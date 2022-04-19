Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Shinkong Synthetic Fibers Corporation
  News
  Summary
    1409   TW0001409001

SHINKONG SYNTHETIC FIBERS CORPORATION

(1409)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-17
20.05 TWD   -0.74%
05:24aSHINKONG SYNTHETIC FIBERS : Announcement of the company's relocation
PU
04/01SHINKONG SYNTHETIC FIBERS : Announcement of acquiring the right-of-use assets from related parties on behalf of subsidiary (Shinkong Engineering Co., Ltd. )
PU
04/01SHINKONG SYNTHETIC FIBERS : Announcement of acquiring the right-of-use assets from related parties on behalf of subsidiary (Pan Asian plastics Industry Corporation )
PU
Shinkong Synthetic Fibers : Announcement of the company's relocation

04/19/2022 | 05:24am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: SHINKONG SYNTHETIC FIBERS CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/19 Time of announcement 17:15:16
Subject 
 Announcement of the company's relocation
Date of events 2022/04/19 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/19
2.Company name: Shinkong Synthetic Fibers Corporation
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"): head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:The company's business address
will be relocated from "9th and 14th Floor, No. 123,
Section 2, Nanjing East Road, Taipei City" to "5th
Floor, No. 136, Section 3, Ren'ai Road, Taipei City".
6.Countermeasures:The relocated business address will
be registered with the competent authority in
accordance with the law after the resolution of
the board of directors is approved.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The company's new address, telephone and fax numbers are as follows
(1)Address: 5th Floor, No. 136, Section 3, Ren'ai Road, Taipei City.
(2)Telephone number: (02) 2507-1259
(3)Fax number：(02)2507-2264

Disclaimer

Shinkong Synthetic Fibers Corporation published this content on 19 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2022 09:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
