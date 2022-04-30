Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. ShinHsiung Natural Gas Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8908   TW0008908005

SHINHSIUNG NATURAL GAS INC.

(8908)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  04-28
80.80 TWD   +2.28%
04/08SHINHSIUNG NATURAL GAS : Correction of 2021 Q4 iXBRL
PU
03/28ShinHsiung Natural Gas Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/15SHINHSIUNG NATURAL GAS : On behalf of the subsidiary Siungwei Investment Company,the board of directors announced capital increase of Shinhsiung Construction Company
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ShinHsiung Natural Gas : To Announce Accumulated Acquisition of Operational equipment

04/30/2022 | 05:57am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: SHINHSIUNG NATURAL GAS INC.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/30 Time of announcement 17:43:21
Subject 
 To Announce Accumulated Acquisition of Operational
equipment
Date of events 2022/04/29 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name and nature of the underlying asset (e.g., land
located at Sublot XX, Lot XX, North District, Taichung City):
Solar PV system
2.Date of the occurrence of the event:2021/04/30~2022/04/29
3.Transaction unit amount (e.g.XX square meters, equivalent
to XX ping), unit price, and total transaction price:
 Transaction amount:
Transaction volume: One batch;
Total transaction price: NTD 308,769,805(Accumulated order amount as of
the aforementioned date of occurrence of the event)
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship to the
Company (if the trading counterparty is a natural
person and furthermore is not a related party of the
 Company, the name of the trading counterparty is
not required to be disclosed):
Counterparty to the trade: YIHO International Energy Co., Ltd.
Relationship with the company: Substantive related party
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party,
announcement shall also be made of the reason for
choosing the related party as trading counterparty and
the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with
 the Company and the trading counterparty, and the
previous date and monetary value of transfer:Operational requirements
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past
 five years has been a related party of the Company, the
announcement shall also include the date and price of
acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
 relationship to the Company at the time of the
transaction:N/A
7.Projected gain (or loss) through disposal (not
applicable for acquisition of assets; those with deferral
should provide a table explaining recognition):N/A
8.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period
and monetary value), restrictive covenants in the contract,
 and other important terms and conditions:
According to the transaction contract
restrictive covenants in the contract,and other important terms
and conditions:N/A
9.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as
 invitation to tender, price comparison, or price
negotiation), the reference basis for the decision
on price, and the decision-making department:
The manner of deciding on this transaction: quotations offered by
vendors and market price;According to the company's "Procedures of
Acquisition and Disposition of  Assets"
10.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company
and its appraisal price:N/A
11.Name of the professional appraiser:N/A
12.Practice certificate number of the professional
appraiser:N/A
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific
price, or special price:N/A
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:N/A
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:N/A
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal
reports and opinion of the CPA:N/A
17.Name of the CPA firm:N/A
18.Name of the CPA:N/A
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:N/A
20.Broker and broker's fee:N/A
21.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:N/A
22.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present
transaction:N/A
23.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction
 is a related party:N/A
24.Date of the board of directors' resolution:
N/A, accumulated order amount as of the aforementioned date
of occurrence of the event, and according to the company's
"Procedures of Acquisition and Disposition of  Assets"
25.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval
by the audit committee:
N/A, accumulated order amount as of the aforementioned date
of occurrence of the event, and according to the company's
"Procedures of Acquisition and Disposition of  Assets"
26.The transaction is to acquire a real property or
right-of-use asset from a related party:No
27.The price assessed in accordance with the Article
16 of the Regulations Governing the Acquisition and
Disposal of Assets by Public Companies:N/A
28.Where the above assessed price is lower than the
transaction price, the price assessed in accordance
with the Article 17 of the same regulations:N/A
29.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Shinhsiung Natural Gas Inc. published this content on 30 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2022 09:56:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SHINHSIUNG NATURAL GAS INC.
04/08SHINHSIUNG NATURAL GAS : Correction of 2021 Q4 iXBRL
PU
03/28ShinHsiung Natural Gas Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 3..
CI
03/15SHINHSIUNG NATURAL GAS : On behalf of the subsidiary Siungwei Investment Company,the board..
PU
03/15ShinHsiung Natural Gas Inc. Announces Dividend for the Year 2021, Payable on April 29, ..
CI
2021ShinHsiung Natural Gas Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mon..
CI
2021Shinhsiung Natural Gas Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June ..
CI
2021Shinhsiung Natural Gas Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March ..
CI
2021Shinhsiung Natural Gas Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 3..
CI
2020Shinhsiung Natural Gas Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended Septem..
CI
2020Shinhsiung Natural Gas Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 20 822 M 707 M 707 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 127
Free-Float 15,5%
Chart SHINHSIUNG NATURAL GAS INC.
Duration : Period :
ShinHsiung Natural Gas Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Wen Huang Chu Chairman & General Manager
I Chen Chen Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Nai Wen Chang Independent Director
Ying Sheng Wang Independent Director
Chin Chih Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHINHSIUNG NATURAL GAS INC.41.26%707
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS CO LTD-27.92%20 665
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED-29.22%15 216
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LIMITED-33.03%8 803
NEW FORTRESS ENERGY INC.60.65%8 022
KUNLUN ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-9.58%7 283