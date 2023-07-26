July 26, 2023 Company Name: ShinMaywa Industries, Ltd.

Representative: Tatsuyuki Isogawa, President and Chief Executive Officer (Code number: 7224; Tokyo Stock Exchange, Prime Market)

Head Office: 1-1Shinmeiwa-cho,Takarazuka-shi, Hyogo

Contact: Noriko Jitsuhira, General Manager, Public Relations Department, Corporate Planning Division （TEL: +81-798-56-5002）

Notice of Completion of Disposition of Treasury Shares as Restricted Stock Compensation

ShinMaywa Industries, Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces that the disposition of treasury shares as restricted stock compensation, decided at the meeting of its Board of Directors held on June 27, 2023, was completed on July 26, 2023 as follows.

For details of this matter, please refer to "Notice of Disposition of Treasury Shares as Restricted Stock Compensation" which was announced on June 26, 2023.

Outline of the Disposition

(1) Class and number of Common shares of the Company: 60,384 shares shares to be disposed of (2) Disposition value 1,350 yen per share (3) Total disposition value 81,518,400 yen Five directors (who are not outside directors) of the Company, 22,966 shares Allottees, number Fourteen executive officers of the Company who are not directors of the (4) thereof, and number of Company, 21,560 shares shares to be disposed of Nine officers of the Company other than above, 6,669 shares Seven directors of ShinMaywa Group companies, 9,189 shares (5) Date of Disposition July 26, 2023

