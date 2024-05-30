Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. SHINKO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES CO., LTD. assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translations.
Securities Code: 6967 June 5, 2024 (Start Date of Measures for Electronic Provision: May 31, 2024)
To our shareholders:
Susumu Kurashima
Representative Director of Board, President
SHINKO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.
80 Oshimada-machi,Nagano-shi, Nagano, Japan
Notice of the 89th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
This notice is to inform you of the 89th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of SHINKO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES CO., LTD. (the "Company"), to be held as described below.
If you do not attend on the day, you may exercise your voting rights via the internet or in writing. Please review the Reference Documents for General Meeting of Shareholders, which are provided on the following pages, and exercise your voting rights by no later than Tuesday, June 25, 2024 at 5:15 p.m. (JST).
Regarding this General Meeting of Shareholders, we have sent to all shareholders the documents to be delivered to shareholders who have requested delivery of documents based on the provisions of laws and regulations and the Articles of Incorporation.
- Date and Time: Wednesday, June 26, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. (JST)
- Venue: Kurita Sogo Center of the Company
711 Kurita, Nagano-shi, Nagano, Japan
- Purposes of the Meeting: Matters to be reported:
- Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements for the 89th Term (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024), and audit results of the Consolidated Financial Statements by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit and Supervisory Committee.
- Non-consolidatedFinancial Statements for the 89th Term (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
Matters to be resolved:
Proposal No. 1: Election of Five Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)
Proposal No. 2: Election of Three Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members
- Matters Related to the Exercise of Voting Rights
- Please be advised that if you exercise your voting rights both via the internet and in writing, the content of the vote you made via the internet shall be handled as the valid vote.
- If you exercise your voting rights via the internet multiple times, the content of the final vote that you made shall be the valid vote. In addition, if you exercise your voting rights multiple times using a personal computer or smartphone, the content of the final vote that you made shall be the valid vote.
5 Matters Regarding Measures for Electronic Provision
The Company has taken measures for electronic provision of materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders, following the provisions of laws and regulations and Article 17 of the Company's Articles of Incorporation. Matters regarding measures for electronic provision are as detailed below.
Company website: https://www.shinko.co.jp/ir/meeting/ (in Japanese only)
Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. website (Listed Company Search):
Please access the following URL, enter "SHINKO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES" in "Issue name (company name)" or "6967" in "Code" and click "Search," then, "Basic information," and select "Documents for public inspection/PR information," "Notice of General Shareholders Meeting /Informational Materials for a General Shareholders Meeting." https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK010010Action.do?Show=Show (in Japanese only)
- Pursuant to provisions of laws and regulations and Article 17 of the Articles of Incorporation, the following items have been posted online on each of the above websites (in Japanese only).
- Status of Accounting Auditor, and Systems for Ensuring Proper Business Activities and Operation Status of Such Systems of the Business Report
- Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity and Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements
- Statements of Changes in Equity and Notes to Non-consolidated Financial Statements
These items are included in the Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements, and Non-consolidated Financial Statements audited by the Audit and Supervisory Committee, and the Consolidated Financial Statements and Non-consolidated Financial Statements audited by the Accounting Auditor.
- In the event of an amendment being made to the Electronic Provision Measures Matters, it will be posted online on each of the above websites (in Japanese only).
- When attending the meeting, please present the enclosed voting form at the reception desk.
- Please note that anyone other than a shareholder who is entitled to exercise voting rights (e.g., non-shareholding proxy, person accompanying the shareholder) may not attend the meeting. (Caregivers may accompany shareholders with mental or physical disabilities.)
Reference Documents for General Meeting of Shareholders
Proposal No. 1: Election of Five Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)
The terms of office of all five Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members) will expire at the conclusion of this meeting. Therefore, the Company proposes the election of five Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members).
In deciding this proposal, it has been examined in advance by the Nomination and Remuneration Advisory Committee, in which a majority of members are Independent Outside Directors. This proposal has been also considered by the Audit and Supervisory Committee, but no objections were raised.
Candidates for election as Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members) are as follows:
Candidate
Name
Title in the Company
No.
1
Masami Fujita
Representative Director of Board, Chairperson
Reappointment
2
Susumu Kurashima
Representative Director of Board, President
Reappointment
3
Akihiko Ito
Director of Board, and Executive Managing Corporate Officer
Reappointment
4
Takashi Ozawa
Director of Board, and Managing Corporate Officer
Reappointment
Reappointment
5
Jun Niimi
Outside Director of Board
Outside
Independent
Candidate
Name
Career summary, position and responsibility in the Company,
Number of the
Company's shares
No.
(Date of birth)
and significant concurrent positions outside the Company
owned
Apr. 1980
Joined Fujitsu Limited
Dec. 2001
General Manager, Secretary's Office, Fujitsu
Limited
June 2006
Corporate Vice President, Fujitsu Limited
June 2009
Corporate Senior Vice President, Fujitsu
Limited
Apr. 2010
Corporate Senior Executive Vice President,
Fujitsu Limited
Masami Fujita
June 2010
Corporate Senior Executive Vice President and
Director, Fujitsu Limited
(September 22, 1956)
June 2012
Corporate Senior Executive Vice President and
Representative Director, Fujitsu Limited
Reappointment
16,183 shares
Apr. 2016
President and Representative Director, Fujitsu
Rate of attendance at Meetings
Marketing Limited (currently Fujitsu Japan
Limited)
of the Board of Directors
June 2017
External Board Director, Hazama Ando
17/17
Corporation (current position)
Jan. 2019
Executive Adviser, Fujitsu Marketing Limited
1
(currently Fujitsu Japan Limited)
Apr. 2019
Executive Vice President of the Company
June 2019
Representative Director of Board, President
June 2021
Representative Director of Board, Chairperson
(current position)
Mar. 2023
Outside Director, DIC Corporation (current
position)
[Reasons for nomination as candidate]
Masami Fujita has been engaged in the operations of human resources division of Fujitsu Limited for many years. He has been in charge of human resources, general affairs, and legal affairs since his appointment as Corporate Executive Officer of Fujitsu Limited, and during that time he had been a driving force in promoting the establishment of internal management systems for the entire Fujitsu Group. In the role of Corporate Senior Executive Vice President and Representative Director of Fujitsu Limited and President and Representative Director of Fujitsu Marketing Limited (currently Fujitsu Japan Limited), he has accumulated extensive experience and broad insight in corporate management including corporate governance. At the Company, he oversaw the execution of the Company's operations as Representative Director of Board, President, and currently he serves as chairperson of the Company's Board of Directors as Representative Director of Board, Chairperson. He manages the Company's general management from a perspective of further strengthening corporate governance, and also serves as a member of the Nomination and Remuneration Advisory Committee. The Company judges that he will continue to appropriately make decisions related to important management matters and supervise the execution of operations, for which reason it proposes his election.
Candidate
Name
Career summary, position and responsibility in the Company,
Number of the
Company's shares
No.
(Date of birth)
and significant concurrent positions outside the Company
owned
Apr. 1986
Joined the Company
Dec. 2005
Senior Manager of Manufacturing Department
II of Component Division
June 2006
Director of Stamping Department of Leadframe
Division
Susumu Kurashima
June 2011
Senior Director of Leadframe Division
(December 3, 1963)
Dec. 2012
Corporate Officer
General Manager of Leadframe Division
Reappointment
June 2015
General Manager of Marketing & Sales
18,183 shares
Rate of attendance at Meetings
Division
June 2016
Senior Corporate Officer
of the Board of Directors
Apr. 2018
General Manager of Leadframe Division
17/17
Feb. 2019
Managing Corporate Officer
2
Aug. 2019
President and Director of SHINKO
ELECTRONICS (MALAYSIA) SDN. BHD.
Apr. 2021
Executive Vice President of the Company
June 2021
Representative Director of Board, President
(current position)
[Reasons for nomination as candidate]
Susumu Kurashima has been engaged in the operation of the component business and leadframe business of the
Company for many years, and has accumulated extensive experience and achievements in operations of manufacturing
divisions, including supervision of manufacturing departments, technology development and management of overseas
subsidiaries, etc. Having served as supervising manager of the Marketing and Sales Division and Equipment
Engineering Division, he is highly knowledgeable about the Company business and its customers, and has broad insight
into matters such as trends and technologies in the fields where the Company operates. In his current role as
Representative Director of Board, President, he manages the Company's general management and oversees the
execution of Company's operations. The Company judges that he will continue to appropriately make decisions related
to important management matters and supervise the execution of operations, for which reason it proposes his election.
Candidate
Name
Career summary, position and responsibility in the Company,
Number of the
Company's shares
No.
(Date of birth)
and significant concurrent positions outside the Company
owned
Apr. 1982
Joined the Company
June 1999
Senior Manager of Accounting Department
Dec. 2000
Senior Manager of Business Planning
Department, Leadframe Division
July 2004
Director of Business Planning &
Administration Department, Component
Division
June 2006
Director of Business Planning &
Akihiko Ito
Administration Department, Plastic Laminated
(February 13, 1960)
Package Division
Dec. 2006
Senior Director of Plastic Laminated Package
Reappointment
Division I
9,077 shares
Rate of attendance at Meetings
June 2009
Deputy General Manager of Plastic Laminated
Package Division, Product Unit I
of the Board of Directors
Dec. 2012
Corporate Officer
17/17
Vice General Manager of Plastic Laminated
3
Package Division and Senior Director of
Accounting & Finance Division
June 2018
Director of Board, Standing Audit and
Supervisory Committee Member
June 2023
Director of Board, and Executive Managing
Corporate Officer (current position)
Apr. 2024
General Manager of Procurement Division
(current position)
[Reasons for nomination as candidate]
Akihiko Ito has been engaged in the operations of the accounting & finance division and several manufacturing divisions, including the plastic laminated package business of the Company for many years. He has accumulated extensive experience and achievements in corporate management and planning and operations of several manufacturing divisions, etc. Also, he has accumulated extensive experience in supervising the execution of overall operations, including serving as a Director of Board who is a Standing Audit and Supervisory Committee Member. In his current role as corporate officer in charge of the Legal, Compliance & IP Division and Accounting & Finance Division, and General Manager of Procurement Division, he takes responsibility for the execution of operations related to each Division, and is also involved in the management of the Company as a Director of Board. The Company judges that he will continue to appropriately make decisions related to important management matters and supervise the execution of operations, for which reason it proposes his election.
Takashi Ozawa
Apr. 1984
Joined Fujitsu Limited
June 2002
Joined the Company
(November 27, 1961)
June 2013
Vice General Manager of IC Assembly Division
Dec. 2013
Corporate Officer
Reappointment
18,962 shares
General Manager of IC Assembly Division
Rate of attendance at Meetings
(current position)
June 2016
Senior Corporate Officer
of the Board of Directors
June 2017
Director of Board, and Managing Corporate
4
17/17
Officer (current position)
[Reasons for nomination as candidate]
Takashi Ozawa has been engaged in the IC assembly business at the Company for many years, and has accumulated
extensive experience and achievements in technology development and operations of manufacturing division, etc. In his
current role as corporate officer in charge of Equipment Engineering Division, Environmental Management Division
and Research & Development Division, and General Manager of IC Assembly Division, he takes responsibility for the
execution of operations related to each Division, and is also involved in the management of the Company as a Director
of Board. The Company judges that he will continue to appropriately make decisions related to important management
matters and supervise the execution of operations, for which reason it proposes his election.
Candidate
Name
Career summary, position and responsibility in the Company,
Number of the
Company's shares
No.
(Date of birth)
and significant concurrent positions outside the Company
owned
Apr. 1979
Joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Apr. 2003
Minister, the Embassy of Japan in the Russian
Federation
July 2006
Minister, the Embassy of Japan in the Kingdom
of Thailand
July 2008
Deputy Director-General, the Ministry of
Jun Niimi
Economy, Trade and Industry
(January 27, 1956)
Aug. 2010
Deputy Assistant Minister, the Ministry of
Foreign Affairs
Reappointment
Sept. 2011
Consul General of Japan in Los Angeles
Outside
July 2014
General Manager, International Division of
0 shares
Independent
Secretariat, the House of Representatives
Rate of attendance at Meetings
Nov. 2017
Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary
to the Portuguese Republic (until Dec. 2019)
5
of the Board of Directors
Apr. 2020
Professor, School of Global Studies, Tama
17/17
University (current position)
June 2020
Outside Director of Board of the Company
(current position)
Apr. 2022
Dean, School of Global Studies, Tama
University (current position)
Apr. 2024
Vice President, Tama University (current
position)
[Reasons for nomination as candidate and summary of expected role]
Jun Niimi has expertise and a wealth of experience in international affairs following an extensive career at the Ministry
of Foreign Affairs, and from his involvement in areas including international trade policy at the Ministry of Economy,
Trade and Industry. Also, he is serving as a university professor, where he employs his deep insight. At the Company, he
is currently an Outside Director of Board and Chairperson of the Nomination and Remuneration Advisory Committee
and the Special Committee. The Company proposes his election expecting that he will continue to put his knowledge to
use in making decisions related to important management matters and supervising the execution of operations from an
independent, objective position as an Outside Director.
Notes: 1.
Jun Niimi is a candidate for Outside Director. He is currently an Outside Director of the Company, and at the conclusion
of this meeting his tenure will have been four years.
- Although Jun Niimi has not been involved in the past in the corporate management by a method other than serving as an Outside Director, the Company judges that he is capable of properly executing the duties as an Outside Director for the reasons stated above.
- The Company has entered into an agreement with Jun Niimi to limit his liability for damages under Article 423, paragraph 1 of the Companies Act. The maximum amount of liability for damages under this agreement is the minimum liability amount provided for under laws and regulations. If his election is approved and adopted, the Company plans to renew the aforementioned agreement with him.
- The Company has concluded a Directors' & Officers' liability insurance contract with an insurance company. This insurance indemnifies the insured against damage compensation, legal costs, etc. arising from claims for damages caused by an act (including nonfeasance) of the insured including Directors of the Company performed as a director, etc. The candidates will be insured by the contract. The Company plans to renew the insurance contract with such terms and conditions at the time of the next renewal of the contract.
- The Company has submitted notification to Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. that Jun Niimi has been designated as an Independent Director prescribed by the aforementioned exchange.
- The Company has a permanent Special Committee, established based on the Corporate Governance Code published by Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. comprised entirely of Independent Outside Directors.
Proposal No. 2: Election of Three Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members
The terms of office of all three Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members will expire at the conclusion of this meeting. Therefore, the Company proposes the election of three Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members.
In deciding this proposal, it has been examined in advance by the Nomination and Remuneration Advisory Committee, in which a majority of members are Independent Outside Directors. This proposal has also already obtained the consent of the Audit and Supervisory Committee.
Candidates for election as Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members are as follows:
Candidate
Name
Title in the Company
No.
1
Toshiyasu Hirabayashi
Senior Corporate Officer
New appointment
Outside Director of Board, Audit and Supervisory Committee
Reappointment
2
Namiko Araki
Outside
Member
Independent
Outside Director of Board, Audit and Supervisory Committee
Reappointment
3
Kunikazu Kobayashi
Outside
Member
Independent
Candidate
Name
Career summary, position and responsibility in the Company,
Number of the
Company's shares
No.
(Date of birth)
and significant concurrent positions outside the Company
owned
Jan. 1990
Joined the Company
July 2004
Senior Manager of Accounting Department
Toshiyasu Hirabayashi
June 2006
Senior Director of Accounting & Finance
(May 3, 1960)
Division
Dec. 2007
Senior Director of Accounting & Finance
New appointment
Division and Director of Business Planning &
Administration Department, Plastic Laminated
Rate of attendance at Meetings
Package Division II
3,300 shares
of the Board of Directors
June 2011
Deputy General Manager of Accounting &
-
Finance Division
1
Rate of attendance at Meetings
June 2013
Corporate Officer
of the Audit and Supervisory
Vice General Manager of Accounting &
Committee
Finance Division
-
June 2017
General Manager of Accounting & Finance
Division (current position)
Feb. 2019
Senior Corporate Officer (current position)
[Reasons for nomination as candidate]
Toshiyasu Hirabayashi has been engaged in the operations of the accounting & finance division of the Company for
many years. He has accumulated extensive experience and achievements in finance and accounting, and has experience
and achievements in the planning and operations of manufacturing division. The Company judges that he will
appropriately make decisions related to important management matters and audit and supervise the execution of
operations as a Director who is an Audit and Supervisory Committee Member, for which reason it proposes his election.
Namiko Araki
Apr. 2009
Joined NIFTY Corporation
(August 7, 1974)
June 2009
Registered as an attorney at law (Dai-Ichi
Tokyo Bar Association)
Reappointment
Dec. 2011
Joined Murashima • Hozumi Law Office
Outside
(current position)
Independent
June 2017
Head of Legal Affairs Group, Human
Rate of attendance at Meetings
Resources & General Affairs Division, NIFTY
0 shares
Corporation (until Aug. 2017)
of the Board of Directors
June 2018
Outside Director of Board, Audit and
17/17
Supervisory Committee Member of the
2
Rate of attendance at Meetings
Company (current position)
of the Audit and Supervisory
Committee
9/9
[Reasons for nomination as candidate and summary of expected role]
Namiko Araki has expertise and a wealth of experience as an attorney at law. At the Company, she is currently an
Outside Director of Board, Audit and Supervisory Committee Member, and a member of the Nomination and
Remuneration Advisory Committee and the Special Committee. The Company proposes her election expecting that she
will continue to put her knowledge to use in making decisions related to important management matters and auditing
and supervising the execution of operations from an independent, objective position as an Outside Director who is an
Audit and Supervisory Committee Member.
Candidate
Name
Career summary, position and responsibility in the Company,
Number of the
Company's shares
No.
(Date of birth)
and significant concurrent positions outside the Company
owned
Oct. 1973
Joined Tokyo Office of Coopers & Lybrand
(currently PricewaterhouseCoopers)
Sept. 1977
Registered as certified public accountant
Aug. 1981
Established Kobayashi Accounting Office
Dec. 1981
Registered as certified tax accountant
Oct. 1989
Joined Asahi Shinwa & Co. (currently KPMG
Kunikazu Kobayashi
AZSA LLC)
(March 29, 1950)
Aug. 1995
Representative Partner, Asahi Audit
Corporation (currently KPMG AZSA LLC)
Reappointment
May 1997
Head of Nagano Office, Asahi Audit
Outside
Corporation
Independent
Jan. 2003
Representative Partner, ASAHI Tax
Rate of attendance at Meetings
Corporation
0 shares
Jan. 2012
Representative Partner and Chairman, Agata
of the Board of Directors
Global Tax Corporation
17/17
Representative Director, Agata Global
3
Rate of attendance at Meetings
Consulting Co., Ltd.
of the Audit and Supervisory
June 2017
External Director, Daidoh Limited
Committee
Feb. 2019
Representative Partner, Chairman and Director,
9/9
Agata Global Tax Corporation
Director, Agata Global Consulting Co., Ltd.
Apr. 2020
Senior Executive Advisor, Agata Global Tax
Corporation (current position)
June 2020
Outside Director of Board, Audit and
Supervisory Committee Member of the
Company (current position)
[Reasons for nomination as candidate and summary of expected role]
Kunikazu Kobayashi has expertise and a wealth of experience as a certified public accountant and tax accountant. Also, he has been engaged in corporate management of tax accountancy corporations, a consulting corporation, etc. for many years. At the Company, he is currently an Outside Director of Board, Audit and Supervisory Committee Member, and a member of the Nomination and Remuneration Advisory Committee and the Special Committee. The Company proposes his election expecting that he will continue to put his knowledge to use in making decisions related to important management matters and auditing and supervising the execution of operations from an independent, objective position as an Outside Director who is an Audit and Supervisory Committee Member.
Notes: 1. Namiko Araki and Kunikazu Kobayashi are candidates for Outside Directors.
- Namiko Araki and Kunikazu Kobayashi are currently Outside Directors of the Company who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members, and at the conclusion of this meeting, their tenure will have been six years and four years, respectively.
- Although Namiko Araki has not been involved in the past in the corporate management by a method other than serving as an Outside Director, the Company judges that she is capable of properly executing the duties as an Outside Director for the reasons stated above.
- The Company has entered into an agreement with Namiko Araki and Kunikazu Kobayashi to limit their liability for damages under Article 423, paragraph 1 of the Companies Act. The maximum amount of liability for damages under this agreement is the minimum liability amount provided for under laws and regulations. If their election is approved and adopted, the Company plans to renew the aforementioned agreement with each one of them. If the election of Toshiyasu Hirabayashi is approved and adopted, the Company plans to enter into the same limited liability agreement with him.
- The Company has concluded a Directors' & Officers' liability insurance contract with an insurance company. This insurance indemnifies the insured against damage compensation, legal costs, etc. arising from claims for damages caused by an act (including nonfeasance) of the insured including Directors of the Company performed as a director, etc. The candidates will be insured by the contract. The Company plans to renew the insurance contract with such terms and conditions at the time of the next renewal of the contract.
- The Company has submitted notification to Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. that Namiko Araki and Kunikazu Kobayashi have been designated as Independent Directors prescribed by the aforementioned exchange.
- If the election of Toshiyasu Hirabayashi, Namiko Araki and Kunikazu Kobayashi is approved and adopted, they are planned to be appointed as Audit and Supervisory Committee Members to perform duties prescribed in Article 399-3, paragraph 1 and paragraph 2 of the Companies Act by the Audit and Supervisory Committee.
