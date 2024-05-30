Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. SHINKO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES CO., LTD. assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translations.

Securities Code: 6967 June 5, 2024 (Start Date of Measures for Electronic Provision: May 31, 2024)

To our shareholders:

Susumu Kurashima

Representative Director of Board, President

SHINKO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.

80 Oshimada-machi,Nagano-shi, Nagano, Japan

Notice of the 89th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

This notice is to inform you of the 89th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of SHINKO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES CO., LTD. (the "Company"), to be held as described below.

If you do not attend on the day, you may exercise your voting rights via the internet or in writing. Please review the Reference Documents for General Meeting of Shareholders, which are provided on the following pages, and exercise your voting rights by no later than Tuesday, June 25, 2024 at 5:15 p.m. (JST).

Regarding this General Meeting of Shareholders, we have sent to all shareholders the documents to be delivered to shareholders who have requested delivery of documents based on the provisions of laws and regulations and the Articles of Incorporation.

  1. Date and Time: Wednesday, June 26, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. (JST)
  2. Venue: Kurita Sogo Center of the Company

711 Kurita, Nagano-shi, Nagano, Japan

  1. Purposes of the Meeting: Matters to be reported:
    1. Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements for the 89th Term (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024), and audit results of the Consolidated Financial Statements by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit and Supervisory Committee.
    2. Non-consolidatedFinancial Statements for the 89th Term (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

    Matters to be resolved:

    Proposal No. 1: Election of Five Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)

    Proposal No. 2: Election of Three Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members

  3. Matters Related to the Exercise of Voting Rights
    1. Please be advised that if you exercise your voting rights both via the internet and in writing, the content of the vote you made via the internet shall be handled as the valid vote.
    2. If you exercise your voting rights via the internet multiple times, the content of the final vote that you made shall be the valid vote. In addition, if you exercise your voting rights multiple times using a personal computer or smartphone, the content of the final vote that you made shall be the valid vote.

- 1 -

5 Matters Regarding Measures for Electronic Provision

The Company has taken measures for electronic provision of materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders, following the provisions of laws and regulations and Article 17 of the Company's Articles of Incorporation. Matters regarding measures for electronic provision are as detailed below.

Company website: https://www.shinko.co.jp/ir/meeting/ (in Japanese only)

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. website (Listed Company Search):

Please access the following URL, enter "SHINKO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES" in "Issue name (company name)" or "6967" in "Code" and click "Search," then, "Basic information," and select "Documents for public inspection/PR information," "Notice of General Shareholders Meeting /Informational Materials for a General Shareholders Meeting." https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK010010Action.do?Show=Show (in Japanese only)

  • Pursuant to provisions of laws and regulations and Article 17 of the Articles of Incorporation, the following items have been posted online on each of the above websites (in Japanese only).
    1. Status of Accounting Auditor, and Systems for Ensuring Proper Business Activities and Operation Status of Such Systems of the Business Report
    2. Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity and Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements
    3. Statements of Changes in Equity and Notes to Non-consolidated Financial Statements

These items are included in the Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements, and Non-consolidated Financial Statements audited by the Audit and Supervisory Committee, and the Consolidated Financial Statements and Non-consolidated Financial Statements audited by the Accounting Auditor.

  • In the event of an amendment being made to the Electronic Provision Measures Matters, it will be posted online on each of the above websites (in Japanese only).
  • When attending the meeting, please present the enclosed voting form at the reception desk.
  • Please note that anyone other than a shareholder who is entitled to exercise voting rights (e.g., non-shareholding proxy, person accompanying the shareholder) may not attend the meeting. (Caregivers may accompany shareholders with mental or physical disabilities.)

- 2 -

Reference Documents for General Meeting of Shareholders

Proposal No. 1: Election of Five Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)

The terms of office of all five Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members) will expire at the conclusion of this meeting. Therefore, the Company proposes the election of five Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members).

In deciding this proposal, it has been examined in advance by the Nomination and Remuneration Advisory Committee, in which a majority of members are Independent Outside Directors. This proposal has been also considered by the Audit and Supervisory Committee, but no objections were raised.

Candidates for election as Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members) are as follows:

Candidate

Name

Title in the Company

No.

1

Masami Fujita

Representative Director of Board, Chairperson

Reappointment

2

Susumu Kurashima

Representative Director of Board, President

Reappointment

3

Akihiko Ito

Director of Board, and Executive Managing Corporate Officer

Reappointment

4

Takashi Ozawa

Director of Board, and Managing Corporate Officer

Reappointment

Reappointment

5

Jun Niimi

Outside Director of Board

Outside

Independent

- 3 -

Candidate

Name

Career summary, position and responsibility in the Company,

Number of the

Company's shares

No.

(Date of birth)

and significant concurrent positions outside the Company

owned

Apr. 1980

Joined Fujitsu Limited

Dec. 2001

General Manager, Secretary's Office, Fujitsu

Limited

June 2006

Corporate Vice President, Fujitsu Limited

June 2009

Corporate Senior Vice President, Fujitsu

Limited

Apr. 2010

Corporate Senior Executive Vice President,

Fujitsu Limited

Masami Fujita

June 2010

Corporate Senior Executive Vice President and

Director, Fujitsu Limited

(September 22, 1956)

June 2012

Corporate Senior Executive Vice President and

Representative Director, Fujitsu Limited

Reappointment

16,183 shares

Apr. 2016

President and Representative Director, Fujitsu

Rate of attendance at Meetings

Marketing Limited (currently Fujitsu Japan

Limited)

of the Board of Directors

June 2017

External Board Director, Hazama Ando

17/17

Corporation (current position)

Jan. 2019

Executive Adviser, Fujitsu Marketing Limited

1

(currently Fujitsu Japan Limited)

Apr. 2019

Executive Vice President of the Company

June 2019

Representative Director of Board, President

June 2021

Representative Director of Board, Chairperson

(current position)

Mar. 2023

Outside Director, DIC Corporation (current

position)

[Reasons for nomination as candidate]

Masami Fujita has been engaged in the operations of human resources division of Fujitsu Limited for many years. He has been in charge of human resources, general affairs, and legal affairs since his appointment as Corporate Executive Officer of Fujitsu Limited, and during that time he had been a driving force in promoting the establishment of internal management systems for the entire Fujitsu Group. In the role of Corporate Senior Executive Vice President and Representative Director of Fujitsu Limited and President and Representative Director of Fujitsu Marketing Limited (currently Fujitsu Japan Limited), he has accumulated extensive experience and broad insight in corporate management including corporate governance. At the Company, he oversaw the execution of the Company's operations as Representative Director of Board, President, and currently he serves as chairperson of the Company's Board of Directors as Representative Director of Board, Chairperson. He manages the Company's general management from a perspective of further strengthening corporate governance, and also serves as a member of the Nomination and Remuneration Advisory Committee. The Company judges that he will continue to appropriately make decisions related to important management matters and supervise the execution of operations, for which reason it proposes his election.

- 4 -

Candidate

Name

Career summary, position and responsibility in the Company,

Number of the

Company's shares

No.

(Date of birth)

and significant concurrent positions outside the Company

owned

Apr. 1986

Joined the Company

Dec. 2005

Senior Manager of Manufacturing Department

II of Component Division

June 2006

Director of Stamping Department of Leadframe

Division

Susumu Kurashima

June 2011

Senior Director of Leadframe Division

(December 3, 1963)

Dec. 2012

Corporate Officer

General Manager of Leadframe Division

Reappointment

June 2015

General Manager of Marketing & Sales

18,183 shares

Rate of attendance at Meetings

Division

June 2016

Senior Corporate Officer

of the Board of Directors

Apr. 2018

General Manager of Leadframe Division

17/17

Feb. 2019

Managing Corporate Officer

2

Aug. 2019

President and Director of SHINKO

ELECTRONICS (MALAYSIA) SDN. BHD.

Apr. 2021

Executive Vice President of the Company

June 2021

Representative Director of Board, President

(current position)

[Reasons for nomination as candidate]

Susumu Kurashima has been engaged in the operation of the component business and leadframe business of the

Company for many years, and has accumulated extensive experience and achievements in operations of manufacturing

divisions, including supervision of manufacturing departments, technology development and management of overseas

subsidiaries, etc. Having served as supervising manager of the Marketing and Sales Division and Equipment

Engineering Division, he is highly knowledgeable about the Company business and its customers, and has broad insight

into matters such as trends and technologies in the fields where the Company operates. In his current role as

Representative Director of Board, President, he manages the Company's general management and oversees the

execution of Company's operations. The Company judges that he will continue to appropriately make decisions related

to important management matters and supervise the execution of operations, for which reason it proposes his election.

- 5 -

Candidate

Name

Career summary, position and responsibility in the Company,

Number of the

Company's shares

No.

(Date of birth)

and significant concurrent positions outside the Company

owned

Apr. 1982

Joined the Company

June 1999

Senior Manager of Accounting Department

Dec. 2000

Senior Manager of Business Planning

Department, Leadframe Division

July 2004

Director of Business Planning &

Administration Department, Component

Division

June 2006

Director of Business Planning &

Akihiko Ito

Administration Department, Plastic Laminated

(February 13, 1960)

Package Division

Dec. 2006

Senior Director of Plastic Laminated Package

Reappointment

Division I

9,077 shares

Rate of attendance at Meetings

June 2009

Deputy General Manager of Plastic Laminated

Package Division, Product Unit I

of the Board of Directors

Dec. 2012

Corporate Officer

17/17

Vice General Manager of Plastic Laminated

3

Package Division and Senior Director of

Accounting & Finance Division

June 2018

Director of Board, Standing Audit and

Supervisory Committee Member

June 2023

Director of Board, and Executive Managing

Corporate Officer (current position)

Apr. 2024

General Manager of Procurement Division

(current position)

[Reasons for nomination as candidate]

Akihiko Ito has been engaged in the operations of the accounting & finance division and several manufacturing divisions, including the plastic laminated package business of the Company for many years. He has accumulated extensive experience and achievements in corporate management and planning and operations of several manufacturing divisions, etc. Also, he has accumulated extensive experience in supervising the execution of overall operations, including serving as a Director of Board who is a Standing Audit and Supervisory Committee Member. In his current role as corporate officer in charge of the Legal, Compliance & IP Division and Accounting & Finance Division, and General Manager of Procurement Division, he takes responsibility for the execution of operations related to each Division, and is also involved in the management of the Company as a Director of Board. The Company judges that he will continue to appropriately make decisions related to important management matters and supervise the execution of operations, for which reason it proposes his election.

Takashi Ozawa

Apr. 1984

Joined Fujitsu Limited

June 2002

Joined the Company

(November 27, 1961)

June 2013

Vice General Manager of IC Assembly Division

Dec. 2013

Corporate Officer

Reappointment

18,962 shares

General Manager of IC Assembly Division

Rate of attendance at Meetings

(current position)

June 2016

Senior Corporate Officer

of the Board of Directors

June 2017

Director of Board, and Managing Corporate

4

17/17

Officer (current position)

[Reasons for nomination as candidate]

Takashi Ozawa has been engaged in the IC assembly business at the Company for many years, and has accumulated

extensive experience and achievements in technology development and operations of manufacturing division, etc. In his

current role as corporate officer in charge of Equipment Engineering Division, Environmental Management Division

and Research & Development Division, and General Manager of IC Assembly Division, he takes responsibility for the

execution of operations related to each Division, and is also involved in the management of the Company as a Director

of Board. The Company judges that he will continue to appropriately make decisions related to important management

matters and supervise the execution of operations, for which reason it proposes his election.

- 6 -

Candidate

Name

Career summary, position and responsibility in the Company,

Number of the

Company's shares

No.

(Date of birth)

and significant concurrent positions outside the Company

owned

Apr. 1979

Joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Apr. 2003

Minister, the Embassy of Japan in the Russian

Federation

July 2006

Minister, the Embassy of Japan in the Kingdom

of Thailand

July 2008

Deputy Director-General, the Ministry of

Jun Niimi

Economy, Trade and Industry

(January 27, 1956)

Aug. 2010

Deputy Assistant Minister, the Ministry of

Foreign Affairs

Reappointment

Sept. 2011

Consul General of Japan in Los Angeles

Outside

July 2014

General Manager, International Division of

0 shares

Independent

Secretariat, the House of Representatives

Rate of attendance at Meetings

Nov. 2017

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary

to the Portuguese Republic (until Dec. 2019)

5

of the Board of Directors

Apr. 2020

Professor, School of Global Studies, Tama

17/17

University (current position)

June 2020

Outside Director of Board of the Company

(current position)

Apr. 2022

Dean, School of Global Studies, Tama

University (current position)

Apr. 2024

Vice President, Tama University (current

position)

[Reasons for nomination as candidate and summary of expected role]

Jun Niimi has expertise and a wealth of experience in international affairs following an extensive career at the Ministry

of Foreign Affairs, and from his involvement in areas including international trade policy at the Ministry of Economy,

Trade and Industry. Also, he is serving as a university professor, where he employs his deep insight. At the Company, he

is currently an Outside Director of Board and Chairperson of the Nomination and Remuneration Advisory Committee

and the Special Committee. The Company proposes his election expecting that he will continue to put his knowledge to

use in making decisions related to important management matters and supervising the execution of operations from an

independent, objective position as an Outside Director.

Notes: 1.

Jun Niimi is a candidate for Outside Director. He is currently an Outside Director of the Company, and at the conclusion

of this meeting his tenure will have been four years.

  1. Although Jun Niimi has not been involved in the past in the corporate management by a method other than serving as an Outside Director, the Company judges that he is capable of properly executing the duties as an Outside Director for the reasons stated above.
  2. The Company has entered into an agreement with Jun Niimi to limit his liability for damages under Article 423, paragraph 1 of the Companies Act. The maximum amount of liability for damages under this agreement is the minimum liability amount provided for under laws and regulations. If his election is approved and adopted, the Company plans to renew the aforementioned agreement with him.
  3. The Company has concluded a Directors' & Officers' liability insurance contract with an insurance company. This insurance indemnifies the insured against damage compensation, legal costs, etc. arising from claims for damages caused by an act (including nonfeasance) of the insured including Directors of the Company performed as a director, etc. The candidates will be insured by the contract. The Company plans to renew the insurance contract with such terms and conditions at the time of the next renewal of the contract.
  4. The Company has submitted notification to Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. that Jun Niimi has been designated as an Independent Director prescribed by the aforementioned exchange.
  5. The Company has a permanent Special Committee, established based on the Corporate Governance Code published by Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. comprised entirely of Independent Outside Directors.

- 7 -

Proposal No. 2: Election of Three Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members

The terms of office of all three Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members will expire at the conclusion of this meeting. Therefore, the Company proposes the election of three Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members.

In deciding this proposal, it has been examined in advance by the Nomination and Remuneration Advisory Committee, in which a majority of members are Independent Outside Directors. This proposal has also already obtained the consent of the Audit and Supervisory Committee.

Candidates for election as Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members are as follows:

Candidate

Name

Title in the Company

No.

1

Toshiyasu Hirabayashi

Senior Corporate Officer

New appointment

Outside Director of Board, Audit and Supervisory Committee

Reappointment

2

Namiko Araki

Outside

Member

Independent

Outside Director of Board, Audit and Supervisory Committee

Reappointment

3

Kunikazu Kobayashi

Outside

Member

Independent

- 8 -

Candidate

Name

Career summary, position and responsibility in the Company,

Number of the

Company's shares

No.

(Date of birth)

and significant concurrent positions outside the Company

owned

Jan. 1990

Joined the Company

July 2004

Senior Manager of Accounting Department

Toshiyasu Hirabayashi

June 2006

Senior Director of Accounting & Finance

(May 3, 1960)

Division

Dec. 2007

Senior Director of Accounting & Finance

New appointment

Division and Director of Business Planning &

Administration Department, Plastic Laminated

Rate of attendance at Meetings

Package Division II

3,300 shares

of the Board of Directors

June 2011

Deputy General Manager of Accounting &

-

Finance Division

1

Rate of attendance at Meetings

June 2013

Corporate Officer

of the Audit and Supervisory

Vice General Manager of Accounting &

Committee

Finance Division

-

June 2017

General Manager of Accounting & Finance

Division (current position)

Feb. 2019

Senior Corporate Officer (current position)

[Reasons for nomination as candidate]

Toshiyasu Hirabayashi has been engaged in the operations of the accounting & finance division of the Company for

many years. He has accumulated extensive experience and achievements in finance and accounting, and has experience

and achievements in the planning and operations of manufacturing division. The Company judges that he will

appropriately make decisions related to important management matters and audit and supervise the execution of

operations as a Director who is an Audit and Supervisory Committee Member, for which reason it proposes his election.

Namiko Araki

Apr. 2009

Joined NIFTY Corporation

(August 7, 1974)

June 2009

Registered as an attorney at law (Dai-Ichi

Tokyo Bar Association)

Reappointment

Dec. 2011

Joined Murashima • Hozumi Law Office

Outside

(current position)

Independent

June 2017

Head of Legal Affairs Group, Human

Rate of attendance at Meetings

Resources & General Affairs Division, NIFTY

0 shares

Corporation (until Aug. 2017)

of the Board of Directors

June 2018

Outside Director of Board, Audit and

17/17

Supervisory Committee Member of the

2

Rate of attendance at Meetings

Company (current position)

of the Audit and Supervisory

Committee

9/9

[Reasons for nomination as candidate and summary of expected role]

Namiko Araki has expertise and a wealth of experience as an attorney at law. At the Company, she is currently an

Outside Director of Board, Audit and Supervisory Committee Member, and a member of the Nomination and

Remuneration Advisory Committee and the Special Committee. The Company proposes her election expecting that she

will continue to put her knowledge to use in making decisions related to important management matters and auditing

and supervising the execution of operations from an independent, objective position as an Outside Director who is an

Audit and Supervisory Committee Member.

- 9 -

Candidate

Name

Career summary, position and responsibility in the Company,

Number of the

Company's shares

No.

(Date of birth)

and significant concurrent positions outside the Company

owned

Oct. 1973

Joined Tokyo Office of Coopers & Lybrand

(currently PricewaterhouseCoopers)

Sept. 1977

Registered as certified public accountant

Aug. 1981

Established Kobayashi Accounting Office

Dec. 1981

Registered as certified tax accountant

Oct. 1989

Joined Asahi Shinwa & Co. (currently KPMG

Kunikazu Kobayashi

AZSA LLC)

(March 29, 1950)

Aug. 1995

Representative Partner, Asahi Audit

Corporation (currently KPMG AZSA LLC)

Reappointment

May 1997

Head of Nagano Office, Asahi Audit

Outside

Corporation

Independent

Jan. 2003

Representative Partner, ASAHI Tax

Rate of attendance at Meetings

Corporation

0 shares

Jan. 2012

Representative Partner and Chairman, Agata

of the Board of Directors

Global Tax Corporation

17/17

Representative Director, Agata Global

3

Rate of attendance at Meetings

Consulting Co., Ltd.

of the Audit and Supervisory

June 2017

External Director, Daidoh Limited

Committee

Feb. 2019

Representative Partner, Chairman and Director,

9/9

Agata Global Tax Corporation

Director, Agata Global Consulting Co., Ltd.

Apr. 2020

Senior Executive Advisor, Agata Global Tax

Corporation (current position)

June 2020

Outside Director of Board, Audit and

Supervisory Committee Member of the

Company (current position)

[Reasons for nomination as candidate and summary of expected role]

Kunikazu Kobayashi has expertise and a wealth of experience as a certified public accountant and tax accountant. Also, he has been engaged in corporate management of tax accountancy corporations, a consulting corporation, etc. for many years. At the Company, he is currently an Outside Director of Board, Audit and Supervisory Committee Member, and a member of the Nomination and Remuneration Advisory Committee and the Special Committee. The Company proposes his election expecting that he will continue to put his knowledge to use in making decisions related to important management matters and auditing and supervising the execution of operations from an independent, objective position as an Outside Director who is an Audit and Supervisory Committee Member.

Notes: 1. Namiko Araki and Kunikazu Kobayashi are candidates for Outside Directors.

  1. Namiko Araki and Kunikazu Kobayashi are currently Outside Directors of the Company who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members, and at the conclusion of this meeting, their tenure will have been six years and four years, respectively.
  2. Although Namiko Araki has not been involved in the past in the corporate management by a method other than serving as an Outside Director, the Company judges that she is capable of properly executing the duties as an Outside Director for the reasons stated above.
  3. The Company has entered into an agreement with Namiko Araki and Kunikazu Kobayashi to limit their liability for damages under Article 423, paragraph 1 of the Companies Act. The maximum amount of liability for damages under this agreement is the minimum liability amount provided for under laws and regulations. If their election is approved and adopted, the Company plans to renew the aforementioned agreement with each one of them. If the election of Toshiyasu Hirabayashi is approved and adopted, the Company plans to enter into the same limited liability agreement with him.
  4. The Company has concluded a Directors' & Officers' liability insurance contract with an insurance company. This insurance indemnifies the insured against damage compensation, legal costs, etc. arising from claims for damages caused by an act (including nonfeasance) of the insured including Directors of the Company performed as a director, etc. The candidates will be insured by the contract. The Company plans to renew the insurance contract with such terms and conditions at the time of the next renewal of the contract.
  5. The Company has submitted notification to Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. that Namiko Araki and Kunikazu Kobayashi have been designated as Independent Directors prescribed by the aforementioned exchange.
  6. If the election of Toshiyasu Hirabayashi, Namiko Araki and Kunikazu Kobayashi is approved and adopted, they are planned to be appointed as Audit and Supervisory Committee Members to perform duties prescribed in Article 399-3, paragraph 1 and paragraph 2 of the Companies Act by the Audit and Supervisory Committee.

- 10 -

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Shinko Electric Industries Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2024 15:09:49 UTC.