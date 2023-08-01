The latest model for both-sides crimping, tinning and crimping and tinning and seal insertion

Both-sides crimping machine TRD602

Tinning and seal insertion machine THR602

New interface and digital press for less setup time
Utilizing the processing unit from previous models for reliable process with high speed

Wire size application table

  • The mm2/AWG conversion of the wire size is for reference only.
  • Some wires are difficult to process.
  • Please contact us when special wires need to be processed.

Processing capacity chart

XY driving unit, Roller feeding, Pre-feeder

  • Stable process for various wires using Pre-feeder, XY driving unit and Roller feeding

Original Terminal Crimping Monitor (HTCM)

  • Better detection for defects like missing strands

Original Terminal Crimping Monitor

New interface

  • Better usability with big monitor
  • Easy work data preparations by guidance system
  • Good for every level of operators

Operation window

Work data preparation and search

Crimping position adjustment

Triple seal insertion unit for 1 side (WPSA)

  • Easy change of parts feeder by cassette exchange

Triple seal insertion unit

TRD602WPSA/THR602WPSA

New tinning unit

  • Less solder consumption
  • Laser solder level sensor and automatic flux supply

Each unit

Independent cutter unit

Stripped insulation vacuum collection

Specifications

  • Capacity might change depending on the processing conditions and parameter.
  • Feeding speed needs to be adjusted depending on wire condition and processing requirements.
  • For wire combinations, please contact us.
  • Please contact us for the other language.
  • The air volume does not include the consumption of Parts Feeder.

Outside dimensions

(Unit：mm)

Attachments

Disclaimer

