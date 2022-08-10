ShinHsiung Natural Gas : Announcement of the board's approval for donation to a related party

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/10 2.Reason for the donation:Donation to Veterans Affairs Council to promote and organize veterans service and assistance 3.Total amount of the donation:NT$210,000 4.Counterparty to the donation: Gangshan Veterans Home,VAC 5.Relationship with the company: Related-party of the Company 6.Name and resume of independent director(s) that expressed an objection or qualified opinion:None 7.Objection or qualified opinion by the aforementioned independent director(s):None 8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None