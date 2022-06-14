Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Shinsei Bank, Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8303   JP3729000004

SHINSEI BANK, LIMITED

(8303)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  11:51 2022-06-14 pm EDT
1951.00 JPY   +0.52%
06/14SHINSEI BANK : Establishes its Sustainability Targets
PU
06/10Japan Real Estate to Secure $19 Million Loan
MT
06/09Advance Residence to Obtain Fresh $7.5 Million Loan
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Shinsei Bank : Establishes its Sustainability Targets

06/14/2022 | 11:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

I N F O R M AT I O N

Company Name: Shinsei Bank, Limited

Name of Representative: Katsuya Kawashima

President and CEO

(Code: 8303, TSE Standard Market)

The Shinsei Bank Group Establishes its Sustainability Targets

Tokyo (Wednesday, June 15, 2022) --- The Shinsei Bank Group ("the Group") endeavors to "achieve sustainability through business activities," as one of the core strategies of its medium-term plan - "the Shinsei Bank Group's Medium-Term Vision," announced on May 13, 2022, and advances initiatives that would comprehensively leverage expertise and know-how inside and outside the Group to cooperate for the sustainability of the environment and society as a whole. Correspondingly, the Group has clarified the material sustainability issues to be addressed in the medium to long term and established its sustainability targets in order for the Group to steadily solve those issues in a unified manner.

The Group's sustainability targets consist of eight areas based on the material sustainability issues in line with "achievement of sustainability through business activities," the abovementioned core strategy, along with "responsibility to sustainable environment and society." With those targets, the Group will seek to create a virtuous cycle in which we achieve sustainable growth for the Group and further contribute to the sustainability of the environment and society by engaging in businesses that solve customers' and society's environmental and social issues and gaining the support of customers.

  • The Shinsei Bank Group's Sustainability

1

  • Sustainability Targets of the Shinsei Bank Group

2

3

Through the achievement of the Group's sustainability targets, the Shinsei Bank Group will manifest its role to play in society at large and strive to further become a banking group trusted by customers and various stakeholders.

******

Shinsei Bank is a leading diversified Japanese financial institution providing a various range of financial products and services to both institutional and individual customers. The Bank has a network of outlets throughout Japan and is committed in its pursuit of uncompromising levels of integrity and transparency in all of its activities in order to earn the trust of its customers, staff and shareholders. The Bank is committed to delivering long-term profit growth and increasing value for all its stakeholders. News and other information about Shinsei Bank is available at https://www.shinseibank.com/corporate/en/index.html

For further information, please contact:

Group Investor Relations & Corporate Communications Division

Shinsei Bank, Limited (www.shinseibank.com)

Shinsei_PR@shinseibank.com(Inquiries for the media)

Shinsei_IR@shinseibank.com(Inquiries for investor and shareholder relations)

4

Disclaimer

Shinsei Bank Ltd. published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 03:12:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SHINSEI BANK, LIMITED
06/14SHINSEI BANK : Establishes its Sustainability Targets
PU
06/10Japan Real Estate to Secure $19 Million Loan
MT
06/09Advance Residence to Obtain Fresh $7.5 Million Loan
MT
05/31SHINSEI BANK : Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for the 22nd Term
PU
05/31SHINSEI BANK : The items provided through the Internet pursuant to the laws and the Compan..
PU
05/31SHINSEI BANK : Notice of the Possibility of Failure to Collect or Delay in Collecting Rece..
PU
05/18Japan Metropolitan Fund to Secure $46 Million in Loans
MT
05/16TRANSCRIPT : Shinsei Bank, Limited, 2022 Earnings Call, May 16, 2022
CI
05/15TRANSCRIPT : Shinsei Bank, Limited, 2022 Earnings Call, May 16, 2022
CI
05/13Shinsei Bank, Limited Provides Consolidated and Non-Consolidated Financial Guidance for..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 222 B 1 650 M 1 650 M
Net income 2022 32 693 M 243 M 243 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,9x
Yield 2022 0,62%
Capitalization 396 B 2 939 M 2 939 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,78x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,67x
Nbr of Employees 5 605
Free-Float 21,4%
Chart SHINSEI BANK, LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Shinsei Bank, Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHINSEI BANK, LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 1 941,00 JPY
Average target price 2 290,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Katsuya Kawashima President & Representative Director
Hirofumi Gomi Chairman
Michiyuki Okano Head-Group Information Technology
Akira Hirasawa Senior Managing Executive Officer
Minoru Hirayama Section Head-Group Finance & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHINSEI BANK, LIMITED4.06%2 965
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.75%340 668
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-28.03%257 981
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.50%236 281
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.78%178 443
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-18.74%147 786