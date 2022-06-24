Shining Building Business : Announcement of the Remuneration Committee Members' term expired.

|
Statement
|
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/24
2.Name of the functional committees:Remuneration Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:
(1) Chiu, Wen-Jui
(2) Huang, Jian-Ji
(3) Yang, Chih-Chung
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
(1)Chiu, Wen-Jui,the Independent Director of the Company.
(2)Huang, Jian-Ji,the Independent Director of the Company and the Department
of Multimedia Game Development and Application,Hung Kuang University, Dean &
Associate Professor.
(3)Yang, Chih-Chung, the Independent Director of the Company and the Hubbard
Administration Management Co., Ltd., Person In Charge.
5.Name of the new position holder:N/A
6.Resume of the new position holder:N/A
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):Term expired
8.Reason for the change:Term of the Remuneration Committee is the same as
the Board of Directors which term is expired.
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):From 2019/07/04 to 2022/06/25
10.Effective date of the new member:N/A
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None