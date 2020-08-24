ShinMaywa Industries : Notice Regarding Acquisition of Subsidiaries (Acquisition of Shares)

Log in
08/24/2020 | 12:30am EDT

August 17, 2020

Company Name: ShinMaywa Industries, Ltd.

Representative: Tatsuyuki Isogawa, President and Chief Executive Officer (Code number: 7224; Tokyo Stock Exchange, 1st Section) Head Office: 1-1Shinmeiwa-cho,Takarazuka-shi, Hyogo

Contact: Noriko Jitsuhira, General Manager, Public & Investors Relations Department, Corporate Planning Division TEL: +81-798-56-5002

Notice Regarding Acquisition of Subsidiaries (Acquisition of Shares)

ShinMaywa Industries, Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces its acquisition on August 17, 2020 of shares in the companies described below.

1. Acquisition of Shares

  1. Reasons for Acquisition of Shares
    Since delivery of its first aircraft passenger boarding bridges in 1969, the Company has

supplied many aircraft passenger boarding bridges, first to major airports in Japan and then also to overseas airports, mainly in Southeast Asia, and they have been highly rated by airport facilities companies. At present, taking into consideration transport efficiency, costs and other factors, the Company does not manufacture the aircraft passenger boarding bridges itself and has outsourced the manufacturing, mainly to BEN CHING ENGINEERING PTE. LTD. (Singapore), which then subcontracts part of the outsourced work to MKB ENGINEERING SDN. BHD. (Malaysia). It has now determined that, by acquisition of shares in those two companies (acquisition of subsidiaries), it can expect to further enhance production systems and reduce manufacturing costs, and thus increase profitability.

(2) Outline of New Subsidiaries

Outline of BEN CHING ENGINEERING PTE. LTD.

(1)

Name

BEN CHING ENGINEERING PTE. LTD.*

(2)

Address

39 TUAS BASIN LINK, SINGAPORE

(3)

Name and title of

See Gim Tee (Director)

representative

(4)

Main business

Assembly and maintenance of aircraft passenger boarding

bridges

(5)

Number of employees

147 (as of December 31, 2019)

(6)

Capital

1,020,000 Singapore dollars

(7)

Date established

February 2001

(8)

Shareholders and

Before acquisition:

shareholding ratios

Three individual shareholders (the representative and two

company executives) 100%

After acquisition:

ShinMaywa Industries, Ltd. 75%

Three individual shareholders (the representative and two

company executives) 25%

(9) Relationship with the

Capital

No relationship.

Company

Personnel

No relationship.

Business

The Company has outsourced manufacturing

and maintenance of its products (aircraft

passenger boarding bridges) to BEN CHING

ENGINEERING PTE. LTD.

  • In a related procedure, the company changed its name to SHINMAYWA AEROBRIDGE SINGAPORE PTE. LTD. on July 13, 2020.

Outline of MKB ENGINEERING SDN. BHD.

(1)

Name

MKB ENGINEERING SDN. BHD.

(2)

Address

41, JALAN MOLEK 1/8, TAMAN MOLEK, 81100 JOHOR

BAHRU, JOHOR, MALAYSIA

(3)

Name and title of

Sei Gim Hong (Director)

representative

(4)

Main business

Metal welding and processing, etc. for aircraft passenger

boarding bridges

(5)

Number of employees

81 (as of December 31, 2019)

(6)

Capital

510,000 Malaysian Ringgits

(7)

Date established

September 2017

(8)

Shareholders and

Before acquisition:

shareholding ratios

Three individual shareholders (the representative and two

company executives) 100%

After acquisition:

ShinMaywa Industries, Ltd. 75%

Three individual shareholders (the representative and two

company executives) 25%

(9)

Relationship with the

Capital

No relationship.

Company

Personnel

No relationship.

Business

No relationship.

  1. Date of transfer of shares August 17, 2020

(End of document)

Disclaimer

ShinMaywa Industries Ltd. published this content on 17 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2020 04:29:00 UTC
