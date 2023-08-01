Note: This document is a translation of a part of the original Japanese version and provided for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this English translation, the Japanese original shall prevail.
Consolidated Financial Results
for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
[Japanese GAAP]
August 01, 2023
Company name: ShinMaywa Industries, Ltd.
Stock exchange listing: Tokyo
Code number: 7224
URL: https://www.shinmaywa.co.jp/
Representative: Tatsuyuki Isogawa ,President and Chief Executive Officer
Contact: Toshiki Kume ,Director, Member of the Board, Managing Executive Officer
Phone: 0798-56-5010
Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: August 09, 2023
Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: -
Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: Yes
Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: No
(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 (April 01, 2023 to June 30, 2023)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Three months ended
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
June 30, 2023
52,399
10.9
637
(19.5)
1,218
(16.0)
647
26.4
June 30, 2022
47,262
1.7
792
(43.4)
1,450
(6.1)
512
(41.3)
(Note) Comprehensive income:
Three months ended June 30, 2023:
Three months ended June 30, 2022:
¥
1,610 million
[
(20.8) %]
¥
2,033 million
[
80.8%]
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings per
per share
share
Three months ended
Yen
Yen
June 30, 2023
9.82
-
June 30, 2022
7.78
-
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Capital adequacy ratio
As of
Million yen
Million yen
%
June 30, 2023
230,562
100,327
42.8
March 31, 2023
226,907
100,439
43.5
(Reference) Equity: As of
June 30, 2023:
¥
98,674 million
As of
March 31, 2023:
¥
98,747 million
2. Dividends
Annual dividends
1st
2nd
3rd
Year-end
Total
quarter-end
quarter-end
quarter-end
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023
-
21.00
-
24.00
45.00
Fiscal year ending March 31, 2024
-
Fiscal year ending March 31, 2024
22.50
-
22.50
45.00
(Forecast)
(Note) Revision to the forecast for dividends
announced most
recently:
No
(Note) Breakdown of the 1st quarter dividend for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 :
Commemorative dividend
-
yen
Special dividend
-
yen
3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024 (April 01, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Basic earnings
owners of parent
per share
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
Full year
270,000
19.9
12,000
29.1
11,700
18.2
7,300
(0.2)
110.75
(Note) Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently:
No
* Notes:
(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months ended June 30, 2023
(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation):
No
New
-
(Company name:
)
Exclusion:
-
(Company name:
)
(2) Accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements:
No
- Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
- Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: No
- Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No
- Changes in accounting estimates: No
- Retrospective restatement: No
- Total number of issued shares (common shares)
- Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):
June 30, 2023:
70,000,000
shares
March 31, 2023:
70,000,000
shares
2) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period:
June 30, 2023:
4,087,948
shares
March 31, 2023:
4,087,841
shares
3) Average number of shares outstanding during the period:
Three months ended June 30, 2023:
65,912,091
shares
Three months ended June 30, 2022:
65,833,624
shares
(How to obtain supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results)
Supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results is disclosed on the Company's website.
Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Million yen)
As of March 31, 2023
As of June 30, 2023
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
22,745
17,472
Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract
62,812
58,382
assets
Electronically recorded monetary claims -
8,604
14,717
operating
Merchandise and finished goods
4,805
5,447
Work in process
24,122
27,614
Raw materials and supplies
24,874
25,966
Other
4,920
6,200
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(395)
(414)
Total current assets
152,491
155,386
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures, net
19,030
19,131
Other, net
23,458
23,376
Total property, plant and equipment
42,488
42,507
Intangible assets
2,702
2,570
Investments and other assets
Other
29,241
30,113
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(17)
(16)
Total investments and other assets
29,224
30,097
Total non-current assets
74,415
75,175
Total assets
226,907
230,562
1
(Million yen)
As of March 31, 2023
As of June 30, 2023
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
27,310
27,411
Current portion of bonds payable
800
800
Short-term borrowings
6,372
13,698
Current portion of long-term borrowings
2,210
2,207
Income taxes payable
2,337
631
Provision for loss on construction contracts
3,168
3,151
Other
26,323
25,266
Total current liabilities
68,522
73,166
Non-current liabilities
Bonds payable
800
600
Long-term borrowings
42,234
41,433
Retirement benefit liability
12,973
13,048
Other
1,937
1,985
Total non-current liabilities
57,945
57,067
Total liabilities
126,467
130,234
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
15,981
15,981
Capital surplus
15,657
15,657
Retained earnings
70,236
69,302
Treasury shares
(5,838)
(5,838)
Total shareholders' equity
96,037
95,102
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale
633
1,287
securities
Revaluation reserve for land
(376)
(376)
Foreign currency translation adjustment
2,116
2,262
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
335
398
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
2,709
3,571
Non-controlling interests
1,692
1,653
Total net assets
100,439
100,327
Total liabilities and net assets
226,907
230,562
2
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (For the three months)
(Million yen)
For the three months
For the three months
ended June 30, 2022
ended June 30, 2023
Net sales
47,262
52,399
Cost of sales
40,318
45,161
Gross profit
6,944
7,238
Selling, general and administrative expenses
6,151
6,600
Operating profit
792
637
Non-operating income
Interest income
16
24
Dividend income
102
136
Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity
-
24
method
Foreign exchange gains
690
551
Other
48
46
Total non-operating income
857
782
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
56
105
Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity
84
-
method
Cost of inactive noncurrent assets
11
37
Borrowing fees
3
2
Loss on securitization of receivables
7
43
Other
35
13
Total non-operating expenses
199
202
Ordinary profit
1,450
1,218
Extraordinary income
Gain on sale of investment securities
31
-
Total extraordinary income
31
-
Extraordinary losses
Loss on disposal of non-current assets
9
9
Total extraordinary losses
9
9
Profit before income taxes
1,472
1,209
Income taxes - current
353
469
Income taxes - deferred
438
(15)
Total income taxes
792
453
Profit
680
755
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
168
108
Profit attributable to owners of parent
512
647
3
