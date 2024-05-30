Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. SHINKO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES CO., LTD. assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translations.

Securities Code: 6967 June 5, 2024 (Start Date of Measures for Electronic Provision: May 31, 2024)

To our shareholders:

Susumu Kurashima

Representative Director of Board, President

SHINKO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.

80 Oshimada-machi,Nagano-shi, Nagano, Japan

Notice of the 89th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

This notice is to inform you of the 89th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of SHINKO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES CO., LTD. (the "Company"), to be held as described below.

If you do not attend on the day, you may exercise your voting rights via the internet or in writing. Please review the Reference Documents for General Meeting of Shareholders, which are provided on the following pages, and exercise your voting rights by no later than Tuesday, June 25, 2024 at 5:15 p.m. (JST).

Regarding this General Meeting of Shareholders, we have sent to all shareholders the documents to be delivered to shareholders who have requested delivery of documents based on the provisions of laws and regulations and the Articles of Incorporation.

Date and Time: Wednesday, June 26, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. (JST) Venue: Kurita Sogo Center of the Company

711 Kurita, Nagano-shi, Nagano, Japan

Purposes of the Meeting: Matters to be reported: Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements for the 89th Term (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024), and audit results of the Consolidated Financial Statements by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit and Supervisory Committee. Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the 89th Term (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) Matters to be resolved: Proposal No. 1: Election of Five Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members) Proposal No. 2: Election of Three Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members Matters Related to the Exercise of Voting Rights Please be advised that if you exercise your voting rights both via the internet and in writing, the content of the vote you made via the internet shall be handled as the valid vote. If you exercise your voting rights via the internet multiple times, the content of the final vote that you made shall be the valid vote. In addition, if you exercise your voting rights multiple times using a personal computer or smartphone, the content of the final vote that you made shall be the valid vote.

- 1 -