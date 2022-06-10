|
Shinsegae : Interim Report on Business Performance (Fair Disclosure)
Interim Report on Business Performance (Fair Disclosure)
|
※ The following are interim figures, and may be different from final data.
|
1. Details of business performance
|
in KRW mn, %
|
Category
|
Current period
|
Previous period
|
Changes over previous period (%)
|
Same period of last year
|
Changes over same period of last year (%)
|
(May 2022)
|
(April 2022)
|
(May 2022)
|
Sales
|
Current
|
166,925
|
153,789
|
8.54
|
139,360
|
19.78
|
Cumulative
|
763,705
|
596,780
|
-
|
672,313
|
13.59
|
Operating income
|
Current
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Cumulative
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Net income from continuing operation before income tax
|
Current
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Cumulative
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Net income
|
Current
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Cumulative
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Total Sales (current)
|
450,050
|
416,105
|
8.16
|
375,107
|
19.98
|
Total Sales (cumulativ)
|
2,038,133
|
1,588,083
|
-
|
1,763,718
|
15.56
|
2. Details of information released
|
Information provider
|
Finance Team of Shinsegae Inc.
|
Information recipients
|
Institutional investors,
Individual investors.
|
Date & time of information released
|
June 9, 2022
|
Title and place of event held
|
Interim Report on Business Performance
in 05/2022
|
3. Contact points (department/phone number)
|
Finance Team of Shinsegae Inc.
(+82-02-727-1921~3)
|
4. Other matters to be factored into investment decisions
|
● The performance results above are
based on the separate financial statements of Shinsegae Inc
※There were two(2) less holidays compared to last May.
● The total cumulative sales from January to May was KRW 2trillion 38billion,
which is +15.6% in YoY growth.
● Daegu Shinsegae total sales for May KRW 73billion (+23.8% YoY)
cumulative KRW 338billion (+28.7% YoY)
● The information above is subject to change according to external audit results.
|
※ Related disclosure
|
-
Disclaimer
Shinsegae Inc. published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 05:11:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|All news about SHINSEGAE INC.
|
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on SHINSEGAE INC.
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
7 377 B
5,87 B
5,87 B
|Net income 2022
|
343 B
0,27 B
0,27 B
|Net Debt 2022
|
3 051 B
2,43 B
2,43 B
|P/E ratio 2022
|7,42x
|Yield 2022
|1,14%
|
|Capitalization
|
2 543 B
2 025 M
2 025 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|0,76x
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,66x
|Nbr of Employees
|2 584
|Free-Float
|71,3%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends SHINSEGAE INC.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|21
|Last Close Price
|258 500,00 KRW
|Average target price
|366 523,81 KRW
|Spread / Average Target
|41,8%