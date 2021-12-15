Shinkong Insurance : Changes in the members of the Risk Management Committee

|
Statement
|
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2021/12/15
2.Name of the functional committees:Risk Management Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:
(1)Independent Director, CHOU, HSIEN-TSAI
(2)President, HO,YING-LAN
(3)Senior Vice President, HUANG, CHIH-YUAN
(4)Senior Vice President, WANG, PO-HSUAN
(5)Vice President, LIU, CHUNG-WEN
(6)Vice President, YEH, JIH-CHIN
(7)Vice President, KAO, CHUAN-TE
(8)Vice President, LIN, HSIU-CHUAN
(9)Vice President, TSENG, KUO-HUI
(10)Vice President, TSAI, SHIH-HSIEN
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
(1)Independent Director, CHOU, HSIEN-TSAI
Ex-Auditor General of ShinKong Insurance Co., Ltd.
(2)President, HO,YING-LAN
Director of ShinKong Insurance Co., Ltd.
President of ShinKong Insurance Co., Ltd.
(3)Senior Vice President, HUANG, CHIH-YUAN
Senior Vice President of ShinKong Insurance Co., Ltd.
Chief Investment Officer of ShinKong Insurance Co., Ltd.
Spokesman of ShinKong Insurance Co., Ltd.
(4)Senior Vice President, WANG, PO-HSUAN
Senior Vice President of ShinKong Insurance Co., Ltd.
(5)Vice President, LIU, CHUNG-WEN
Vice President of ShinKong Insurance Co., Ltd.
(6)Vice President, YEH, JIH-CHIN
Vice President of ShinKong Insurance Co., Ltd.
Actuary of ShinKong Insurance Co., Ltd.
(7)Vice President, KAO, CHUAN-TE
Vice President of ShinKong Insurance Co., Ltd.
Ex-Auditor General of ShinKong Insurance Co., Ltd.
(8)Vice President, LIN, HSIU-CHUAN
Vice President of ShinKong Insurance Co., Ltd.
(9)Vice President, TSENG, KUO-HUI
Vice President of ShinKong Insurance Co., Ltd.,
Chief Information Officer of ShinKong Insurance Co., Ltd.
(10)Vice President, TSAI, SHIH-HSIEN
Vice President of ShinKong Insurance Co., Ltd.
5.Name of the new position holder:
(1)Independent Director, CHOU, HSIEN-TSAI
(2)Independent Director, CHI, WEI-HSUEN
(3)Director, HO,YING-LAN
6.Resume of the new position holder:
(1)Independent Director, CHOU, HSIEN-TSAI
Ex-Auditor General of ShinKong Insurance Co., Ltd.
(2)Independent Director, CHI, WEI-HSUEN
Director of WONDERLAND CORPORATION.
(3)Director, HO,YING-LAN
Director of ShinKong Insurance Co., Ltd.
President of ShinKong Insurance Co., Ltd.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter ��resignation��, ��dismissal��,
��term expired��, ��death�� or ��new appointment��):new appointment
8.Reason for the change:new appointment
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2020/06/20 ~ 2023/6/19
10.Effective date of the new member:2021/12/15
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None