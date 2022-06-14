Shinsei Bank : Establishes its Sustainability Targets

Company Name: Shinsei Bank, Limited

The Shinsei Bank Group Establishes its Sustainability Targets

Tokyo (Wednesday, June 15, 2022) --- The Shinsei Bank Group ("the Group") endeavors to "achieve sustainability through business activities," as one of the core strategies of its medium-term plan - "the Shinsei Bank Group's Medium-Term Vision," announced on May 13, 2022, and advances initiatives that would comprehensively leverage expertise and know-how inside and outside the Group to cooperate for the sustainability of the environment and society as a whole. Correspondingly, the Group has clarified the material sustainability issues to be addressed in the medium to long term and established its sustainability targets in order for the Group to steadily solve those issues in a unified manner.

The Group's sustainability targets consist of eight areas based on the material sustainability issues in line with "achievement of sustainability through business activities," the abovementioned core strategy, along with "responsibility to sustainable environment and society." With those targets, the Group will seek to create a virtuous cycle in which we achieve sustainable growth for the Group and further contribute to the sustainability of the environment and society by engaging in businesses that solve customers' and society's environmental and social issues and gaining the support of customers.

The Shinsei Bank Group's Sustainability

