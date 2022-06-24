Shining Building Business : Re-election of all Directors of the Company at 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/24 2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director, institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or natural-person supervisor):Institutional Director, Independent Director 3.Title and name of the previous position holder: Director: Ding-Lin Investment & Development Co., Ltd., Representative: Lai, Cheng-I Director: Ding-Zheng Investment Co., Ltd. Director: Zheng-Ji Investment Co., Ltd. Director: Yi-Yang Investment Co., Ltd. Independent Director:Chiu, Wen-Jui Independent Director:Huang, Jian-Ji Independent Director:Yang, Chih-Chung 4.Resume of the previous position holder: Director: Ding-Lin Investment & Development Co., Ltd., Representative: Lai, Cheng-I, Chairman of the Company. Director: Ding-Zheng Investment Co., Ltd., Director of the Company. Director: Zheng-Ji Investment Co., Ltd., Director of the Company. Director: Yi-Yang Investment Co., Ltd., Director of the Company. Independent Director:Chiu, Wen-Jui, Independent Director of the Company. Independent Director:Huang, Jian-Ji, the Independent Director of the Company and the Department of Multimedia Game Development and Application, Hung Kuang University, Dean & Associate Professor. Independent Director:Yang,Chih-Chung,the Independent Director of the Company and the Hubbard Administration Management Co., Ltd., Person In Charge. 5.Title and name of the new position holder: Director: Ding-Lin Investment & Development Co., Ltd., Representative: Lai, Cheng-I Director: Ding-Zheng Investment Co., Ltd. Director: Zheng-Ji Investment Co., Ltd. Director: Yi-Yang Investment Co., Ltd. Independent Director: Chiu, Wen-Jui Independent Director: Huang, Jian-Ji Independent Director: Yang, Chih-Chung 6.Resume of the new position holder: Director: Ding-Lin Investment & Development Co., Ltd., Representative: Lai, Cheng-I, Chairman of the Company. Director: Ding-Zheng Investment Co., Ltd., Director of the Company. Director: Zheng-Ji Investment Co., Ltd., Director of the Company. Director: Yi-Yang Investment Co., Ltd., Director of the Company. Independent Director:Chiu, Wen-Jui, Independent Director of the Company. Independent Director:Huang, Jian-Ji, the Independent Director of the Company and the Department of Multimedia Game Development and Application, Hung Kuang University, Dean & Associate Professor. Independent Director:Yang,Chih-Chung,the Independent Director of the Company and the Hubbard Administration Management Co., Ltd., Person In Charge. 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"): Term expired 8.Reason for the change: Term expired and re-election. 9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected: Director: Ding-Lin Investment & Development Co., Ltd., Representative: Lai, Cheng-I, 96,008,678 shares. Director: Ding-Zheng Investment Co., Ltd., 94,131,799 shares. Director: Zheng-Ji Investment Co., Ltd., 42,824,268 shares. Director: Yi-Yang Investment Co., Ltd., 18,695,522 shares. Independent Director: Chiu, Wen-Jui, 12,426 shares. Independent Director: Huang, Jian-Ji, 0 shares. Independent Director: Yang, Chih-Chung, 0 shares. 10.Original term (from __________ to __________):From 2019/06/25 to 2022/06/25 11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/24 12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:N/A 13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:N/A 14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:N/A 15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or "No"):No 16.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A