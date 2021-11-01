Revision and Publication of Group Sustainability Management Policy and Group Human Rights Policy (304KB)

Sustainability of society, ecosystems, the Earth, outer space, and the rest of the world over the future, as well as the Group and its employees as well as its customers. Management that makes the following and inseparable from each other Positioning sustainability at the core of the Group's management and conducting all corporate activities with sustainability as the sole standard of value and judging criterion . The belief that the sustainable enhancement of the Group's corporate value can be achieved only by solving the sustainability-related issues of our customers through our business , and ultimately by transforming our society into a sustainable one. I N F O R M AT I O N Company Name: Shinsei Bank, Limited Name of Representative: Hideyuki Kudo President and CEO (Code: 8303, TSE First Section) Revision and Publication of Group Sustainability Management Policy and Group Human Rights Policy Tokyo (Monday, November 1, 2021) --- Shinsei Bank, Limited (hereinafter, "Shinsei Bank") announced that the Shinsei Bank Group (hereinafter, "the Group") has revised its "Group Sustainability Management Policy"* and "Group Human Rights Policy"*, in order to clarify the Group's philosophy and policies on sustainability management to internal and external stakeholders, and it aims to promote and enhance the Group's sustainability management. In light with the aspects where sustainability has become more important than ever, together with significant changes in stakeholders' mindsets and actions, the Group regards these revisions as an opportunity to work together in order to raise awareness of sustainability management and advance initiatives. Overview [Group Sustainability Management Policy] This policy first describes the Group's definition of "sustainability" and "sustainability management." Sustainability Sustainability Management In addition, the ESG initiatives are configured as follows. Governance Positioned as one of the most important management issues, driving Environmental and Social sustainability initiatives, and listed before Environmental and Social initiatives. Environmental and From the viewpoint that sustainability issues are not necessarily clearly Social distinguishable from "environmental" and "social" they are not categorized as "environmental" and "social." Instead, they are described in the categories of "the Group's initiatives" and "initiatives through business activities."

[Group Human Rights Policy] This policy sets forth the basic philosophy for the Group to fulfill its responsibility for respect for human rights, based on the belief that a universal philosophy of respecting all human rights related to corporate activities, including those of customers, partners, employees, and local communities related to corporate activities, is an important foundation in realizing sustainability management. The Group will respect human rights while respecting international norms of Universal Declaration of Human Rights, International Covenants on Human Rights, Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights, ILO Declaration on Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work, and the Children's Rights and Business Principles. Effective Date: Both policies are effective as of November 1, 2021. The Group will continue to review the policy in accordance with changes in the external environment and its business activities. Background: [Group Sustainability Management Policy] The Group formulated a policy of its sustainability management in 2019 and has been conducting its businesses while paying attention to environmental and social issues so that it can contribute to building a sustainable society as a part of corporate responsibilities. The Group also established a sustainability management system within the Group, including the establishment of Sustainable Impact Development Division in February 2020, Group Sustainability Committee, Sustainability Planning Department and Sustainability Promoting Department in January 2021. We have continued numerous discussions on the ideal form of sustainability management under the new sustainability management system, reaffirmed within the Group our stance of sincerely engaging in sustainability management promotion and accordingly made a full revision of the policy. [Group Human Rights Policy] The Group has been working to respect human rights based on the Charter of Shinsei Bank Group Corporate Behavior, Shinsei Bank Group Code of Conduct, Group Sustainability Management Policy, and Group Human Rights Policy. We have also decided to fully revise Group Human Rights Policy in order to clarify our stance of further promoting efforts in compliance with international standards such as Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights, from the perspective of sustainability management and SDGs promotion. *Please refer to the appendix for the full text of the Group Sustainability Management Policy and Group Human Rights Policy. ****** Shinsei Bank is a leading diversified Japanese financial institution providing a various range of financial products and services to both institutional and individual customers. The Bank has a network of outlets throughout Japan and is committed in its pursuit of uncompromising levels of integrity and transparency in all of its activities in order to earn the trust of its customers, staff and shareholders. The Bank is committed to delivering long-term profit growth and increasing value for all its stakeholders. News and other information about Shinsei Bank is available at https://www.shinseibank.com/corporate/en/index.html -For further information, please contact: Group Investor Relations & Corporate Communications Division Shinsei Bank, Limited (www.shinseibank.com) Shinsei_PR@shinseibank.com(Inquiries for the media) Shinsei_IR@shinseibank.com(Inquiries for investor and shareholder relations)

[Attachment] Group Sustainability Management Policy 1 The Shinsei Bank Group's Approach to Sustainability Management View on Sustainability

The Shinsei Bank Group ("the Group") defines sustainability as the sustainability not only of the Group and its employees, as well as the Group's customers, but also of society, ecosystems, the earth, and space as a whole for the future. View on Sustainability Management

The Group places sustainability at the core of the Group's management and conducts all corporate activities with sustainability as the sole criterion of value and judgement.

We believe that the sustainable growth of the Group's corporate value can be achieved only by solving customers' sustainability issues through business activities and ultimately by transforming our society into a sustainable society.

We define our sustainability management as a management where above- mentioned principles are indivisible from each other, and the Group is focused on actively promoting the sustainability management. Background

The thought behind promoting the Group's sustainability management is based on our recognition that the sustainability of the environment and society, which has been predicated on all corporate activities, is on the brink of crisis. With the emergence of the risk that the environment and society will not be sustainable, there is a need to prepare for new risks. At the same time, new businesses are being created amid growing expectations that business innovations to transform to a sustainable way. In the light of this background, we believe that future risks and opportunities will be presented only in the context of sustainability, and the Group will continue to promote and upgrade sustainability management.

This idea is consistent with the philosophy advocated by the Principles for Responsible Banking (PRB) of the United Nations Environment Programme and Finance Initiative (UNEP FI), that is, financial intermediaries are responsible to do their utmost for the sustainable prosperity of society and people, and to expand and create positive impacts as well as to reduce and avoid negative impacts on society today and in the future through the business activities of financial institutions. Key Objective of the Group

In light of this belief, the Group's key objective is to work ahead of resolving environmental, social, and other sustainability issues while fully leveraging its own financial capabilities through value co-creation with stakeholders and the

creation of innovation. In particular, we believe that the present or future existence of customers who are not satisfied by conventional financial services is a social issue, and we aim to proactively fulfill the Group's social responsibilities and roles in solving this problem. In addition to the Group, we will support customers' activities to transition in a direction that is consistent with the sustainability, as well as provide opportunities and options for customers to contribute to enhancing sustainability in the world. 2 Positioning of the Policy The Group Sustainability Management Policy is based on the Group's Charter of Corporate Behavior and the Group's Code of Conduct. It is stipulated as the Group's basic philosophy on the sustainability management and is positioned as a basic policy on environmental and social sustainability, aiming for promoting and upgrading sustainability management while continuously engaging with stakeholders. 3 Corporate Governance to lead Environmental and Social Sustainability Basic Approach With sustainability at the core of the Group's management, the Group recognizes the enhancement of corporate governance, which leads environmental and social sustainability as one of the most important management issues in promoting and upgrading sustainability management and, accordingly the Group has established a corporate governance system. We have also established an internal control system to ensure that corporate governance functions properly. In addition, as a listed company, Shinsei Bank will work to further strengthen corporate governance by establishing policies on initiatives related to the Corporate Governance Code. 4 Environmental and Social Sustainability Initiatives Basic Approach

Environmental and social sustainability is an important and urgent issue that can affect the stability of the Group, our customers, and the financial system. Accordingly, in promoting sustainability management, we have set the policy for the environmental and social sustainability initiatives for the Group as well as the policy for initiatives to support the environmental and social sustainability for our customers. Environmental and Social Sustainability Initiatives for the Group Respect for Human Rights

Respect for human rights is a global code of conduct that is expected of all companies and is a fundamental responsibility requirement for conducting corporate activities. Based on this recognition, the Group has established the Group Human Rights Policy to support international human rights norms and to articulate that it respects the human rights of all people including employees. Initiatives for Human Capital

The Group regards human resources as the source of sustainable growth in the corporate value. Accordingly, to engage in human capital is our vital strategy in the sustainability management. The Group considers the following initiatives to be particularly important part of the initiatives for human capital and will continue to actively develop them. Through these initiatives, we aim to achieve a virtuous cycle of self-fulfillment of each employee, its impact on the society, and related sustainable improvement in the corporate value. Health and Productivity Management and Well-being The Group promotes Health and Productivity Management and the Well-being of individual employees recognizing that the safety of employees' lives, ensuring mental and physical health, living standards, stability of economic conditions, job satisfaction, and motivation for self- fulfillment are the foundations that lead to the sustainability of human resources. Diversity and Inclusion

Based on Health and Productivity Management and Well-being, the Group will continue to strengthen and leverage its organizational capabilities. Specifically, to focus on the diversity of the organization, we will further enhance our workplace environment that positively captures dynamics of various attributes such as gender, age and nationality, and differences in background, strengths and characteristics, as well as collaboration with external human resources based on new forms of employment. In addition, as an intrapersonal diversity, we will promote the creation of multi-career through flexible working styles and diverse career paths. The Group aims for incremental value creation by maximizing uniqueness and strengths of each and every employee and co-existing organically by understanding and including diversity while going through conflicts and integration. We also actively support the initiatives of diversity and inclusion, which promotes transformation into a better society. Initiatives for Global Environment

Climate change-related risks arising from global warming caused by greenhouse gas emissions, and the destruction of the natural environment

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.