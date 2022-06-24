Shining Building Business : 2022 Annual General Sharehoders' Resolution on the Removal of Non-Competing Limitations for new Directors elected.

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting resolution:2022/06/24 2.Name and title of the director with permission to engage in competitive conduct: Ding-Lin Investment & Development Co., Ltd., Representative: Lai, Cheng-I 3.Items of competitive conduct in which the director is permitted to engage: The same items as the Company's investment and business scopes, and not damage the Company's interest. 4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct:During the period as the Directors of the Company. 5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act): Proposal approved upon voting. Number of share issued are 977,589,245 shares, 812,239,653shares voted for presented 804,701,807shares voted for approved (including546,929,060shares for electronic voting) 791,188shares voted for disapproved (including791,188shares for electronic voting) 0 shares voted for invalid (including 0 shares for electronic voting) 6,746,658shares voted for abstention (including6,705,782shares for electronic voting) 6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland China area enterprise, the name and title of the directors (if it is not the operator of a Mainland-area enterprise, please enter "N/A" below):N/A 7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the director's position in the enterprise:N/A 8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A 9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A 10.Impact on the company's finance and business:N/A 11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China area enterprise, the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:N/A 12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None