  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. ShinHsiung Natural Gas Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8908   TW0008908005

SHINHSIUNG NATURAL GAS INC.

(8908)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-08-08
78.40 TWD   -0.13%
02:14aSHINHSIUNG NATURAL GAS : Announcement of the board's approval for donation to a related party
PU
02:14aSHINHSIUNG NATURAL GAS : To announce that 2022 Q2 consolidated financial statements had been reported to the Board of Directors.
PU
01:54aSHINHSIUNG NATURAL GAS : Announcement of the resolution by the company's board of directors for the ex-rights record date of stock dividends
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll News

ShinHsiung Natural Gas : To announce that 2022 Q2 consolidated financial statements had been reported to the Board of Directors.

08/10/2022 | 02:14am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: SHINHSIUNG NATURAL GAS INC.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/08/10 Time of announcement 13:55:04
Subject 
 To announce that 2022 Q2 consolidated financial
statements had been reported to the Board of Directors.
Date of events 2022/08/10 To which item it meets paragraph 31
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors submitted or approved:2022/08/10
2.Date of the audit committee approved:2022/08/10
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or unaudited financial
information of the reporting period(XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2022/01/01~2022/06/30
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):3,635,000
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):390,413
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):306,780
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):304,296
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):242,963
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):242,963
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):1.08
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):7,272,187
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):3,962,343
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):3,309,844
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Shinhsiung Natural Gas Inc. published this content on 10 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2022 06:13:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 6 494 M - -
Net income 2021 484 M - -
Net Debt 2021 739 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 26,5x
Yield 2021 0,70%
Capitalization 17 568 M 585 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,72x
EV / Sales 2021 2,09x
Nbr of Employees 127
Free-Float 15,5%
Chart SHINHSIUNG NATURAL GAS INC.
Duration : Period :
ShinHsiung Natural Gas Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Wen Huang Chu Chairman & General Manager
I Chen Chen Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Nai Wen Chang Independent Director
Ying Sheng Wang Independent Director
Chin Chih Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHINHSIUNG NATURAL GAS INC.37.06%585
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS CO LTD-32.45%19 492
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED-10.42%18 894
NEW FORTRESS ENERGY INC.127.51%10 961
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LIMITED-24.06%9 860
UGI CORPORATION-12.74%8 373