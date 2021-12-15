Shinkong Insurance : Changes in the members of the Risk Management Committee

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2021/12/15 2.Name of the functional committees:Risk Management Committee 3.Name of the previous position holder: (1)Independent Director, CHOU, HSIEN-TSAI (2)President, HO,YING-LAN (3)Senior Vice President, HUANG, CHIH-YUAN (4)Senior Vice President, WANG, PO-HSUAN (5)Vice President, LIU, CHUNG-WEN (6)Vice President, YEH, JIH-CHIN (7)Vice President, KAO, CHUAN-TE (8)Vice President, LIN, HSIU-CHUAN (9)Vice President, TSENG, KUO-HUI (10)Vice President, TSAI, SHIH-HSIEN 4.Resume of the previous position holder: (1)Independent Director, CHOU, HSIEN-TSAI Ex-Auditor General of ShinKong Insurance Co., Ltd. (2)President, HO,YING-LAN Director of ShinKong Insurance Co., Ltd. President of ShinKong Insurance Co., Ltd. (3)Senior Vice President, HUANG, CHIH-YUAN Senior Vice President of ShinKong Insurance Co., Ltd. Chief Investment Officer of ShinKong Insurance Co., Ltd. Spokesman of ShinKong Insurance Co., Ltd. (4)Senior Vice President, WANG, PO-HSUAN Senior Vice President of ShinKong Insurance Co., Ltd. (5)Vice President, LIU, CHUNG-WEN Vice President of ShinKong Insurance Co., Ltd. (6)Vice President, YEH, JIH-CHIN Vice President of ShinKong Insurance Co., Ltd. Actuary of ShinKong Insurance Co., Ltd. (7)Vice President, KAO, CHUAN-TE Vice President of ShinKong Insurance Co., Ltd. Ex-Auditor General of ShinKong Insurance Co., Ltd. (8)Vice President, LIN, HSIU-CHUAN Vice President of ShinKong Insurance Co., Ltd. (9)Vice President, TSENG, KUO-HUI Vice President of ShinKong Insurance Co., Ltd., Chief Information Officer of ShinKong Insurance Co., Ltd. (10)Vice President, TSAI, SHIH-HSIEN Vice President of ShinKong Insurance Co., Ltd. 5.Name of the new position holder: (1)Independent Director, CHOU, HSIEN-TSAI (2)Independent Director, CHI, WEI-HSUEN (3)Director, HO,YING-LAN 6.Resume of the new position holder: (1)Independent Director, CHOU, HSIEN-TSAI Ex-Auditor General of ShinKong Insurance Co., Ltd. (2)Independent Director, CHI, WEI-HSUEN Director of WONDERLAND CORPORATION. (3)Director, HO,YING-LAN Director of ShinKong Insurance Co., Ltd. President of ShinKong Insurance Co., Ltd. 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter ��resignation��, ��dismissal��, ��term expired��, ��death�� or ��new appointment��):new appointment 8.Reason for the change:new appointment 9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2020/06/20 ~ 2023/6/19 10.Effective date of the new member:2021/12/15 11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None