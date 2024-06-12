Join Shinkong at Première Vision Paris to Explore the Future of Textiles!

We are excited to announce that Shinkong Textile will be participating in the July edition of the Première Vision Paris event, which will take place from July 2 to July 4, 2024, at the Paris Nord Villepinte Exhibition Center.

Visit us at booth 6L34 located in Hall 6 to discover our latest innovations and cutting-edge trends in the textile industry. Explore our newest developments and witness how Shinkong Textile is shaping the future of textiles.

Our team looks forward to engaging with industry professionals, discussing future collaborations, and sharing the advancements we've made in our products. Don't miss this opportunity to discover in person the innovative solutions we have to offer.

We look forward to seeing you there!

Event Details:

Date: July 2-4, 2024

Paris Nord Villepinte Exhibition Center Booth: 6L34, Hall 6

For more information about Première Vision Paris, please visit Première Vision Paris Website.

Warm regards,

The Shinkong Textile Team