It is a great pleasure to inform you that we will participate in 38th NEPCON JAPAN in Tokyo, Japan.

We exhibit THR602WPSA automatic tinning and crimping machine with seal insertion, RF100 rubber Seal Feeder, and the other products from our partner companies.

We are looking forward to seeing you in this exhibition.

Exhibited Products THR602WPSA

(Single-end tinning and single-end crimping machine with seal insertion)

(Single-end tinning and single-end crimping machine with seal insertion) RF100 (Rubber Seal Feeder)

TRA2500WSB (Wire Accumulator)

Process Equipment from Partner Companies Dates / Time January 24 [Wed] - 26 [Fri], 2024

10:00-17:00 Location Tokyo Big Sight , Japan

3-11-1 Ariake, Koto-ku, Tokyo, Japan 135-0063

Stand: E10-38

* For more information on this matter, please contact

"NEPCON JAPAN"