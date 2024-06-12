Shinkong Textile : Join Shinkong at Première Vision Paris to Explore the Future of Textiles!
June 12, 2024 at 04:13 am EDT
2024.06.11
We are excited to announce that Shinkong Textile will be participating in the July edition of the Première Vision Paris event, which will take place from July 2 to July 4, 2024, at the Paris Nord Villepinte Exhibition Center.
Visit us at booth 6L34 located in Hall 6 to discover our latest innovations and cutting-edge trends in the textile industry. Explore our newest developments and witness how Shinkong Textile is shaping the future of textiles.
Our team looks forward to engaging with industry professionals, discussing future collaborations, and sharing the advancements we've made in our products. Don't miss this opportunity to discover in person the innovative solutions we have to offer.
We look forward to seeing you there!
Event Details:
Date: July 2-4, 2024
Location: Paris Nord Villepinte Exhibition Center
Booth: 6L34, Hall 6
For more information about Première Vision Paris, please visit Première Vision Paris Website.
Warm regards,
The Shinkong Textile Team
SHINKONG TEXTILE CO., LTD is a Taiwan-based company principally engaged in the manufacture and sales of textile products. The Companyâs products include garments, high performance outdoor fabrics, high performance sports fabrics, fashion fabrics and multifunctional blended fabrics. The Company operates through three segments. The Marketing segment is engaged in the sales of finished fabrics and exporting businesses. The Retailing segment is engaged in the agency of PGA TOUR brand and ADIDAS GOLF brand, the proprietary operation of ARTIFACTS brand and ART HAUS brand, as well as the design and manufacture of group uniforms. The Construction segment is engaged in the land development businesses and the leasing and sales of properties. The Company operates businesses in Taiwan, Vietnam and China, among others.