Consolidated Financial Results

for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

[Japanese GAAP]

August 01, 2023

Company name: ShinMaywa Industries, Ltd.

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo

Code number: 7224

URL: https://www.shinmaywa.co.jp/

Representative: Tatsuyuki Isogawa ,President and Chief Executive Officer

Contact: Toshiki Kume ,Director, Member of the Board, Managing Executive Officer

Phone: 0798-56-5010

Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: August 09, 2023

Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: -

Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: Yes

Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: No

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 (April 01, 2023 to June 30, 2023)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Three months ended

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

June 30, 2023

52,399

10.9

637

(19.5)

1,218

(16.0)

647

26.4

June 30, 2022

47,262

1.7

792

(43.4)

1,450

(6.1)

512

(41.3)

(Note) Comprehensive income:

Three months ended June 30, 2023:

Three months ended June 30, 2022:

¥

1,610 million

[

(20.8) %]

¥

2,033 million

[

80.8%]

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings per

per share

share

Three months ended

Yen

Yen

June 30, 2023

9.82

-

June 30, 2022

7.78

-

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Capital adequacy ratio

As of

Million yen

Million yen

%

June 30, 2023

230,562

100,327

42.8

March 31, 2023

226,907

100,439

43.5

(Reference) Equity: As of

June 30, 2023:

¥

98,674 million

As of

March 31, 2023:

¥

98,747 million

2. Dividends

Annual dividends

1st

2nd

3rd

Year-end

Total

quarter-end

quarter-end

quarter-end

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023

-

21.00

-

24.00

45.00

Fiscal year ending March 31, 2024

-

Fiscal year ending March 31, 2024

22.50

-

22.50

45.00

(Forecast)

(Note) Revision to the forecast for dividends

announced most

recently:

No

(Note) Breakdown of the 1st quarter dividend for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 :

Commemorative dividend

-

yen

Special dividend

-

yen

3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024 (April 01, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Basic earnings

owners of parent

per share

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

Full year

270,000

19.9

12,000

29.1

11,700

18.2

7,300

(0.2)

110.75

(Note) Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently:

No

* Notes:

(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months ended June 30, 2023

(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation):

No

New

-

(Company name:

)

Exclusion:

-

(Company name:

)

(2) Accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements:

No

  1. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: No
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: No
    4. Retrospective restatement: No
  3. Total number of issued shares (common shares)
    1. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):

June 30, 2023:

70,000,000

shares

March 31, 2023:

70,000,000

shares

2) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period:

June 30, 2023:

4,087,948

shares

March 31, 2023:

4,087,841

shares

3) Average number of shares outstanding during the period:

Three months ended June 30, 2023:

65,912,091

shares

Three months ended June 30, 2022:

65,833,624

shares

(How to obtain supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results)

Supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results is disclosed on the Company's website.

Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Million yen)

As of March 31, 2023

As of June 30, 2023

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

22,745

17,472

Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract

62,812

58,382

assets

Electronically recorded monetary claims -

8,604

14,717

operating

Merchandise and finished goods

4,805

5,447

Work in process

24,122

27,614

Raw materials and supplies

24,874

25,966

Other

4,920

6,200

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(395)

(414)

Total current assets

152,491

155,386

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures, net

19,030

19,131

Other, net

23,458

23,376

Total property, plant and equipment

42,488

42,507

Intangible assets

2,702

2,570

Investments and other assets

Other

29,241

30,113

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(17)

(16)

Total investments and other assets

29,224

30,097

Total non-current assets

74,415

75,175

Total assets

226,907

230,562

1

(Million yen)

As of March 31, 2023

As of June 30, 2023

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

27,310

27,411

Current portion of bonds payable

800

800

Short-term borrowings

6,372

13,698

Current portion of long-term borrowings

2,210

2,207

Income taxes payable

2,337

631

Provision for loss on construction contracts

3,168

3,151

Other

26,323

25,266

Total current liabilities

68,522

73,166

Non-current liabilities

Bonds payable

800

600

Long-term borrowings

42,234

41,433

Retirement benefit liability

12,973

13,048

Other

1,937

1,985

Total non-current liabilities

57,945

57,067

Total liabilities

126,467

130,234

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

15,981

15,981

Capital surplus

15,657

15,657

Retained earnings

70,236

69,302

Treasury shares

(5,838)

(5,838)

Total shareholders' equity

96,037

95,102

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale

633

1,287

securities

Revaluation reserve for land

(376)

(376)

Foreign currency translation adjustment

2,116

2,262

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

335

398

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

2,709

3,571

Non-controlling interests

1,692

1,653

Total net assets

100,439

100,327

Total liabilities and net assets

226,907

230,562

2

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (For the three months)

(Million yen)

For the three months

For the three months

ended June 30, 2022

ended June 30, 2023

Net sales

47,262

52,399

Cost of sales

40,318

45,161

Gross profit

6,944

7,238

Selling, general and administrative expenses

6,151

6,600

Operating profit

792

637

Non-operating income

Interest income

16

24

Dividend income

102

136

Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity

-

24

method

Foreign exchange gains

690

551

Other

48

46

Total non-operating income

857

782

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

56

105

Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity

84

-

method

Cost of inactive noncurrent assets

11

37

Borrowing fees

3

2

Loss on securitization of receivables

7

43

Other

35

13

Total non-operating expenses

199

202

Ordinary profit

1,450

1,218

Extraordinary income

Gain on sale of investment securities

31

-

Total extraordinary income

31

-

Extraordinary losses

Loss on disposal of non-current assets

9

9

Total extraordinary losses

9

9

Profit before income taxes

1,472

1,209

Income taxes - current

353

469

Income taxes - deferred

438

(15)

Total income taxes

792

453

Profit

680

755

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

168

108

Profit attributable to owners of parent

512

647

3

