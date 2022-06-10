Shinsegae : Interim Report on Business Performance (Fair Disclosure)

● The performance results above are

based on the separate financial statements of Shinsegae Inc



※There were two(2) less holidays compared to last May.



● The total cumulative sales from January to May was KRW 2trillion 38billion,

which is +15.6% in YoY growth.



● Daegu Shinsegae total sales for May KRW 73billion (+23.8% YoY)

cumulative KRW 338billion (+28.7% YoY)



● The information above is subject to change according to external audit results.