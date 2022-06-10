Log in
2022-06-06
254000.00 KRW   -2.50%
SHINSEGAE : Interim Report on Business Performance (Fair Disclosure)
PU
05/26Shinsegae to Invest $15.9 Billion in Business Growth, Digitalization by 2026
MT
05/16SHINSEGAE Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
Summary 
Summary

Shinsegae : Interim Report on Business Performance (Fair Disclosure)

06/10/2022 | 01:12am EDT
Interim Report on Business Performance (Fair Disclosure)
※ The following are interim figures, and may be different from final data.
1. Details of business performance in KRW mn, %
Category Current period Previous period Changes over previous period (%) Same period of last year Changes over same period of last year (%)
(May 2022) (April 2022) (May 2022)
Sales Current 166,925 153,789 8.54 139,360 19.78
Cumulative 763,705 596,780 - 672,313 13.59
Operating income Current - - - - -
Cumulative - - - - -
Net income from continuing operation before income tax Current - - - - -
Cumulative - - - - -
Net income Current - - - - -
Cumulative - - - - -
Total Sales (current) 450,050 416,105 8.16 375,107 19.98
Total Sales (cumulativ) 2,038,133 1,588,083 - 1,763,718 15.56
2. Details of information released Information provider Finance Team of Shinsegae Inc.
Information recipients Institutional investors,
Individual investors.
Date & time of information released June 9, 2022
Title and place of event held Interim Report on Business Performance
in 05/2022
3. Contact points (department/phone number) Finance Team of Shinsegae Inc.
(+82-02-727-1921~3)
4. Other matters to be factored into investment decisions
● The performance results above are
based on the separate financial statements of Shinsegae Inc

※There were two(2) less holidays compared to last May.

● The total cumulative sales from January to May was KRW 2trillion 38billion,
which is +15.6% in YoY growth.

● Daegu Shinsegae total sales for May KRW 73billion (+23.8% YoY)
cumulative KRW 338billion (+28.7% YoY)

● The information above is subject to change according to external audit results.
※ Related disclosure -

Disclaimer

Shinsegae Inc. published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 05:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
