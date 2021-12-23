Shinkong Insurance : The Company will attend the online investor conference held by Sinopac Securities
12/23/2021 | 02:17am EST
Provided by: SHINKONG INSURANCE CO., LTD.
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2021/12/24
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:30
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online investor conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:The Company will attend the
online investor conference held by Sinopac Securities to provide investors
the Company's operational and financial results.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:Any related information
will be disclosed on M.O.P.S.
