Shinhan Financial : Independent Auditors' Review Report (Separate Financial Statements) of Shinhan Financial Group as of March 31, 2021 (Form 6-K)

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Independent Auditors' Review Report (Separate Financial Statements) of Shinhan Financial Group as of March 31, 2021 SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD. Separate Interim Financial Statements March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited) 1 Contents Page Report on Review of Interim Financial Statements 1 Separate Interim Statements of Financial Position 3 Separate Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income 4 Separate Interim Statements of Changes in Equity 5 Separate Interim Statements of Cash Flows 6 Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements 8 Report on Review of Interim Financial Statements (English Translation of a Report Originally Issued in Korean) To the Shareholders and Board of Directors of Shinhan Financial Group Co.,Ltd. Reviewed Financial Statements We have reviewed the accompanying separate interim financial statements of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd.(the Company). These financial statements consist of the separate interim statement of financial position of the Company as at March 31, 2021, and the related separate interim statements of comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory notes, expressed in Korean won. Management's Responsibility for the Financial Statements Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of these separate interim financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the Republic of Korea (Korean IFRS) 1034 Interim Financial Reporting, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of separate interim financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. Auditor's Responsibility Our responsibility is to issue a report on these separate interim financial statements based on our review. We conducted our review in accordance with quarterly or semi-annual review standards established by the Securities and Futures Commission of the Republic of Korea. A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Korean Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion. Conclusion Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe the accompanying separate interim financial statements are not presented fairly, in all material respects, in accordance with Korean IFRS 1034 Interim Financial Reporting. Emphasis of Matter Without qualifying our conclusion, we draw attention to Note 25 of the financial statements. As explained in Note 25, the rapid spread of the COVID-19 has had a negative impact on the global economy, which can result in an increase in expected credit losses, potential impairment of assets, and negatively affecting the Company's ability to generate revenue.

Other Matters We have audited the separate statement of financial position of the Company as at December 31, 2020, and the related separate statements of comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the year then ended, in accordance with Korean Standards on Auditing. We expressed an unqualified opinion on those financial statements, not presented herein, in our audit report dated March 3, 2021. The separate statement of financial position as at December 31, 2020, presented herein for comparative purposes, is consistent, in all material respects, with the above audited statement of financial position as at December 31, 2020. Review standards and their application in practice vary among countries. The procedures and practices used in the Republic of Korea to review such financial statements may differ from those generally accepted and applied in other countries. /s/ Samil PricewaterhouseCoopers May 17, 2021 Seoul, Korea This report is effective as of May 17, 2021, the review report date. Certain subsequent events or circumstances, which may occur between the review report date and the time of reading this report, could have a material impact on the accompanying separate interim financial statements and notes thereto. Accordingly, the readers of the review report should understand that there is a possibility that the above review report may have to be revised to reflect the impact of such subsequent events or circumstances, if any. SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD. Separate Interim Statements of Financial Position As of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 (In millions of won) Note March 31, 2021 (Unaudited) December 31, 2020 Assets Due from banks at amortized cost 4, 5, 24 W 152,718 3 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 4, 6, 24 2,983,410 1,810,867 Derivative assets 4, 7 39,392 39,392 Financial assets at amortized cost 4, 8, 24 3,415,162 3,218,455 Property and equipment 24 4,721 4,755 Intangible assets 5,390 5,605 Investments in subsidiaries 9 30,155,041 29,955,184 Assets held for sale 15,385 15,385 Other assets 4, 8, 24 673,057 434,268 Total assets W 37,444,276 35,483,914 Liabilities Derivative liabilities 4, 7 W 22,133 22,133 Debt securities issued 4, 10, 24 9,777,613 9,920,059 Defined benefit liabilities 11 4,815 3,137 Deferred tax liabilities 4, 24 2,933 1,777 Other liabilities 4, 24 1,489,029 479,711 Total liabilities 11,296,523 10,426,817 Equity 12 Capital stock 2,969,641 2,969,641 Hybrid bonds 2,778,525 2,179,934 Capital surplus 11,350,819 11,351,424 Capital adjustments (45,797) (45,718) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,971) (6,971) Retained earnings 9,101,536 8,608,787 Total equity 26,147,753 25,057,097 Total liabilities and equity W 37,444,276 35,483,914 See accompanying notes to the separate interim financial statements.

3 SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD. Separate Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income For the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 Three-month periods ended March 31 (In millions of won, except earnings per share data) Note 2021 (Unaudited) 2020 (Unaudited) Interest income Financial assets at amortized cost 21, 24 W 16,969 13,351 Interest expense 24 (53,280) (54,812) Net interest expense 13 (36,311) (41,461) Fees and commission income 21, 24 15,256 12,443 Fees and commission expense 24 (97) (93) Net fees and commission income 14 15,159 12,350 Dividend income 15, 21, 24 1,370,243 1,385,063 Net gain on financial instruments at fair value through profit or loss 21 2,537 27,984 Net foreign currency transaction gain 21 4,150 7,299 Provision for credit loss allowance 16 (362) (643) General and administrative expenses 17, 24 (26,047) (22,571) Operating income 1,329,369 1,368,021 Non-operating expense (56) (300) Profit before income taxes 1,329,313 1,367,721 Income tax expense 19 1,264 2,744 Profit for the period 1,328,049 1,364,977 Other comprehensive income for the period, net of income tax - - Total comprehensive income for the period W 1,328,049 1,364,977 Basic and diluted earnings per share in won 20 W 2,428 2,708 See accompanying notes to the separate interim financial statements. 4 SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD. Separate Interim Statements of Changes in Equity For the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 Capital stock Hybrid bonds Capital surplus Capital adjust-ments Accumulated other comprehe-nsive loss Retained earnings Total Balance at January 1, 2020 W 2,732,463 1,731,235 10,155,223 (600,000) (7,420) 8,453,925 22,465,426 Total comprehensive income for the period: Profit for the period - - - - - 1,364,977 1,364,977 - - - - - 1,364,977 1,364,977 Transactions with owners: Dividends - - - - - (883,929) (883,929) Paid-in capital increase 41,164 - 286,522 - - - 327,686 Dividend to hybrid bonds - - - - - (29,144) (29,144) Acquisition of treasury stock - - - (148) - - (148) Disposition of treasury stock - - - 557,364 - - 557,364 Changes in capital adjustments - - (73) 73 - - - 41,164 - 286,449 557,289 - (913,073) (28,171) Balance at March 31, 2020 (Unaudited) W 2,773,627 1,731,235 10,441,672 (42,711) (7,420) 8,905,829 23,802,232 Balance at January 1, 2021 W 2,969,641 2,179,934 11,351,424 (45,718) (6,971) 8,608,787 25,057,097 Total comprehensive income for the period: Profit for the period - - - - - 1,328,049 1,328,049 - - - - - 1,328,049 1,328,049 Transactions with owners: Dividends - - - - - (803,838) (803,838) Dividend to hybrid bonds - - - - - (31,462) (31,462) Issuance of hybrid bonds - 598,591 - - - - 598,591 Acquisition of treasury stock - - - (79) - - (79) Others - - (605) - - - (605) - 598,591 (605) (79) - (835,300) (237,393) Balance at March 31, 2021 (Unaudited) W 2,969,641 2,778,525 11,350,819 (45,797) (6,971) 9,101,536 26,147,753 See accompanying notes to the separate interim financial statements. 5 SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD. Separate Interim Statements of Cash Flows For the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 Three-month periods ended March 31

(In millions of won) Note 2021 (Unaudited) 2020 (Unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities Profit before income taxes W 1,329,313 1,367,721 Adjustments for: Interest income (16,969) (13,351) Interest expense 53,280 54,812 Dividend income (1,370,243) (1,385,063) Net gain on financial instruments at fair value through profit or loss (1,837) (26,868) Provision for credit loss allowance 362 643 Employee costs 2,355 (1,648) Depreciation and amortization 737 699 Net foreign currency translation gain (2,316) (3,552) Non-operating expense 12 3 (1,334,619) (1,374,325) Changes in assets and liabilities: Due from banks (120,000) - Financial instruments at fair value through profit or loss (1,168,064) (1,379,815) Other assets 3,123 (31,908) Defined benefit liabilities 1,095 (1,425) Other liabilities (16,123) 2,672 (1,299,969) (1,410,476) Interest received 24,544 52,348 Interest paid (59,654) (67,077) Dividend received 1,367,828 1,319,593 Income tax paid (236) - Net cash inflow (outflow) from operating activities 27,207 (112,216) Cash flows from investing activities Lending of loans at amortized cost (457,000) (558,000) Collection of loans at amortized cost 305,000 - Acquisition of property and equipment (523) (266) Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment 45 - Proceeds from disposal of intangible assets 200 - Increase in other assets (313) - Acquisition of investments in subsidiaries (199,728) - Net cash outflow from investing activities (352,319) (558,266) 6 SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD. Separate Interim Statements of Cash Flows (Continued) For the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 Three-month periods ended March 31 (In millions of won) Note 2021 (Unaudited) 2020 (Unaudited) Cash flows from financing activities Issuance of hybrid bonds W 598,591 - Issuance of debt securities 427,000 499,000 Repayments of debt securities issued (615,000) (290,000) Debt securities issuance costs paid (653) (622) Stock issuance costs paid (605) (2,228) Net increase in borrowings - 520,000 Dividends paid (50,983) (55,016) Acquisition of treasury stock (79) (148) Repayments of leased liabilities (429) (368) Net cash inflow from financing activities 357,842 670,618 Effect on the exchange rate changes of cash equivalents in foreign currency - 10 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 32,730 146 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 23 - 164 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 23 W 32,730 310 See accompanying notes to the separate interim financial statements. 7 SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD. Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2020 1. Reporting entity Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as 'the Company') was established on September 1, 2001 for the main business purposes such as control and management of companies operating in the financial industry, and financial support for subsidiaries. In addition, the stocks were listed on the Korea Exchange on September 10, 2001, and the Company was registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on September 16, 2003, and on the same date, ADS (American Depositary Shares) was listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). 2. Basis of preparation (a) Statement of compliance The Company maintains its accounting records in Korean won and prepares statutory financial statements in the Korean language (Hangul) in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the Republic of Korea (K-IFRS). The accompanying separate interim financial statements have been condensed, restructured and translated into English from the Korean language financial statements. The separate interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with Korean International Financial Reporting Standards ('K-IFRS'), as prescribed in the Act on External Audit of Stock Companies of the Republic of Korea. These separate interim financial statements were prepared in accordance with K-IFRS No.1034, 'Interim Financial Reporting' as part of the period covered by the Company's K-IFRS annual financial statements and contains less information than required in the annual separate financial statements. Selective comments include a description of transactions or events that are significant in understanding the changes in the financial position and management performance of the Company that occurred after December 31, 2020. The separate interim financial statements of the Company are separate financial statements prepared in accordance with K-IFRS No. 1027 'Separate Financial Statements' in which presented on the basis of direct equity investments, not on that the controlling company, equity interests in associates and joint ventures does not base the investment on the investee's reported performance and net assets. (b) Use of estimates and judgments The preparation of the condensed separate interim financial statements in conformity with K-IFRS requires management to make judgments, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets, liabilities, income and expenses. When estimates and assumptions based on management's judgment as of the end of the interim reporting period differ from the actual, actual results may differ from these estimates. Estimates and underlying assumptions about estimates are continually reviewed, and changes in accounting estimates are recognized for the period in which the estimates are changed and the period to be affected in the future. Income tax expense in the interim period is measured by applying the expected annual income tax rate, i.e. the estimated average annual effective income tax rate. In preparing these condensed separate interim financial statements, the significant judgments made by management in applying the Company's accounting policies and the key sources of estimation uncertainty were, except for the method of estimation used to determine the income tax expense for the interim period, the same as those that applied to the separate financial statements as of and for the year ended December 31, 2020. 8 SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD. Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2020 3. Significant accounting policies The Company applies the same accounting policies applied as when preparing the annual separate financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020, except for the following amendments that has been applied for the first time since January 1, 2021 and as described in Note 2. (b). (a) K-IFRS No.1109, 'Financial Instruments' and K-IFRS No.1039, 'Financial Instruments: Recognition and Measurement' and K-IFRS No.1107, 'Financial Instruments: Disclosures' Revision' and K-IFRS No.1104, 'Insurance Contracts' K-IFRS No.1116, 'Leases' amended - Interest rate indicator reform The effective interest rate, not the carrying amount, is adjusted when replacing the interest rate index of a financial instrument measured at amortized cost in relation to the reform of the interest rate index. It includes exceptions, such as allowing hedge accounting to continue uninterrupted even if an interest rate indicator replacement occurs in a hedging relationship. The Company is determining whether there will be any impacts on the financial statements due to the amendments. 4. Financial risk management (a) Overview As a financial services provider, Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. and its subsidiaries (hereinafter referred to as the 'Group') are exposed to various risks that may occur in each business area, and the main risks are credit risk, market risk, interest rate risk and liquidity risk. These risks are recognized, measured, controlled and reported in accordance with the basic risk management policies established by the controlling company and each subsidiary. i) Risk management organization The Group's basic policies and strategies for risk management are established by the Risk Management Committee (hereinafter referred to as the 'Group Risk Management Committee') within the board of directors of the parent company. The Group's Chief Risk Management Officer (CRO) assists the Group Risk Management Committee and discusses risk policies and strategies of the group and each subsidiary through the Group Risk Council, which consists of each subsidiary's Chief Risk Management Officer. Subsidiaries implement the group's risk policies and strategies through risk management committees, risk-related working committees, and risk management organizations for each company, and consistently establish and implement detailed risk policies and strategies for subsidiaries. The risk management team of the parent company performs the risk management and supervision work by assisting the group's chief risk manager. Shinhan Financial Group has a hierarchical limit system to manage the group's risks at an appropriate level. The Group Risk Management Committee sets the risk limits that can be borne by the group and each subsidiary, and the risk management committees and management level risk groups of each subsidiary establish and manage detailed risk limits by risk type, department, desk, and product. ii) Risk management framework ii-1) Risk Capital Management Risk capital refers to capital necessary to compensate for losses in case of a potential risk being realized, and risk capital management refers to the process of asset management based on considerations of risk exposure and risk appetite, which is a datum point on the level of risk burden compared to available capital. As part of the Group's risk capital management, the Group has adopted and maintains various risk planning processes and reflects such risk planning in the Group's business and financial planning. The Group also has adopted and maintains a risk limit management system to ensure that risks in the Group's business do not exceed prescribed limits. 9 SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD. Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2020 4. Financial risk management (continued) (a) Overview (continued) ii) Risk management framework (continued) ii-2) Risk monitoring The Group proactively, preemptively and periodically review risks that may impact our overall operations, through a multidimensional risk monitoring system. Currently, each of subsidiaries is required to report to the Company any factors that could have a material impact on the group-wide risk management, and the Company reports to the Group's Chief Risk Officer and other members of the Group's senior management the results of risk monitoring on a weekly, monthly and on an ad hoc basis as needed. In addition, the Group performs preemptive risk management through a 'risk dashboard system' under which the Group closely monitors any increase in asset size, risk levels and sensitivity to external factors with respect to the major asset portfolios of each of subsidiaries, and to the extent such monitoring yields any warning signals, the Group promptly analyze the causes and, if necessary, formulates and implements actions in response to these warning signals. ii-3) Risk review The risk management departments of all subsidiaries are required to review in advance on matters relating to the adoption of new financial transactions, relating to the entry into new business concerning investment and capital increase, and relating to setting and changing limits. Through these reviews, risk factors are reviewed in advance, reckless promotion of business that may not easily detect risk factors are barred, and reasonable decision-making is supported. The risk management departments of all subsidiaries are required to review all new businesses, products and services prior to their launch and closely monitor the development of any related risks following their launch, and in the case of any action that involves more than one subsidiary, the relevant risk management departments are required to consult with the risk management team at the controlling company level prior to making any independent risk reviews. ii-4) Crisis management The Group maintains a group wide risk management system to detect the signals of any risk crisis and, in the event of a crisis actually happening, to respond on a timely, efficient and flexible basis so as to ensure the Group's survival as a going concern. Each subsidiary maintains crisis planning for three levels of contingencies, namely, 'alert', 'imminent crisis' and 'crisis', determination of which is made based on quantitative and qualitative monitoring and consequence analysis, and upon the happening of any such contingency, is required to respond according to a prescribed contingency plan. At the controlling company level, the Company maintains and installs crisis detection and response system which is applied consistently group-wide, and upon the happening of any contingency at two or more subsidiary level, the Company directly takes charge of the situation so that the Company manages it on a concerted group wide basis. 10 SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD. Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2020 4. Financial risk management (continued) (b) Credit risk i) Credit risk management Credit risk is the risk of financial loss to the Company if a customer or counterparty to a financial instrument fails to meet its contractual obligations, and arises principally from the Company's receivables from customers and investment securities. The Company's credit risk management encompasses all areas of credit that may result in potential economic loss, including not just transactions that are recorded on balance sheets, but also off-balance-sheet transactions such as guarantees, loan commitments and derivative transactions. i-1) Determining significant increases in credit risk since initial recognition At the end of each reporting period, the Company assesses whether the credit risk on a financial instrument has increased significantly since initial recognition. When making the assessment, the Company uses the change in the risk of a default occurring over the expected life of the financial instrument instead of the change in the amount of expected credit losses. To make that assessment, the Company compares the risk of a default occurring on the financial instrument as at the reporting date with the risk of a default occurring on the financial instrument as at the date of initial recognition and consider reasonable and supportable information, that is available without undue cost or effort, that is indicative of significant increases in credit risk since initial recognition. i-1-1) Measuring the risk of default The Company assigns an internal credit risk rating to each individual exposure based on observable data and historical experiences that have been found to have a reasonable correlation with the risk of default. The internal credit risk rating is determined by considering both qualitative and quantitative factors that indicate the risk of default, which may vary depending on the nature of the exposure and the type of borrower. i-1-2) Measuring term structure of probability of default Internal credit rate is a key input variable for determining term structure of probability of default. The Company accumulates information after analyzing the information regarding exposure to credit risk and default information by the type of product and borrower and results of internal credit risk assessment. For some portfolios, the Company uses information obtained from external credit rating agencies when performing these analyses. The Company applies statistical techniques to estimate the probability of default for the remaining life of the exposure from the accumulated data and to estimate changes in the estimated probability of default over time.

11 SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD. Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2020 4. Financial risk management (continued) (b) Credit risk (continued) i) Credit risk management (continued) i-1-3) Significant increases in credit risk The Company uses the indicators defined as per portfolio to determine the significant increase in credit risk and such indicators generally consist of changes in the risk of default estimated from changes in the internal credit risk rating, qualitative factors, days of delinquency, and others. i-2) Risk of default The Company considers a financial asset to be in default if it meets one or more of the following conditions: - if a borrower is overdue 90 days or more from the contractual payment date, - if the Company judges that it is not possible to recover principal and interest without enforcing the collateral on a financial asset The Company uses the following indicators when determining whether a borrower is in default: - qualitative factors (e.g. breach of contract terms), - quantitative factors (e.g. if the same borrower does not perform more than one payment obligations to the Company, the number of days past due per payment obligation. However, in the case of a specific portfolio, the Company uses the number of days past due for each financial instrument) - internal data and external data The definition of default applied by the Company generally conforms to the definition of default defined for regulatory capital management purposes; however, depending on the situations, the information used to determine whether a default has incurred and the extent thereof may vary. i-3) Reflection of forward-looking information The Company reflects forward-looking information presented by internal experts based on a variety of information when measuring expected credit losses. For the purpose of estimating these forward-looking information, the Company utilizes the economic outlook published by domestic and overseas research institutes or government and public agencies. The Company identified the key macroeconomic variables needed to forecast credit risk and credit losses for each portfolio as follows by analyzing past experience data and drew correlations across credit risk for each variable. After that, the Company has reflected the forward-looking information through regression estimation. Key macroeconomic variables Correlation with credit risk KOSPI Negative Private consumption index Negative Facility investment growth rate Negative The predicted correlations between the macroeconomic variables and the risk of default, used by the Company, are derived based on data from the past ten years. 12 SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD. Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2020 4. Financial risk management (continued) (b) Credit risk (continued) i) Credit risk management (continued) i-4) Measurement of expected credit losses Key variables used in measuring expected credit losses are as follows: - Probability of default ('PD') - Loss given default ('LGD') - Exposure at default ('EAD') These variables have been estimated from historical experience data by using the statistical techniques developed internally by the Shinhan Bank and have been adjusted to reflect forward-looking information. Estimates of PD over a specified period are estimated by reflecting characteristics of counterparties and their exposure, based on a statistical model at a specific point of time and considering the distribution of ratings so that the counterparty or exposure is not concentrated on a specific rating. LGD refers to the expected loss if a borrower defaults. The Company calculates LGD based on the experience recovery rate measured from past default exposures. The model for measuring LGD is developed to reflect type of collateral, seniority of collateral, type of borrower, and cost of recovery. In particular, LGD for retail loan products uses loan to value (LTV) as a key variable. The recovery rate reflected in the LGD calculation is based on the present value of recovery amount, discounted at the effective interest rate. EAD refers to the expected exposure at the time of default. The Company derives EAD reflecting a rate at which the current exposure is expected to be used additionally up to the point of default within the contractual limit. EAD of financial assets is equal to the total carrying amount of the asset, and EAD of loan commitments or financial guarantee contracts is calculated as the sum of the amount expected to be used in the future. In measuring expected credit losses on financial assets, the Company uses the contractual maturity as the period subject to expected credit loss measurement. The contractual maturity is computed taking into account the extension right held by the borrower. Risk factors of PD, LGD and EAD are collectively estimated according to the following criteria: - Type of products - Internal credit risk rating - Type of collateral - Loan to value ('LTV') - Industry that the borrower belongs to - Location of the borrower or collateral - Days of delinquency The criteria for classifying groups are periodically reviewed to maintain homogeneity of the group and adjusted if necessary. The Company uses external benchmark information to supplement internal information for a particular portfolio that did not have sufficient internal data accumulated from the past experience. 13 SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD. Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2020 (In millions of won) 4. Financial risk management (continued) (b) Credit risk (continued) i) Credit risk management (continued) i-5) Write-off of financial assets The Company writes off a portion of or entire loan or debt security for which the Company does not expect to receive its principal and interest. In general, the Company writes off the balance when it is deemed that the borrower has no sufficient resources or income to repay the principal and interest. Such determination on write-off is carried out in accordance with the internal rules of the Company and is carried out with the approval of Financial Supervisory Service, if necessary. The Company may continue to exercise its right of collection under its own recovery policy even after the write-off of financial assets. ii) The Company's maximum exposure to credit risk without taking into account of any collateral held or other credit enhancements as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows: March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Due from banks and loans at amortized cost(*1): Banks W 32,718 3 Corporations 3,535,162 3,218,455 3,567,880 3,218,458 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 2,882,149 1,709,421 Derivative assets 39,392 39,392 Other financial assets at amortized cost(*1)(*2) 672,686 434,067 W 7,162,107 5,401,338 (*1) The maximum exposure amounts for due from banks, loans and other financial assets are measured as net of allowances. (*2) Comprise accounts receivable, accrued income, guarantee deposits and etc. 14 SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD. Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2020 (In millions of won) 4. Financial risk management (continued) (b) Credit risk (continued) iii) Information of financial assets by credit risk Financial assets by credit risk as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows: March 31, 2021 12-months ECL Lifetime ECL Gross amount Allowance Total, net Due from banks and loans at amortized cost(*): Banks W 32,732 - 32,732 (14) 32,718 Corporations 3,537,765 - 3,537,765 (2,603) 3,535,162 3,570,497 - 3,570,497 (2,617) 3,567,880 Other financial assets at amortized cost 673,089 - 673,089 (403) 672,686 W 4,243,586 - 4,243,586 (3,020) 4,240,566 December 31, 2020 12 months ECL Lifetime ECL Gross amount Allowance Total, net Due from banks and loans at amortized cost(*): Banks W 3 - 3 - 3 Corporations 3,220,856 - 3,220,856 (2,401) 3,218,455 3,220,859 - 3,220,859 (2,401) 3,218,458 Other financial assets at amortized cost 434,324 - 434,324 (257) 434,067 W 3,655,183 - 3,655,183 (2,658) 3,652,525 (*) Credit quality of due from banks and loans is divided into Prime and Normal. Credit quality of due from banks and loans as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 was classified as Prime. The distinction between prime grade and normal grade is as follows: Type of Borrower Corporations and banks Grade: 1. Prime Internal credit rating of BBB+ or above Grade: 2. Normal Internal credit rating of below BBB+ 15 SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD. Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2020 (In millions of won) 4. Financial risk management (continued) (c) Liquidity risk Liquidity risk refers to the risk of unexpected losses (such as the disposal of assets abnormal pricing, the procurement of high interest rates, etc.) or insolvency due to inconsistency in funding periods between assets and liabilities or a sudden outflow of funds. According to the Financial Holding Companies Act, the Company manages liquidity so that the total amount of assets with a residual maturity of less than one month exceeds the total amount of liabilities with a residual maturity of less than one month as of the end of each month. Contractual maturities for financial instruments as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows: March 31, 2021 Less than 1 month 1 ~ 3 months 3 ~ 6 months 6 months ~ 1 year 1 ~ 5 years More than 5 years Total Non-derivatives Liabilities: Debt securities issued W 273,765 278,693 356,082 1,003,387 6,552,506 2,077,527 10,541,960 Other financial liabilities 800,011 19,425 5,157 20,889 50,913 - 896,395 W 1,073,776 298,118 361,239 1,024,276 6,603,419 2,077,527 11,438,355 Derivatives Net and total settlement (*) - - - - 178,304 - 178,304 (*) This is an option contract for the acquisition of the remaining stake in the Asia Trust Co., Ltd. December 31, 2020 Less than 1 month 1 ~ 3 months 3 ~ 6 months 6 months ~ 1 year 1 ~ 5 years More than 5 years Total Non-derivatives Liabilities: Debt securities issued W 226,981 437,485 543,898 843,681 6,036,095 2,616,181 10,704,321 Other financial liabilities 26,007 19,171 19,232 590 51,698 - 116,698 W 252,988 456,656 563,130 844,271 6,087,793 2,616,181 10,821,019 Derivatives Net and total settlement (*) 199,500 - - - 178,304 - 377,804 (*) This is an option contract for the acquisition of the remaining stake in the Asia Trust Co., Ltd. and Shinhan Asset Management Co., Ltd. 16 SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD. Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2020 (In millions of won) 4. Financial risk management (continued) (d) Measurement for the fair value of financial instruments The fair values of financial instruments being traded in an active market are determined by the published market prices of each period end. The published market prices of financial instruments being held by the Company are based on the trading agencies' notifications. If the market for a financial instrument is not active, such as OTC (Over The Counter market) derivatives, fair value is determined either by using a valuation technique or independent third-party valuation service. The Company uses its judgement to select a variety of methods and make rational assumptions that are mainly based on market conditions existing at the end of each reporting period. The fair value of financial instruments is determined using valuation techniques; such as, a method of using recent transactions between independent parties with reasonable judgement and willingness to trade, a method of referring to the current fair value of other financial instruments that are substantially identical, discounted cash flow model and option pricing models. The Company classifies and discloses fair value of financial instruments into the following three-level hierarchy: Level 1: Financial instruments measured at quoted prices from active markets are classified as fair value level 1. Level 2: Financial instruments measured using valuation techniques where all significant inputs are observable market data are classified as level 2. Level 3: Financial instruments measured using valuation techniques where one or more significant inputs are not based on observable market data are classified as level 3. i) Financial instruments measured at fair value i-1) The fair value hierarchy of financial assets which are presented at their fair value in the statements of financial position as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows: March 31, 2021 Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total Assets Financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss W - 2,882,149 101,261 2,983,410 Derivative assets - - 39,392 39,392 - 2,882,149 140,653 3,022,802 Liabilities Derivative liabilities - - 22,133 22,133 December 31, 2020 Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total Assets Financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss W - 1,709,421 101,446 1,810,867 Derivative assets - - 39,392 39,392 - 1,709,421 140,838 1,850,259 Liabilities Derivative liabilities - - 22,133 22,133 17 SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD. Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2020 (In millions of won) 4. Financial risk management (continued) (d) Measurement for the fair value of financial instruments (continued) i) Financial instruments measured at fair value (continued) i-2) Changes in level 3 of the fair value hierarchy - Changes in level 3 of the fair value hierarchy for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021 and for the year ended December 31, 2020 are as follows: March 31, 2021 Financial assets measured at FVTPL Net derivative instruments Beginning balance W 101,446 17,259 Recognized in profit or loss (185) - Purchases/issues - - Ending balance W 101,261 17,259 December 31, 2020 Financial assets measured at FVTPL Net derivative instruments Beginning balance W - 6,665 Recognized in profit or loss 1,446 10,594 Purchases/issues 100,000 - Ending balance W 101,446 17,259 i-3) Valuation techniques and input variables unobservable in markets i-3-1) The valuation techniques and the fair value measurement input variables of financial instruments classified as level 2 as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows: Classification Valuation techniques Type Inputs 2021 Financial assets measured at FVTPL Net asset valuation approach Beneficiary certificates Price of underlying assets such as stocks, bonds, etc. and exchange rate. 2020 Financial assets measured at FVTPL Net asset valuation approach Beneficiary certificates Price of underlying assets such as stocks, bonds, etc. and exchange rate. 18 SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD. Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2020 (In millions of won) 4. Financial risk management (continued) (d) Measurement for the fair value of financial instruments (continued) i-3-2) Information about valuation techniques and significant unobservable inputs in measuring financial instruments categorized as level 3 as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows: March 31, 2021 Valuation technique Type of financial instrument Book value Significant unobservable input Range of estimates for unobservable input Financial assets Financial assets measured at FVTPL Option model(*) Hybrid bonds W 101,261 Volatility of interest rate 21.32%~33.80% Derivative assets Binomial model Equity securities 39,392 Volatility of underlying assets 29.32% 140,653 Financial liabilities Derivative liabilities Binomial model Equity securities W 22,133 Volatility of underlying assets 29.32% (*) It is calculated by applying the Hull-White model method. December 31, 2020 Valuation technique Type of financial instrument Book value Significant unobservable input Range of estimates for unobservable input Financial assets Financial assets measured at FVTPL Option model(*) Hybrid bonds W 101,446 Volatility of interest rate 27.26%~41.76% Derivative assets Binomial model Equity securities 39,392 Volatility of underlying assets 29.32% 140,838 Financial liabilities Derivative liabilities Binomial model Equity securities W 22,133 Volatility of underlying assets 29.32% (*) It is calculated by applying the Hull-White model method. 19 SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD. Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2020 (In millions of won) 4. Financial risk management (continued) (d) Measurement for the fair value of financial instruments (continued) i) Financial instruments measured at fair value (continued) i-4) Sensitivity to changes in unobservable inputs - For level 3 fair value measurement, changing one or more of the unobservable inputs used to reasonably possible alternative assumptions would have the following effect on profit (loss), and other comprehensive income (loss) as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows: March 31, 2021 Type of financial instrument Profit (loss) for the year Favorable change Unfavorable change Financial assets measured at FVTPL(*) Financial assets measured at FVTPL W - - Derivative assets 16,411 (14,738) 16,411 (14,738) Financial assets measured at FVTPL(*) Derivative liabilities 8,342 (10,012) December 31, 2020 Type of financial instrument Profit (loss) for the year Favorable change Unfavorable change Financial assets measured at FVTPL(*) Financial assets measured at FVTPL W - - Derivative assets 16,411 (14,738) 16,411 (14,738) Financial assets measured at FVTPL(*) Derivative liabilities 8,342 (10,012) (*) Based on 10% of increase or decrease in volatility of underlying assets, and volatility of interest rate, which are major unobservable inputs. ii) The financial instruments measured at amortized cost ii-1) The methods of measuring the fair value of financial instruments measured at amortized cost are as follows: Type Measurement methods of fair value Due from banks at amortized cost The carrying amount and the fair value for cash are identical and the most of deposits are floating interest rate deposit or the next day deposit of a short-term instrument. For this reason, the carrying value approximates fair value. Loans at amortized cost The fair value of the loans is measured by discounting the expected cash flow at the market interest rate and credit risk of the borrower, etc. Borrowings and debt securities issued The fair value of borrowings and debt securities issued is based on the published price quotations in an active market. In case there is no data for an active market price, it is measured by discounting the contractual cash flow at the market interest rate that takes into account the residual risk. 20 SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD. Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2020 (In millions of won) 4. Financial risk management (continued) (d) Measurement for the fair value of financial instruments (continued) ii) The financial instruments measured at amortized cost (continued) ii-2) The carrying value and fair value of the financial instruments measured at amortized cost as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows: March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Carrying value Fair value Carrying value Fair value Assets: Due from banks at amortized cost W 152,718 152,718 3 3 Loans at amortized cost 3,415,162 3,429,404 3,218,455 3,312,944 Other financial assets 672,686 672,686 434,067 434,067 W 4,240,566 4,254,808 3,652,525 3,747,014 Liabilities: Debt securities issued W 9,777,613 9,922,275 9,920,059 10,150,023 Other financial liabilities 926,836 926,836 154,215 154,215 W 10,704,449 10,849,111 10,074,274 10,304,238 ii-3)The fair value hierarchy of financial assets and liabilities which are not measured at their fair values in the statements of financial position but disclosed with their fair values as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows: March 31, 2021 Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total Assets: Due from banks at amortized cost W - - 152,718 152,718 Loans at amortized cost - - 3,429,404 3,429,404 Other financial assets - - 672,686 672,686 W - - 4,254,808 4,254,808 Liabilities: Debt securities issued W - 9,922,275 - 9,922,275 Other financial liabilities - - 926,836 926,836 W - 9,922,275 926,836 10,849,111 December 31, 2020 Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total Assets: Due from banks at amortized cost W - - 3 3 Loans at amortized cost - - 3,312,944 3,312,944 Other financial assets - - 434,067 434,067 W - - 3,747,014 3,747,014 Liabilities: Debt securities issued W - 10,150,023 - 10,150,023 Other financial liabilities - - 154,215 154,215 W - 10,150,023 154,215 10,304,238 21 SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD. Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2020 (In millions of won) 4. Financial risk management (continued) (e) Classification by categories of financial instruments Financial assets and liabilities are measured at fair value or amortized cost. The carrying amounts of each category of financial assets and financial liabilities as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows: March 31, 2021 Financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss Financial assets measured at amortized cost Financial liabilities measured at fair value through profit or loss Financial liabilities measured at amortized cost Assets: Cash and due from banks at amortized cost W - 152,718 - - Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 2,983,410 - - - Derivative assets 39,392 - - - Loans at amortized cost - 3,415,162 - - Other financial assets at amortized cost - 672,686 - - W 3,022,802 4,240,566 - - Liabilities: Derivative liabilities W - - 22,133 - Debt securities issued - - - 9,777,613 Other financial liabilities - - - 926,836 W - - 22,133 10,704,449 December 31, 2020 Financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss Financial assets measured at amortized cost Financial liabilities measured at fair value through profit or loss Financial liabilities measured at amortized cost Assets: Cash and due from banks at amortized cost W - 3 - - Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 1,810,867 - - - Derivative assets 39,392 - - - Loans at amortized cost - 3,218,455 - - Other financial assets at amortized cost - 434,067 - - W 1,850,259 3,652,525 - - Liabilities: Derivative liabilities W - - 22,133 - Debt securities issued - - - 9,920,059 Other financial liabilities - - - 154,215 W - - 22,133 10,074,274 22 SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD. Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2020 (In millions of won) 5.Restricted due from banks Restricted guaranteed deposits on bank accounts as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows: March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Other financial institution deposits W 3 3 Waiting-for-purchase 120,000 - W 120,003 3 6. Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows: March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Beneficiary certificates Beneficiary certificates in Korean won W 2,768,564 1,602,028 Beneficiary certificates in foreign currency 113,585 107,393 2,882,149 1,709,421 Hybrid Bonds Hybrid Bonds in Korean won 101,261 101,446 W 2,983,410 1,810,867 7. Derivatives (a) Details of the outstanding contract amount of derivatives held as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows: March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Equity related: Over the counter: Equity options W 178,304 178,304 Equity forward - 199,500 (b) The notional amounts and fair values of derivatives as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows: March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets Liabilities Assets Liabilities Equity related: Over the counter: Equity options W 39,392 22,133 39,392 22,133 23 SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD. Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2020 (In millions of won) 8. Loans at amortized cost (a) Loans at amortized cost as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows: March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Corporate loans W 3,417,765 3,220,856 Less: allowance (2,603) (2,401) W 3,415,162 3,218,455 (b) Changes in financial assets at amortized cost and other assets for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021 and for the year ended December 31, 2020 are as follows: March 31, 2021 Loans at amortized cost Other assets(*1) 12 month expected credit loss Life time expected credit loss Impaired financial asset 12 month expected credit loss Life time expected credit loss Impaired financial asset Total Beginning balance W 3,220,856 - - 434,327 - - 3,655,183 Transfer to 12 month expected credit loss - - - - - - - Transfer to life time expected credit loss - - - - - - - Transfer to impaired financial asset - - - - - - - Origination 457,000 - - - - - 457,000 Collection (305,000) - - - - - (305,000) Disposal - - - - - - - Others (*2) 44,909 - - 391,494 - - 436,403 Ending balance W 3,417,765 - - 825,821 - - 4,243,586 (*1) Includes total carrying amount of due from banks and other financial assets at amortized cost. (*2) Amounts due to changes in dividend receivables of subsidiaries, changes in consolidated tax receivables, increase in accrued income, exchange rate fluctuations and etc. December 31, 2020 Loans at amortized cost Other assets(*1) 12 month expected credit loss Life time expected credit loss Impaired financial asset 12 month expected credit loss Life time expected credit loss Impaired financial asset Total Beginning balance W 2,221,322 - - 580,696 - - 2,802,018 Transfer to 12 month expected credit loss - - - - - - - Transfer to life time expected credit loss - - - - - - - Transfer to impaired financial asset - - - - - - - Origination 2,065,603 - - - - - 2,065,603 Collection (985,000) - - - - - (985,000) Others (*2) (81,069) - - (146,369) - - (227,438) Ending balance W 3,220,856 - - 434,327 - - 3,655,183 (*1) Includes total carrying amount of due from banks and other financial assets at amortized cost. (*2) Amounts due to changes in dividend receivables of subsidiaries, changes in consolidated tax receivables, increase in accrued income, exchange rate fluctuations and etc. 24 SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD. Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2020 (In millions of won) 8. Loans at amortized cost (continued) (c) Changes in allowances for financial assets at amortized cost and other assets for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021 and for the year ended December 31, 2020 are as follows: March 31, 2021 Loans at amortized cost Other assets(*) 12 month expected credit loss Life time expected credit loss Impaired financial asset 12 month expected credit loss Life time expected credit loss Impaired financial asset Total Beginning allowance W 2,401 - - 257 - - 2,658 Transfer to 12 month expected credit loss - - - - - - - Transfer to life time expected credit loss - - - - - - - Transfer to impaired financial asset - - - - - - - Provision 202 - - 160 - - 362 Ending balance W 2,603 - - 417 - - 3,020 (*) Includes the allowances for due from banks and other financial assets at amortized cost. December 31, 2020 Loans at amortized cost Other assets(*) 12 month expected credit loss Life time expected credit loss Impaired financial asset 12 month expected credit loss Life time expected credit loss Impaired financial asset Total Beginning allowance W 1,624 - - 333 - - 1,957 Transfer to 12 month expected credit loss - - - - - - - Transfer to life time expected credit loss - - - - - - - Transfer to impaired financial asset - - - - - - - Provision(Reversed) 777 - - (76) - - 701 Ending allowance W 2,401 - - 257 - - 2,658 (*) Includes the allowances for due from banks and other financial assets at amortized cost. 25 SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD. Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2020 (In millions of won) 9. Investments in subsidiaries Investments in subsidiaries as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows: March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Investees Ownership percentage (%) Carrying value Ownership percentage (%) Carrying value Shinhan Bank 100.0 W 13,617,579 100.0 W 13,617,579 Shinhan Card Co., Ltd 100.0 7,919,672 100.0 7,919,672 Shinhan Investment Corp 100.0 3,001,420 100.0 3,001,420 Shinhan Life Insurance Co., Ltd 100.0 982,775 100.0 982,775 Orange Life Insurance Co., Ltd 100.0 3,221,769 100.0 3,221,769 Shinhan Capital Co., Ltd 100.0 408,922 100.0 408,922 Jeju Bank 75.3 179,643 75.3 179,643 Shinhan Asset Management Co., Ltd(*1) 100.0 291,422 65.0 91,565 Shinhan Alternative Investment Management Inc 100.0 14,783 100.0 14,783 Shinhan Credit Information Co., Ltd(*2) 100.0 - 100.0 - SHC Management Co., Ltd 100.0 8,655 100.0 8,655 Shinhan DS 100.0 13,026 100.0 13,026 Shinhan Savings Bank 100.0 107,065 100.0 107,065 Shinhan AITAS Co., Ltd 99.8 50,092 99.8 50,092 Shinhan REITs Management Co., Ltd 100.0 30,000 100.0 30,000 Asia Trust Co. Ltd 60.0 190,378 60.0 190,378 Shinhan AI Co., Ltd 100.0 42,000 100.0 42,000 Shinhan Venture Investment Co, Ltd 100.0 75,840 100.0 75,840 W 30,155,041 W 29,955,184 (*1) For the three-month period ended March 31, 2021, the Company acquired the remaining stocks of Shinhan Asset Management Co., Ltd. and Shinhan Asset Management Co., Ltd. became a wholly owned subsidiary. (*2) For the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company has classified W15,385 million into assets held for sale.(Note 22) 26 SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD. Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2020 (In millions of won) 10. Debt securities issued Debt securities issued as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows: March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Interest rate (%) Amount Interest rate (%) Amount Debt securities issued in won: Debt securities issued 0.79 ~ 3.33 W 8,307,000 0.97 ~ 3.33 W 8,495,000 Subordinated debt securities issued 3.44 350,000 3.44 350,000 Discount (7,370) (7,454) 8,649,630 8,837,546 Debt securities issued in foreign currency : Debt securities issued 1.37 566,750 1.37 544,000 Subordinated debt securities issued 3.34 566,750 3.34 544,000 Discount (5,517) (5,487) 1,127,983 1,082,513 W 9,777,613 W 9,920,059 27 SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD. Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2020 (In millions of won) 11. Defined benefit liabilities (a) Defined benefit obligations and plan assets Defined benefit obligations and plan assets as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows: March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Present value of defined benefit obligations W 21,945 20,382 Fair value of plan assets (17,130) (17,245) Recognized liabilities for defined benefit obligations W 4,815 3,137 (b) Expenses recognized in profit or loss for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 are as follows: March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 Current service costs W 565 483 Net interest expense on the net defined benefit liabilities 34 26 W 599 509 (*) Profit or loss arising from defined benefit plans is included in general and administrative expenses. 28 SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD. Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2020 (In millions of won) 12. Equity (a) Equity as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows: March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Capital stock Common stock W 2,608,176 2,608,176 Preferred stock 361,465 361,465 2,969,641 2,969,641 Hybrid bonds 2,778,525 2,179,934 Capital surplus Share premium 11,350,819 11,351,424 Other - - 11,350,819 11,351,424 Capital adjustments (45,797) (45,718) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,971) (6,971) Retained earnings Legal reserve(*) 2,432,039 2,304,595 Regulatory reserve for loan losses 15,552 11,988 Other legal reserves 2,000 2,000 Unappropriated retained earnings 6,651,945 6,290,204 9,101,536 8,608,787 W 26,147,753 25,057,097 (*) Legal reserve is restricted for the dividend to stockholders by law or legislation. According to the article 53 of the Financial Holding Companies Act, the Company is required to appropriate a legal reserve in an amount equal to at least 10% of cash dividends for each accounting period until the reserve equals 100% of stated capital. The legal reserve may only be used to reduce a deficit or to transfer capital. 29 SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD. Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2020 (In millions of won) 12. Equity (continued) (b) The details of preferred stock are as follows: The number of shares Contracted dividend rate Conversion request period(*) Convertible preferred stock 17,482,000 4.0% per year based on issue price (non-cumulative, participating) 2020.05.01~2023.04.30 (*) Preferred stocks that have not been converted for 4 years from the issuance date and until the expiration date of the period of existence are automatically converted to common stocks at the expiration date of the period of existence. (c) Hybrid bonds Hybrid bonds classified as other equity instruments as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows: Issue date Maturity date Interest rate (%) March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Hybrid bonds in KRW June 25, 2015 June 25, 2045 4.38 W 199,455 199,455 September 15, 2017 - 3.77 134,683 134,683 September 15, 2017 - 4.25 89,783 89,783 April 13, 2018 - 4.08 134,678 134,678 April 13, 2018 - 4.56 14,955 14,955 August 29, 2018 - 4.15 398,679 398,679 June 28, 2019 - 3.27 199,476 199,476 September 17, 2020 - 3.12 448,699 448,699 March 16, 2021 - 2.94 429,009 - March 16, 2021 - 3.30 169,582 - Hybrid bonds in USD August 13, 2018 - 5.88 559,526 559,526 W 2,778,525 2,179,934 (*) For the three-month period ended March 31, 2021,the deduction for capital related to hybrid bond issued is W1,409 million. The Company can make early redemption for the above bonds, after 5 or 10 years from the issue date; and has the rights to extend the maturity under the same condition. In addition, if it is decided not to pay out dividends, the interest for the above bonds may also not be paid. (d) Capital adjustments Changes in accumulated capital adjustments for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021 and for the year ended December 31, 2020 are as follows: March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Beginning balance W (45,718) (600,000) Acquisition of treasury stock (79) (150,448) Disposition of treasury stock - 554,430 Retirement of treasury stock - 150,300 Ending balance W (45,797) (45,718) 30 SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD. Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2020 (In millions of won) 12. Equity (continued) (e) Changes in accumulated other comprehensive loss for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021 and for the year ended December 31, 2020 are as follows: March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Beginning balance W (6,971) (7,420) Remeasurement of the defined benefit liabilities - 619 Tax effect - (170) Ending balance W (6,971) (6,971) (f) Regulatory reserve for loan losses In accordance with Supervisory Regulations on Financial Holding Companies (the 'Regulations'), the Company reserves the difference between allowance for credit losses under K-IFRS and that as required by the Regulations at the account of regulatory reserve for loan losses. i) Changes in regulatory reserve for loan losses as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Beginning balance W 15,552 11,988 Planned regulatory reserve for loan losses 2,578 3,564 Ending balance W 18,130 15,552 ii) Profit for the period and earnings per share after adjusted for regulatory reserve for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 are as follows: March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 Profit for the period W 1,328,049 1,364,977 Provision for regulatory reserve for loan losses (2,578) (2,825) Profit for the period adjusted for regulatory reserve W 1,325,471 1,362,152 Basic and diluted earnings per share in won factoring in regulatory reserve(*) W 2,423 2,702 (*) Dividends for hybrid bonds are deducted. 31 SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD. Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2020 (In millions of won, except per share data) 12. Equity (continued) (g) Treasury stock The acquisition of treasury stock for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021 and for the year ended December 31, 2020 are as follows: March 31, 2021 Beginning balance Acquisition (*) Disposal Retirement Ending balance The number of shares 3,926 2,424 - - 6,350 Carrying value W 148 79 - - 227 (*) The Company reacquired the shares that occurred during the stock exchange with Shinhan Venture Investment Co., Ltd. December 31, 2020 Beginning balance Acquisition (*) Disposal (*) Retirement Ending balance The number of shares 13,882,062 5,039,584 13,882,062 5,035,658 3,926 Carrying value W 600,000 150,448 600,000 150,300 148 (*) The Company disposed of treasury stocks when exchanging shares with Orange Life Insurance Co., Ltd. and re-acquired the shares that occurred during the exchange of shares. (h) The details of dividends paid by the resolution of the 20th annual shareholders' meeting are as follows: March 31, 2021 Common stock (W1,500 per share) W 773,839 Convertible preferred stock (W1,716 per share) 29,999 W 803,838 32 SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD. Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2020 (In millions of won) 13. Net interest expense Net interest expense for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 are as follows: March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 Interest income: Due from banks at amortized cost W 22 48 Loans at amortized cost 16,916 13,253 Others 31 50 16,969 13,351 Interest expense: Borrowings - (264) Debt securities issued (53,273) (54,538) Others (7) (10) (53,280) (54,812) Net interest expense W (36,311) (41,461) 14. Net fees and commission income Net fees and commission income for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 are as follows: March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 Fees and commission income: Royalty W 15,255 12,439 Others 1 4 15,256 12,443 Fees and commission expense: Others (97) (93) Net fees and commission income W 15,159 12,350 15. Dividend income Dividends income for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 are as follows: March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 Dividend from subsidiaries W 1,369,358 1,385,063 Interest income from hybrid bond 885 - W 1,370,243 1,385,063 33 SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD. Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2020 (In millions of won) 16. Provision for credit losses allowance Provision for credit losses allowance for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 are as follows: March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 Provision for credit losses allowance W 362 643 17. General and administrative expenses General and administrative expenses for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 are as follows: March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 Salaries: Salary expenses and bonuses W 10,259 6,946 Severance benefits 599 509 Rent 239 262 Lease 740 56 Entertainment 511 488 Depreciation 722 685 Amortization 14 14 Taxes and dues 251 247 Advertising 7,780 6,465 Others 4,932 6,899 W 26,047 22,571 34 SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD. Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2020 (In millions of won, except per share data) 18. Share-based payments (a) Stock options granted as of March 31, 2021 are as follows: 7th grant (*) Type Cash payment Grant date March 19, 2008 Exercise price in Korean won W49,053 Number of shares granted 808,700 Contractual exercise period May 17, 2021 / September 17, 2021 Changes in number of shares granted: Balance at January 1, 2021 36,162 Exercised - Balance at March 31, 2021 36,162 Fair value per option in Korean won W0 (Expiration of contractual exercise period : May 17, 2021) W92 (Expiration of contractual exercise period : Sep 17, 2021) (*) The equity instruments granted are fully vested as of March 31, 2021 and the weighted average exercise price in won for 36,162 stock options outstanding at March 31, 2021 is W49,053. 35 SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD. Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2020 (In millions of won, except per share data) 18. Share-based payments (continued) (b) Performance shares granted as of March 31, 2021 are as follows: Expired Not expired Type Cash-settled share-based payment Performance conditions(*1) Relative stock price linked (20.0%), management index (80.0%) Exercising period 4 years from the commencement date of the year to which the grant date belongs Estimated number of shares vested at March 31, 2021 129,120 1,764,667 Fair value per share in Korean won (*2) W40,580, W44,222 and W33,122 for the expiration of exercising period from 2018 to 2020 W 37,450 (* 1) Starting with the shares provided since 2020, Shinhan Financial Group and subsidiaries related to Shinhan Bank will apply relative stock price linked (20.0%), management index linked(60.0%), and prudential index linked(20.0%). (*2) Based on performance-based stock compensation, the reference stock price (the arithmetic average of the weighted average share price of transaction volume for the past two month, the previous one month, and the past one week) of four years (In the case of deferred quantity for after five years) after the commencement of the grant year is paid in cash, and the fair value of the reference stock to be paid in the future is assessed as the closing price of the reporting date. 36 SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD. Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2020 (In millions of won, except per share data) 18. Share-based payments (continued) (c) Share-based compensation costs Based on the share-based payment arrangements held by the Company, the share-based compensation costs for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 are as follows: March 31, 2021 Employees of Shinhan Financial Group Subsidiaries Total Stock options granted: 7th W 1 1 2 Performance shares 1,760 13,275 15,035 W 1,761 13,276 15,037 March 31, 2020 Employees of Shinhan Financial Group Subsidiaries Total Stock options granted: 7th W (15) (20) (35) Performance shares (2,142) (17,666) (19,808) W (2,157) (17,686) (19,843) 37 SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD. Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2020 (In millions of won, except per share data) 18. Share-based payments (continued) (d) In accordance with the stock-based compensation agreements by the Company, the share-based payments as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows. March 31, 2021 Accrued expense (*1) Shinhan Financial Group Subsidiaries(*2) Total Stock options granted: 7th W 1 2 3 Performance shares 8,072 62,874 70,946 W 8,073 62,876 70,949 (*1) The intrinsic value of share-based payments is W70,946 million as of March 31, 2021. For calculating, the quoted market price of W37,450 per share was used for stock options and the fair value was considered as intrinsic value for performance shares, respectively. (*2) The Company has granted the above share-based payment arrangements to its employees and those of its subsidiaries and the Company requires the subsidiaries to reimburse the compensation costs for their employees. As of March 31, 2021, the Company recognized the corresponding accounts receivable from the subsidiaries in the amount of W62,876 million. December 31, 2020 Accrued expense (*1) Shinhan Financial Group Subsidiaries (*2) Total Stock options granted: 7th W 1 1 2 Performance shares 7,201 60,241 67,442 W 7,202 60,242 67,444 (*1) The intrinsic value of share-based payments is W 67,442 million as of December 31, 2020. For calculating, the quoted market price of W 32,050 per share is used for stock options and the fair value is considered as intrinsic value for performance shares, respectively. (*2) The Company has granted the above share-based payment arrangements to its employees and those of its subsidiaries and the Company requires the subsidiaries to reimburse the compensation costs for their employees. As of December 31, 2020, the Company recognized the corresponding accounts receivable from the subsidiaries in the amount of W 60,242 million. 38 SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD. Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2020 (In millions of won, except per share data) 19. Income taxes Income tax expense for thethree-month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 are as follows: March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 Current income tax expense W 108 - Temporary differences 1,156 2,744 Income tax recognized directly in equity - - Income tax expense W 1,264 2,744 20. Earnings per share Basic and diluted earnings per share for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 are as follows: March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 Net profit for the period W 1,328,049 1,364,977 Less: Dividends to hybrid bonds (31,462) (29,144) Net profit available for common stock W 1,296,587 1,335,833 Weighted average number of common stocks outstanding(*) 534,075,850 493,350,148 Basic and diluted earnings per share in won W 2,428 2,708 (*) The number of common stocks issued is 516,599,554, and the above weighted average number of stocks are calculated by reflecting the changes in treasury stocks for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021 and 17,482,000 convertible preferred shares issued on May 1, 2019. 39 SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD. Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2020 (In millions of won) 21. Operating revenue Operating revenue for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 are as follows: March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 Dividend income W 1,370,243 1,385,063 Fees and commission income 15,256 12,443 Interest income 16,969 13,351 Gain on financial assets at fair value through profit of loss 2,722 28,374 Gain on foreign currency transaction 49,809 41,141 W 1,454,999 1,480,372 22. Commitments and contingencies (a) Commitments The Company entered into the share purchase agreement with the shareholder of Asia Trust Co., Ltd. to buy 60% stake of Asia Trust Co., Ltd., which also includes the right of the Company to buy additional 40% stake of Asia Trust Co., Ltd. and the right of the shareholder of Asia Trust Co., Ltd. to sell the additional 40% stake of Asia Trust Co., Ltd. Under the terms of the agreement, the Company reserves the right to purchase shares held by shareholders of Asian Trust Co., Ltd., and in response, shareholders of Asia Trust Co., Ltd. reserve the right to request that the Company purchase. As of March 31, 2021, derivative assets and liabilities are recognized at W39,392 million and W22,133 million, respectively, according to the agreement. (Note 7) (b) As of March 31, 2021, the Company has a borrowing limit agreement for W 100 billion with the Korea Development Bank, and there is no amount executed. (c) Assets held for sale. The Company classified investments in subsidiaries to assets held for sale, where the sale is expected to occur in short period of time, for W 15,385 million as of the March 31, 2021. (d) Contingencies As of March 31, 2021, there is one lawsuit (481 million won in litigation) pending as a defendant. The results of the lawsuit are not expected to have a significant impact on the financial statements, but additional losses may occur. 23. Statement of cash flows (a) Cash and cash equivalents in the separate statements of cash flows as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows: March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Due from financial institutions with a maturity less than three months from date of acquisition W 32,730 - 40 SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD. Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2020 (In millions of won) 23. Statement of cash flows (continued) (c) Changes in liabilities arising from financing activities for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 are as follows: March 31, 2021 Borrowings Debentures Lease liabilities Total Balance at January 1, 2021 W - 9,920,059 1,665 9,921,724 Changes from cash flows - (188,653) (429) (189,082) Changes from non-cash flows: Amortization of discount on debentures - 929 6 935 Foreign currency difference - 45,278 - 45,278 Changes from others: - - 334 334 Balance at March 31, 2021 W - 9,777,613 1,576 9,779,189 March 31, 2020 Borrowings Debentures Lease liabilities Total Balance at January 1, 2020 W - 9,147,640 2,256 9,149,896 Changes from cash flows 520,000 208,378 (367) 728,011 Changes from non-cash flows: Amortization of discount on debentures - 776 10 786 Foreign currency difference - 32,218 - 32,218 Changes from others: - - (14) (14) Balance at March 31, 2020 W 520,000 9,389,012 1,885 9,910,897 41 SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD. Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2020 (In millions of won) 24. Related party transactions The Company defines subsidiaries, key managements, and their families as a range of related parties in accordance with K-IFRS No.1024, and discloses the amount of transactions between the Company and related parties and the balance of receivables and payables. For details of subsidiaries, refer to 'Note 9'. (a) Significant transactions with the related parties for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 are as follows: Related party Account March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 Revenue: Shinhan Bank Interest income W 26 48 〃 Fees and commission income 9,609 8,075 〃 Dividend income 770,000 890,000 Shinhan Card Co., Ltd. Interest income 9,801 8,645 〃 Fees and commission income 3,064 2,069 〃 Dividend income 394,287 330,724 Shinhan Investment Corp. Interest income 4,190 1,124 〃 Fees and commission income 1,119 1,153 〃 Dividend income 7,391 7,391 Shinhan Life Insurance Co., Ltd. Fees and commission income 597 603 〃 Dividend income 50,000 50,000 〃 Reversal of credit losses - 2 Orange Life Insurance Co., Ltd. Fees and commission income 249 - 〃 Dividend income 111,520 63,050 Shinhan Capital Co., Ltd. Interest income 1,996 2,895 〃 Fees and commission income 302 257 〃 Dividend income 24,944 18,899 Jeju Bank Fees and commission income 54 162 〃 Dividend income 2,420 2,420 〃 Reversal of credit losses - 1 Shinhan Credit Information Co., Ltd. Fees and commission income - 6 Shinhan Alternative Investment Management Inc. Interest income 144 23 〃 Fees and commission income 8 3 〃 Reversal of credit losses 10 - Shinhan Asset Management Co., Ltd. Fees and commission income 64 27 〃 Dividend income - 13,585 〃 Reversal of credit losses - 1 Shinhan DS Interest income 129 130 〃 Fees and commission income 4 8 〃 Reversal of credit losses - 1 Shinhan AITAS Co., Ltd. Fees and commission income 25 20 〃 Dividend income 4,682 3,994 Shinhan Savings Bank Interest income 671 484 〃 Fees and commission income 75 49 〃 Dividend income 5,000 5,000 Shinhan REITS management Fees and commission income 19 12 Asia Trust Co. Ltd. Fees and commission income 68 - Shinhan Venture Investment Co., Ltd. Interest income 8 - W 1,402,476 1,410,861 42 SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD. Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2020 (In millions of won) 24. Related party transactions (continued) (a) Significant transactions with the related parties for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 are as follows (continued): Related party Account March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 Expense: Shinhan Bank Interest expenses W 3 4 〃 General and administrative expenses 267 363 〃 Provision for credit losses 40 11 Shinhan Card Co., Ltd. Interest expenses 1 1 〃 General and administrative expenses 18 11 〃 Provision for credit losses 26 21 Shinhan Investment Corp. Interest expenses 55 56 〃 General and administrative expenses - 6 〃 Provision for credit losses 83 397 Shinhan Life Insurance Co., Ltd. Interest expenses - 2 〃 General and administrative expenses - 101 〃 Provision for credit losses 2 - Orange Life Insurance Co., Ltd. Interest expenses 331 357 〃 Provision for credit losses 6 - Shinhan Capital Co., Ltd. Provision for credit losses 110 7 Shinhan Alternative Investment Management Inc. Provision for credit losses - 211 Shinhan DS General and administrative expenses 478 1,066 〃 Provision for credit losses 8 - Shinhan Savings Bank Provision for credit losses 6 - Shinhan REITS management Provision for credit losses 1 1 Shinhan A.I. Co.Ltd. General and administrative expenses 35 - 〃 Provision for credit losses 1 - Shinhan Venture Investment Co., Ltd. Provision for credit losses 89 - W 1,560 2,615 43 SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD. Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2020 (In millions of won) 24. Related party transactions (continued) (b) Significant balances with the related parties as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows: Creditor Debtor Account March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets: Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. Shinhan Bank Due from banks W 32,718 3 〃 〃 Property and equipment 776 1,035 〃 〃 Other assets 315,824 258,536 〃 Shinhan Card Co.,Ltd. Loans 1,953,400 1,935,200 〃 〃 Reserve for loan losses (876) (867) 〃 〃 Property and equipment 132 149 〃 〃 Other assets 88,216 48,001 〃 Shinhan Investment Cop. Due from banks 120,000 - 〃 Loans 665,365 638,656 〃 〃 Reserve for loan losses (436) (418) 〃 〃 Other assets 158,992 59,664 〃 Shinhan Life Insurance Co., Ltd. Other assets 5,750 5,714 〃 Orange Life Insurance Co., Ltd Other assets 13,040 5 〃 Shinhan Capital Co.,Ltd. Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss (*) 101,261 101,446 〃 〃 Loans 580,000 430,000 〃 〃 Reserve for loan losses (380) (282) 〃 〃 Other assets 64,058 45,743 〃 Shinhan Asset Management Co., Ltd. Other assets 1,522 1,369 〃 Jeju Bank Other assets 4,249 1,806 〃 Shinhan Credit Information Co., Ltd. Other assets 811 458 〃 Shinhan Alternative Investment Management Inc. Loans 38,000 43,000 〃 〃 Reserve for loan losses (77) (87) 〃 〃 Other assets 700 659 〃 Shinhan DS Loans 24,000 24,000 〃 〃 Reserve for loan losses (301) (301) 〃 〃 Property and equipment 573 548 〃 Other assets 2,350 1,740 〃 Shinhan AITAS Co., Ltd. Other assets 665 626 〃 〃 44 SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD. Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2020 (In millions of won) 24. Related party transactions (continued) (b) Significant balances with the related parties as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows (continued): Creditor Debtor Account March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets: 〃 Shinhan Savings Bank Loans 150,000 150,000 〃 Reserve for loan losses (445) (445) 〃 Other assets 9,578 7,645 〃 Asia Trust Co., Ltd. Other assets 216 117 〃 Shinhan REITS management Other assets 1,954 1,541 〃 Shinhan AI Co., Ltd. Other assets 238 179 〃 Shinhan Venture Investment Co, Ltd Loans 7,000 - 〃 〃 Reserve for loan losses (88) - 〃 〃 Other assets 90 12 W 4,338,875 3,755,452 Liabilities: Shinhan Bank. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. Other liabilities W 4,714 987 Shinhan Card Co., Ltd. 〃 Other liabilities 512 430 Shinhan Investment Corp. 〃 Other liabilities 45 - Shinhan Life Insurance Co., Ltd. 〃 Other liabilities 24,061 18,917 Shinhan Capital Co., Ltd. 〃 Other liabilities 68 62 Shinhan Savings Bank 〃 Other liabilities 1 - Shinhan DS 〃 Other liabilities 65 436 Orange Life Insurance Co., Ltd. 〃 Loans 50,000 50,000 〃 〃 Other liabilities 245 246 Shinhan Venture Investment Co., Ltd. 〃 Other liabilities 6 - W 79,717 71,078 (*) It is the carrying amount as of March 31, 2021 for the purchase of hybrid bond issued by Shinhan Capital Co., Ltd. 45 SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD. Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2020 (In millions of won) 24. Related party transactions (continued) (c) Right-of-use assets and lease liabilities recognised through lease transactions with related parties as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows: Related parties March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Right-of-use assets Shinhan Bank. W 776 1,035 Shinhan Card Co., Ltd. 132 149 W 908 1,184 Lease liabilities Shinhan Bank. W 681 906 Shinhan Card Co., Ltd. 137 154 W 818 1,060 (d) Fund transaction

Major fund transactions with related parties for the three-month periods ended the March 31, 2021 and 2020 are as follows: March 31, 2021 Beginning balance Lending Collection Others(*) Ending balance Shinhan Card Co., Ltd. W 1,935,200 300,000 300,000 18,200 1,953,400 Shinhan Investment Corp. 638,656 - - 26,709 665,365 Shinhan Capital Co., Ltd. 531,446 150,000 - (184) 681,262 Shinhan Alternative Investment Management Inc. 43,000 - 5,000 - 38,000 Shinhan Savings Bank 150,000 - - - 150,000 Shinhan DS 24,000 - - - 24,000 Shinhan Venture Investment Co., Ltd. - 7,000 - - 7,000 W 3,322,302 457,000 305,000 44,725 3,519,027 March 31, 2020 Beginning balance Lending Collection Others(*) Ending balance Shinhan Card Co., Ltd. W 1,463,120 - - 25,920 1,489,040 Shinhan Investment Corp. 104,202 520,000 - 5,832 630,034 Shinhan Capital Co., Ltd. 530,000 - - - 530,000 Shinhan Alternative Investment Management Inc. - 38,000 - - 38,000 Shinhan Savings Bank 100,000 - - - 100,000 Shinhan DS 24,000 - - - 24,000 W 2,221,322 558,000 - 31,752 2,811,074 (*) Other transactions are the amount due to financial asset evaluation and foreign currency conversion. 46 SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD. Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2020 (In millions of won) 24. Related party transactions (continued) (e) Compensation of key management personnel (executives) for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 are as follows: March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 Salaries W 1,635 1,021 Severance benefits 100 12 Share-based payment expenses(*) 1,050 (802) W 2,785 231 (*) Expenses recognized during the vesting period under the agreement on share-based payments. (f) Shinhan Investment Corp., the subsidiary, acquired bonds of W 275 billion issued by the Company for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021. (g) As of the March 31, 2021, the deposit of credit card use provided by Shinhan Card Co., Ltd., a subsidiary company, is W 4,000 million. 25. Uncertainty due to changes in domestic and global economic conditions The rapid spread of the COVID-19 is negatively affecting the global economy. The Company uses forward-looking information to estimate expected credit losses in accordance with Korean IFRS No.1109 'Financial Instruments' and there have been significant changes in forward-looking information due to the spread of the COVID-19 virus for the year ended December 31, 2020. As of December 31, 2020, the forecast default rate is re-estimated using changed forward-looking information on KOSPI, private consumption index and facility investment growth rate which are major variables for calculating the default rate. As of March 31, 2021, the economic has remained uncertain. Expected credit losses may change depending on the end of the COVID-19 and the pace of economic recovery. The Company will continue to monitor the impact of the COVID-19 on the economy. 47 Attachments Original document

