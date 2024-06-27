We are thrilled to announce that Shinkong Textile will be showcasing at the Functional Fabric Fair Summer 2024, taking place at the Javits Center in New York City from July 16 to July 17.
Come visit us at Booth #243 to explore our latest innovations, meticulously crafted to combine comfort with aesthetics. Our team of specialists will present fabrics that integrate cutting-edge technology and exceptional design, delivering advanced functionality for a variety of applications.
We're counting down the days to the fair, eager to demonstrate our newest textiles and engage in discussions on how they can enhance your product offerings.
See you at the fair!
Best regards,
The Shinkong Textile Team
Join Shinkong at Première Vision Paris to Explore the Future of Textiles!2024.06.11
SHINKONG TEXTILE CO., LTD is a Taiwan-based company principally engaged in the manufacture and sales of textile products. The Companyâs products include garments, high performance outdoor fabrics, high performance sports fabrics, fashion fabrics and multifunctional blended fabrics. The Company operates through three segments. The Marketing segment is engaged in the sales of finished fabrics and exporting businesses. The Retailing segment is engaged in the agency of PGA TOUR brand and ADIDAS GOLF brand, the proprietary operation of ARTIFACTS brand and ART HAUS brand, as well as the design and manufacture of group uniforms. The Construction segment is engaged in the land development businesses and the leasing and sales of properties. The Company operates businesses in Taiwan, Vietnam and China, among others.