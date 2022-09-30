Advanced search
    8303   JP3729000004

SHINSEI BANK, LIMITED

(8303)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-09-30 am EDT
2075.00 JPY   +6.96%
07:09aJapan's SBI applies for bank license to own majority of Shinsei
RE
02:52aJapanese stocks fall in worst month since March 2020
RE
09/29Shinsei Bank : “Sustainable Impact” Excecution of Social Loan to Healthcare Facilities Acquired by First Real Estate Investment Trust
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Japan's SBI applies for bank license to own majority of Shinsei

09/30/2022 | 07:09am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past a logo of the Shinsei Bank at its branch in Yokohama

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese online financial conglomerate SBI Holdings Inc has filed its application for a bank holding-company license to own more than 50% of Shinsei Bank, an SBI spokesperson said on Friday.

The spokesperson declined to say when SBI submitted its application to the Financial Services Agency.

SBI raised its stake in the midsize Japanese lender last year to about 48% from about 20% previously as part of a $1 billion deal. It has said it plans to take a majority stake in Shinsei eventually, aiming to create a major banking group.

Shares of Shinsei jumped 7% on the Tokyo market Friday following the news on the application.

(Reporting by Shimizu Ritsuko and Makiko Yamazaki, editing by Mark Heinrich)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SBI HOLDINGS, INC. -0.95% 2596 Delayed Quote.-16.40%
SHINSEI BANK, LIMITED 6.96% 2075 Delayed Quote.3.58%
Financials
Sales 2023 237 B 1 639 M 1 639 M
Net income 2023 39 181 M 271 M 271 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,96x
Yield 2023 0,62%
Capitalization 396 B 2 740 M 2 740 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,67x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,64x
Nbr of Employees 5 608
Free-Float 22,2%
Chart SHINSEI BANK, LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Shinsei Bank, Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHINSEI BANK, LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1 940,00 JPY
Average target price 2 246,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Katsuya Kawashima President, CEO & Representative Director
Minoru Hirayama Deputy Manager-Group Finance & Administration
Hirofumi Gomi Chairman
Michiyuki Okano Head-Group Information Technology
Akira Hirasawa Head-Group Personnel & Operations Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHINSEI BANK, LIMITED3.58%2 740
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-31.80%312 252
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-30.16%246 360
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-18.64%203 533
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-15.59%153 619
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-18.33%142 490