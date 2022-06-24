Shining Building Business : Announcement of the Remuneration Committee Members' term expired.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/24 2.Name of the functional committees:Remuneration Committee 3.Name of the previous position holder: (1) Chiu, Wen-Jui (2) Huang, Jian-Ji (3) Yang, Chih-Chung 4.Resume of the previous position holder: (1)Chiu, Wen-Jui,the Independent Director of the Company. (2)Huang, Jian-Ji,the Independent Director of the Company and the Department of Multimedia Game Development and Application,Hung Kuang University, Dean & Associate Professor. (3)Yang, Chih-Chung, the Independent Director of the Company and the Hubbard Administration Management Co., Ltd., Person In Charge. 5.Name of the new position holder:N/A 6.Resume of the new position holder:N/A 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):Term expired 8.Reason for the change:Term of the Remuneration Committee is the same as the Board of Directors which term is expired. 9.Original term (from __________ to __________):From 2019/07/04 to 2022/06/25 10.Effective date of the new member:N/A 11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None