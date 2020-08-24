ShinMaywa Industries : Notice Regarding Acquisition of Subsidiaries (Acquisition of Shares)

August 17, 2020

Company Name: ShinMaywa Industries, Ltd.

Representative: Tatsuyuki Isogawa, President and Chief Executive Officer (Code number: 7224; Tokyo Stock Exchange, 1st Section) Head Office: 1-1Shinmeiwa-cho,Takarazuka-shi, Hyogo

Contact: Noriko Jitsuhira, General Manager, Public & Investors Relations Department, Corporate Planning Division （TEL: +81-798-56-5002）

Notice Regarding Acquisition of Subsidiaries (Acquisition of Shares)

ShinMaywa Industries, Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces its acquisition on August 17, 2020 of shares in the companies described below.

1. Acquisition of Shares

Reasons for Acquisition of Shares

Since delivery of its first aircraft passenger boarding bridges in 1969, the Company has

supplied many aircraft passenger boarding bridges, first to major airports in Japan and then also to overseas airports, mainly in Southeast Asia, and they have been highly rated by airport facilities companies. At present, taking into consideration transport efficiency, costs and other factors, the Company does not manufacture the aircraft passenger boarding bridges itself and has outsourced the manufacturing, mainly to BEN CHING ENGINEERING PTE. LTD. (Singapore), which then subcontracts part of the outsourced work to MKB ENGINEERING SDN. BHD. (Malaysia). It has now determined that, by acquisition of shares in those two companies (acquisition of subsidiaries), it can expect to further enhance production systems and reduce manufacturing costs, and thus increase profitability.

(2) Outline of New Subsidiaries

Outline of BEN CHING ENGINEERING PTE. LTD.