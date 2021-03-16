Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Korea Stock Exchange  >  Shinsegae Inc.

SHINSEGAE INC.

(A004170)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Shinsegae : SK Telecom, Shinsegae Group among bidders for eBay's Korean business - sources

03/16/2021 | 04:43am EDT
A logo of SK telecom is seen during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's SK Telecom, retailer Shinsegae Group and private equity firm MBK Partners were among those that entered non-binding, preliminary bids for the sale of eBay Inc's South Korean business, the telecom company and two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

EBay Korea operates open market e-commerce platforms Gmarket, Auction and G9, and was South Korea's third-largest e-commerce firm in 2020 with 12.8% market share, according to Euromonitor.

The sources declined to be identified as not authorised to talk to media. MBK Partners, Shinsegae Group and eBay Korea declined to comment.

Seoul-based analysts said that eBay hopes to fetch up to 5 trillion won (S4.42 billion) with the sale.

However, they said the actual sale price may be lower, due to its recent drop in market share compared to rivals such as Korea's No. 1 e-commerce firm Coupang, and disadvantages of the unit's traditional "open market" form of e-commerce which simply connects sellers with buyers.

EBay Korea's market share has been overtaken in recent years by Coupang, which directly handles inventory, differentiated itself with speedy delivery and raised around $4.6 billion in a blockbuster New York listing earlier this month, as well as Naver Corp, which operates South Korea's dominant online search portal.

EBay Korea's 2020 revenue was estimated to be about 1.3 trillion won, with a 5.3% on-year increase in transactions, compared to a 19% growth in South Korean e-commerce market, KTB Investment & Securities analyst Kim Jin-woo said.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee, editing by Louise Heavens)

By Joyce Lee


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SHINSEGAE INC. -0.52% 285500 End-of-day quote.19.21%
SK TELECOM CO.,LTD 0.78% 257000 End-of-day quote.7.98%
Financials
Sales 2020 4 835 B 4,28 B 4,28 B
Net income 2020 -59,5 B -0,05 B -0,05 B
Net Debt 2020 3 474 B 3,07 B 3,07 B
P/E ratio 2020 -45,3x
Yield 2020 0,62%
Capitalization 2 808 B 2 477 M 2 485 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,30x
EV / Sales 2021 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 3 376
Free-Float 71,3%
Chart SHINSEGAE INC.
Duration : Period :
Shinsegae Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHINSEGAE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 307 310,34 KRW
Last Close Price 285 500,00 KRW
Spread / Highest target 33,1%
Spread / Average Target 7,64%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jae-Young Jang Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeong-Seob Woo Managing Director & Head-Finance
Han-Gyung Park Managing Director & Head-Operations
Young-Ho An Independent Director
Jin-Seok Choi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHINSEGAE INC.19.21%2 477
FALABELLA S.A.22.05%11 224
KOHL'S CORPORATION54.80%9 532
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED4.07%8 559
LOJAS AMERICANAS S.A.-15.60%7 159
NORDSTROM, INC.32.55%6 528
