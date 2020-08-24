ShinMaywa Industries : Notice Regarding Acquisition of Subsidiaries (Acquisition of Shares)
August 17, 2020
Company Name: ShinMaywa Industries, Ltd.
Representative: Tatsuyuki Isogawa, President and Chief Executive Officer (Code number: 7224; Tokyo Stock Exchange, 1st Section) Head Office: 1-1Shinmeiwa-cho,Takarazuka-shi, Hyogo
Contact: Noriko Jitsuhira, General Manager, Public & Investors Relations Department, Corporate Planning Division （TEL: +81-798-56-5002）
ShinMaywa Industries, Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces its acquisition on August 17, 2020 of shares in the companies described below.
1. Acquisition of Shares
Reasons for Acquisition of Shares
Since delivery of its first aircraft passenger boarding bridges in 1969, the Company has
supplied many aircraft passenger boarding bridges, first to major airports in Japan and then also to overseas airports, mainly in Southeast Asia, and they have been highly rated by airport facilities companies. At present, taking into consideration transport efficiency, costs and other factors, the Company does not manufacture the aircraft passenger boarding bridges itself and has outsourced the manufacturing, mainly to BEN CHING ENGINEERING PTE. LTD. (Singapore), which then subcontracts part of the outsourced work to MKB ENGINEERING SDN. BHD. (Malaysia). It has now determined that, by acquisition of shares in those two companies (acquisition of subsidiaries), it can expect to further enhance production systems and reduce manufacturing costs, and thus increase profitability.
(2) Outline of New Subsidiaries
Outline of BEN CHING ENGINEERING PTE. LTD.
(1)
Name
BEN CHING ENGINEERING PTE. LTD.*
(2)
Address
39 TUAS BASIN LINK, SINGAPORE
(3)
Name and title of
See Gim Tee (Director)
representative
(4)
Main business
Assembly and maintenance of aircraft passenger boarding
bridges
(5)
Number of employees
147 (as of December 31, 2019)
(6)
Capital
1,020,000 Singapore dollars
(7)
Date established
February 2001
(8)
Shareholders and
Before acquisition:
shareholding ratios
Three individual shareholders (the representative and two
company executives) 100%
After acquisition:
ShinMaywa Industries, Ltd. 75%
Three individual shareholders (the representative and two
company executives) 25%
(9) Relationship with the
Capital
No relationship.
Company
Personnel
No relationship.
Business
The Company has outsourced manufacturing
and maintenance of its products (aircraft
passenger boarding bridges) to BEN CHING
ENGINEERING PTE. LTD.
In a related procedure, the company changed its name to SHINMAYWA AEROBRIDGE SINGAPORE PTE. LTD. on July 13, 2020.
Outline of MKB ENGINEERING SDN. BHD.
(1)
Name
MKB ENGINEERING SDN. BHD.
(2)
Address
41, JALAN MOLEK 1/8, TAMAN MOLEK, 81100 JOHOR
BAHRU, JOHOR, MALAYSIA
(3)
Name and title of
Sei Gim Hong (Director)
representative
(4)
Main business
Metal welding and processing, etc. for aircraft passenger
boarding bridges
(5)
Number of employees
81 (as of December 31, 2019)
(6)
Capital
510,000 Malaysian Ringgits
(7)
Date established
September 2017
(8)
Shareholders and
Before acquisition:
shareholding ratios
Three individual shareholders (the representative and two
company executives) 100%
After acquisition:
ShinMaywa Industries, Ltd. 75%
Three individual shareholders (the representative and two
