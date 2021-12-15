Log in
Shinsei Bank : (Correction) Partial Correction to "Notice of Result of the Takeover Bid by SBI Regional Bank Holdings Co., Ltd. and Changes of Parent Company

12/15/2021 | 01:49am EST
I N F O R M AT I O N

For Immediate Release

Company Name: Shinsei Bank, Limited

Name of Representative: Hideyuki Kudo

President and CEO

(Code: 8303, TSE First Section)

(Correction) Partial Correction to "Notice of Result of the Takeover Bid by SBI Regional Bank Holdings Co., Ltd. and Changes of Parent Company, Largest Shareholder among Major Shareholders and an Other Associated Company"

Tokyo (Wednesday, December 15, 2021) --- As there is a correction in our timely disclosure document "Notice of Result of the Takeover Bit by SBI Regional Bank Holdings Co., Ltd. and Changes of Parent Company, Largest Shareholder among Major Shareholders and an Other Associated Company" announced on December 13, 2021, we revise it as follows. The correction is underlined.

[Details]

3. Number and Holding Ratio of Voting Rights Held by the Relevant Shareholders before and after the Change

  1. SBI Holdings, Inc. (shareholder that will newly become a parent company) [Before Correction]

Number of Voting Rights (Holding Ratio)

Position

Direct Ownership

Portion to Be Added

Total

to the Calculation

Before Change

(As of

Other Associated

427,377 units

1 unit

427,378 units

September 30,

Company

(20.48%)

(0.00%)

(20.48%)

2021)

[After Correction]

Number of Voting Rights (Holding Ratio)

Position

Direct Ownership

Portion to Be Added

Total

to the Calculation

Before Change

Major Shareholder

427,377 units

1 unit

427,378 units

(As of

and the Largest

September 30,

(20.48%)

(0.00%)

(20.48%)

Shareholder

2021)

End

******

Shinsei Bank is a leading diversified Japanese financial institution providing a various range of financial products and services to both institutional and individual customers. The Bank has a network of outlets throughout Japan and is committed in its pursuit of uncompromising levels of integrity and transparency in all of its activities in order to earn the trust of its customers, staff and shareholders. The Bank is committed to delivering long-term profit growth and increasing value for all its stakeholders. News and other information about Shinsei Bank is available at https://www.shinseibank.com/corporate/en/index.html

For further information, please contact:

Group Investor Relations & Corporate Communications Division

Shinsei Bank, Limited (www.shinseibank.com)

Shinsei_PR@shinseibank.com(Inquiries for the media)

Shinsei_IR@shinseibank.com(Inquiries for investor and shareholder relations)

Disclaimer

Shinsei Bank Ltd. published this content on 15 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2021 06:48:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
