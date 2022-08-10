ShinHsiung Natural Gas : Announcement of the board's approval for donation to a related party
08/10/2022
Provided by: SHINHSIUNG NATURAL GAS INC.
Date of announcement
2022/08/10
Subject
Announcement of the board's approval for donation to
a related party
Date of events
2022/08/10
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/10
2.Reason for the donation:Donation to Veterans Affairs Council to promote
and organize veterans service and assistance
3.Total amount of the donation:NT$210,000
4.Counterparty to the donation: Gangshan Veterans Home,VAC
5.Relationship with the company: Related-party of the Company
6.Name and resume of independent director(s) that expressed
an objection or qualified opinion:None
7.Objection or qualified opinion by the aforementioned
independent director(s):None
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
