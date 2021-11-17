Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Shinkong Synthetic Fibers Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1409   TW0001409001

SHINKONG SYNTHETIC FIBERS CORPORATION

(1409)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shinkong Synthetic Fibers : Announcement of bidding and real estate acquisition on behalf of subsidiary Shin Chiun Industrial Co., Ltd.

11/17/2021 | 09:37am GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: SHINKONG SYNTHETIC FIBERS CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/11/17 Time of announcement 17:22:50
Subject 
 Announcement of bidding and real estate
acquisition on behalf of subsidiary Shin Chiun
Industrial Co., Ltd.
Date of events 2021/11/17 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name and nature of the underlying asset (e.g., land located at Sublot XX,
Lot XX, North District, Taichung City):
land located at No 840
Sublot 4, Lot Zhengda, Wenshan District, Taipei City
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/11/17~2021/11/17
3.Transaction unit amount (e.g.XX square meters, equivalent to XX ping),
unit price, and total transaction price:
Transaction unit amount�G391.93 square meters, equivalent
to 118.56 ping
unit price�GNT$1,349,963 per ping
total transaction price: NT$160,051,689
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading
counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of
the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be
disclosed):non-related party to the Company.
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also
be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty
and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company
and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of
transfer: N/A
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction: N/A
7.Projected gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable for
acquisition of assets; those with deferral should provide a table
explaining recognition): N/A
8.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and
monetary amount), restrictive covenants in the contract,
and other important terms and conditions:
In accordance with regulations of the contract and No
restrictive covenants.
9.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender,
price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the
decision on price, and the decision-making unit:
Decision making process and pricing: The price was
decided by bidding.
Decision making unit: Board of Directors.
10.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and
its appraisal price:N/A
11.Name of the professional appraiser:N/A
12.Practice certificate number of the professional appraiser:N/A
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price,
or special price:N/A
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:N/A
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:N/A
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports
and opinion of the CPA:N/A
17.Name of the CPA firm:N/A
18.Name of the CPA:N/A
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:N/A
20.Broker and broker's fee:N/A
21.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:
Construction of residential building
22.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:No
23.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a
related party:No
24.Date of the board of directors resolution:2021/11/17
25.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee:2021/11/17
26.The transaction is to acquire a real property or right-of-use
asset from a related party: No
27.The price assessed in accordance with the Article 16 of the
Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets
by Public Companies:N/A
28.Where the above assessed price is lower than the transaction price,
the price assessed in accordance with the Article 17 of the same
regulations:N/A
29.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Shinkong Synthetic Fibers Corporation published this content on 17 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2021 09:36:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SHINKONG SYNTHETIC FIBERS CORPORATION
09:37aSHINKONG SYNTHETIC FIBERS : Announcement of bidding and real estate acquisition on behalf ..
PU
11/12Shinkong Synthetic Fibers Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter an..
CI
11/10Announcing the Board of Directors Resolution on the Acquisition of Land Use Rights on B..
PU
11/10Announcing the Board of Directors Resolution on Capital Investment in a Subsidiary in V..
PU
11/10The Company's 2021 Q3 consolidated financial statements have been submitted to the Boar..
PU
11/01Announcing the Company Being the Best Applicant of the Taoyuan City Yoshi international..
PU
10/06SHINKONG SYNTHETIC FIBERS : Reportedly Offers Upbeat Outlook for Q4
MT
08/26SHINKONG SYNTHETIC FIBERS : Solvay and Shinkong create electronic grade hydrogen peroxide ..
AQ
08/25Solvay, Shinkong To Form New JV Amid Semiconductor Boom In Taiwan
MT
08/25Solvay, Shinkong Join Forces to Serve Taiwan Semiconductor Market
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 30 817 M 1 108 M 825 M
Net income 2020 2 884 M 104 M 77,3 M
Net Debt 2020 25 746 M 926 M 690 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,99x
Yield 2020 7,72%
Capitalization 32 033 M 1 151 M 858 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,09x
EV / Sales 2020 1,58x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 69,3%
Chart SHINKONG SYNTHETIC FIBERS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Shinkong Synthetic Fibers Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHINKONG SYNTHETIC FIBERS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Shih Chuan Lo General Manager
Cheng Chia Wen Head-Finance & Spokesman
Tung-Sheng Wu Chairman
Hsien Te Chiu Independent Director
Jung Chen Tseng Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHINKONG SYNTHETIC FIBERS CORPORATION39.30%1 151
JIANGSU EASTERN SHENGHONG CO., LTD.121.31%15 891
YANTAI TAYHO ADVANCED MATERIALS CO., LTD.35.25%2 217
LUYANG ENERGY-SAVING MATERIALS CO., LTD.224.31%2 038
GARWARE TECHNICAL FIBRES LIMITED55.71%980
KORDSA TEKNIK TEKSTIL A.S.87.91%566