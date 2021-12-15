Log in
    2850   TW0002850005

SHINKONG INSURANCE CO., LTD.

(2850)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shinkong Insurance : Changes in the members of the Risk Management Committee

12/15/2021 | 05:09am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: SHINKONG INSURANCE CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2021/12/15 Time of announcement 18:02:12
Subject 
 Changes in the members of the Risk Management Committee
Date of events 2021/12/15 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2021/12/15
2.Name of the functional committees:Risk Management Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:
(1)Independent Director, CHOU, HSIEN-TSAI
(2)President, HO,YING-LAN
(3)Senior Vice President, HUANG, CHIH-YUAN
(4)Senior Vice President, WANG, PO-HSUAN
(5)Vice President, LIU, CHUNG-WEN
(6)Vice President, YEH, JIH-CHIN
(7)Vice President, KAO, CHUAN-TE
(8)Vice President, LIN, HSIU-CHUAN
(9)Vice President, TSENG, KUO-HUI
(10)Vice President, TSAI, SHIH-HSIEN
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
(1)Independent Director, CHOU, HSIEN-TSAI
Ex-Auditor General of ShinKong Insurance Co., Ltd.
(2)President, HO,YING-LAN
Director of ShinKong Insurance Co., Ltd.
President of ShinKong Insurance Co., Ltd.
(3)Senior Vice President, HUANG, CHIH-YUAN
Senior Vice President of ShinKong Insurance Co., Ltd.
Chief Investment Officer of ShinKong Insurance Co., Ltd.
Spokesman of ShinKong Insurance Co., Ltd.
(4)Senior Vice President, WANG, PO-HSUAN
Senior Vice President of ShinKong Insurance Co., Ltd.
(5)Vice President, LIU, CHUNG-WEN
Vice President of ShinKong Insurance Co., Ltd.
(6)Vice President, YEH, JIH-CHIN
Vice President of ShinKong Insurance Co., Ltd.
Actuary of ShinKong Insurance Co., Ltd.
(7)Vice President, KAO, CHUAN-TE
Vice President of ShinKong Insurance Co., Ltd.
Ex-Auditor General of ShinKong Insurance Co., Ltd.
(8)Vice President, LIN, HSIU-CHUAN
Vice President of ShinKong Insurance Co., Ltd.
(9)Vice President, TSENG, KUO-HUI
Vice President of ShinKong Insurance Co., Ltd.,
Chief Information Officer of ShinKong Insurance Co., Ltd.
(10)Vice President, TSAI, SHIH-HSIEN
Vice President of ShinKong Insurance Co., Ltd.
5.Name of the new position holder:
(1)Independent Director, CHOU, HSIEN-TSAI
(2)Independent Director, CHI, WEI-HSUEN
(3)Director, HO,YING-LAN
6.Resume of the new position holder:
(1)Independent Director, CHOU, HSIEN-TSAI
Ex-Auditor General of ShinKong Insurance Co., Ltd.
(2)Independent Director, CHI, WEI-HSUEN
Director of WONDERLAND CORPORATION.
(3)Director, HO,YING-LAN
Director of ShinKong Insurance Co., Ltd.
President of ShinKong Insurance Co., Ltd.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter ��resignation��, ��dismissal��,
��term expired��, ��death�� or ��new appointment��):new appointment
8.Reason for the change:new appointment
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2020/06/20 ~ 2023/6/19
10.Effective date of the new member:2021/12/15
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Shinkong Insurance Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2021 10:08:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
