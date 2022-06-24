Shining Building Business : Re-election of all Directors of the Company at 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting.

|
Statement
|
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/24
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director,
institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or
natural-person supervisor):Institutional Director, Independent Director
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:
Director: Ding-Lin Investment & Development Co., Ltd., Representative:
Lai, Cheng-I
Director: Ding-Zheng Investment Co., Ltd.
Director: Zheng-Ji Investment Co., Ltd.
Director: Yi-Yang Investment Co., Ltd.
Independent Director:Chiu, Wen-Jui
Independent Director:Huang, Jian-Ji
Independent Director:Yang, Chih-Chung
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Director: Ding-Lin Investment & Development Co., Ltd., Representative:
Lai, Cheng-I, Chairman of the Company.
Director: Ding-Zheng Investment Co., Ltd., Director of the Company.
Director: Zheng-Ji Investment Co., Ltd., Director of the Company.
Director: Yi-Yang Investment Co., Ltd., Director of the Company.
Independent Director:Chiu, Wen-Jui, Independent Director of the Company.
Independent Director:Huang, Jian-Ji, the Independent Director of the Company
and the Department of Multimedia Game Development and Application,
Hung Kuang University, Dean & Associate Professor.
Independent Director:Yang,Chih-Chung,the Independent Director of the Company
and the Hubbard Administration Management Co., Ltd., Person In Charge.
5.Title and name of the new position holder:
Director: Ding-Lin Investment & Development Co., Ltd., Representative:
Lai, Cheng-I
Director: Ding-Zheng Investment Co., Ltd.
Director: Zheng-Ji Investment Co., Ltd.
Director: Yi-Yang Investment Co., Ltd.
Independent Director: Chiu, Wen-Jui
Independent Director: Huang, Jian-Ji
Independent Director: Yang, Chih-Chung
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Director: Ding-Lin Investment & Development Co., Ltd., Representative:
Lai, Cheng-I, Chairman of the Company.
Director: Ding-Zheng Investment Co., Ltd., Director of the Company.
Director: Zheng-Ji Investment Co., Ltd., Director of the Company.
Director: Yi-Yang Investment Co., Ltd., Director of the Company.
Independent Director:Chiu, Wen-Jui, Independent Director of the Company.
Independent Director:Huang, Jian-Ji, the Independent Director of the Company
and the Department of Multimedia Game Development and Application,
Hung Kuang University, Dean & Associate Professor.
Independent Director:Yang,Chih-Chung,the Independent Director of the Company
and the Hubbard Administration Management Co., Ltd., Person In Charge.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"): Term expired
8.Reason for the change: Term expired and re-election.
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:
Director: Ding-Lin Investment & Development Co., Ltd., Representative:
Lai, Cheng-I, 96,008,678 shares.
Director: Ding-Zheng Investment Co., Ltd., 94,131,799 shares.
Director: Zheng-Ji Investment Co., Ltd., 42,824,268 shares.
Director: Yi-Yang Investment Co., Ltd., 18,695,522 shares.
Independent Director: Chiu, Wen-Jui, 12,426 shares.
Independent Director: Huang, Jian-Ji, 0 shares.
Independent Director: Yang, Chih-Chung, 0 shares.
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):From 2019/06/25 to 2022/06/25
11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/24
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:N/A
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:N/A
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:N/A
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"):No
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A