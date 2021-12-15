Shinsei Bank : (Correction) Partial Correction to "Notice of Result of the Takeover Bid by SBI Regional Bank Holdings Co., Ltd. and Changes of Parent Company
Company Name: Shinsei Bank, Limited
Name of Representative: Hideyuki Kudo
President and CEO
(Code: 8303, TSE First Section)
(Correction) Partial Correction to "Notice of Result of the Takeover Bid by SBI Regional Bank Holdings Co., Ltd. and Changes of Parent Company, Largest Shareholder among Major Shareholders and an Other Associated Company"
Tokyo (Wednesday, December 15, 2021) --- As there is a correction in our timely disclosure document "Notice of Result of the Takeover Bit by SBI Regional Bank Holdings Co., Ltd. and Changes of Parent Company, Largest Shareholder among Major Shareholders and an Other Associated Company" announced on December 13, 2021, we revise it as follows. The correction is underlined.
[Details]
3. Number and Holding Ratio of Voting Rights Held by the Relevant Shareholders before and after the Change
SBI Holdings, Inc. (shareholder that will newly become a parent company) [Before Correction]
Number of Voting Rights (Holding Ratio)
Position
Direct Ownership
Portion to Be Added
Total
to the Calculation
Before Change
(As of
Other Associated
427,377 units
1 unit
427,378 units
September 30,
Company
(20.48%)
(0.00%)
(20.48%)
2021)
[After Correction]
Number of Voting Rights (Holding Ratio)
Position
Direct Ownership
Portion to Be Added
Total
to the Calculation
Before Change
Major Shareholder
427,377 units
1 unit
427,378 units
(As of
and the Largest
September 30,
(20.48%)
(0.00%)
(20.48%)
Shareholder
2021)
End
