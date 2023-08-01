ShinMaywa Industries : Presentation of FinancialResults for First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023
Presentation of Financial Results for First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023
August 1, 2023
Consolidated Financial Results for
First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023
Note 1: Numerical values appearing in this document have been rounded down to the nearest unit,
while ratios are shown in round figures.
Note 2: In this document, "1Q" signifies the cumulative 3-month period, "2Q" signifies the cumulative 6-month period, "3Q" signifies the cumulative 9-month period, and "full year" signifies the cumulative 12-month period.
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of FY2023
(Million yen)
FY2022
FY2023
Change
1Q
1Q
(Rate of change)
Orders received
71,133
63,758
-7,374
(-10.4％)
Net sales
47,262
52,399
+5,136
(+10.9％)
Operating profit
792
637
-154
(-19.5％)
Ordinary profit
1,450
1,218
-232
(-16.0％)
Profit attributable to
512
647
+135
(+26.4％)
owners of parent
Outstanding orders
236,904
267,094
+30,190
(+12.7％)
Exchange rate
127.2 yen
136.3 yen
(USD 1)
Year-on-year change
Orders received
Orders received decreased overall as a result of decreases in the Industrial Machinery & Environmental Systems, Aircraft, and Others segments.
Net sales
Sales increased in all segments except the Parking Systems segment, and increased overall.
Highest 1Q on record.
Profits
Operating profit and ordinary profit decreased as a result of a decline in the Special Purpose Truck segment due to the occurrence of parts shortages and one-time expenses at subsidiaries.
Profit attributable to owners of parent increased due to a decrease in tax expenses.
ShinMaywa Industries, Ltd. is mainly engaged in the aircraft business, the special vehicle business and other businesses. The Company operates in four segments. The Aircraft segment provides aircrafts, including rescue flying-boats and training support aircrafts, and aircraft parts. The Special Vehicle segment provides dump trucks, tail gate lifters, desorption body trucks, garbage cars and other special vehicles, as well as related parts. The Industrial Equipment and Environment System segment provides submersible pumps, water processing-related facilities and equipment, automatic electric cable processors, film formation equipment, direct drive motors, refuse transfer stations and others. The Parking System segment provides mechanical parking systems and boarding bridges for passenger aircrafts. The Company also involves in the construction of waste disposal facilities, the real estate and software development businesses.