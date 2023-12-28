It is a great pleasure to inform you that we will participate in 38th NEPCON JAPAN in Tokyo, Japan.
We exhibit THR602WPSA automatic tinning and crimping machine with seal insertion, RF100 rubber Seal Feeder, and the other products from our partner companies.
We are looking forward to seeing you in this exhibition.
|Exhibited Products
|Dates / Time
|
January 24 [Wed] - 26 [Fri], 2024
10:00-17:00
|Location
|Tokyo Big Sight, Japan
3-11-1 Ariake, Koto-ku, Tokyo, Japan 135-0063
Stand: E10-38
"NEPCON JAPAN"
