Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Shining Building Business Co. Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5531   TW0005531008

SHINING BUILDING BUSINESS CO. LTD.

(5531)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shining Building Business : Announcement of the Company's self-consolidated financial statements in Dec 2021, for high liquid assets, short-term debts and long-term liabilities due in 1 year.

01/20/2022 | 12:56am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Shining Building Business Co.,Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/01/20 Time of announcement 13:41:24
Subject 
 Announcement of the Company��s self-consolidated
financial statements in Dec 2021, for high liquid assets,
short-term debts and long-term liabilities due in 1 year.
Date of events 2022/01/20 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/20
2.Cause of occurrence:
According to the request by TWSE, Announcement of the Company��s
self-consolidated financial statements in Dec 2021, for high liquid assets,
short-term debts and long-term liabilities due in 1 year.
3.Financial information date:202112
4.Cash and cash equivalents(Unit:NT��000):1,186,211
5.Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss�Vcurrent
  (Unit:NT��000):0
6.Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive
income�Vcurrent (Unit:NT��000):0
7.Non-current assets that are TWSE or GTSM listed securities (including
  unrealized valuation amount) (Unit:NT��000):0
8.Short-term debt (Unit:NT��000):1,063,870
9.Short-term notes payable (Unit:NT��000):2,258,126
10.Long-term liabilities due within 1 year (Unit:NT��000):2,259,785
11.Other accounting accounts (Unit:NT��000):0
12.Countermeasures:The financial and operation of the Company are stable.
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Shining Building Business Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2022 05:55:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SHINING BUILDING BUSINESS CO. LTD.
12:56aSHINING BUILDING BUSINESS : Announcement of the Company's self-consolidated financial stat..
PU
2021Shining Building Business Co. Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and N..
CI
2021Shining Building Business Co.,Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ende..
CI
2021Shining Building Business Co.,Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended..
CI
2021Shining Building Business Co.,Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Dec..
CI
2020Shining Building Business Co.,Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended..
CI
2020Shining Building Business Co.,Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ende..
CI
2020Shining Building Business Co.,Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended..
CI
2020Shining Building Business Co.,Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Dec..
CI
2019Shining Building Business Co.,Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 5 916 M 214 M 214 M
Net income 2020 167 M 6,04 M 6,04 M
Net Debt 2020 15 204 M 550 M 550 M
P/E ratio 2020 97,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 10 411 M 377 M 377 M
EV / Sales 2019 3,47x
EV / Sales 2020 5,30x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 37,5%
Chart SHINING BUILDING BUSINESS CO. LTD.
Duration : Period :
Shining Building Business Co. Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHINING BUILDING BUSINESS CO. LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Cheng Yi Lai Chairman & General Manager
Ching Feng Lin Director & Head-Finance
Wen Jui Chiu Independent Director
Chien Chi Huang Independent Director
Chih Chung Yang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHINING BUILDING BUSINESS CO. LTD.-3.18%377
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED0.11%35 163
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED15.85%33 496
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED16.62%31 963
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED26.49%31 254
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.2.94%30 429