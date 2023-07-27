Shinhan Financial Group resolved to pay quarterly cash dividends
On July 27, 2023, the Board of Directors of Shinhan Financial Group made a resolution to pay quarterly cash dividends.
- Total dividend amount to be paid: KRW 272,128,902,150 (KRW 525 per share)
- The total number of shares subject to dividend is 518,340,766 shares
- Record date: June 30, 2023
The payment for quarterly dividends is expected to be made within 20 days following the resolution of the Board of Directors.
