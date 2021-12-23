Log in
    2850   TW0002850005

SHINKONG INSURANCE CO., LTD.

(2850)
Shinkong Insurance : The Company will attend the online investor conference held by Sinopac Securities

12/23/2021 | 02:17am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: SHINKONG INSURANCE CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/12/23 Time of announcement 15:14:50
Subject 
 The Company will attend the online investor
conference held by Sinopac Securities
Date of events 2021/12/24 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2021/12/24
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:30
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online investor conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:The Company will attend the
online investor conference held by Sinopac Securities to provide investors
the Company's operational and financial results.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:Any related information
will be disclosed on M.O.P.S.

Shinkong Insurance Co. Ltd. published this content on 23 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2021 07:16:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 16 713 M 602 M 602 M
Net income 2020 1 630 M 58,7 M 58,7 M
Net cash 2020 10 916 M 393 M 393 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,49x
Yield 2020 5,05%
Capitalization 14 692 M 529 M 529 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,17x
EV / Sales 2020 0,08x
Nbr of Employees 1 680
Free-Float 56,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ying Lan Ho General Manager
Pao Kuei Chang Head-Finance & Manager
Hsin Hung Wu Chairman
Chang-Shou Yen Independent Director
Ching Kuo Cheng Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHINKONG INSURANCE CO., LTD.20.31%529
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.45.99%45 783
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES10.20%38 259
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.20.10%37 732
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION3.17%32 486
SAMPO OYJ25.02%26 669