Shining Building Business : Announcement of the Company's self-consolidated financial statements in Dec 2021, for high liquid assets, short-term debts and long-term liabilities due in 1 year.
01/20/2022 | 12:56am EST
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: Shining Building Business Co.,Ltd.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/01/20
Time of announcement
13:41:24
Subject
Announcement of the Company��s self-consolidated
financial statements in Dec 2021, for high liquid assets,
short-term debts and long-term liabilities due in 1 year.
Date of events
2022/01/20
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/20
2.Cause of occurrence:
According to the request by TWSE, Announcement of the Company��s
self-consolidated financial statements in Dec 2021, for high liquid assets,
short-term debts and long-term liabilities due in 1 year.
3.Financial information date:202112
4.Cash and cash equivalents(Unit:NT��000):1,186,211
5.Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss�Vcurrent
(Unit:NT��000):0
6.Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive
income�Vcurrent (Unit:NT��000):0
7.Non-current assets that are TWSE or GTSM listed securities (including
unrealized valuation amount) (Unit:NT��000):0
8.Short-term debt (Unit:NT��000):1,063,870
9.Short-term notes payable (Unit:NT��000):2,258,126
10.Long-term liabilities due within 1 year (Unit:NT��000):2,259,785
11.Other accounting accounts (Unit:NT��000):0
12.Countermeasures:The financial and operation of the Company are stable.
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
Shining Building Business Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2022 05:55:06 UTC.