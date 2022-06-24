Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Shining Building Business Co. Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5531   TW0005531008

SHINING BUILDING BUSINESS CO. LTD.

(5531)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-22
9.650 TWD   +2.33%
05:56aSHINING BUILDING BUSINESS : 2022 Annual General Sharehoders' Resolution on the Removal of Non-Competing Limitations for new Directors elected.
PU
05:56aSHINING BUILDING BUSINESS : Announcement of the Remuneration Committee Members' term expired.
PU
05:56aSHINING BUILDING BUSINESS : 2022 General Annual Shareholders' Meeting Major Resolutions.
PU
Shining Building Business : Announcement of the Remuneration Committee Members' term expired.

06/24/2022 | 05:56am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Shining Building Business Co.,Ltd.
SEQ_NO 4 Date of announcement 2022/06/24 Time of announcement 17:47:26
Subject 
 Announcement of the Remuneration Committee
Members' term expired.
Date of events 2022/06/24 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/24
2.Name of the functional committees:Remuneration Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:
(1) Chiu, Wen-Jui
(2) Huang, Jian-Ji
(3) Yang, Chih-Chung
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
(1)Chiu, Wen-Jui,the Independent Director of the Company.
(2)Huang, Jian-Ji,the Independent Director of the Company and the Department
of Multimedia Game Development and Application,Hung Kuang University, Dean &
Associate Professor.
(3)Yang, Chih-Chung, the Independent Director of the Company and the Hubbard
Administration Management Co., Ltd., Person In Charge.
5.Name of the new position holder:N/A
6.Resume of the new position holder:N/A
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):Term expired
8.Reason for the change:Term of the Remuneration Committee is the same as
the Board of Directors which term is expired.
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):From 2019/07/04 to 2022/06/25
10.Effective date of the new member:N/A
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Shining Building Business Co. Ltd. published this content on 24 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2022 09:55:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
