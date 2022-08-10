ShinHsiung Natural Gas : To announce that 2022 Q2 consolidated financial statements had been reported to the Board of Directors.

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors submitted or approved:2022/08/10 2.Date of the audit committee approved:2022/08/10 3.Start and end dates of financial reports or unaudited financial information of the reporting period(XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX): 2022/01/01~2022/06/30 4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):3,635,000 5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):390,413 6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):306,780 7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):304,296 8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):242,963 9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):242,963 10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (NTD):1.08 11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):7,272,187 12.Total liabilities end of the period (thousand NTD):3,962,343 13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the period (thousand NTD):3,309,844 14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.