Shining Building Business : Announcement of the Second Audit Committee Members.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/24 2.Name of the functional committees:Audit Committee 3.Name of the previous position holder: (1) Chiu, Wen-Jui (2) Yang, Chih-Chung (3) Huang, Jian-Ji 4.Resume of the previous position holder: (1)Chiu, Wen-Jui, the Independent Director of the Company. (2)Huang, Jian-Ji,the Independent Director of the Company and the Department of Multimedia Game Development and Application,Hung Kuang University, Dean & Associate Professor. (3)Yang, Chih-Chung, the Independent Director of the Company and the Hubbard Administration Management Co., Ltd., Person In Charge. 5.Name of the new position holder: (1) Chiu, Wen-Jui (2) Huang, Jian-Ji (3) Yang, Chih-Chung 6.Resume of the new position holder: (1)Chiu, Wen-Jui, the Independent Director of the Company. (2)Huang, Jian-Ji, the Independent Director of the Company and the Department of Multimedia Game Development and Application, Hung Kuang University, Dean & Associate Professor. (3)Yang, Chih-Chung, the Independent Director of the Company and the Hubbard Administration Management Co., Ltd., Person In Charge. 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):Term expired 8.Reason for the change:Term expired 9.Original term (from __________ to __________):From 2019/06/25 to 2022/06/25 10.Effective date of the new member:2022/06/24 11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None