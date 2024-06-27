We are thrilled to announce that Shinkong Textile will be showcasing at the Functional Fabric Fair Summer 2024, taking place at the Javits Center in New York City from July 16 to July 17.

Come visit us at Booth #243 to explore our latest innovations, meticulously crafted to combine comfort with aesthetics. Our team of specialists will present fabrics that integrate cutting-edge technology and exceptional design, delivering advanced functionality for a variety of applications.

We're counting down the days to the fair, eager to demonstrate our newest textiles and engage in discussions on how they can enhance your product offerings.

See you at the fair!

