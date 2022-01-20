Shining Building Business : Announcement of the Company's self-consolidated financial statements in Dec 2021, for high liquid assets, short-term debts and long-term liabilities due in 1 year.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/20 2.Cause of occurrence: According to the request by TWSE, Announcement of the Company��s self-consolidated financial statements in Dec 2021, for high liquid assets, short-term debts and long-term liabilities due in 1 year. 3.Financial information date:202112 4.Cash and cash equivalents(Unit:NT��000):1,186,211 5.Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss�Vcurrent (Unit:NT��000):0 6.Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income�Vcurrent (Unit:NT��000):0 7.Non-current assets that are TWSE or GTSM listed securities (including unrealized valuation amount) (Unit:NT��000):0 8.Short-term debt (Unit:NT��000):1,063,870 9.Short-term notes payable (Unit:NT��000):2,258,126 10.Long-term liabilities due within 1 year (Unit:NT��000):2,259,785 11.Other accounting accounts (Unit:NT��000):0 12.Countermeasures:The financial and operation of the Company are stable. 13.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.