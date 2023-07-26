ShinMaywa Industries : Notice of Completion of Disposition of Treasury Shares as Restricted Stock Compensation
Today at 03:28 pm
Share
July 26, 2023 Company Name: ShinMaywa Industries, Ltd.
Representative: Tatsuyuki Isogawa, President and Chief Executive Officer (Code number: 7224; Tokyo Stock Exchange, Prime Market)
Head Office: 1-1Shinmeiwa-cho,Takarazuka-shi, Hyogo
Contact: Noriko Jitsuhira, General Manager, Public Relations Department, Corporate Planning Division （TEL: +81-798-56-5002）
Notice of Completion of Disposition of Treasury Shares as Restricted Stock Compensation
ShinMaywa Industries, Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces that the disposition of treasury shares as restricted stock compensation, decided at the meeting of its Board of Directors held on June 27, 2023, was completed on July 26, 2023 as follows.
For details of this matter, please refer to "Notice of Disposition of Treasury Shares as Restricted Stock Compensation" which was announced on June 26, 2023.
Outline of the Disposition
(1)
Class and number of
Common shares of the Company: 60,384 shares
shares to be disposed of
(2)
Disposition value
1,350 yen per share
(3)
Total disposition value
81,518,400 yen
Five directors (who are not outside directors) of the Company, 22,966 shares
Allottees, number
Fourteen executive officers of the Company who are not directors of the
(4)
thereof, and number of
Company, 21,560 shares
shares to be disposed of
Nine officers of the Company other than above, 6,669 shares
Seven directors of ShinMaywa Group companies, 9,189 shares
(5)
Date of Disposition
July 26, 2023
(End of document)
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
ShinMaywa Industries Ltd. published this content on 26 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2023 19:27:39 UTC.
ShinMaywa Industries, Ltd. is mainly engaged in the aircraft business, the special vehicle business and other businesses. The Company operates in four segments. The Aircraft segment provides aircrafts, including rescue flying-boats and training support aircrafts, and aircraft parts. The Special Vehicle segment provides dump trucks, tail gate lifters, desorption body trucks, garbage cars and other special vehicles, as well as related parts. The Industrial Equipment and Environment System segment provides submersible pumps, water processing-related facilities and equipment, automatic electric cable processors, film formation equipment, direct drive motors, refuse transfer stations and others. The Parking System segment provides mechanical parking systems and boarding bridges for passenger aircrafts. The Company also involves in the construction of waste disposal facilities, the real estate and software development businesses.