It is a great pleasure to inform you that we will participate in 38th NEPCON JAPAN in Tokyo, Japan.

We exhibit THR602WPSA automatic tinning and crimping machine with seal insertion, RF100 rubber Seal Feeder, and the other products from our partner companies.

We are looking forward to seeing you in this exhibition.

Exhibited Products
  • THR602WPSA
    (Single-end tinning and single-end crimping machine with seal insertion)
  • RF100 (Rubber Seal Feeder)
  • TRA2500WSB (Wire Accumulator)
  • Process Equipment from Partner Companies
Dates / Time January 24 [Wed] - 26 [Fri], 2024
10:00-17:00
Location Tokyo Big Sight, Japan
3-11-1 Ariake, Koto-ku, Tokyo, Japan 135-0063
Stand: E10-38

