Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Shinkong Synthetic Fibers Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1409   TW0001409001

SHINKONG SYNTHETIC FIBERS CORPORATION

(1409)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-21
17.95 TWD   -0.28%
05:44aSHINKONG SYNTHETIC FIBERS : Announcing the real property acquisition from related party Ubright Optronics Corporation
PU
05/30SHINKONG SYNTHETIC FIBERS : Important resolutions of the Company's 2022 regular shareholders meeting
PU
05/20SHINKONG SYNTHETIC FIBERS : Announcement of retirement of treasury shares of the Company and change of paid-in capital registration
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shinkong Synthetic Fibers : Announcing the real property acquisition from related party Ubright Optronics Corporation

07/25/2022 | 05:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: SHINKONG SYNTHETIC FIBERS CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/25 Time of announcement 17:30:54
Subject 
 Announcing the real property acquisition from
related party Ubright Optronics Corporation
Date of events 2022/07/25 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name and nature of the underlying asset (e.g., land located at Sublot XX,
Lot XX, North District, Taichung City):
Land: located at No. 203、203-1, Lot Renshan,
Daxi District, Taoyuan City.
Building: located at No. 6801、6802, Lot Renshan,
Daxi District, Taoyuan City
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/25
3.Transaction unit amount (e.g.XX square meters, equivalent to XX ping),
unit price, and total transaction price:
Total area: 620.75 square meters, equivalent to187.7769 Ping.
Unit pice: NTD192,515.69 per Ping.
Total transaction amount including land and building:
NTD 36,150 thousand
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading
counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of
the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be
disclosed):
Ubright Optronics Corporation(UOC) is a subsidiary of
Shinkong Synthetic Fibers Corp(SSFC).
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also
be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty
and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company
and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of
transfer:
Reason for choosing the related party as trading
counterparty: Group resource integration and development.
Previous owners prior to this transaction: Yitai Construction Co., Ltd.
The relationship of previous owners with the Company and the
 trading counterparty: No
The previous date and monetary amount of transfer: 2015/1/9、
NTD35,000 thousand
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:N/A
7.Projected gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable for
acquisition of assets; those with deferral should provide a table
explaining recognition):N/A
8.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and
monetary amount), restrictive covenants in the contract,
and other important terms and conditions:
Terms of delivery or payment: in accordance with the
land sales contract signed by both trading parties.
Any restrictive covenants in the contract, and
other important terms and conditions: None.
9.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender,
price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the
decision on price, and the decision-making unit:
The transaction decision was made based on price negotiation.
Reference basis used: market price and the appraisal price
for nearby plots.
Decision-making unit: board of directors.
10.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and
its appraisal price:
Appraisal firm: Grand Elite Real Estate Appraisers Firm
Appraisal price: NTD35,677,611
11.Name of the professional appraiser:WANG Fu-Sheng
12.Practice certificate number of the professional appraiser:
No. (100) BG000014
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price,
or special price:N/A
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:N/A
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:N/A
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports
and opinion of the CPA:N/A
17.Name of the CPA firm:N/A
18.Name of the CPA:N/A
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:N/A
20.Broker and broker's fee:None
21.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:
Group resource integration and development
22.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:None
23.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a
related party: Yes
24.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/07/25
25.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee:2022/07/25
26.The transaction is to acquire a real property or right-of-use
asset from a related party:Yes
27.The price assessed in accordance with the Article 16 of the
Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets
by Public Companies: N/A
28.Where the above assessed price is lower than the transaction price,
the price assessed in accordance with the Article 17 of the same
regulations: N/A
29.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Shinkong Synthetic Fibers Corporation published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 09:43:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SHINKONG SYNTHETIC FIBERS CORPORATION
05:44aSHINKONG SYNTHETIC FIBERS : Announcing the real property acquisition from related party Ub..
PU
05/30SHINKONG SYNTHETIC FIBERS : Important resolutions of the Company's 2022 regular shareholde..
PU
05/20SHINKONG SYNTHETIC FIBERS : Announcement of retirement of treasury shares of the Company a..
PU
05/11Shinkong Synthetic Fibers Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter En..
CI
04/25SHINKONG SYNTHETIC FIBERS : Announcement of the company's employees diagnosed with COVID-1..
PU
04/20SHINKONG SYNTHETIC FIBERS : Announcement of canceling the right-of-use assets acquisition ..
PU
04/19SHINKONG SYNTHETIC FIBERS : Announcement of the company's relocation
PU
04/19Shinkong Synthetic Fibers Corporation Announces Business Address Relocation
CI
04/01SHINKONG SYNTHETIC FIBERS : Announcement of acquiring the right-of-use assets from related..
PU
04/01SHINKONG SYNTHETIC FIBERS : Announcement of acquiring the right-of-use assets from related..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 44 113 M - -
Net income 2021 3 888 M - -
Net Debt 2021 37 730 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,39x
Yield 2021 6,93%
Capitalization 28 966 M 969 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,58x
EV / Sales 2021 1,59x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 69,2%
Chart SHINKONG SYNTHETIC FIBERS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Shinkong Synthetic Fibers Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHINKONG SYNTHETIC FIBERS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Shih Chuan Lo Head-First Business Group
Cheng Chia Wen Head-Finance & Spokesman
Tung-Sheng Wu Chairman
Hsien Te Chiu Independent Director
Jung Chen Tseng Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHINKONG SYNTHETIC FIBERS CORPORATION-11.14%969
XINFENGMING GROUP CO., LTD.-31.65%2 299
LUYANG ENERGY-SAVING MATERIALS CO., LTD.-11.65%1 723
YANTAI TAYHO ADVANCED MATERIALS CO., LTD.-18.20%1 626
GARWARE TECHNICAL FIBRES LIMITED4.95%861
AQUAFIL S.P.A.-19.58%319