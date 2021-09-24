Log in
    8303   JP3729000004

SHINSEI BANK, LIMITED

(8303)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Shinsei Bank : Japan's SBI to extend offer for Shinsei by a month on some conditions

09/24/2021 | 12:50am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past a logo of the Shinsei Bank at its branch in Yokohama

TOKYO (Reuters) - SBI Holdings said on Friday it would extend the deadline for its $1.1 billion unsolicited tender offer to Nov. 24 from Oct. 25 for Shinsei Bank if Shinsei agrees to meet certain conditions.

SBI - which owns Japan's largest online brokerage, operates an online bank and has stakes in multiple regional banks - is planning to lift its stake in Shinsei to as much as 48% from 20% to take effective control of the lender.

Struggling to find ways to thwart the takeover, Shinsei said (https://www.reuters.com/business/shinsei-bank-plans-poison-pill-defence-against-sbis-11-bln-bid-sources-2021-09-17) last week it would seek shareholder approval on an undecided date to issue stock warrants to existing shareholders. It was also requesting the deadline extension for the tender offer to Dec. 8.

In a letter that was released publicly and responded to Shinsei's request for an extension, SBI cited four conditions that needed to be met, including that the Shinsei board explain specific grounds as to why SBI's bid would damage corporate value.

The Japanese financial conglomerate also demanded Shinsei hold a shareholder meeting by Nov. 17 to seek approval for its planned poison-pill defence against SBI's bid, a measure that would dilute SBI's stake.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SBI HOLDINGS, INC. -2.27% 2715 End-of-day quote.10.95%
SHINSEI BANK, LIMITED -0.53% 1876 End-of-day quote.47.60%
Financials
Sales 2022 234 B 2 123 M 2 123 M
Net income 2022 42 044 M 381 M 381 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,25x
Yield 2022 0,64%
Capitalization 395 B 3 581 M 3 573 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,68x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,65x
Nbr of Employees 5 605
Free-Float 48,5%
Managers and Directors
Hideyuki Kudo President, CEO & Representative Director
Michiyuki Okano Head-Group Information Technology
Akira Hirasawa Director, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Kyohei Matsumoto Chief Group Legal & Compliance Officer
Minoru Hirayama Senior Manager-Group Finance & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHINSEI BANK, LIMITED47.60%3 581
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.22.70%465 883
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION37.55%337 774
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.90%240 100
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY58.38%193 330
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.11.13%191 720