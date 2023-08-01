ShinMaywa Industries, Ltd. is mainly engaged in the aircraft business, the special vehicle business and other businesses. The Company operates in four segments. The Aircraft segment provides aircrafts, including rescue flying-boats and training support aircrafts, and aircraft parts. The Special Vehicle segment provides dump trucks, tail gate lifters, desorption body trucks, garbage cars and other special vehicles, as well as related parts. The Industrial Equipment and Environment System segment provides submersible pumps, water processing-related facilities and equipment, automatic electric cable processors, film formation equipment, direct drive motors, refuse transfer stations and others. The Parking System segment provides mechanical parking systems and boarding bridges for passenger aircrafts. The Company also involves in the construction of waste disposal facilities, the real estate and software development businesses.