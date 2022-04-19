Shinkong Synthetic Fibers : Announcement of the company's relocation

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/19 2.Company name: Shinkong Synthetic Fibers Corporation 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"): head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A 5.Cause of occurrence:The company's business address will be relocated from "9th and 14th Floor, No. 123, Section 2, Nanjing East Road, Taipei City" to "5th Floor, No. 136, Section 3, Ren'ai Road, Taipei City". 6.Countermeasures:The relocated business address will be registered with the competent authority in accordance with the law after the resolution of the board of directors is approved. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: The company's new address, telephone and fax numbers are as follows (1)Address: 5th Floor, No. 136, Section 3, Ren'ai Road, Taipei City. (2)Telephone number: (02) 2507-1259 (3)Fax number：(02)2507-2264