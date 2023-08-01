Presentation of Financial Results for First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023

August 1, 2023

Consolidated Financial Results for

First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023

Note 1: Numerical values appearing in this document have been rounded down to the nearest unit,

while ratios are shown in round figures.

Note 2: In this document, "1Q" signifies the cumulative 3-month period, "2Q" signifies the cumulative 6-month period, "3Q" signifies the cumulative 9-month period, and "full year" signifies the cumulative 12-month period.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of FY2023

(Million yen)

FY2022

FY2023

Change

1Q

1Q

(Rate of change)

Orders received

71,133

63,758

-7,374

(-10.4)

Net sales

47,262

52,399

+5,136

(+10.9)

Operating profit

792

637

-154

(-19.5)

Ordinary profit

1,450

1,218

-232

(-16.0)

Profit attributable to

512

647

+135

(+26.4)

owners of parent

Outstanding orders

236,904

267,094

+30,190

(+12.7)

Exchange rate

127.2 yen

136.3 yen

(USD 1)

Year-on-year change

Orders received

  • Orders received decreased overall as a result of decreases in the Industrial Machinery & Environmental Systems, Aircraft, and Others segments.

Net sales

  • Sales increased in all segments except the Parking Systems segment, and increased overall.
  • Highest 1Q on record.

Profits

  • Operating profit and ordinary profit decreased as a result of a decline in the Special Purpose Truck segment due to the occurrence of parts shortages and one-time expenses at subsidiaries.
  • Profit attributable to owners of parent increased due to a decrease in tax expenses.

© ShinMaywa Industries, Ltd.

2

Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of FY2023, by Segment

(Billion yen)

Orders received

Net sales

Operating profit

Segment

FY2022

FY2023

Change

FY2022

FY2023

Change

FY2022

FY2023

Change

1Q

1Q

1Q

1Q

1Q

1Q

Special Purpose Truck

30.0

30.4

+0.3

20.9

22.6

+1.6

0.5

0.1

-0.3

Parking Systems

9.9

10.2

+0.2

8.5

8.2

-0.2

0.3

0.3

+0

Industrial Machinery &

16.5

12.0

-4.4

6.0

8.0

+2.0

0.5

0.5

+0

Environmental Systems

Fluid

5.7

6.1

+0.3

3.6

3.9

+0.2

-0

-0

+0

Aircraft

4.4

3.7

-0.7

5.4

6.7

+1.3

0.1

0.3

+0.2

Others

4.3

1.2

-3.1

2.5

2.6

+0

0

0

-0

Adjustments

-0.7

-0.8

-0.1

Total

71.1

63.7

-7.3

47.2

52.3

+5.1

0.7

0.6

-0.1

© ShinMaywa Industries, Ltd.

3

Consolidated Balance Sheets / Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Million yen)

As of March

As of June

Change

31, 2023

30, 2023

Cash and deposits

22,745

17,472

-5,273

Trade receivables

71,417

73,100

+1,682

Inventories

53,802

59,028

+5,225

Total fixed assets

45,191

45,077

-113

Others assets

33,749

35,883

+2,133

Total assets

226,907

230,562

+3,654

Trade payables

27,310

27,411

+100

Interest-bearing debt

52,417

58,739

+6,322

Other liabilities

46,739

44,083

-2,656

Total liabilities

126,467

130,234

3,766

Equity

98,747

98,674

-72

Other net assets

1,692

1,653

-39

Total net assets

100,439

100,327

-112

Total liabilities and net assets

226,907

230,562

3,654

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Million yen)

FY2022

FY2023

Change

1Q

1Q

Cash flows from

-3,600

-8,525

-4,924

operating activities

Cash flows from

-1,104

-1,655

-551

investing activities

Free cash flows

-4,705

-10,180

-5,475

Cash flows from

-3,604

4,678

+8,283

financing activities

Equity ratio

43.5%

42.8

© ShinMaywa Industries, Ltd.

4

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

ShinMaywa Industries Ltd. published this content on 01 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2023 19:51:06 UTC.