: allowance

(2,603)

(2,401)

W

3,415,162

3,218,455

(b) Changes in financial assets at amortized cost and other assets for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021 and for the year ended December 31, 2020 are as follows:

March 31, 2021

Loans at amortized cost

Other assets(*1)

12 month expected credit loss

Life time expected credit loss

Impaired financial asset

12 month expected credit loss

Life time expected credit loss

Impaired financial asset

Total

Beginning balance

W

3,220,856

-

-

434,327

-

-

3,655,183

Transfer to 12 month expected credit loss

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Transfer to life time expected credit loss

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Transfer to impaired financial asset

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Origination

457,000

-

-

-

-

-

457,000

Collection

(305,000)

-

-

-

-

-

(305,000)

Disposal

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Others (*2)

44,909

-

-

391,494

-

-

436,403

Ending balance

W

3,417,765

-

-

825,821

-

-

4,243,586

(*1) Includes total carrying amount of due from banks and other financial assets at amortized cost.

(*2) Amounts due to changes in dividend receivables of subsidiaries, changes in consolidated tax receivables, increase in accrued income, exchange rate fluctuations and etc.

December 31, 2020

Loans at amortized cost

Other assets(*1)

12 month expected credit loss

Life time expected credit loss

Impaired financial asset

12 month expected credit loss

Life time expected credit loss

Impaired financial asset

Total

Beginning balance

W

2,221,322

-

-

580,696

-

-

2,802,018

Transfer to 12 month expected credit loss

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Transfer to life time expected credit loss

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Transfer to impaired financial asset

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Origination

2,065,603

-

-

-

-

-

2,065,603

Collection

(985,000)

-

-

-

-

-

(985,000)

Others (*2)

(81,069)

-

-

(146,369)

-

-

(227,438)

Ending balance

W

3,220,856

-

-

434,327

-

-

3,655,183

(*1) Includes total carrying amount of due from banks and other financial assets at amortized cost.

(*2) Amounts due to changes in dividend receivables of subsidiaries, changes in consolidated tax receivables, increase in accrued income, exchange rate fluctuations and etc.

24

SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.

Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements

March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2020

(In millions of won)

8. Loans at amortized cost (continued)

(c) Changes in allowances for financial assets at amortized cost and other assets for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021 and for the year ended December 31, 2020 are as follows:

March 31, 2021

Loans at amortized cost

Other assets(*)

12 month expected credit loss

Life time expected credit loss

Impaired financial asset

12 month expected credit loss

Life time expected credit loss

Impaired financial asset

Total

Beginning allowance

W

2,401

-

-

257

-

-

2,658

Transfer to 12 month expected credit loss

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Transfer to life time expected credit loss

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Transfer to impaired financial asset

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Provision

202

-

-

160

-

-

362

Ending balance

W

2,603

-

-

417

-

-

3,020

(*) Includes the allowances for due from banks and other financial assets at amortized cost.

December 31, 2020

Loans at amortized cost

Other assets(*)

12 month expected credit loss

Life time expected credit loss

Impaired financial asset

12 month expected credit loss

Life time expected credit loss

Impaired financial asset

Total

Beginning allowance

W

1,624

-

-

333

-

-

1,957

Transfer to 12 month expected credit loss

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Transfer to life time expected credit loss

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Transfer to impaired financial asset

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Provision(Reversed)

777

-

-

(76)

-

-

701

Ending allowance

W

2,401

-

-

257

-

-

2,658

(*) Includes the allowances for due from banks and other financial assets at amortized cost.

25

SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.

Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements

March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2020

(In millions of won)

9. Investments in subsidiaries

Investments in subsidiaries as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows:

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

Investees

Ownership

percentage

(%)

Carrying value

Ownership

percentage

(%)

Carrying value

Shinhan Bank

100.0

W

13,617,579

100.0

W

13,617,579

Shinhan Card Co., Ltd

100.0

7,919,672

100.0

7,919,672

Shinhan Investment Corp

100.0

3,001,420

100.0

3,001,420

Shinhan Life Insurance Co., Ltd

100.0

982,775

100.0

982,775

Orange Life Insurance Co., Ltd

100.0

3,221,769

100.0

3,221,769

Shinhan Capital Co., Ltd

100.0

408,922

100.0

408,922

Jeju Bank

75.3

179,643

75.3

179,643

Shinhan Asset Management Co., Ltd(*1)

100.0

291,422

65.0

91,565

Shinhan Alternative Investment Management Inc

100.0

14,783

100.0

14,783

Shinhan Credit Information Co., Ltd(*2)

100.0

-

100.0

-

SHC Management Co., Ltd

100.0

8,655

100.0

8,655

Shinhan DS

100.0

13,026

100.0

13,026

Shinhan Savings Bank

100.0

107,065

100.0

107,065

Shinhan AITAS Co., Ltd

99.8

50,092

99.8

50,092

Shinhan REITs Management Co., Ltd

100.0

30,000

100.0

30,000

Asia Trust Co. Ltd

60.0

190,378

60.0

190,378

Shinhan AI Co., Ltd

100.0

42,000

100.0

42,000

Shinhan Venture Investment Co, Ltd

100.0

75,840

100.0

75,840

W

30,155,041

W

29,955,184

(*1) For the three-month period ended March 31, 2021, the Company acquired the remaining stocks of Shinhan Asset Management Co., Ltd. and Shinhan Asset Management Co., Ltd. became a wholly owned subsidiary.

(*2) For the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company has classified W15,385 million into assets held for sale.(Note 22)

26

SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.

Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements

March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2020

(In millions of won)

10. Debt securities issued

Debt securities issued as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows:

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

Interest

rate (%)

Amount

Interest

rate (%)

Amount

Debt securities issued in won:

Debt securities issued

0.79 ~ 3.33

W

8,307,000

0.97 ~ 3.33

W

8,495,000

Subordinated debt securities issued

3.44

350,000

3.44

350,000

Discount

(7,370)

(7,454)

8,649,630

8,837,546

Debt securities issued in foreign currency :

Debt securities issued

1.37

566,750

1.37

544,000

Subordinated debt securities issued

3.34

566,750

3.34

544,000

Discount

(5,517)

(5,487)

1,127,983

1,082,513

W

9,777,613

W

9,920,059

27

SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.

Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements

March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2020

(In millions of won)

11. Defined benefit liabilities

(a) Defined benefit obligations and plan assets

Defined benefit obligations and plan assets as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows:

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

Present value of defined benefit obligations

W

21,945

20,382

Fair value of plan assets

(17,130)

(17,245)

Recognized liabilities for defined benefit obligations

W

4,815

3,137

(b) Expenses recognized in profit or loss for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 are as follows:

March 31, 2021

March 31, 2020

Current service costs

W

565

483

Net interest expense on the net defined benefit liabilities

34

26

W

599

509

(*) Profit or loss arising from defined benefit plans is included in general and administrative expenses.

28

SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.

Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements

March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2020

(In millions of won)

12. Equity

(a) Equity as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows:

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

Capital stock

Common stock

W

2,608,176

2,608,176

Preferred stock

361,465

361,465

2,969,641

2,969,641

Hybrid bonds

2,778,525

2,179,934

Capital surplus

Share premium

11,350,819

11,351,424

Other

-

-

11,350,819

11,351,424

Capital adjustments

(45,797)

(45,718)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(6,971)

(6,971)

Retained earnings

Legal reserve(*)

2,432,039

2,304,595

Regulatory reserve for loan losses

15,552

11,988

Other legal reserves

2,000

2,000

Unappropriated retained earnings

6,651,945

6,290,204

9,101,536

8,608,787

W

26,147,753

25,057,097

(*) Legal reserve is restricted for the dividend to stockholders by law or legislation. According to the article 53 of the Financial Holding Companies Act, the Company is required to appropriate a legal reserve in an amount equal to at least 10% of cash dividends for each accounting period until the reserve equals 100% of stated capital. The legal reserve may only be used to reduce a deficit or to transfer capital.

29

SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.

Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements

March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2020

(In millions of won)

12. Equity (continued)

(b) The details of preferred stock are as follows:

The number of shares

Contracted dividend rate

Conversion request period(*)

Convertible preferred stock

17,482,000

4.0% per year based on issue price

(non-cumulative, participating)

2020.05.01~2023.04.30

(*) Preferred stocks that have not been converted for 4 years from the issuance date and until the expiration date of the period of existence are automatically converted to common stocks at the expiration date of the period of existence.

(c) Hybrid bonds

Hybrid bonds classified as other equity instruments as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows:

Issue date

Maturity date

Interest rate (%)

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

Hybrid bonds in KRW

June 25, 2015

June 25, 2045

4.38

W

199,455

199,455

September 15, 2017

-

3.77

134,683

134,683

September 15, 2017

-

4.25

89,783

89,783

April 13, 2018

-

4.08

134,678

134,678

April 13, 2018

-

4.56

14,955

14,955

August 29, 2018

-

4.15

398,679

398,679

June 28, 2019

-

3.27

199,476

199,476

September 17, 2020

-

3.12

448,699

448,699

March 16, 2021

-

2.94

429,009

-

March 16, 2021

-

3.30

169,582

-

Hybrid bonds in USD

August 13, 2018

-

5.88

559,526

559,526

W

2,778,525

2,179,934

(*) For the three-month period ended March 31, 2021,the deduction for capital related to hybrid bond issued is W1,409 million.

The Company can make early redemption for the above bonds, after 5 or 10 years from the issue date; and has the rights to extend the maturity under the same condition. In addition, if it is decided not to pay out dividends, the interest for the above bonds may also not be paid.

(d) Capital adjustments

Changes in accumulated capital adjustments for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021 and for the year ended December 31, 2020 are as follows:

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

Beginning balance

W

(45,718)

(600,000)

Acquisition of treasury stock

(79)

(150,448)

Disposition of treasury stock

-

554,430

Retirement of treasury stock

-

150,300

Ending balance

W

(45,797)

(45,718)

30

SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.

Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements

March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2020

(In millions of won)

12. Equity (continued)

(e) Changes in accumulated other comprehensive loss for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021 and for the year ended December 31, 2020 are as follows:

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

Beginning balance

W

(6,971)

(7,420)

Remeasurement of the defined benefit liabilities

-

619

Tax effect

-

(170)

Ending balance

W

(6,971)

(6,971)

(f) Regulatory reserve for loan losses

In accordance with Supervisory Regulations on Financial Holding Companies (the 'Regulations'), the Company reserves the difference between allowance for credit losses under K-IFRS and that as required by the Regulations at the account of regulatory reserve for loan losses.

i) Changes in regulatory reserve for loan losses as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

Beginning balance

W

15,552

11,988

Planned regulatory reserve for loan losses

2,578

3,564

Ending balance

W

18,130

15,552

ii) Profit for the period and earnings per share after adjusted for regulatory reserve for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 are as follows:

March 31, 2021

March 31, 2020

Profit for the period

W

1,328,049

1,364,977

Provision for regulatory reserve for loan losses

(2,578)

(2,825)

Profit for the period adjusted for regulatory reserve

W

1,325,471

1,362,152

Basic and diluted earnings per share in won factoring in regulatory reserve(*)

W

2,423

2,702

(*) Dividends for hybrid bonds are deducted.

31

SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.

Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements

March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2020

(In millions of won, except per share data)

12. Equity (continued)

(g) Treasury stock

The acquisition of treasury stock for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021 and for the year ended December 31, 2020 are as follows:

March 31, 2021

Beginning balance

Acquisition (*)

Disposal

Retirement

Ending balance

The number of

shares

3,926

2,424

-

-

6,350

Carrying value

W

148

79

-

-

227

(*) The Company reacquired the shares that occurred during the stock exchange with Shinhan Venture Investment Co., Ltd.

December 31, 2020

Beginning balance

Acquisition (*)

Disposal (*)

Retirement

Ending balance

The number of

shares

13,882,062

5,039,584

13,882,062

5,035,658

3,926

Carrying value

W

600,000

150,448

600,000

150,300

148

(*) The Company disposed of treasury stocks when exchanging shares with Orange Life Insurance Co., Ltd. and re-acquired the shares that occurred during the exchange of shares.

(h) The details of dividends paid by the resolution of the 20th annual shareholders' meeting are as follows:

March 31, 2021

Common stock (W1,500 per share)

W

773,839

Convertible preferred stock (W1,716 per share)

29,999

W

803,838

32

SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.

Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements

March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2020

(In millions of won)

13. Net interest expense

Net interest expense for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 are as follows:

March 31, 2021

March 31, 2020

Interest income:

Due from banks at amortized cost

W

22

48

Loans at amortized cost

16,916

13,253

Others

31

50

16,969

13,351

Interest expense:

Borrowings

-

(264)

Debt securities issued

(53,273)

(54,538)

Others

(7)

(10)

(53,280)

(54,812)

Net interest expense

W

(36,311)

(41,461)

14. Net fees and commission income

Net fees and commission income for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 are as follows:

March 31, 2021

March 31, 2020

Fees and commission income:

Royalty

W

15,255

12,439

Others

1

4

15,256

12,443

Fees and commission expense:

Others

(97)

(93)

Net fees and commission income

W

15,159

12,350

15. Dividend income

Dividends income for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 are as follows:

March 31, 2021

March 31, 2020

Dividend from subsidiaries

W

1,369,358

1,385,063

Interest income from hybrid bond

885

-

W

1,370,243

1,385,063

33

SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.

Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements

March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2020

(In millions of won)

16. Provision for credit losses allowance

Provision for credit losses allowance for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 are as follows:

March 31, 2021

March 31, 2020

Provision for credit losses allowance

W

362

643

17. General and administrative expenses

General and administrative expenses for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 are as follows:

March 31, 2021

March 31, 2020

Salaries:

Salary expenses and bonuses

W

10,259

6,946

Severance benefits

599

509

Rent

239

262

Lease

740

56

Entertainment

511

488

Depreciation

722

685

Amortization

14

14

Taxes and dues

251

247

Advertising

7,780

6,465

Others

4,932

6,899

W

26,047

22,571

34

SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.

Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements

March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2020

(In millions of won, except per share data)

18. Share-based payments

(a) Stock options granted as of March 31, 2021 are as follows:

7th grant (*)

Type

Cash payment

Grant date

March 19, 2008

Exercise price in Korean won

W49,053

Number of shares granted

808,700

Contractual exercise period

May 17, 2021 /

September 17, 2021

Changes in number of shares granted:

Balance at January 1, 2021

36,162

Exercised

-

Balance at March 31, 2021

36,162

Fair value per option in Korean won

W0

(Expiration of contractual exercise period : May 17, 2021)

W92

(Expiration of contractual exercise period : Sep 17, 2021)

(*) The equity instruments granted are fully vested as of March 31, 2021 and the weighted average exercise price in won for 36,162 stock options outstanding at March 31, 2021 is W49,053.

35

SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.

Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements

March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2020

(In millions of won, except per share data)

18. Share-based payments (continued)

(b) Performance shares granted as of March 31, 2021 are as follows:

Expired

Not expired

Type

Cash-settled share-based payment

Performance conditions(*1)

Relative stock price linked (20.0%), management index (80.0%)

Exercising period

4 years from the commencement date of the year to which the grant date belongs

Estimated number of shares vested at March 31, 2021

129,120

1,764,667

Fair value per share in Korean won (*2)

W40,580, W44,222 and W33,122 for the expiration of exercising period from 2018 to 2020

W 37,450

(* 1) Starting with the shares provided since 2020, Shinhan Financial Group and subsidiaries related to Shinhan Bank will apply relative stock price linked (20.0%), management index linked(60.0%), and prudential index linked(20.0%).

(*2) Based on performance-based stock compensation, the reference stock price (the arithmetic average of the weighted average share price of transaction volume for the past two month, the previous one month, and the past one week) of four years (In the case of deferred quantity for after five years) after the commencement of the grant year is paid in cash, and the fair value of the reference stock to be paid in the future is assessed as the closing price of the reporting date.

36

SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.

Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements

March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2020

(In millions of won, except per share data)

18. Share-based payments (continued)

(c) Share-based compensation costs

Based on the share-based payment arrangements held by the Company, the share-based compensation costs for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 are as follows:

March 31, 2021

Employees of

Shinhan

Financial

Group

Subsidiaries

Total

Stock options granted:

7th

W

1

1

2

Performance shares

1,760

13,275

15,035

W

1,761

13,276

15,037

March 31, 2020

Employees of

Shinhan

Financial

Group

Subsidiaries

Total

Stock options granted:

7th

W

(15)

(20)

(35)

Performance shares

(2,142)

(17,666)

(19,808)

W

(2,157)

(17,686)

(19,843)

37

SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.

Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements

March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2020

(In millions of won, except per share data)

18. Share-based payments (continued)

(d) In accordance with the stock-based compensation agreements by the Company, the share-based payments as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows.

March 31, 2021

Accrued expense (*1)

Shinhan

Financial

Group

Subsidiaries(*2)

Total

Stock options granted:

7th

W

1

2

3

Performance shares

8,072

62,874

70,946

W

8,073

62,876

70,949

(*1) The intrinsic value of share-based payments is W70,946 million as of March 31, 2021. For calculating, the quoted market price of W37,450 per share was used for stock options and the fair value was considered as intrinsic value for performance shares, respectively.

(*2) The Company has granted the above share-based payment arrangements to its employees and those of its subsidiaries and the Company requires the subsidiaries to reimburse the compensation costs for their employees. As of March 31, 2021, the Company recognized the corresponding accounts receivable from the subsidiaries in the amount of W62,876 million.

December 31, 2020

Accrued expense (*1)

Shinhan

Financial

Group

Subsidiaries (*2)

Total

Stock options granted:

7th

W

1

1

2

Performance shares

7,201

60,241

67,442

W

7,202

60,242

67,444

(*1) The intrinsic value of share-based payments is W 67,442 million as of December 31, 2020. For calculating, the quoted market price of W 32,050 per share is used for stock options and the fair value is considered as intrinsic value for performance shares, respectively.

(*2) The Company has granted the above share-based payment arrangements to its employees and those of its subsidiaries and the Company requires the subsidiaries to reimburse the compensation costs for their employees. As of December 31, 2020, the Company recognized the corresponding accounts receivable from the subsidiaries in the amount of W 60,242 million.

38

SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.

Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements

March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2020

(In millions of won, except per share data)

19. Income taxes

Income tax expense for thethree-month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 are as follows:

March 31, 2021

March 31, 2020

Current income tax expense

W

108

-

Temporary differences

1,156

2,744

Income tax recognized directly in equity

-

-

Income tax expense

W

1,264

2,744

20. Earnings per share

Basic and diluted earnings per share for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 are as follows:

March 31, 2021

March 31, 2020

Net profit for the period

W

1,328,049

1,364,977

Less:

Dividends to hybrid bonds

(31,462)

(29,144)

Net profit available for common stock

W

1,296,587

1,335,833

Weighted average number of common stocks outstanding(*)

534,075,850

493,350,148

Basic and diluted earnings per share in won

W

2,428

2,708

(*) The number of common stocks issued is 516,599,554, and the above weighted average number of stocks are calculated by reflecting the changes in treasury stocks for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021 and 17,482,000 convertible preferred shares issued on May 1, 2019.

39

SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.

Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements

March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2020

(In millions of won)

21. Operating revenue

Operating revenue for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 are as follows:

March 31, 2021

March 31, 2020

Dividend income

W

1,370,243

1,385,063

Fees and commission income

15,256

12,443

Interest income

16,969

13,351

Gain on financial assets at fair value through profit of loss

2,722

28,374

Gain on foreign currency transaction

49,809

41,141

W

1,454,999

1,480,372

22. Commitments and contingencies

(a) Commitments

The Company entered into the share purchase agreement with the shareholder of Asia Trust Co., Ltd. to buy 60% stake of Asia Trust Co., Ltd., which also includes the right of the Company to buy additional 40% stake of Asia Trust Co., Ltd. and the right of the shareholder of Asia Trust Co., Ltd. to sell the additional 40% stake of Asia Trust Co., Ltd. Under the terms of the agreement, the Company reserves the right to purchase shares held by shareholders of Asian Trust Co., Ltd., and in response, shareholders of Asia Trust Co., Ltd. reserve the right to request that the Company purchase.

As of March 31, 2021, derivative assets and liabilities are recognized at W39,392 million and W22,133 million, respectively, according to the agreement. (Note 7)

(b) As of March 31, 2021, the Company has a borrowing limit agreement for W 100 billion with the Korea Development Bank, and there is no amount executed.

(c) Assets held for sale.

The Company classified investments in subsidiaries to assets held for sale, where the sale is expected to occur in short period of time, for W 15,385 million as of the March 31, 2021.

(d) Contingencies

As of March 31, 2021, there is one lawsuit (481 million won in litigation) pending as a defendant. The results of the lawsuit are not expected to have a significant impact on the financial statements, but additional losses may occur.

23. Statement of cash flows

(a) Cash and cash equivalents in the separate statements of cash flows as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows:

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

Due from financial institutions with a maturity less

than three months from date of acquisition

W

32,730

-

40

SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.

Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements

March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2020

(In millions of won)

23. Statement of cash flows (continued)

(c) Changes in liabilities arising from financing activities for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 are as follows:

March 31, 2021

Borrowings

Debentures

Lease liabilities

Total

Balance at January 1, 2021

W

-

9,920,059

1,665

9,921,724

Changes from cash flows

-

(188,653)

(429)

(189,082)

Changes from non-cash flows:

Amortization of discount on debentures

-

929

6

935

Foreign currency difference

-

45,278

-

45,278

Changes from others:

-

-

334

334

Balance at March 31, 2021

W

-

9,777,613

1,576

9,779,189

March 31, 2020

Borrowings

Debentures

Lease liabilities

Total

Balance at January 1, 2020

W

-

9,147,640

2,256

9,149,896

Changes from cash flows

520,000

208,378

(367)

728,011

Changes from non-cash flows:

Amortization of discount on debentures

-

776

10

786

Foreign currency difference

-

32,218

-

32,218

Changes from others:

-

-

(14)

(14)

Balance at March 31, 2020

W

520,000

9,389,012

1,885

9,910,897

41

SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.

Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements

March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2020

(In millions of won)

24. Related party transactions

The Company defines subsidiaries, key managements, and their families as a range of related parties in accordance with K-IFRS No.1024, and discloses the amount of transactions between the Company and related parties and the balance of receivables and payables. For details of subsidiaries, refer to 'Note 9'.

(a) Significant transactions with the related parties for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 are as follows:

Related party

Account

March 31, 2021

March 31, 2020

Revenue:

Shinhan Bank

Interest income

W

26

48

Fees and commission income

9,609

8,075

Dividend income

770,000

890,000

Shinhan Card Co., Ltd.

Interest income

9,801

8,645

Fees and commission income

3,064

2,069

Dividend income

394,287

330,724

Shinhan Investment Corp.

Interest income

4,190

1,124

Fees and commission income

1,119

1,153

Dividend income

7,391

7,391

Shinhan Life Insurance Co., Ltd.

Fees and commission income

597

603

Dividend income

50,000

50,000

Reversal of credit losses

-

2

Orange Life Insurance Co., Ltd.

Fees and commission income

249

-

Dividend income

111,520

63,050

Shinhan Capital Co., Ltd.

Interest income

1,996

2,895

Fees and commission income

302

257

Dividend income

24,944

18,899

Jeju Bank

Fees and commission income

54

162

Dividend income

2,420

2,420

Reversal of credit losses

-

1

Shinhan Credit Information Co., Ltd.

Fees and commission income

-

6

Shinhan Alternative Investment Management Inc.

Interest income

144

23

Fees and commission income

8

3

Reversal of credit losses

10

-

Shinhan Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Fees and commission income

64

27

Dividend income

-

13,585

Reversal of credit losses

-

1

Shinhan DS

Interest income

129

130

Fees and commission income

4

8

Reversal of credit losses

-

1

Shinhan AITAS Co., Ltd.

Fees and commission income

25

20

Dividend income

4,682

3,994

Shinhan Savings Bank

Interest income

671

484

Fees and commission income

75

49

Dividend income

5,000

5,000

Shinhan REITS management

Fees and commission income

19

12

Asia Trust Co. Ltd.

Fees and commission income

68

-

Shinhan Venture Investment Co., Ltd.

Interest income

8

-

W

1,402,476

1,410,861

42

SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.

Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements

March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2020

(In millions of won)

24. Related party transactions (continued)

(a) Significant transactions with the related parties for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 are as follows (continued):

Related party

Account

March 31, 2021

March 31, 2020

Expense:

Shinhan Bank

Interest expenses

W

3

4

General and administrative expenses

267

363

Provision for credit losses

40

11

Shinhan Card Co., Ltd.

Interest expenses

1

1

General and administrative expenses

18

11

Provision for credit losses

26

21

Shinhan Investment Corp.

Interest expenses

55

56

General and administrative expenses

-

6

Provision for credit losses

83

397

Shinhan Life Insurance Co., Ltd.

Interest expenses

-

2

General and administrative expenses

-

101

Provision for credit losses

2

-

Orange Life Insurance Co., Ltd.

Interest expenses

331

357

Provision for credit losses

6

-

Shinhan Capital Co., Ltd.

Provision for credit losses

110

7

Shinhan Alternative Investment Management

Inc.

Provision for credit losses

-

211

Shinhan DS

General and administrative expenses

478

1,066

Provision for credit losses

8

-

Shinhan Savings Bank

Provision for credit losses

6

-

Shinhan REITS management

Provision for credit losses

1

1

Shinhan A.I. Co.Ltd.

General and administrative expenses

35

-

Provision for credit losses

1

-

Shinhan Venture Investment Co., Ltd.

Provision for credit losses

89

-

W

1,560

2,615

43

SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.

Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements

March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2020

(In millions of won)

24. Related party transactions (continued)

(b) Significant balances with the related parties as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows:

Creditor

Debtor

Account

March 31,

2021

December 31,

2020

Assets:

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd.

Shinhan Bank

Due from banks

W

32,718

3

Property and equipment

776

1,035

Other assets

315,824

258,536

Shinhan Card Co.,Ltd.

Loans

1,953,400

1,935,200

Reserve for loan losses

(876)

(867)

Property and equipment

132

149

Other assets

88,216

48,001

Shinhan Investment Cop.

Due from banks

120,000

-

Loans

665,365

638,656

Reserve for loan losses

(436)

(418)

Other assets

158,992

59,664

Shinhan Life Insurance Co., Ltd.

Other assets

5,750

5,714

Orange Life Insurance Co., Ltd

Other assets

13,040

5

Shinhan Capital Co.,Ltd.

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss (*)

101,261

101,446

Loans

580,000

430,000

Reserve for loan losses

(380)

(282)

Other assets

64,058

45,743

Shinhan Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Other assets

1,522

1,369

Jeju Bank

Other assets

4,249

1,806

Shinhan Credit Information Co., Ltd.

Other assets

811

458

Shinhan Alternative Investment Management Inc.

Loans

38,000

43,000

Reserve for loan losses

(77)

(87)

Other assets

700

659

Shinhan DS

Loans

24,000

24,000

Reserve for loan losses

(301)

(301)

Property and equipment

573

548

Other assets

2,350

1,740

Shinhan AITAS Co., Ltd.

Other assets

665

626

44

SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.

Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements

March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2020

(In millions of won)

24. Related party transactions (continued)

(b) Significant balances with the related parties as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows (continued):

Creditor

Debtor

Account

March 31,

2021

December 31,

2020

Assets:

Shinhan Savings Bank

Loans

150,000

150,000

Reserve for loan losses

(445)

(445)

Other assets

9,578

7,645

Asia Trust Co., Ltd.

Other assets

216

117

Shinhan REITS management

Other assets

1,954

1,541

Shinhan AI Co., Ltd.

Other assets

238

179

Shinhan Venture Investment

Co, Ltd

Loans

7,000

-

Reserve for loan losses

(88)

-

Other assets

90

12

W

4,338,875

3,755,452

Liabilities:

Shinhan Bank.

Shinhan Financial Group

Co., Ltd.

Other liabilities

W

4,714

987

Shinhan Card Co., Ltd.

Other liabilities

512

430

Shinhan Investment Corp.

Other liabilities

45

-

Shinhan Life

Insurance Co., Ltd.

Other liabilities

24,061

18,917

Shinhan Capital Co., Ltd.

Other liabilities

68

62

Shinhan Savings Bank

Other liabilities

1

-

Shinhan DS

Other liabilities

65

436

Orange Life Insurance Co., Ltd.

Loans

50,000

50,000

Other liabilities

245

246

Shinhan Venture Investment Co., Ltd.

Other liabilities

6

-

W

79,717

71,078

(*) It is the carrying amount as of March 31, 2021 for the purchase of hybrid bond issued by Shinhan Capital Co., Ltd.

45

SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.

Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements

March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2020

(In millions of won)

24. Related party transactions (continued)

(c) Right-of-use assets and lease liabilities recognised through lease transactions with related parties as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows:

Related parties

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

Right-of-use assets

Shinhan Bank.

W

776

1,035

Shinhan Card Co., Ltd.

132

149

W

908

1,184

Lease liabilities

Shinhan Bank.

W

681

906

Shinhan Card Co., Ltd.

137

154

W

818

1,060

(d) Fund transaction

Major fund transactions with related parties for the three-month periods ended the March 31, 2021 and 2020 are as follows:

March 31, 2021

Beginning balance

Lending

Collection

Others(*)

Ending balance

Shinhan Card Co., Ltd.

W

1,935,200

300,000

300,000

18,200

1,953,400

Shinhan Investment Corp.

638,656

-

-

26,709

665,365

Shinhan Capital Co., Ltd.

531,446

150,000

-

(184)

681,262

Shinhan Alternative Investment

Management Inc.

43,000

-

5,000

-

38,000

Shinhan Savings Bank

150,000

-

-

-

150,000

Shinhan DS

24,000

-

-

-

24,000

Shinhan Venture Investment Co., Ltd.

-

7,000

-

-

7,000

W

3,322,302

457,000

305,000

44,725

3,519,027

March 31, 2020

Beginning balance

Lending

Collection

Others(*)

Ending balance

Shinhan Card Co., Ltd.

W

1,463,120

-

-

25,920

1,489,040

Shinhan Investment Corp.

104,202

520,000

-

5,832

630,034

Shinhan Capital Co., Ltd.

530,000

-

-

-

530,000

Shinhan Alternative Investment

Management Inc.

-

38,000

-

-

38,000

Shinhan Savings Bank

100,000

-

-

-

100,000

Shinhan DS

24,000

-

-

-

24,000

W

2,221,322

558,000

-

31,752

2,811,074

(*) Other transactions are the amount due to financial asset evaluation and foreign currency conversion.

46

SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.

Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements

March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2020

(In millions of won)

24. Related party transactions (continued)

(e) Compensation of key management personnel (executives) for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 are as follows:

March 31, 2021

March 31, 2020

Salaries

W

1,635

1,021

Severance benefits

100

12

Share-based payment expenses(*)

1,050

(802)

W

2,785

231

(*) Expenses recognized during the vesting period under the agreement on share-based payments.

(f) Shinhan Investment Corp., the subsidiary, acquired bonds of W 275 billion issued by the Company for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021.

(g) As of the March 31, 2021, the deposit of credit card use provided by Shinhan Card Co., Ltd., a subsidiary company, is W 4,000 million.

25. Uncertainty due to changes in domestic and global economic conditions

The rapid spread of the COVID-19 is negatively affecting the global economy. The Company uses forward-looking information to estimate expected credit losses in accordance with Korean IFRS No.1109 'Financial Instruments' and there have been significant changes in forward-looking information due to the spread of the COVID-19 virus for the year ended December 31, 2020. As of December 31, 2020, the forecast default rate is re-estimated using changed forward-looking information on KOSPI, private consumption index and facility investment growth rate which are major variables for calculating the default rate.

As of March 31, 2021, the economic has remained uncertain. Expected credit losses may change depending on the end of the COVID-19 and the pace of economic recovery. The Company will continue to monitor the impact of the COVID-19 on the economy.

47

Disclaimer

Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2021 13:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.
09:50aSHINHAN FINANCIAL  : Independent Auditors' Review Report (Separate Financial Sta..
PU
05/14Asian ADRs Climb in Friday Trading
MT
05/12SHINHAN FINANCIAL  : Sells $500 Million of 2.875% Bonds in Singapore
MT
05/10Asian ADRs Move Sharply Lower in Monday Trading
MT
05/06SHINHAN FINANCIAL  : Amendment to Current Report by Foreign Issuer (SEC Filing -..
PU
05/06Asian ADRs Nudge Lower in Thursday Trading
MT
05/06MARKET CHATTER : Shinhan Financial Group Raises $500 Million Via Bonds Sale
MT
04/26MARKET CHATTER : Shinhan Financial's Net Income Soars 28% in Q1 on Better Intere..
MT
04/23SHINHAN FINANCIAL : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/23SHINHAN FINANCIAL  : SFG's Business Results for 2021 1Q
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 12 361 B 10,9 B 10,9 B
Net income 2021 4 041 B 3,57 B 3,57 B
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,37x
Yield 2021 4,93%
Capitalization 21 152 B 18 738 M 18 677 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,71x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,66x
Nbr of Employees 20 707
Free-Float 91,7%
Chart SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 46 516,67 KRW
Last Close Price 41 300,00 KRW
Spread / Highest target 40,4%
Spread / Average Target 12,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yong-Byoung Cho Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yong-hoon Roh Chief Financial Officer
Cheul Park Chairman
Een-Kyoon Lee Chief Operating Officer & Deputy President
Ho-Min Wang Managing Director & Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.28.86%18 876
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.26.79%487 701
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION38.47%359 654
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.60%274 187
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.27.30%216 035
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION6.79%205 096