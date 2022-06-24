Shining Building Business : 2022 General Annual Shareholders' Meeting Major Resolutions.

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/24 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation: Ratified the Company's Loss Appropriation Proposal of 2021. 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter: Approved the Amendments to partial articles of the Company's "Articles of Incorporation". 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements: Ratified the Company's Business Report and Financial Statements of 2021. 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors: All directors of the Company re-elected due to term expired. 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals: (1) Approved the Amendments to partial articles of the Company's "Operating Procedures for Acquisition or Disposal of Assets". (2) Approved the Amendments to partial articles of the Company's "Operating Procedures for Lending Funds to Others". (3) Approved the Removal of Non-Competing Limitations for new Directors elected. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None