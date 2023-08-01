Delayed Japan Exchange -
02:33:03 2023-08-01 am EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
1469.00
JPY
+2.44%
+6.14%
+39.37%
ShinMaywa Industries : "Model TRD602 Terminating Machine" pages are newly released.
The latest model for both-sides crimping, tinning and crimping and tinning and seal insertion
Both-sides crimping machine TRD602
Tinning and seal insertion machine THR602
New interface and digital press for less setup time
Utilizing the processing unit from previous models for reliable process with high speed
Wire size application table
The mm 2/AWG conversion of the wire size is for reference only.
Some wires are difficult to process.
Please contact us when special wires need to be processed.
Processing capacity chart
XY driving unit, Roller feeding, Pre-feeder
Stable process for various wires using Pre-feeder, XY driving unit and Roller feeding
Original Terminal Crimping Monitor (HTCM)
Better detection for defects like missing strands
Original Terminal Crimping Monitor
New interface
Better usability with big monitor
Easy work data preparations by guidance system
Good for every level of operators
Work data preparation and search
Crimping position adjustment
Triple seal insertion unit for 1 side (WPSA)
Easy change of parts feeder by cassette exchange
Triple seal insertion unit
New tinning unit
Less solder consumption
Laser solder level sensor and automatic flux supply
Each unit
Stripped insulation vacuum collection
Specifications
Capacity might change depending on the processing conditions and parameter.
Feeding speed needs to be adjusted depending on wire condition and processing requirements.
For wire combinations, please contact us.
Please contact us for the other language.
The air volume does not include the consumption of Parts Feeder.
Disclaimer ShinMaywa Industries Ltd. published this content on 31 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2023 19:51:06 UTC.
ShinMaywa Industries, Ltd. is mainly engaged in the aircraft business, the special vehicle business and other businesses. The Company operates in four segments. The Aircraft segment provides aircrafts, including rescue flying-boats and training support aircrafts, and aircraft parts. The Special Vehicle segment provides dump trucks, tail gate lifters, desorption body trucks, garbage cars and other special vehicles, as well as related parts. The Industrial Equipment and Environment System segment provides submersible pumps, water processing-related facilities and equipment, automatic electric cable processors, film formation equipment, direct drive motors, refuse transfer stations and others. The Parking System segment provides mechanical parking systems and boarding bridges for passenger aircrafts. The Company also involves in the construction of waste disposal facilities, the real estate and software development businesses.
